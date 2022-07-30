07/29/22                   Mesquite Police Department                       6202
06:06                  Daily Activity Log, with Synopsis             Page:     1

                               Date: 07/27/22

          For more information please contact our Public Information
                          Officer at (702) 346-5262
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
220727058     Civil Matter
	Incident Address : Sagebrush St
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 18:04      Time Dispatched: 19:26
	                    Time Arrived : 19:26      Time Completed : 19:00
Synopsis:




220727059     Alarm
	Incident Address : Crest View Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Thatcher
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 18:19      Time Dispatched: 19:20
	                    Time Arrived : 19:31      Time Completed : 19:33
Synopsis:




220727060     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Sage Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 18:21      Time Dispatched: 19:19
	                    Time Arrived : 19:20      Time Completed : 19:21
Synopsis:




220727061     Unknown Problem
	Incident Address : RIVERSIDE Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave, E Baron
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 18:55      Time Dispatched: 19:06
	                    Time Arrived : 19:13      Time Completed : 19:26

	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 18:55      Time Dispatched: 19:06
	                    Time Arrived : 19:13      Time Completed : 19:23
Synopsis:




220727062     Suspicious Person/Circumstance
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Baron
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 19:14      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 19:34      Time Completed : 19:45
Synopsis:




220727063     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: T Bundy
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: S4            Time Reported: 19:25      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 19:30      Time Completed : 19:41
Synopsis:




220727064     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Sage Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 19:30      Time Dispatched: 19:34
	                    Time Arrived : 19:39      Time Completed : 19:41
Synopsis:




220727065     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Sage Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 19:43      Time Dispatched: 19:50
	                    Time Arrived : 19:50      Time Completed : 19:50
Synopsis:




220727066     Citizen Assist
	Incident Address : Blue Ridge Trl
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman, J Gleave, E Baron, A Thatcher
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 20:38      Time Dispatched: 20:40
	                    Time Arrived : 20:55      Time Completed : 21:44

	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 20:38      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 21:25      Time Completed : 22:04

	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 20:38      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 21:25      Time Completed : 22:02

	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 20:38      Time Dispatched: 21:10
	                    Time Arrived : 21:13      Time Completed : 21:36
Synopsis:




220727067     Suspicious Person/Circumstance
	Incident Address : E Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman, E Baron
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 20:43      Time Dispatched: 20:45
	                    Time Arrived : 20:54      Time Completed : 21:03

	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 20:43      Time Dispatched: 20:45
	                    Time Arrived : 20:48      Time Completed : 21:02
Synopsis:




220727068     Traffic Problem
	Incident Address : E PIONEER Blvd & MESA Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Baron
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 21:17      Time Dispatched: 21:36
	                    Time Arrived : 22:02      Time Completed : 22:05
Synopsis:




220727069     Wanted Person
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Thatcher
	Disposition : E    Cleared by Adult Arrest


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 21:43      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 21:44      Time Completed : 23:09
Synopsis:

An officer contacted a female who had a warrant out of Mesquite Municipal
Court. The female was arrested for the warrant.


220727070     Citizen Assist
	Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman, J Gleave, E Baron
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 21:58      Time Dispatched: 22:05
	                    Time Arrived : 22:06      Time Completed : 22:22

	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 21:58      Time Dispatched: 22:05
	                    Time Arrived : 22:05      Time Completed : 22:21

	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 21:58      Time Dispatched: 22:05
	                    Time Arrived : 22:07      Time Completed : 22:12
Synopsis:




220727071     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Baron
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 22:19      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 22:20      Time Completed : 22:23
Synopsis:




220727072     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 22:29      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 22:29      Time Completed : 22:31
Synopsis:




220727073     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Baron
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 22:34      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 22:34      Time Completed : 22:41
Synopsis:




220727074     Traffic Accident w/ Damage
	Incident Address : PULSIPHER Ln & SMOKEY Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: T Bundy, R Longman, J Gleave, E Baron
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 22:37      Time Dispatched: 22:42
	                    Time Arrived : 22:46      Time Completed : 23:26

	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 22:37      Time Dispatched: 22:42
	                    Time Arrived : 22:43      Time Completed : 23:29

	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 22:37      Time Dispatched: 22:44
	                    Time Arrived : 22:45      Time Completed : 22:45

	Unit: S4            Time Reported: 22:37      Time Dispatched: 22:45
	                    Time Arrived : 22:54      Time Completed : 23:27
Synopsis:

Police responded to a residence reference a single vehicle accident.  One adult
male was issued a citation and a traffic accident investigation was completed.


