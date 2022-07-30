07/29/22 Mesquite Police Department 6202
220727009 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : MESA BLVD
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 06:11 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:12 Time Completed : 06:13
Synopsis:
220727010 Citizen Assist
Incident Address : MARILYN PKWY
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 06:20 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:20 Time Completed : 06:41
Synopsis:
220727011 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Falcon Ridge Pkwy
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Bruehl
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 06:33 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:34 Time Completed : 06:35
Synopsis:
220727012 Animal Pickup
Incident Address : BOBCAT Run & FRONTIER Xing
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 06:29 Time Dispatched: 06:53
Time Arrived : 07:00 Time Completed : 07:06
Synopsis:
220727013 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 06:58 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:58 Time Completed : 07:00
Synopsis:
220727014 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : W OLD MILL Rd & N ARROWHEAD Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Bruehl
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 06:59 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:59 Time Completed : 07:00
Synopsis:
220727015 Trap, Neuter, Release; Animal
Incident Address : S GRAPEVINE Rd & GREAT DIVIDE Trl
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 07:48 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 07:48 Time Completed : 07:49
Synopsis:
220727016 Theft From Veh
Incident Address : Riverside Rd # 8F
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Rich
Disposition : A Active
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 07:53 Time Dispatched: 08:03
Time Arrived : 07:54 Time Completed : 07:54
Synopsis:
An officer responded to a past attempted vehicle burglary. This investigation is
ongoing.
220727017 Found Property
Incident Address : Riverside Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Rich
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 08:20 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 08:20 Time Completed : 08:44
Synopsis:
220727018 VIN Number Inspection
Incident Address : Overlook Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, G Lott
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:45 Time Dispatched: 09:49
Time Arrived : 09:56 Time Completed : 10:09
Synopsis:
220727019 Records Dissemination
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 10:03 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220727020 Lost Property
Incident Address : SANTA MARIA Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Rich
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 10:00 Time Dispatched: 10:30
Time Arrived : 10:30 Time Completed : 11:11
Synopsis:
An officer took a report of lost property.
220727021 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Sage Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 10:34 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:46 Time Completed : 10:59
Synopsis:
220727022 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : W MESQUITE Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Bruehl
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 10:48 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:48 Time Completed : 10:49
Synopsis:
220727023 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : W Old Mill Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Bruehl
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 11:05 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:06 Time Completed : 11:07
Synopsis:
220727024 VIN Number Inspection
Incident Address : Habib Ct
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, G Lott
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 11:07 Time Dispatched: 11:12
Time Arrived : 11:28 Time Completed : 11:39
Synopsis:
220727025 Suspicious/Pers
Incident Address : E PIONEER Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood, S Bruehl, J Cheney
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 11:11 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:17 Time Completed : 11:33
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 11:11 Time Dispatched: 11:17
Time Arrived : 11:23 Time Completed : 11:24
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 11:11 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:20 Time Completed : 11:24
Synopsis:
220727026 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 11:27 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220727027 Property Damage, Non Vandalism
Incident Address : Mesquite Springs Dr # 101
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Cheney
Disposition : A Active
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 11:27 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:33 Time Completed : 12:15
Synopsis:
An officer responded to a report of property damage and a report was taken.
220727028 Vacation Check
Incident Address : Carrara Ct
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Plant, Carol Harris
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V2 Time Reported: 11:31 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:31 Time Completed : 11:36
Synopsis:
220727029 Theft From Veh
Incident Address : Kitty Hawk Dr # 1124
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Bruehl
Disposition : A Active
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 11:47 Time Dispatched: 12:28
Time Arrived : 11:55 Time Completed : 12:25
Synopsis:
An officer was dispatched to a theft incident and a report was taken.
220727030 Suspicious Person/Circumstance
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 12:15 Time Dispatched: 12:35
Time Arrived : 12:40 Time Completed : 15:03
Synopsis:
Officers responded to a property damage call at a casino and a report was taken.
220727031 Found Property
Incident Address : N SANDHILL Blvd & I15 NB
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Rich
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 12:18 Time Dispatched: 12:22
Time Arrived : 12:31 Time Completed : 12:54
Synopsis:
An officer took possession of found property.
