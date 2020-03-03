Statistics supplied by Mesquite Police Department. Disclaimer: These names were reported in the Mesquite Police Department’s arrest report released March 2. Persons should be presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.
Abgaryan, Arman
Glendale, CA
2/27/20
Jail housing agreement
Anderson Robert D Jr.
Mesquite
2/22/20
Fail to maintain travel lane
DUI
Arko, Martin L
Cedar City, UT
2/29/20
Bench warrant
Armant, Kerri D
Mesquite
2/27/20
Bench warrant
Female juvenile offender
Mesquite
2/24/20
Attempted robbery with the use of a deadly weapon or tear gas
Conspiracy to commit robbery
Male juvenile offender
Mesquite
2/24/20
Attempted robbery with the use of a deadly weapon or tear gas
Conspiracy to commit robbery
Ferguson, Taylor R
Washington, UT
2/29/20
Participate or loiter in gaming area under 21
Greenhalgh, Jay D
St. George, UT
2/29/20
Bench warrant
Hernandez, Lupe C
Las Vegas, NV
2/29/20
Jail housing agreement
Knisley, Caylor A
Las Vegas, NV2/28/20
DUI
Failure to safely pass
Failure to maintain travel lane
Improper lane change
Basic speed
Kubacak, Sandra L
Mesquite
2/28/20
Domestic battery
Ledford, Paige
Windsor, CO
2/27/20
DUI
Marsh, Robert D
Mesquite
2/26/20
Possession of controlled substance x4
Miller, Janes E Jr.
Mobile, AL
2/25/20
Jail housing agreement
Female juvenile offender
Mesquite
2/23/20
Participate or loiter in gaming area under 21
Nunes, Mercedes D
Mesquite
2/24/20
Domestic battery
Odom, Mitchell R
Kalispell, MT
2/25/20
Jail housing agreement
Olson, Jeremy A
Greenley, CO
2/23/20
Jail housing agreement
Male juvenile offender
Mesquite
2/27/20
Smoke of consume marijuana in public
Ramirez Munoz, Luwin H
Las Vegas, NV
2/25/20
Jail housing agreement
Ricci, Terri A
Mesquite
2/23/20
Petit larceny
Salazar, Juan C
Mesquite, NV
2/28/20
Driving w/suspended license
Simpson, Gill
Las Vegas, NV
2/25/20
Failure to obey court order
Female juvenile offender
Mesquite
2/24/20
Attempted robbery w/deadly weapon or tear gas
Conspiracy to commit robbery
West, Todd S
Mesquite
2/27/20
Use or possess drug paraphernalia