The City of Mesquite is pleased to announce an additional day of testing: the Covid-19 testing will be offered on TUESDAY and THURSDAY from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. of every week, for residents of Mesquite, Bunkerville, Moapa Valley and Mohave County. It is free and will be processed by the Southern Nevada Health District’s lab.
The local drive-through COVID-19 testing is a COMMUNITY VIRAL TESTING (not an antibody test). The testing site is at the Mesquite Fire Department #1 (behind City Hall entrance off of First South near Willow Street). Test results will be given to the individual through a phone call normally within four to five days from the testing date, however, results may take up to 10 days.
Anyone wishing to be tested must first register ONLINE at: https://health.mesquitenv.gov/
The City of Mesquite thanks everyone at Mesa View Regional Hospital, SNHD, our City staff and all the volunteers who have worked so diligently to bring the COVID-19 testing to Mesquite.