220727032 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Kitty Hawk Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Bruehl
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 12:24 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:25 Time Completed : 12:26
Synopsis:
220727033 Traffic Stop
Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 12:20 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:29 Time Completed : 12:34
Synopsis:
220727034 Lost Property
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Rich
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 12:44 Time Dispatched: 13:10
Time Arrived : 13:43 Time Completed : 14:03
Synopsis:
An officer took a report of lost property.
220727035 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : FALCON RIDGE Pkwy & BIRDIE Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Cheney
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 14:12 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 14:12 Time Completed : 14:13
Synopsis:
220727036 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : BERTHA HOWE Ave & FALCON RIDGE Pkwy
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Cheney
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 14:22 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 14:22 Time Completed : 14:24
Synopsis:
220727037 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : FALCON RIDGE Pkwy
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Cheney
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 14:23 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 14:24 Time Completed : 14:29
Synopsis:
220727038 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Cheney
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 14:32 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 14:32 Time Completed : 14:36
Synopsis:
220727039 Alarm
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: CANCELLED
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: CANCELLED Time Reported: 14:36 Time Dispatched: 14:42
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 14:42
Synopsis:
220727040 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : W HAFEN Ln & CORA Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Bruehl
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 14:39 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 14:39 Time Completed : 14:40
Synopsis:
220727041 Welfare Check
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Rich, J Cheney
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 14:39 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 14:51 Time Completed : 15:21
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 14:39 Time Dispatched: 15:00
Time Arrived : 15:07 Time Completed : 15:15
Synopsis:
220727042 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : W HAFEN Ln & S GRAPEVINE Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Bruehl
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 14:50 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 14:50 Time Completed : 14:52
Synopsis:
220727043 Special Event Detail
Incident Address : Riverside Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood, Wendy Stuve, Sandra Romberg, J Rich,
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 14:49 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 15:22 Time Completed : 16:35
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 14:49 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 15:04 Time Completed : 15:35
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 14:49 Time Dispatched: 15:18
Time Arrived : 15:22 Time Completed : 16:01
Unit: D4 Time Reported: 14:49 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 15:22 Time Completed : 16:02
Unit: D5 Time Reported: 14:49 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 15:04 Time Completed : 16:36
Unit: P2 Time Reported: 14:49 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 14:51 Time Completed : 16:04
Unit: V164 Time Reported: 14:49 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 15:08 Time Completed : 16:04
Unit: V165 Time Reported: 14:49 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 15:08 Time Completed : 16:04
Synopsis:
220727044 Theft From Veh
Incident Address : Sun Valley Dr # E1
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood
Disposition : ADF Active, Dead File
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 14:54 Time Dispatched: 16:28
Time Arrived : 16:35 Time Completed : 16:36
Synopsis:
Officers responded to a residence reference a theft from a motor vehicle. A
report was taken.
220727045 Unknown Problem
Incident Address : Tivoli Cres
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Rich
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 15:15 Time Dispatched: 16:02
Time Arrived : 16:08 Time Completed : 17:12
Synopsis:
220727046 Records Dissemination
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 15:32 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220727047 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Riverside Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 15:34 Time Dispatched: 16:23
Time Arrived : 15:35 Time Completed : 15:54
Synopsis:
220727048 Scope/General Background Req
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 15:44 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220727049 Evidence Destruction
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 15:44 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220727050 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Riverside Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Bruehl
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 15:52 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 15:52 Time Completed : 16:00
Synopsis:
220727051 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Riverside Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 15:54 Time Dispatched: 16:26
Time Arrived : 15:54 Time Completed : 16:00
Synopsis:
220727052 Person On Foot
Incident Address : RIVERSIDE Rd & SMOKEY Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood, J Rich
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 16:00 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 16:00 Time Completed : 16:23
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 16:00 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 16:01 Time Completed : 16:01
Synopsis:
220727053 Citizen Assist
Incident Address : N Grapevine Rd # 6W
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Cheney
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 16:33 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 16:49 Time Completed : 17:11
Synopsis:
220727054 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Rich
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 17:24 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 17:24 Time Completed : 17:27
Synopsis:
220727055 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Rich
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 17:28 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 17:28 Time Completed : 17:30
Synopsis:
220727056 Alarm
Incident Address : Riverside Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: T Bundy, J Rich
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 17:27 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 17:32
Unit: S4 Time Reported: 17:27 Time Dispatched: 17:35
Time Arrived : 17:35 Time Completed : 17:36
Synopsis:
220727057 Fraud
Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: D Alejos
Disposition : A Active
Unit: Time Reported: 17:46 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
A detective took a report reference a fraud.
