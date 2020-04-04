The Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health, Bureau of Health Care Quality and Compliance is actively investigating Willow Springs Center, a licensed hospital serving children with behavioral health needs in Reno.



As of today, 24 youth and 11 staff have tested positive for COVID-19 and others are still awaiting test results.



The Division is coordinating with the Washoe County Health District and Willow Springs to ensure the health and safety of all youth and staff at the facility.



Measures are in place to prevent further exposure.



Willow Springs Center CEO Andrew Herod said, “The health and wellness of our patients and staff is of utmost importance and we are taking this matter seriously and cooperating with the State during their review of our facility.



“We have regular monitoring in place and continue to educate our patients about self-precautions. The team is in full cooperation with the State and Health Department, and we will take further steps if necessary to protect everyone’s wellbeing.”