220727075     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Sage Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Baron
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 22:53      Time Dispatched: 01:13
	                    Time Arrived : 01:13      Time Completed : 01:13
Synopsis:




220727076     Suspicious Person/Circumstance
	Incident Address : Riverside Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: T Bundy, R Longman, J Gleave, A Thatcher
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 23:24      Time Dispatched: 23:27
	                    Time Arrived : 23:39      Time Completed : 23:49

	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 23:24      Time Dispatched: 23:27
	                    Time Arrived : 23:28      Time Completed : 23:49

	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 23:24      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 23:29      Time Completed : 23:49

	Unit: S4            Time Reported: 23:24      Time Dispatched: 23:27
	                    Time Arrived : 23:28      Time Completed : 23:48
Synopsis:




220727077     Domestic Violence IP
	Incident Address : Ken Ct
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: T Bundy, Sandra Romberg, R Longman, J Gleave,
	Disposition : E    Cleared by Adult Arrest


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 23:47      Time Dispatched: 23:50
	                    Time Arrived : 23:54      Time Completed : 02:09

	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 23:47      Time Dispatched: 23:50
	                    Time Arrived : 23:53      Time Completed : 02:13

	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 23:47      Time Dispatched: 23:50
	                    Time Arrived : 23:53      Time Completed : 00:17

	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 23:47      Time Dispatched: 23:52
	                    Time Arrived : 23:59      Time Completed : 01:04

	Unit: S4            Time Reported: 23:47      Time Dispatched: 23:50
	                    Time Arrived : 23:53      Time Completed : 00:43

	Unit: VA13          Time Reported: 23:47      Time Dispatched: 00:26
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 00:43

	Unit: VA14          Time Reported: 23:47      Time Dispatched: 00:43
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 00:43
Synopsis:

Officers responded to a residence reference a disturbance. One female adult was
arrested for domestic battery.


220728001     Animal Pickup
	Incident Address : Riverside Rd # 21F
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Baron
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 00:43      Time Dispatched: 01:37
	                    Time Arrived : 01:48      Time Completed : 02:46
Synopsis:




220728002     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : W PIONEER Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: E Baron
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 03:05      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 03:07      Time Completed : 03:17
Synopsis:




220728003     Traffic Problem
	Incident Address : REDD HILLS Pkwy & FOUNTAIN VIEW Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Thatcher
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 04:46      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 04:46      Time Completed : 04:48
Synopsis:




220728004     Traffic accident W/O injury
	Incident Address : E OLD MILL Rd & N SANDHILL Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman, E Baron, A Thatcher
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 04:47      Time Dispatched: 04:49
	                    Time Arrived : 04:53      Time Completed : 05:58

	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 04:47      Time Dispatched: 04:49
	                    Time Arrived : 04:59      Time Completed : 05:58

	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 04:47      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 05:01      Time Completed : 05:51
Synopsis:

An officer responded to a traffic accident and a report was taken.


220728005     Alarm
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 05:10      Time Dispatched: 05:12
	                    Time Arrived : 05:13      Time Completed : 05:16
Synopsis:




220728006     Alarm
	Incident Address : Riverside Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl, J Rich
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 05:45      Time Dispatched: 05:52
	                    Time Arrived : 05:57      Time Completed : 06:00

	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 05:45      Time Dispatched: 05:52
	                    Time Arrived : 05:56      Time Completed : 06:05
Synopsis:




220728007     Welfare Check
	Incident Address : E PIONEER Blvd & N SANDHILL Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Baron, A Thatcher
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 05:51      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 05:58      Time Completed : 06:10

	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 05:51      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 05:57      Time Completed : 05:58
Synopsis:




22ACO2372     Animal Shelter Cleaning
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Jose L Macias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H1            Time Reported: 05:38      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 05:38      Time Completed : 07:35
Synopsis:




22ACO2373     Animal Shelter Cleaning
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 05:57      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 05:57      Time Completed : 06:11
Synopsis:




22MCC2485     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Mejia
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6218          Time Reported: 19:26      Time Dispatched: 19:29
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 19:29
Synopsis:




22MCC2486     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Jensen
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6166          Time Reported: 19:47      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 19:49      Time Completed : 19:49
Synopsis:




22MCC2487     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : E OLD MILL Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Mejia
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6218          Time Reported: 19:48      Time Dispatched: 19:51
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 19:51
Synopsis:




22MCC2488     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Mejia
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6218          Time Reported: 21:42      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 21:46      Time Completed : 21:49
Synopsis:




22MCC2489     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Mejia
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6218          Time Reported: 00:32      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 00:34      Time Completed : 00:40
Synopsis:




          For more information please contact our Public Information
                          Officer at (702) 346-5262
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Report Includes:
All reported dates between `18:00:00 07/27/22` and `06:00:00 07/28/22`
All natures
All responsible officers
All received by officers
All dispositions
All locations
All cities
All agencies
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
07/29/22                   Mesquite Police Department                       6202
18:06                  Daily Activity Log, with Synopsis             Page:     1

                               Date: 07/27/22

          For more information please contact our Public Information
                          Officer at (702) 346-5262
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
220727009     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : MESA BLVD
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 06:11      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:12      Time Completed : 06:13
Synopsis:




220727010     Citizen Assist
	Incident Address : MARILYN PKWY
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 06:20      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:20      Time Completed : 06:41
Synopsis:




220727011     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Falcon Ridge Pkwy
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 06:33      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:34      Time Completed : 06:35
Synopsis:




220727012     Animal Pickup
	Incident Address : BOBCAT Run & FRONTIER Xing
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 06:29      Time Dispatched: 06:53
	                    Time Arrived : 07:00      Time Completed : 07:06
Synopsis:




220727013     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 06:58      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:58      Time Completed : 07:00
Synopsis:




220727014     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : W OLD MILL Rd & N ARROWHEAD Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 06:59      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:59      Time Completed : 07:00
Synopsis:




220727015     Trap, Neuter, Release; Animal
	Incident Address : S GRAPEVINE Rd & GREAT DIVIDE Trl
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 07:48      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:48      Time Completed : 07:49
Synopsis:




220727016     Theft From Veh
	Incident Address : Riverside Rd # 8F
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Rich
	Disposition : A    Active


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 07:53      Time Dispatched: 08:03
	                    Time Arrived : 07:54      Time Completed : 07:54
Synopsis:

An officer responded to a past attempted vehicle burglary. This investigation is
ongoing.


220727017     Found Property
	Incident Address : Riverside Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Rich
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 08:20      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 08:20      Time Completed : 08:44
Synopsis:




220727018     VIN Number Inspection
	Incident Address : Overlook Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, G Lott
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 09:45      Time Dispatched: 09:49
	                    Time Arrived : 09:56      Time Completed : 10:09
Synopsis:




220727019     Records Dissemination
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 10:03      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220727020     Lost Property
	Incident Address : SANTA MARIA Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Rich
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 10:00      Time Dispatched: 10:30
	                    Time Arrived : 10:30      Time Completed : 11:11
Synopsis:

An officer took a report of lost property.


220727021     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Sage Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 10:34      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:46      Time Completed : 10:59
Synopsis:




220727022     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : W MESQUITE Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 10:48      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:48      Time Completed : 10:49
Synopsis:




220727023     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : W Old Mill Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 11:05      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:06      Time Completed : 11:07
Synopsis:




220727024     VIN Number Inspection
	Incident Address : Habib Ct
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, G Lott
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 11:07      Time Dispatched: 11:12
	                    Time Arrived : 11:28      Time Completed : 11:39
Synopsis:




220727025     Suspicious/Pers
	Incident Address : E PIONEER Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood, S Bruehl, J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 11:11      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:17      Time Completed : 11:33

	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 11:11      Time Dispatched: 11:17
	                    Time Arrived : 11:23      Time Completed : 11:24

	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 11:11      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:20      Time Completed : 11:24
Synopsis:




220727026     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 11:27      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220727027     Property Damage, Non Vandalism
	Incident Address : Mesquite Springs Dr # 101
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Cheney
	Disposition : A    Active


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 11:27      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:33      Time Completed : 12:15
Synopsis:

An officer responded to a report of property damage and a report was taken.