220728008 Animal complaint
Incident Address : Fairways Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 06:00 Time Dispatched: 06:11
Time Arrived : 06:17 Time Completed : 06:33
Synopsis:
220728009 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : N SANDHILL Blvd & E OLD MILL Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Bruehl
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 06:15 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:15 Time Completed : 06:25
Synopsis:
220728010 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Sage Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Bruehl
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 06:43 Time Dispatched: 06:57
Time Arrived : 06:57 Time Completed : 06:57
Synopsis:
220728011 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Cheney
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 06:58 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:59 Time Completed : 07:00
Synopsis:
220728012 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Cheney
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 07:04 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 07:04 Time Completed : 07:10
Synopsis:
220728013 Parking Problem
Incident Address : S Lower Flat Top Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Rich
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 07:09 Time Dispatched: 07:20
Time Arrived : 07:09 Time Completed : 07:15
Synopsis:
220728014 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : E PIONEER Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Rich, J Cheney
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 07:14 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 07:14 Time Completed : 07:26
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 07:14 Time Dispatched: 07:15
Time Arrived : 07:20 Time Completed : 07:20
Synopsis:
220728015 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : S Lower Flat Top Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Rich
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 08:00 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 08:00 Time Completed : 08:02
Synopsis:
220728016 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : W OLD MILL Rd & WOODBURY Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Bruehl
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 08:01 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 08:01 Time Completed : 08:02
Synopsis:
220728017 Traffic Stop
Incident Address : I15 NB
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Rich
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 08:27 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 08:36 Time Completed : 09:06
Synopsis:
220728018 Recovered Stolen Vehicle
Incident Address : Riverside Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Bruehl, J Cheney
Disposition : A Active
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 08:36 Time Dispatched: 09:23
Time Arrived : 08:44 Time Completed : 12:51
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 08:36 Time Dispatched: 08:58
Time Arrived : 09:04 Time Completed : 09:29
Synopsis:
Officers recovered a vehicle that was reported stolen from another jurisdiction.
This investigation is ongoing.
220728019 Theft From Veh
Incident Address : W PIONEER Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Bruehl
Disposition : ADF Active, Dead File
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 08:48 Time Dispatched: 10:47
Time Arrived : 10:47 Time Completed : 11:32
Synopsis:
An officer was dispatched to a theft and a report was taken.
220728020 Records Dissemination
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 09:11 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220728021 Alarm
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: CANCELLED
Disposition : C Unfounded
Unit: CANCELLED Time Reported: 09:54 Time Dispatched: 10:00
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 10:00
Synopsis:
220728022 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : E Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Bruehl
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 10:05 Time Dispatched: 11:32
Time Arrived : 11:40 Time Completed : 11:53
Synopsis:
220728023 Found Property
Incident Address : N Grapevine Rd # 6W
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Rich
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 10:08 Time Dispatched: 10:54
Time Arrived : 11:01 Time Completed : 12:51
Synopsis:
An officer took possession of found property and completed a report.
220728024 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Sage Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Rich
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 10:31 Time Dispatched: 10:51
Time Arrived : 10:51 Time Completed : 10:53
Synopsis:
220728025 Records Dissemination
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 11:40 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220728026 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Sage Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Bruehl
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 11:44 Time Dispatched: 11:53
Time Arrived : 11:59 Time Completed : 12:29
Synopsis:
220728027 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 11:53 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220728028 Search Warrant
Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Wendy Stuve, D Alejos
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: D2 Time Reported: 12:02 Time Dispatched: 12:12
Time Arrived : 12:03 Time Completed : 14:07
Unit: D4 Time Reported: 12:02 Time Dispatched: 12:08
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 12:13
Synopsis:
Detectives executed a search warrant to obtain a DNA sample.
