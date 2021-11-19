By Jackie Valley/The Nevada Independent

The Clark County School Board of Trustees is giving Superintendent Jesus Jara his job back — if he wants it.

Three weeks after the board terminated Jara’s employment contract in a divided vote, trustees undid that action during a marathon meeting that started Thursday evening and spilled into the early morning hours of Friday. Trustee Irene Cepeda once again cast the swing vote, leading to a 4-3 decision to not end Jara’s employment as the leader of the Clark County School District.

It’s unclear, however, whether Jara intends to stay. After the board’s original vote last month to terminate his contract, he agreed to continue serving as superintendent until Dec. 1. Board Counsel Mary-Anne Miller told trustees she spoke recently with Jara’s attorney but did not receive an answer.

“I did not get confirmation that he would accept the job,” Miller said. “I did not get a denial that he would accept the job.”

Jara did not immediately respond early Friday morning to an inquiry from The Nevada Independent about his plans. He did not attend the school board meeting.

The vote reconsidering Jara’s termination followed several turbulent weeks in the school district, marked by public feuds between board members, blowback over Jara’s decision to give his executive cabinet pay raises and a demand letter from his attorney requesting a payout totaling $2.6 million to avoid litigation.