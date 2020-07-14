On Friday July 10, 2020, Brenda Jean Anderson Taylor, our beautiful wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend returned to the arms of Our Heavenly Father at her home in Fountain Green surrounded by her loved ones at the age of 57. She was born November 30, 1962 to Lee E Anderson and Patsy J Anderson of Ephraim, Utah. She was raised in Ephraim and attended Ephraim Elementary and graduated from Manti High School. She loved her family farm in Chester, as well as horseback riding, camping in the surrounding mountains, and traveling. She met the love of her life Glenn E Taylor in 1986, they later married on October 10,1987, their marriage was later solemnized in the Manti Temple. They moved to Las Vegas for several years before purchasing the small town of Currie, Nevada. They owned and operated the Currie Store for over a decade before briefly moving to Ruby Valley when the Currie School closed. They later moved back to Fountain Green, Utah to take care of her elderly father. She raised two sons and four daughters. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and enjoyed many callings in primary and the nursery. Together with her husband they spent a lot of time hunting for treasure in the old ghost towns of Nevada and Utah. Brenda loved children, especially babies. She doted on her grandchildren loving them endlessly. All of her children’s friends called her mom. Her soul was full of the Spirit and her heart was full of love. Kindness was her nature. Her smile was like the sunset and her love was like a warm comforter. She will always be loved and missed by all….

“God saw you getting tired when a cure was not to be. So He wrapped His arms around you, and whispered, “Come unto me.” You didn’t deserve what you went through, and so He gave you rest. God’s garden must be beautiful, He only takes the best. So when I saw you sleeping, so peaceful and free from pain. I could not wish you to come back, to suffer that all again.

She is preceded in death by her son James W Taylor, her father Lee E Anderson and mother Patsy J Anderson.

She is survived by her eternal companion Glenn E Taylor of Fountain Green, UT. Her children, Shasta Taylor of Portland, OR, Traci (Kevin )Bantanian of Salt Lake City, UT, Dustin Anderson of Fountain Green, UT, Elizabeth (Kevin) Bean of Ephraim, UT,and Alisa (Luke) Perkins of Caliente, NV. Ten grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Two sisters Peggy Williams of Saint George, UT and Judy Anderson (Comish) of Reno, NV, and Mike (Beverly) Anderson of Everett, WA

There will be a viewing Friday July 17, 2020 at the Rasmussen Mortuary, 96 North 100 West, Mount Pleasant, Utah from 6-8 pm. There will also be a viewing at the cemetery from 10-11 am Saturday morning July 18,2020 followed by services at 11 am at the James Yorgason Pioneer Cemetery, Northwest Highway 132 Fountain Green, Ut.