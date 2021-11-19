By Jannelle Calderon/The Nevada Independent

COVID-19 booster doses are now available for Nevadans 18 and up.

The news by the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) came Friday, at the same time as an announcement from the federal government that eligibility for COVID-19 vaccine boosters was expanded nationwide. Previously, booster shots in Nevada were only authorized and recommended for those at higher risk of contracting coronavirus because of age, health conditions, occupation or frequent contact with people.

Boosters are recommended and available at least six months after receiving the second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and at least two months after receiving a Janssen vaccine.

People can choose which vaccine they receive as a booster dose — the booster does not have to be the same as the initial COVID-19 vaccine, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention allows “mix-and-match.”

Some vaccinating providers may not stock all COVID-19 vaccine options, the Nevada DHHS warned in a press release. Health officials encourage individuals seeking a booster to inquire about the available vaccine options when scheduling an appointment.

Earlier this month, several states began recommending the booster shots to all adults before the Food and Drug Administration had expanded eligibility. About 17 states were ahead of the game, including neighboring states California and Utah.

