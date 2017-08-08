Police Blotter July 30-Aug. 5, 2017

Many calls that the Police Department receives are not always included in the blotter, as they are under investigation or a synopsis is not received. To show the amount of work our PD does do, we are including a weekly roster of stats. This week, there were 158 total incidents in the blotter:

Abandoned vehicle 2

Agency assistance 4

Alarm 15

Animal complaint 2

Animal pick up 7

Assault/battery 1

Attempt to locate 1

Background investigation 1

Battery on person 1

Citizen assists 5

Civil matter 2

Controlled substance problem 2

Custody issue 1

Dead body 2

Deliver message 1

Domestic trouble 1

Domestic violence 1

DUI 4

Fire 1

Fraud 4

Graffiti 1

Hit & Run 1

Identification check 1

Intoxicated person 1

Juvenile problem 1

K9 search 1

Keep the peace 1

Lost property 4

Miscellaneous CAD call record 8

Missing person 1

Noise disturbance 1

Non-LEO incident 2

Person on foot 6

Property damage, non-vandalism 3

Reckless driver 2

Recovered stolen vehicle1

Sex offender verification 1

Stolen vehicle 1

Suspicious person 15

suspicious vehicle 2

Theft 2

Theft from vehicle 3

Traffic accident w/injuries 1

Traffic accident w/o injury 5

Traffic problem 2

Traffic stop 1

Trespassing 5

Unknown problem 4

Verbal dispute 3

Verbal disturbance 1

VIN number inspection 6

Wanted person 5

Welfare check 6

July 30:

DUI: An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a moving violation. The

driver was arrested for DUI-Alcohol, open container, and other traffic offenses.

Theft from vehicle: Officer took a report of Theft from a Motor Vehicle.

Theft from vehicle: Officer took a report of theft from vehicle. Incident created photos and

statement attached.

DUI: Officers responded to a report of Harassment at a Falcon Ridge Pkwy business. Subject was located and arrested for DUI.

Lost property: An adult female reported her wallet and cell phone were taken. The phone was recovered; however, the wallet is reported to be missing.

Fraud: A citizen reported their credit cards and numbers had been stolen and were being

used. The citizen was supplied with a fraud packet.

Agency Assistance: Officers responded to a W. Mesquite Blvd. residence reference assisting medical with a female who had reportedly taking sleeping pills while drinking alcohol. The female wrote a suicide text to her boyfriend who notified Police. The female was transported to Mesa View Hospital for evaluation by Mesquite Fire.

Domestic trouble: Officers responded to an E. Pioneer Blvd. Casino for a report of a domestic battery. Upon investigation, it was discovered a physical altercation occurred between a male and a female. It was later determined the male was the aggressor and was taken into custody.

July 31:

Theft from vehicle: Officers responded to W. Pioneer Blvd. hotel in reference to 2 bicycles being stolen from the back of a vehicle.

Wanted person: Detectives located and arrested an adult female with a felony warrant out of Mesquite Justice Court.

Wanted person: Detectives arrested a male who had a bench warrant out of Mesquite Justice

Court.

Suicidal Person: Officers responded to a call of a suicidal person.

Traffic accident W/O injury: Officers responded to a W. Pioneer Blvd store parking lot for a vehicle accident. Upon investigation, it was discovered the driver, responsible for causing the accident was under the influence of prescription sleep medication. The driver was arrested for DUI.

Recovered stolen vehicle: A stolen vehicle from Mesquite, NV was recovered in Las Vegas, NV.

August 1:

170801-02 K9 Search: Officer and partner assisted NHP.

Lost Property: Officers responded to a Harbor Dr. residence to take a report of a lost wallet.

Theft: Officers responded to a Casa Grande Cir. residence reference a theft.

Miscellaneous CAD Call Record: An officer responded to the Mesquite Mental Health for a transport.

Wanted person: Detectives located and arrested an adult male with an active bench warrant.

Theft: Officers responded to a W. Pioneer Blvd. business reference to a report of theft that had occurred two (2) days prior.

Traffic accident W/O injury: Police responded to a minor traffic accident. Both parties involved were issued citations.

Graffiti: A report was taken for graffiti on a block wall.

Aug. 2:

Keep the peace: A report was taken for a keep the peace call and alleged domestic disturbance on Second South St.

Lost property: Officer responded to the lobby of the police department for a lost property

report. RP reported losing an identification and needing a police report to get it replaced.

Verbal Disturbance: Officers responded to a N. Arrowhead Ln. residence reference a male walking in the nude in their backyard. Officers arrested the male and transported him to the Mesquite Detention Center.

Traffic accident W/O injury: Officer responded to a local intersection for a report of a traffic accident. Officer took a report issued both drivers a driver exchange form.

Suspicious Person/Circumstance: An officer responded to a W. Mesquite Blvd. bank on a report of a fraudulent check.

Domestic trouble: Officers responded to an Eagle St. residence for a report of an altercation. No arrests

were made.

Battery on person: Officers respond to Mesa Blvd. apartment complex reference an assault in progress. A witness statement was gathered, investigation is ongoing.

Property damage, non-vandalism: Officers were dispatched to an E. Mesquite Blvd. residence reference a property damage report. The investigation is ongoing.

Aug. 3:

Controlled substance problem: Traffic stop was made on a vehicle for basic speed. Male was issued a citation for traffic offenses and drug paraphernalia.

Suspicious person: Officer responded to a local casino reference a suspicious person call. After the investigation one male subject was taken into custody.

Fraud: Officer spoke with a resident reference fraudulent charges made to her minor son’s disability account. Report was taken and investigation continues.

Fraud: Officer responded to the lobby of the police department reference a report of fraud. Officer took the report and investigation is ongoing.

Lost Property: Officer took a lost property report via telephone. Subject advised losing a ring while at a local casino.

Domestic Violence: Officer responded to Colleen Ct. on a report of possible domestic violence in progress. After investigation one male subject was taken into custody for domestic battery.

Civil Dispute: Officer responded to a Chaparral Dr. residence reference a verbal dispute. After the investigation Officers found no criminal act was perpetrated.

Wanted person: An officer located an adult male with a felony out-of-state warrant. The male was arrested for the warrant.

Aug. 4:

Stolen vehicle: I spoke to the complainant who stated her vehicle was used without her permission by her previous caregiver while she was incarcerated, resulting in the vehicle being impounded.

Property damage, non-vandalism: Graffiti on the west side of the Riverside Road bridge.

Dead body: Officer responded to a Harbor Dr. residence for a report of a possible deceased person. Officer confirmed the subject was deceased and contacted Clark County Coroner to respond.

Traffic accident W/O injury: Officer responded to a two-vehicle accident on a public roadway. A report was taken and the at fault driver was cited.

Dead body: Officers respond to Riverside Rd. apartment complex, reference a deceased person. Clark County Coroner’s office arrived on scene and conducted their investigation.

Trespassing: An officer was dispatched to a W. Mesquite Blvd. casino, in reference to an intoxicated adult male subject and adult female subject that were refusing to leave the property.

DUI: An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for an equipment violation. The driver was later arrested for DUI-Alcohol (1st offense) and the equipment violation.

Aug. 5:

Hit & Run: An officer responded to a hit and run traffic accident, with no injuries.

Fraud: An officer responded to a N. Sandhill Blvd. business reference a suspicious bill.

Assault/Battery: Officers responded to a Canyon Dr. residence about an assault. An adult male was trespassed and an information report was completed.

Suicidal person: A Sun Valley Dr. male subject was taken the hospital due to suicidal threats with a knife. He was placed in the care of the hospital staff for mental evaluation.