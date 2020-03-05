As the only Mesquite councilmember with children in school, Mayor Litman asked me to serve as the city’s representative on the Virgin Valley Community Education Advisory Board (VVCEAB).

One of the responsibilities of the board is to make recommendations to the City Council on how to allocate marijuana tax funds to our four local schools.

Mesquite has done well in directing this revenue to worthy programs that support our students. However, because our schools are continuously short-changed by the Clark County School District, we’re losing teachers and forced to cut services, and it’s the children of Mesquite who are paying the price.

Our city can do better. Our students deserve better. That’s why I am proposing that the City Council approve an ordinance change to increase our allocation of marijuana tax revenue to our local schools to 33 percent each year.

Please stand with me in support of our students.

Annie Black, Mesquite Councilwoman