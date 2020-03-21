During this extraordinary time where so many are self-isolating in their homes, Goettl Air Conditioning and Plumbing would like to take a moment to alert the valley community about the importance of managing their air filters as they help eliminate your home’s airborne contaminants.

To help improve indoor air quality, it’s recommended to check the following:

The age of your air filter If your air filter hasn’t been changed in more than three months, it loses its efficiency to rid the dust, mold and other contaminants floating in the air. It is recommended to install new air filters every three months to help maintain your home’s air quality.



The air filter minimum efficiency reporting value (MERV) rating Air filters have ratings that dictate their effectiveness for trapping airborne contaminants. The higher the rating, the more effective. It’s important to identify the types of contaminants in your house such as pet dander and dust when choosing an air filter based of the MERV rating.



There are other ways to improve indoor air quality such as installing a portable or whole-house electric air cleaner that uses an electrical field to capture more airborne contaminants than an average filter. It is also important to ensure your air ducts are sealed properly. Improperly sealed ducts increase the amount of dust, mites, mold and other contaminants entering your home.