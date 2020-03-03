Statistics supplied by Mesquite Police Department. Disclaimer: These names were reported in the Mesquite Police Department’s arrest report released March 2. Persons should be presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Abgaryan, Arman

Glendale, CA

2/27/20

Jail housing agreement

Anderson Robert D Jr.

Mesquite

2/22/20

Fail to maintain travel lane

DUI

Arko, Martin L

Cedar City, UT

2/29/20

Bench warrant

Armant, Kerri D

Mesquite

2/27/20

Bench warrant

Female juvenile offender

Mesquite

2/24/20

Attempted robbery with the use of a deadly weapon or tear gas

Conspiracy to commit robbery

Male juvenile offender

Mesquite

2/24/20

Attempted robbery with the use of a deadly weapon or tear gas

Conspiracy to commit robbery

Ferguson, Taylor R

Washington, UT

2/29/20

Participate or loiter in gaming area under 21

Greenhalgh, Jay D

St. George, UT

2/29/20

Bench warrant

Hernandez, Lupe C

Las Vegas, NV

2/29/20

Jail housing agreement

Knisley, Caylor A

Las Vegas, NV2/28/20

DUI

Failure to safely pass

Failure to maintain travel lane

Improper lane change

Basic speed

Kubacak, Sandra L

Mesquite

2/28/20

Domestic battery

Ledford, Paige

Windsor, CO

2/27/20

DUI

Marsh, Robert D

Mesquite

2/26/20

Possession of controlled substance x4

Miller, Janes E Jr.

Mobile, AL

2/25/20

Jail housing agreement

Female juvenile offender

Mesquite

2/23/20

Participate or loiter in gaming area under 21

Nunes, Mercedes D

Mesquite

2/24/20

Domestic battery

Odom, Mitchell R

Kalispell, MT

2/25/20

Jail housing agreement

Olson, Jeremy A

Greenley, CO

2/23/20

Jail housing agreement

Male juvenile offender

Mesquite

2/27/20

Smoke of consume marijuana in public

Ramirez Munoz, Luwin H

Las Vegas, NV

2/25/20

Jail housing agreement

Ricci, Terri A

Mesquite

2/23/20

Petit larceny

Salazar, Juan C

Mesquite, NV

2/28/20

Driving w/suspended license

Simpson, Gill

Las Vegas, NV

2/25/20

Failure to obey court order

Female juvenile offender

Mesquite

2/24/20

Attempted robbery w/deadly weapon or tear gas

Conspiracy to commit robbery

West, Todd S

Mesquite

2/27/20

Use or possess drug paraphernalia