220728029 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 12:07 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220728030 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 12:12 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220728031 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 12:16 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220728032 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 12:20 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220728033 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 12:27 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220728034 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 12:32 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220728035 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 12:35 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220728036 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 12:40 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220728037 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 12:45 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220728038 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 12:49 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220728039 Unknown Problem
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Bruehl, J Rich, J Cheney
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 12:50 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:51 Time Completed : 13:11
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 12:50 Time Dispatched: 12:51
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 12:53
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 12:50 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 12:53
Synopsis:
220728040 Agency Assistance
Incident Address : Mohave Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Wendy Stuve, S Bruehl, J Rich
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 12:42 Time Dispatched: 12:53
Time Arrived : 13:13 Time Completed : 13:19
Unit: D4 Time Reported: 12:42 Time Dispatched: 12:54
Time Arrived : 13:03 Time Completed : 13:12
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 12:42 Time Dispatched: 12:53
Time Arrived : 12:59 Time Completed : 13:11
Unit: RES11 Time Reported: 12:42 Time Dispatched: 12:54
Time Arrived : 13:05 Time Completed : 13:38
Unit: STA01 Time Reported: 12:42 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 12:54
Synopsis:
220728041 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 13:25 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220728042 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 13:26 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220728043 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 13:29 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220728044 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 13:34 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220728045 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 13:39 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220728046 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : Sage Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Bruehl
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 13:39 Time Dispatched: 14:01
Time Arrived : 13:47 Time Completed : 13:56
Synopsis:
220728047 Welfare Check
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Bruehl, J Rich
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 13:55 Time Dispatched: 13:56
Time Arrived : 13:57 Time Completed : 13:57
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 13:55 Time Dispatched: 13:56
Time Arrived : 13:57 Time Completed : 14:00
Synopsis:
220728048 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 14:04 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220728049 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : EAGLE St & THISTLE St
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Rich, D Alejos
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 14:06 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 14:06 Time Completed : 14:14
Unit: D2 Time Reported: 14:06 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 14:07 Time Completed : 14:07
Synopsis:
220728050 Suspicious Person/Circumstance
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Rich
Disposition : A Active
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 14:08 Time Dispatched: 14:26
Time Arrived : 14:37 Time Completed : 15:04
Synopsis:
220728051 Citizen Assist
Incident Address : W HAFEN Ln & CORA Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Bruehl
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 14:19 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 14:19 Time Completed : 14:20
Synopsis:
220728052 Unknown Problem
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd # D15
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Bruehl
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 14:16 Time Dispatched: 14:21
Time Arrived : 14:27 Time Completed : 14:30
Synopsis:
220728053 Animal Pickup
Incident Address : Pomegranate Trl
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 14:38 Time Dispatched: 14:48
Time Arrived : 14:53 Time Completed : 15:05
Synopsis:
220728054 Records Dissemination
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 15:12 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220728055 Person On Foot
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Rich, J Cheney
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 15:26 Time Dispatched: 15:27
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 15:27
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 15:26 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 15:27 Time Completed : 15:29
Synopsis:
220728056 Records Dissemination
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 15:37 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220728057 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Second South St
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Rich
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 15:39 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 15:46 Time Completed : 16:31
Synopsis:
220728058 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Sage Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Bruehl
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 16:20 Time Dispatched: 16:35
Time Arrived : 16:35 Time Completed : 16:38
Synopsis:
220728059 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Sage Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Bruehl
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 16:27 Time Dispatched: 16:39
Time Arrived : 16:39 Time Completed : 16:39
Synopsis:
220728060 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Bruehl
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 16:34 Time Dispatched: 16:44
Time Arrived : 16:44 Time Completed : 16:49
Synopsis:
220728061 Citizen Assist
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Rich, J Cheney
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 16:42 Time Dispatched: 16:49
Time Arrived : 16:51 Time Completed : 17:11
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 16:42 Time Dispatched: 16:50
Time Arrived : 16:51 Time Completed : 17:11
Synopsis:
220728062 Trespassing
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Rich, J Cheney
Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 17:08 Time Dispatched: 17:24
Time Arrived : 17:11 Time Completed : 17:33
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 17:08 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 17:11 Time Completed : 17:40
Synopsis:
Officers responded to a casino for a report of a male refusing to leave the
property. One adult male was arrested for trespassing.
