Odessa King of Las Vegas and formerly of Mesquite NV passed away on July 1st, 2020 at Blue Sky Manor in Las Vegas, NV.

She was born on September 26, 1926 in Stratford Oklahoma the daughter of the late Doyle and Meedie Wootten.

She had 6 siblings. Her brother Glenn Wootten and Sister Ann Williams survive.

She was married to Billy Joe Stevenson Jr. on June 17, 1944. He passed away in WWII. She then married George W. King April 6, 1946. He passed away August 25, 2002.

She is survived by her son Billy Joe Stevenson III, daughter Mary Soriano and daughter Barbra Smith. She had 7 grand children, 9 great grand children and 1 great great grand child.