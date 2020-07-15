The City of Mesquite is pleased to announce an additional day of testing: the Covid-19 testing will be offered on TUESDAY and THURSDAY from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. of every week, for residents of Mesquite, Bunkerville, Moapa Valley and Mohave County. It is free and will be processed by the Southern Nevada Health District’s lab.

The local drive-through COVID-19 testing is a COMMUNITY VIRAL TESTING (not an antibody test). The testing site is at the Mesquite Fire Department #1 (behind City Hall entrance off of First South near Willow Street). Test results will be given to the individual through a phone call normally within four to five days from the testing date, however, results may take up to 10 days.

Anyone wishing to be tested must first register ONLINE at: https://health.mesquitenv.gov/ covid-testing or by calling 702-625-3213 to provide basic demographic information and be given an appointment time. The City asks that you do not show up more than five minutes prior to your scheduled test time, and you should expect the testing process to take approximately 10 minutes to complete from the time you arrive. No test can be administered without an appointment.

The City of Mesquite thanks everyone at Mesa View Regional Hospital, SNHD, our City staff and all the volunteers who have worked so diligently to bring the COVID-19 testing to Mesquite.