220728063 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : W OLD MILL Rd & N ARROWHEAD Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Bruehl
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 17:14 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 17:15 Time Completed : 17:15
Synopsis:
220728064 Civil Dispute
Incident Address : W MESQUITE Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave, E Baron
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 17:46 Time Dispatched: 17:50
Time Arrived : 17:58 Time Completed : 18:58
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 17:46 Time Dispatched: 17:50
Time Arrived : 17:58 Time Completed : 18:20
Synopsis:
Police responded to a motel reference a verbal disturbance. Information was
gathered and a report was completed.
22ACO2370 Vet appt drop off
Incident Address : Riverside Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 08:02 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 08:02 Time Completed : 08:06
Synopsis:
22ACO2371 Animal Owner Surrender
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 10:53 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:53 Time Completed : 10:58
Synopsis:
22ACO2375 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 07:18 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 07:18 Time Completed : 07:19
Synopsis:
22ACO2376 Animal Medical Event
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 07:19 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 07:19 Time Completed : 07:19
Synopsis:
22ACO2377 Animal Medical Event
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 07:20 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 07:20 Time Completed : 07:20
Synopsis:
22ACO2378 Animal Medical Event
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 07:20 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 07:20 Time Completed : 07:21
Synopsis:
22ACO2379 Animal Pickup
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 07:22 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 07:22 Time Completed : 07:22
Synopsis:
22ACO2380 Animal Pickup
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 07:23 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 07:23 Time Completed : 07:23
Synopsis:
22ACO2381 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Jose L Macias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H1 Time Reported: 07:36 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 07:36 Time Completed : 07:36
Synopsis:
22ACO2382 Trap, Neuter, Release; Animal
Incident Address : S Grapevine Rd & Great Divide Trail
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 08:55 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 08:55 Time Completed : 08:56
Synopsis:
22ACO2383 Animal Temperament Test
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 10:22 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:22 Time Completed : 10:24
Synopsis:
22ACO2384 Animal Temperament Test
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 10:25 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:25 Time Completed : 10:26
Synopsis:
22ACO2385 Animal complaint
Incident Address : Saddle Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 10:47 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:47 Time Completed : 10:47
Synopsis:
22ACO2386 Animal Bailed Out
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 13:17 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 13:17 Time Completed : 13:18
Synopsis:
22ACO2387 Animal Bailed Out
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 13:18 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 13:18 Time Completed : 13:19
Synopsis:
22ACO2388 Vaccination of Animal
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 13:43 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 13:43 Time Completed : 13:44
Synopsis:
22ACO2389 Animal complaint
Incident Address : Stonewall Bend
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 14:38 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 14:38 Time Completed : 14:40
Synopsis:
22ACO2390 Animal Pickup
Incident Address : Pomegranate Trl
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 14:38 Time Dispatched: 14:48
Time Arrived : 14:53 Time Completed : 15:05
Synopsis:
22ACO2391 Animal complaint
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 15:18 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 15:18 Time Completed : 15:19
Synopsis:
22ACO2392 Animal complaint
Incident Address : Lewis St
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 15:50 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 15:50 Time Completed : 15:55
Synopsis:
22MCC2480 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: K Davis
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6223 Time Reported: 09:33 Time Dispatched: 09:40
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 09:40
Synopsis:
22MCC2481 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: K Davis
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6223 Time Reported: 10:42 Time Dispatched: 10:45
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 10:45
Synopsis:
22MCC2482 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: K Davis
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6223 Time Reported: 14:00 Time Dispatched: 14:05
Time Arrived : 14:52 Time Completed : 14:54
Synopsis:
22MCC2483 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Bennett
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6153 Time Reported: 14:58 Time Dispatched: 15:01
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 15:01
Synopsis:
22MCC2484 Impounded Vehicle
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: H Law
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 16:37 Time Dispatched: 16:41