220727028     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Carrara Ct
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Plant, Carol Harris
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V2            Time Reported: 11:31      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:31      Time Completed : 11:36
Synopsis:




220727029     Theft From Veh
	Incident Address : Kitty Hawk Dr # 1124
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl
	Disposition : A    Active


	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 11:47      Time Dispatched: 12:28
	                    Time Arrived : 11:55      Time Completed : 12:25
Synopsis:

An officer was dispatched to a theft incident and a report was taken.


220727030     Suspicious Person/Circumstance
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 12:15      Time Dispatched: 12:35
	                    Time Arrived : 12:40      Time Completed : 15:03
Synopsis:

Officers responded to a property damage call at a casino and a report was taken.



220727031     Found Property
	Incident Address : N SANDHILL Blvd & I15 NB
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Rich
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 12:18      Time Dispatched: 12:22
	                    Time Arrived : 12:31      Time Completed : 12:54
Synopsis:

An officer took possession of found property.


220727032     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Kitty Hawk Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 12:24      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:25      Time Completed : 12:26
Synopsis:




220727033     Traffic Stop
	Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 12:20      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:29      Time Completed : 12:34
Synopsis:




220727034     Lost Property
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Rich
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 12:44      Time Dispatched: 13:10
	                    Time Arrived : 13:43      Time Completed : 14:03
Synopsis:

An officer took a report of lost property.


220727035     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : FALCON RIDGE Pkwy & BIRDIE Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 14:12      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 14:12      Time Completed : 14:13
Synopsis:




220727036     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : BERTHA HOWE Ave & FALCON RIDGE Pkwy
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 14:22      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 14:22      Time Completed : 14:24
Synopsis:




220727037     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : FALCON RIDGE Pkwy
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 14:23      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 14:24      Time Completed : 14:29
Synopsis:




220727038     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 14:32      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 14:32      Time Completed : 14:36
Synopsis:




220727039     Alarm
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: CANCELLED
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: CANCELLED     Time Reported: 14:36      Time Dispatched: 14:42
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 14:42
Synopsis:




220727040     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : W HAFEN Ln & CORA Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 14:39      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 14:39      Time Completed : 14:40
Synopsis:




220727041     Welfare Check
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Rich, J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 14:39      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 14:51      Time Completed : 15:21

	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 14:39      Time Dispatched: 15:00
	                    Time Arrived : 15:07      Time Completed : 15:15
Synopsis:




220727042     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : W HAFEN Ln & S GRAPEVINE Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 14:50      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 14:50      Time Completed : 14:52
Synopsis:




220727043     Special Event Detail
	Incident Address : Riverside Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood, Wendy Stuve, Sandra Romberg, J Rich,
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 14:49      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 15:22      Time Completed : 16:35

	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 14:49      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 15:04      Time Completed : 15:35

	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 14:49      Time Dispatched: 15:18
	                    Time Arrived : 15:22      Time Completed : 16:01

	Unit: D4            Time Reported: 14:49      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 15:22      Time Completed : 16:02

	Unit: D5            Time Reported: 14:49      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 15:04      Time Completed : 16:36

	Unit: P2            Time Reported: 14:49      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 14:51      Time Completed : 16:04

	Unit: V164          Time Reported: 14:49      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 15:08      Time Completed : 16:04

	Unit: V165          Time Reported: 14:49      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 15:08      Time Completed : 16:04
Synopsis:




220727044     Theft From Veh
	Incident Address : Sun Valley Dr # E1
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood
	Disposition : ADF  Active, Dead File


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 14:54      Time Dispatched: 16:28
	                    Time Arrived : 16:35      Time Completed : 16:36
Synopsis:

Officers responded to a residence reference a theft from a motor vehicle. A
report was taken.


