by Abbey Snow

Super Run Car Show A Super Success

The 4th annual Super Run Car Show took place Sept 17-19th, in which 579 Vehicles participated at the CasaBlanca Resort and the Virgin River Hotel.

Hundreds of car admirers took to the streets of Mesquite to see the vehicles on display at the CasaBlanca and the Virgin River in partnership with the Las Vegas Cruisin’ Association. The three day event provided non-stop entertainment including ,slow drags, burn-out contests, roaring engine competitions and open header cruises.

“This was our best Super Run Car Show ever due to the unprecedented collection of pristine vehicles,” said Christian Adderson, assistant general manager at Mesquite Gaming. “Not only is Super Run a fun event because car enthusiasts get the opportunity to see some incredible vehicles, but they also get to see them in action during the cruises and competitions.”

Mesquite locals,Chuck and Cyndie Hanson have participated in over 100 car shows since 2008. They have entered car shows from:Utah, Arizona, Nevada, Denver,CO, Santa Fe, NM, Palm Springs, CA, as well as the west coast. They have also participated in every Mesquite Motor Mania and Super Run Car show and won many awards, including ‘People’s Choice’ and ‘Best of Show.’

“We usually take our 1969 UltraVan motorhome, ‘The Whale,’” Chuck Hanson said. “It is powered by a Corvair air cooled engine and is a fully equipped Class A motorhome, so we can make a camping adventure out of an out of town car show. But we always support the car shows, parades and fund raising efforts in Mesquite and Moapa Valley.”

Chuck and Cyndie Hanson at Mesquite Motor Mania 2013. Cyndie won the ‘Ladies Choice’ award with her 64 Corvair Monza Convertible. Chuck won the ‘City of Mesquite’ award with his 1969 UltraVan motorhome “The Whale” ( Photo by Chuck Hanson)

Hanson’s entry this year was a 64 Chevy Corvair Greenbrier Van that he named “The Orange Thing.” When asked about how Hansen’s current entry obtained its name, he said, “Some vehicles just name themselves, which is how the Orange Thing came about. When I got it, it was a beautiful orange with a white stripe and a blown engine. Within two weeks, I had replaced the engine, made a few other necessary repairs, paint-matched some rally wheels and new tires, then put it to work. The forklift driver at the roofing supply store asked, ‘What is that Thing?.’ I guess that’s where the name came from.”

Chuck Hanson stands by his 64 Chevy Corvair Greenbrier Van “The Orange Thing” with his dog, Barklee ( Photo by Chuck Hanson)

Hanson’s entry was on display from Thursday through Sunday in different locations. He said this is the second show for ‘The Orange Thing.’ He entered it in the Mesquite Motor Mania in May and the recent Super Run. At both shows his entry won a plaque for ‘Outstanding Vehicle.’

“I have entered a vehicle in every Super Run and Motor Mania show in Mesquite since the first one,” Hanson said. “ I enjoy the open-header cruising and slow drags as well as the amazing variety of vehicles on display.”

Alain and Renea Wood from Mesquite participated in this years Super Run, as well as past shows.They both entered a 1937 Ford Tudor and 1971 Chevrolet Malibu in the Super Run this year. The 1937 Ford Tudor was custom built by Alain with a modern drivetrain. The Malibu was fully restored with an overdrive automatic transmission, Renea Wood said.

Alain and Renea Wood from Mesquite stand in front of ther 1937 Ford Tudor and 1971 Chevrolet Malibu (Photo by Chuck Hanson)

Alain and Renea Woods’ 1937 Ford Tudor and 1971 Chevrolet Malibu next to it (Photo by Chuck Hanson)

“In the past year we have been to the Reno Hot August nights car show, Pismo Beach Classic Car Show, and Mesquite Motor Mania in May in which our 1937 Ford won an award,” Wood said. “Both cars have won awards in the past, and we drive the cars to all events.”

Wood said the entry process for this year’s Super Run was easy and fast. She also mentioned it was a great event and a lot of fun to talk to different people.

Alain and Renea both won an Outstanding Vehicle Award for each of their cars.

“The Mesquite car shows bring a lot of visitors to Mesquite,” Hanson said. “I would not miss the opportunity to meet so many interesting people and show them something many of them have never seen. The open header cruising, slow drags and burnout competitions are a huge draw, as well as the friends who return every year.”

When asked about a unique experience he had at the Super Run Car show, Hanson said, “Old cars seem to trigger a lot of memories for people. A lady had stopped to look at the van, and was just staring in the windows.After a few moments I asked her if I could answer any questions, and she just said ‘No, my Mom used to drive us kids to school in a van just like this’ and you could just see that she went back in time for a few minutes.”

Event sponsors gave credit and offered a special thank you to the Mesquite Police Department and the Mesquite Volunteer Police Department for ensuring a safe and enjoyable weekend for all through their expert assistance with traffic control, Mesquite Gaming said.

“The Las Vegas Cruising Association has the most organized system I have ever seen as far as running an event like this.” Hanson said. “ Their volunteers, and the Mesquite Police Volunteers give a lot of their time and effort to these shows, making it a fun and safe three days for every participant and every spectator, and I can’t thank them enough.”

Each year, the event and title sponsor, Mesquite Gaming, give away more than 260 total awards, plus $15,000 in cash and drawing prizes for car show participants. On Sunday, Sept. 19th, the CasaBlanca Resort & Casino awarded the top prizes to the following representatives:

People’s Choice Award:

Fred DeFalco – 1954 Buick Century – Anaheim, CA is presented a $1,000 Cash Prize ( photo by Mesquite Gaming)

Participants Pick Award:

Brandon Benavidez – 1940 Ford COE (Cab Over Engine) – Oxnard, CA is presented a $2,000 Cash Prize ( photo by Mesquite Gaming)

Brandon Benavidez – 1940 Ford COE (Cab Over Engine) – Oxnard, CA, that won “Participants Choice” (Photo by Chuck Hanson)

Best of Show Award:

Terry Rials – 1959 Chevy Impala – Mesa, AZ is presented a $3,000 Cash Prize ( photo by Mesquite Gaming)

Terry Rials – 1959 Chevy Impala – Mesa, AZ that won “Best of Show” award (Photo by Chuck Hanson)

Rat Rod ( Photo by Chuck Hanson)

60 year old Kenworth (Photo by Chuck Hanson)

1963 Cadillac (Photo by Chuck Hanson)

Ford Model T Dump truck (Photo by Chuck Hanson)

The Oasis Parking lot where some cars were on display for Super Run Car Show (Photo by Chuck Hanson)