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 16:41
Synopsis:
22MCC2490 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Bennett
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6153 Time Reported: 08:12 Time Dispatched: 08:13
Time Arrived : 08:14 Time Completed : 09:23
Synopsis:
22MCC2491 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Bennett
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6153 Time Reported: 13:44 Time Dispatched: 13:53
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 13:56
Synopsis:
22MCC2492 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : W Old Mill Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: K Davis
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6223 Time Reported: 14:33 Time Dispatched: 14:36
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 14:36
Synopsis:
22MCC2493 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: K Davis
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6223 Time Reported: 15:31 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 15:32 Time Completed : 15:46
Synopsis:
22MCC2494 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: K Davis
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6223 Time Reported: 17:28 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 17:29 Time Completed : 17:39
Synopsis:
22MCE1132 Vacation Check
Incident Address : Prairie Schooner Ct
Mesquite NV 89034
Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, G Lott
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 08:39 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 08:39 Time Completed : 08:43
Synopsis:
22MCE1133 VIN Number Inspection
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, G Lott
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 08:39 Time Dispatched: 08:46
Time Arrived : 08:58 Time Completed : 09:07
Synopsis:
22MCE1134 Vacation Check
Incident Address : Conestoga Camp Pt
Mesquite NV 89034
Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, G Lott
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:14 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:14 Time Completed : 09:18
Synopsis:
22MCE1135 Vacation Check
Incident Address : Paseo Verde Ct
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Plant, Carol Harris
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V2 Time Reported: 09:28 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:29 Time Completed : 09:33
Synopsis:
22MCE1136 Vacation Check
Incident Address : Bluff Shadow Ct
Mesquite NV 89034
Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, G Lott
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:30 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:30 Time Completed : 09:34
Synopsis:
22MCE1137 Vacation Check
Incident Address : Heritage Trl
Mesquite NV 89034
Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, G Lott
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:40 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:40 Time Completed : 09:42
Synopsis:
22MCE1138 Vacation Check
Incident Address : Falcon Glenn Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Plant, Carol Harris
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V2 Time Reported: 09:41 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:42 Time Completed : 09:44
Synopsis:
22MCE1139 Vacation Check
Incident Address : Heritage Trl
Mesquite NV 89034
Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, G Lott
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:44 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:44 Time Completed : 09:46
Synopsis:
22MCE1140 VIN Number Inspection
Incident Address : Overlook Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, G Lott
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:45 Time Dispatched: 09:49
Time Arrived : 09:56 Time Completed : 10:09
Synopsis:
22MCE1141 Vacation Check
Incident Address : Crest View Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Plant, Carol Harris
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V2 Time Reported: 09:50 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:50 Time Completed : 09:56
Synopsis:
22MCE1142 Vacation Check
Incident Address : Crest View Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Plant, Carol Harris
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V2 Time Reported: 09:57 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:57 Time Completed : 10:03
Synopsis:
22MCE1143 Vacation Check
Incident Address : Crest View Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Plant, Carol Harris
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V2 Time Reported: 10:03 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:04 Time Completed : 10:09
Synopsis:
22MCE1144 VIN OHV Number Inspection
Incident Address : Crystal Canyon Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, G Lott
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 10:09 Time Dispatched: 10:14
Time Arrived : 10:24 Time Completed : 10:38
Synopsis:
22MCE1145 Vacation Check
Incident Address : Crest View Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Plant, Carol Harris
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V2 Time Reported: 10:11 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:13 Time Completed : 10:16
Synopsis:
22MCE1146 Vacation Check
Incident Address : Crest View Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Plant, Carol Harris
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V2 Time Reported: 10:18 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:18 Time Completed : 10:23
Synopsis:
22MCE1147 VIN OHV Number Inspection
Incident Address : Grotto Trl
Mesquite NV 89034
Responding Officers: S Plant, Carol Harris
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V2 Time Reported: 10:28 Time Dispatched: 10:38