220727045     Unknown Problem
	Incident Address : Tivoli Cres
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Rich
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 15:15      Time Dispatched: 16:02
	                    Time Arrived : 16:08      Time Completed : 17:12
Synopsis:




220727046     Records Dissemination
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 15:32      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220727047     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Riverside Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 15:34      Time Dispatched: 16:23
	                    Time Arrived : 15:35      Time Completed : 15:54
Synopsis:




220727048     Scope/General Background Req
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 15:44      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220727049     Evidence Destruction
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 15:44      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220727050     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Riverside Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 15:52      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 15:52      Time Completed : 16:00
Synopsis:




220727051     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Riverside Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 15:54      Time Dispatched: 16:26
	                    Time Arrived : 15:54      Time Completed : 16:00
Synopsis:




220727052     Person On Foot
	Incident Address : RIVERSIDE Rd & SMOKEY Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood, J Rich
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 16:00      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 16:00      Time Completed : 16:23

	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 16:00      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 16:01      Time Completed : 16:01
Synopsis:




220727053     Citizen Assist
	Incident Address : N Grapevine Rd # 6W
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 16:33      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 16:49      Time Completed : 17:11
Synopsis:




220727054     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Rich
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 17:24      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 17:24      Time Completed : 17:27
Synopsis:




220727055     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Rich
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 17:28      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 17:28      Time Completed : 17:30
Synopsis:




220727056     Alarm
	Incident Address : Riverside Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: T Bundy, J Rich
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 17:27      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 17:32

	Unit: S4            Time Reported: 17:27      Time Dispatched: 17:35
	                    Time Arrived : 17:35      Time Completed : 17:36
Synopsis:




220727057     Fraud
	Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: D Alejos
	Disposition : A    Active


	Unit:               Time Reported: 17:46      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:

A detective took a report reference a fraud.


220727058     Civil Matter
	Incident Address : Sagebrush St
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 18:04      Time Dispatched: 19:26
	                    Time Arrived : 19:26      Time Completed : 19:00
Synopsis:




220727059     Alarm
	Incident Address : Crest View Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Thatcher
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 18:19      Time Dispatched: 19:20
	                    Time Arrived : 19:31      Time Completed : 19:33
Synopsis:




220727060     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Sage Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 18:21      Time Dispatched: 19:19
	                    Time Arrived : 19:20      Time Completed : 19:21
Synopsis:




220727061     Unknown Problem
	Incident Address : RIVERSIDE Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave, E Baron
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 18:55      Time Dispatched: 19:06
	                    Time Arrived : 19:13      Time Completed : 19:26

	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 18:55      Time Dispatched: 19:06
	                    Time Arrived : 19:13      Time Completed : 19:23
Synopsis:




220727062     Suspicious Person/Circumstance
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Baron
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 19:14      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 19:34      Time Completed : 19:45
Synopsis:




220727063     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: T Bundy
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: S4            Time Reported: 19:25      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 19:30      Time Completed : 19:41
Synopsis:




220727064     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Sage Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 19:30      Time Dispatched: 19:34
	                    Time Arrived : 19:39      Time Completed : 19:41
Synopsis:




220727065     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Sage Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 19:43      Time Dispatched: 19:50
	                    Time Arrived : 19:50      Time Completed : 19:50
Synopsis:




220727066     Citizen Assist
	Incident Address : Blue Ridge Trl
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman, J Gleave, E Baron, A Thatcher
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 20:38      Time Dispatched: 20:40
	                    Time Arrived : 20:55      Time Completed : 21:44

	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 20:38      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 21:25      Time Completed : 22:04

	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 20:38      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 21:25      Time Completed : 22:02

	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 20:38      Time Dispatched: 21:10
	                    Time Arrived : 21:13      Time Completed : 21:36
Synopsis:




220727067     Suspicious Person/Circumstance
	Incident Address : E Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman, E Baron
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 20:43      Time Dispatched: 20:45
	                    Time Arrived : 20:54      Time Completed : 21:03

	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 20:43      Time Dispatched: 20:45
	                    Time Arrived : 20:48      Time Completed : 21:02
Synopsis:




220727068     Traffic Problem
	Incident Address : E PIONEER Blvd & MESA Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Baron
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 21:17      Time Dispatched: 21:36
	                    Time Arrived : 22:02      Time Completed : 22:05
Synopsis:




220727069     Wanted Person
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Thatcher
	Disposition : E    Cleared by Adult Arrest


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 21:43      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 21:44      Time Completed : 23:09
Synopsis:

An officer contacted a female who had a warrant out of Mesquite Municipal
Court. The female was arrested for the warrant.


