The valuation of building permits issued in Mesquite almost doubled in February compared to a year ago.

The city issued a total of 130 permits across all categories in February compared to 121 issued in February 2019. Permit valuations increased from $4.829 million last year to $8.468 million this year.

Four commercial modification permits were issued by the city valued at $298,042. That compares to three permits in the same category issued in February 2019 valued at $16,731.

Two of the permits were issued for major modifications to the Virgin Valley Water District headquarters building on Riverside Drive. A new addition is being constructed on the back of the existing building along with major renovations on the inside of the building. The construction is expected to last four months.

Last year the city issued one new business permit compared to four this year.

One Multi-Family Residence permit was issued for an additional apartment building located on East Mesquite Boulevard valued at $505,440. Of the five Accessory Building permits, one, valued at $234,000, was designated for sidewalks and other additions at the same apartment complex.

Permits for single-family residences jumped from 17 last year to 27 this year. Likewise, valuations increased from $4.083 million in 2019 to $6.961 million this year.

Pulte Homes of Nevada who constructs all the new homes in Sun City Mesquite took out 17 permits in February for new homes. LHSC took out five permits for single family homes while Nevada Residential Construction (NRC) took out three permits for new homes. View Point Contractors and Davis Construction each took out one permit for new single-family homes in February.

The most expensive single-family home construction permit was valued at $373,932 with the least expensive permit valued at $166,998.

Nine permits were issued this February for residential modifications compared to seven last year. Valuations rose from $45,856 last year to $49,109 this year.

The number of permits issued for block walls increased from 10 in February 2019 to 13 permits this year. However, the valuation of the permits nose-dived from $333,346 to $87,321.

The city issued nine permits for swimming pools this year valued at $113,498 down from 12 permits last year valued at $188,825.

One grading permit was issued, equal to the number issued last year.