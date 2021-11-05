Virgin Valley High School

05 FRI 5:00 PM – 6:00 PM VVHS Hosting G Volleyball Region Final Game

Veterans Day Parade: 10-11 a.m., West Mesquite Boulevard (near Ace Hardware. Theme is “Forever Strong, Always Serving.” Opening ceremonies at Pioneer Park from 7:45-8:45 a.m.

SATURDAY, NOV. 6

Patriots Conservative Truth Seekers: 2 p.m. (check in at 1:30 p.m.) Veteran’s Center.

Skydome Lounge, Casablanca Resort

Kid & Nick Show

Fri Nov 5th 8:00pm – 1:30am

Sat Nov 6th 8:00pm – 1:30am Sun Nov 7th 8:30pm – 1:30am

Skydome Lounge, Casablanca Resort , 950 W Mesquite Blvd, Mesquite, NV 89027, USA map

Skydome Lounge; A fun, high energy, interactive, variety musical group! CLICK HERE to go to band website. Free Admission! Must be 21 or older. *Band performance start times may be delayed due to viewing of national sporting events or other special events. _________________________________________________________________________________________

SUNDAY, NOV. 7

One Thousand Flags Over Mesquite

November 7–14, 2021

Presented by the Exchange Club of Mesquite

Fifteen years ago, the members of the Exchange Club of Mesquite founded a tradition and a source of pride in our valley – One Thousand Flags Over Mesquite, an annual week-long Field of Honor® to America’s military and veterans.

Each year, volunteers step forward to help set up a field of 1,000 full-size American Flags on the Recreation Center field, and help dismantle it when the week is over. Patriotic souls dedicate 3 hours of their time to stand watch over the field. And the Veterans Day and Closing ceremonies are always well-attended.

One Thousand Flags Over Mesquite touches the hearts of everyone, drawing visitors (and volunteers) from hundreds of miles away. Truckers sound their air horns in respect as they pass on the interstate, the ceremonies are standing-room only, and the assistance from the City, business and individual sponsors, and other community organizations is invaluable.

This year, Exchange Club members and volunteers will erect the Flags on the west field of the Mesquite Recreation Center on Sunday morning, November 7th, and this stunning display of respect will stand proudly until Sunday, November 14th, 24 hours a day, rain or shine. Of course, the field is lighted at night, and dedicated volunteers will maintain a watchful vigil in 3 hour shifts, day and night.

Visit the field – once or often. Whether this is the first time you experience One Thousand Flags Over Mesquite or whether you make it a point to witness and be part of this magnificent display every year, the sense of patriotism you will feel cannot be described – you simply have to experience it for yourself. Be sure to bring your camera; the precision and grandeur of the display is truly memorable, day or night.

Walk slowly through the field. Each star-spangled sentinel represents the silent stories of thousands of brave Americans who have served and are serving our great Nation at home and abroad. Listen to their stories with your heart, read the dedications, offer your thanks for their sacrifices, and share your silent prayers with them.

On Veterans Day, Thursday, November 11, at 6:00 PM PST, your presence is encouraged at a stirring ceremony at the field, including special musical performances, guest speakers, and presentations.

One Thousand Flags Over Mesquite will conclude with a final inspiring ceremony on Sunday, November 14 at 2:00 PM PST, which will include a dignified flag retirement ceremony by Mesquite Fire and Rescue. If you have a worn or weathered American Flag that should be retired, please feel free to bring it to the field anytime during the week.

The Exchange Club of Mesquite Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charity, is a major supporter of local veterans’ programs and services right here in the Virgin Valley, and One Thousand Flags Over Mesquite is our primary fundraiser. Business and corporate Field of Honor® sponsorships as well as individual Flag sponsors make One Thousand Flags Over Mesquite possible each year.

We invite you to sponsor a flag for $35 each, and you will be given a ribbon of remembrance to attach to your flag in honor of or in memory of an important veteran in your life. There is room on the dedication tag to add your own words of recognition. Remember, One Thousand Flags Over Mesquite honors every veteran and member of America’s military, living or deceased.

At the conclusion of the Sunday Nov. 14 Closing ceremony, you are welcome to either take the flag you sponsored home to display proudly, or donate it back to the project, to be included in next year’s One

Mesquite Library

FRIDAY, NOV. 5

Storytime for ages 0-5 years: 10-11 a.m., Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join for stories, songs, rhymes and activities. For children ages 0-5 and their caregivers. Call 702-507-4080.

Ladies Night Out: 5-8 p.m. Ace Hardware’s Ladies Night Out. Come by Ace for food, entertainment, grab bags and giveaways. To donate or participate as a vendor, call 702-346-5277 or email caity@wtsequipment.com.

SATURDAY, NOV. 6

Teen Scene “Studio Ghibili” Anime Movie Fest: 1-3 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. The Anime Movie Fest showcases a different Studio Ghibli movie every other Saturday. Info: 702-507-4080.

Movie Matinee for adults: 1-4:30 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join in for a movie matinee at the library. Info: 702-507-4080.

Youth 3D Design & Print Club: 4-5 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Come learn more about 3D printing. Get creative and design cool things. Info: 702-507-4080.

SUNDAY, NOV. 7

Movie Matinee for adults: 1-4:30 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join in for a movie matinee at the library. Info: 702-507-4080.

Concert on the Plaza: 3-4:30 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Mesquite Cafe Blues. Info: 702-507-4080.

Mesquite Al-Anon Family Group: 3-4 p.m. 371 Riverside Road (annex building of Mesquite Veterinary Clinic). Info: Lynn 928-347-5478 or Jan 702-533-3960.