220727070     Citizen Assist
	Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman, J Gleave, E Baron
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 21:58      Time Dispatched: 22:05
	                    Time Arrived : 22:06      Time Completed : 22:22

	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 21:58      Time Dispatched: 22:05
	                    Time Arrived : 22:05      Time Completed : 22:21

	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 21:58      Time Dispatched: 22:05
	                    Time Arrived : 22:07      Time Completed : 22:12
Synopsis:




220727071     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Baron
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 22:19      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 22:20      Time Completed : 22:23
Synopsis:




220727072     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 22:29      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 22:29      Time Completed : 22:31
Synopsis:




220727073     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Baron
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 22:34      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 22:34      Time Completed : 22:41
Synopsis:




220727074     Traffic Accident w/ Damage
	Incident Address : PULSIPHER Ln & SMOKEY Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: T Bundy, R Longman, J Gleave, E Baron
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 22:37      Time Dispatched: 22:42
	                    Time Arrived : 22:46      Time Completed : 23:26

	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 22:37      Time Dispatched: 22:42
	                    Time Arrived : 22:43      Time Completed : 23:29

	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 22:37      Time Dispatched: 22:44
	                    Time Arrived : 22:45      Time Completed : 22:45

	Unit: S4            Time Reported: 22:37      Time Dispatched: 22:45
	                    Time Arrived : 22:54      Time Completed : 23:27
Synopsis:

Police responded to a residence reference a single vehicle accident.  One adult
male was issued a citation and a traffic accident investigation was completed.


220727075     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Sage Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Baron
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 22:53      Time Dispatched: 01:13
	                    Time Arrived : 01:13      Time Completed : 01:13
Synopsis:




220727076     Suspicious Person/Circumstance
	Incident Address : Riverside Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: T Bundy, R Longman, J Gleave, A Thatcher
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 23:24      Time Dispatched: 23:27
	                    Time Arrived : 23:39      Time Completed : 23:49

	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 23:24      Time Dispatched: 23:27
	                    Time Arrived : 23:28      Time Completed : 23:49

	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 23:24      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 23:29      Time Completed : 23:49

	Unit: S4            Time Reported: 23:24      Time Dispatched: 23:27
	                    Time Arrived : 23:28      Time Completed : 23:48
Synopsis:




220727077     Domestic Violence IP
	Incident Address : Ken Ct
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: T Bundy, Sandra Romberg, R Longman, J Gleave,
	Disposition : E    Cleared by Adult Arrest


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 23:47      Time Dispatched: 23:50
	                    Time Arrived : 23:54      Time Completed : 02:09

	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 23:47      Time Dispatched: 23:50
	                    Time Arrived : 23:53      Time Completed : 02:13

	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 23:47      Time Dispatched: 23:50
	                    Time Arrived : 23:53      Time Completed : 00:17

	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 23:47      Time Dispatched: 23:52
	                    Time Arrived : 23:59      Time Completed : 01:04

	Unit: S4            Time Reported: 23:47      Time Dispatched: 23:50
	                    Time Arrived : 23:53      Time Completed : 00:43

	Unit: VA13          Time Reported: 23:47      Time Dispatched: 00:26
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 00:43

	Unit: VA14          Time Reported: 23:47      Time Dispatched: 00:43
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 00:43
Synopsis:

Officers responded to a residence reference a disturbance. One female adult was
arrested for domestic battery.


