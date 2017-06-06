Barricade Suspect safely taken into custody

On June 5 at approximately 9p.m., Mesquite Police Officers were dispatched to a residence on First South St. in.

Multiple people had called 911 to report a male was standing on the sidewalk in front of his residence and shooting a handgun into the air.

Mesquite officers immediately responded to the area and found the suspect had gone back into his residence. After multiple attempts officers were able to make contact with the male but he refused to exit the residence without any firearms or allow officers to check on the welfare of children who were inside.

The Mesquite SWAT team and crisis negotiator arrived and were able to begin negotiations with the suspect in an attempt to get him to peacefully surrender and allow officers to check the welfare of everyone else inside the residence.

While negotiating with Elvis, he continued to make threats towards the officers but they were eventually able to talk Elvis into coming near the rear entrance of the residence where they were able to take him into custody without injury. Officers were then able to enter the residence, check on the welfare of the children inside the home and secure a 9 mm handgun and a 12 gauge shotgun.

Elvis Roman, 34, of Mesquite, NV, was arrested and charged with: Seven misdemeanor counts of discharging a firearm within city limits and one misdemeanor count of resisting a public officer.

Elvis Roman was transported and booked into the Mesquite Detention Center in Mesquite

Nevada.