Haze
Pit Bull Terrier & Beagle Mix Mesquite, NV
- Adult
- Female
- Medium
- Yellow / Tan / Blond / Fawn, White / Cream
About
- CHARACTERISTICS
- Friendly, Gentle, Playful, Curious, Independent, Quiet
- COAT LENGTH
- Short
- HOUSE-TRAINED
- Yes
- HEALTH
- Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
_____________________________________________________________________________________
- ADOPTION FEE
- $60.00
Meet Haze
- Who can resist that precious face?? She has a big smile for you. This pretty girl is friendly and playful, and she can’t wait to find her forever home! Her owner moved and could not have her in their new home. We were told she is housetrained and knows how to use a doggie door. She would do best with older children and a family that has time to take her jogging or play a long game of fetch with her every day. She will need some help with her leash training. With the right family, she is going to be a ton of fun to have around. Always a happy girl, with a smile that is sure to win you over. She has a solid build but small in stature with beautiful markings. Come and meet her today. call (702) 346-5268 to make an appointment!
Lily
Pit Bull Terrier & Labrador Retriever Mix Mesquite, NV
- Senior
- Female
- Medium
- Brindle
About
- CHARACTERISTICS
- Friendly, Gentle, Curious, Independent, Quiet, Affectionate
- COAT LENGTH
- Short
- HOUSE-TRAINED
- Yes
- HEALTH
- Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
- ADOPTION FEE
- $60.00
Meet LilyOwner could no longer keep the dog. I am a sweet girl that enjoys being petted. I love to go on walks and be with people. I can be a little shy. All I need is someone who will give me time with them and let me, in my own time, adjust and gain back my confidence. I am well-behaved and think you’ll enjoy being with me. When I’m in the house, I’m very mellow and you can usually find me curled up on the couch – just waiting for you to sit down and snuggle with me. When I’m outside, I love to run and play, fetch the ball, tug on ropes and I do enjoy walks and I do well on the leash. I just know I would be such a great addition to someone’s family. Could you be the one?call (702) 346-5268 to make an appointment!
Spike AKA Tanka
Pit Bull Terrier Mix Mesquite, NV
- Adult
- Male
- Medium
- Brown / Chocolate, White / Cream
About
- CHARACTERISTICS
- , Friendly, Gentle, Smart, Independent, Quiet, Couch potato
- COAT LENGTH
- Short
- HOUSE-TRAINED
- Yes
- HEALTH
- Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
- ADOPTION FEE
- $60.00
Meet Spike AKA Tanka
Spike/Tanka recently lost his home when his young owner passed away. He enjoys going on walks, playing with toys, and loves the tennis ball. He enjoys company and is the best snuggle buddy ever. Spike/Tanka is a gentle boy who wants to be with adults. Spike/Tanka does well on a leash, knows to sit, is house trained, and would do best in a home with no other dogs or no small children where he can be the center of attention
$60 (cash or check) covers neuter, rabies, and DHPPC vaccination.