Elder Jeron Dalton has received a mission call from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He will serve in the Washington D.C. South Mission,

English speaking. Chad and Karlie Dalton of the Mesquite 2nd Ward are Jeron’s parents.

He will report to the Missionary Training Center on April 8th.

Elder Jeron Dalton will speak in the Littlefield Chapel, March 15, 2020 at 9 a.m.