Time Arrived : 11:00 Time Completed : 11:15
Synopsis:
22MCE1148 Vacation Check
Incident Address : Long Iron Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Plant, Carol Harris
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V2 Time Reported: 10:30 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:30 Time Completed : 10:38
Synopsis:
22MCE1149 Vacation Check
Incident Address : Timber Ln
Mesquite NV 89034
Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, G Lott
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 10:55 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:55 Time Completed : 10:58
Synopsis:
22MCE1150 Vacation Check
Incident Address : Serenity Ridge Ct
Mesquite NV 89034
Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, G Lott
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 11:02 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:02 Time Completed : 11:06
Synopsis:
22MCE1151 Vacation Check
Incident Address : Serenity Ridge Ct
Mesquite NV 89034
Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, G Lott
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 11:06 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:06 Time Completed : 11:11
Synopsis:
22MCE1152 VIN Number Inspection
Incident Address : Habib Ct
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, G Lott
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 11:07 Time Dispatched: 11:12
Time Arrived : 11:28 Time Completed : 11:39
Synopsis:
22MCE1153 Vacation Check
Incident Address : Carrara Ct
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Plant, Carol Harris
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V2 Time Reported: 11:31 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:31 Time Completed : 11:36
Synopsis:
22MCE1154 Vacation Check
Incident Address : Copper Springs Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Plant, Carol Harris
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V2 Time Reported: 11:40 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:41 Time Completed : 11:56
Synopsis:
22MCE1155 Vacation Check
Incident Address : Amen Ct
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Plant, Carol Harris
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V2 Time Reported: 11:57 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:58 Time Completed : 12:01
Synopsis:
22MCE1156 Vacation Check
Incident Address : Amen Ct
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Plant, Carol Harris
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V2 Time Reported: 12:03 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:03 Time Completed : 12:08
Synopsis:
22MCE1157 Vacation Check
Incident Address : Coventry Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Plant, Carol Harris
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V2 Time Reported: 12:19 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:20 Time Completed : 12:24
Synopsis:
22MCE1158 Vacation Check
Incident Address : Via Ventana Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Plant, Carol Harris
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V2 Time Reported: 12:32 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:34 Time Completed : 12:37
Synopsis:
22MCE1160 Security Check
Incident Address : W Hafen Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, Michael Otero
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: BP1 Time Reported: 06:35 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:35 Time Completed : 06:43
Synopsis:
22MCE1161 Handicap Parking Warning
Incident Address : Palmer Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, Michael Otero
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: BP1 Time Reported: 08:47 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 08:47 Time Completed : 08:47
Synopsis:
22MCE1162 Handicap Parking Warning
Incident Address : W PIONEER Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, Michael Otero
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: BP1 Time Reported: 09:17 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:18 Time Completed : 09:49
Synopsis:
22MCE1163 Security Check
Incident Address : Valley View Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, Michael Otero
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: BP1 Time Reported: 09:48 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:49 Time Completed : 09:59
Synopsis:
22MCE1164 Parking Problem
Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Butler, Michael Otero
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 16:24 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 16:25 Time Completed : 16:39
Synopsis:
22MCE1165 Handicap Parking Warning
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Butler, Michael Otero
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 17:06 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 17:07 Time Completed : 17:45
Synopsis:
22MCE1166 Handicap Parking Warning
Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Butler, Michael Otero
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 17:47 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 17:48 Time Completed : 18:04
Synopsis:
22MDC0411 TPO/Restraining Order
Incident Address : Hillside Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: B Swanson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: J2 Time Reported: 13:00 Time Dispatched: 15:05
Time Arrived : 13:02 Time Completed : 17:16
Synopsis:
22MDC0412 TPO/Restraining Order
Incident Address : Hillside Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: B Swanson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: J2 Time Reported: 13:28 Time Dispatched: 17:44
Time Arrived : 13:32 Time Completed : 19:00
Synopsis:
