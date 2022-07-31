If you’d like to visit with our adoptable pets, PLEASE CALL TO SET UP AN APPOINTMENT (702) 346-5268. The shelter is open, but an appointment is required prior to arrival. Thank you!

Spike/Tanka recently lost his home when his young owner passed away. He enjoys going on walks, playing with toys, and loves the tennis ball. He enjoys company and is the best snuggle buddy ever. Spike/Tanka is a gentle boy who wants to be with adults. Spike/Tanka does well on a leash, knows to sit, is house trained, and would do best in a home with no other dogs or no small children where he can be the center of attention

$60 (cash or check) covers neuter, rabies, and DHPPC vaccination.