220728001     Animal Pickup
	Incident Address : Riverside Rd # 21F
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Baron
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 00:43      Time Dispatched: 01:37
	                    Time Arrived : 01:48      Time Completed : 02:46
Synopsis:




220728002     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : W PIONEER Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: E Baron
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 03:05      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 03:07      Time Completed : 03:17
Synopsis:




220728003     Traffic Problem
	Incident Address : REDD HILLS Pkwy & FOUNTAIN VIEW Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Thatcher
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 04:46      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 04:46      Time Completed : 04:48
Synopsis:




220728004     Traffic accident W/O injury
	Incident Address : E OLD MILL Rd & N SANDHILL Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman, E Baron, A Thatcher
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 04:47      Time Dispatched: 04:49
	                    Time Arrived : 04:53      Time Completed : 05:58

	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 04:47      Time Dispatched: 04:49
	                    Time Arrived : 04:59      Time Completed : 05:58

	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 04:47      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 05:01      Time Completed : 05:51
Synopsis:

An officer responded to a traffic accident and a report was taken.


220728005     Alarm
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 05:10      Time Dispatched: 05:12
	                    Time Arrived : 05:13      Time Completed : 05:16
Synopsis:




220728006     Alarm
	Incident Address : Riverside Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl, J Rich
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 05:45      Time Dispatched: 05:52
	                    Time Arrived : 05:57      Time Completed : 06:00

	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 05:45      Time Dispatched: 05:52
	                    Time Arrived : 05:56      Time Completed : 06:05
Synopsis:




220728007     Welfare Check
	Incident Address : E PIONEER Blvd & N SANDHILL Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Baron, A Thatcher
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 05:51      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 05:58      Time Completed : 06:10

	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 05:51      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 05:57      Time Completed : 05:58
Synopsis:




220728008     Animal complaint
	Incident Address : Fairways Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 06:00      Time Dispatched: 06:11
	                    Time Arrived : 06:17      Time Completed : 06:33
Synopsis:




220728009     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : N SANDHILL Blvd & E OLD MILL Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 06:15      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:15      Time Completed : 06:25
Synopsis:




220728010     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Sage Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 06:43      Time Dispatched: 06:57
	                    Time Arrived : 06:57      Time Completed : 06:57
Synopsis:




220728011     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 06:58      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:59      Time Completed : 07:00
Synopsis:




220728012     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 07:04      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:04      Time Completed : 07:10
Synopsis:




220728013     Parking Problem
	Incident Address : S Lower Flat Top Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Rich
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 07:09      Time Dispatched: 07:20
	                    Time Arrived : 07:09      Time Completed : 07:15
Synopsis:




220728014     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : E PIONEER Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Rich, J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 07:14      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:14      Time Completed : 07:26

	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 07:14      Time Dispatched: 07:15
	                    Time Arrived : 07:20      Time Completed : 07:20
Synopsis:




220728015     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : S Lower Flat Top Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Rich
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 08:00      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 08:00      Time Completed : 08:02
Synopsis:




220728016     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : W OLD MILL Rd & WOODBURY Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 08:01      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 08:01      Time Completed : 08:02
Synopsis:




220728017     Traffic Stop
	Incident Address : I15 NB
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Rich
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 08:27      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 08:36      Time Completed : 09:06
Synopsis:




220728018     Recovered Stolen Vehicle
	Incident Address : Riverside Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl, J Cheney
	Disposition : A    Active


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 08:36      Time Dispatched: 09:23
	                    Time Arrived : 08:44      Time Completed : 12:51

	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 08:36      Time Dispatched: 08:58
	                    Time Arrived : 09:04      Time Completed : 09:29
Synopsis:

Officers recovered a vehicle that was reported stolen from another jurisdiction.
This investigation is ongoing.


220728019     Theft From Veh
	Incident Address : W PIONEER Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl
	Disposition : ADF  Active, Dead File


	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 08:48      Time Dispatched: 10:47
	                    Time Arrived : 10:47      Time Completed : 11:32
Synopsis:

An officer was dispatched to a theft and a report was taken.


220728020     Records Dissemination
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 09:11      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220728021     Alarm
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: CANCELLED
	Disposition : C    Unfounded


	Unit: CANCELLED     Time Reported: 09:54      Time Dispatched: 10:00
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 10:00
Synopsis:




220728022     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : E Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 10:05      Time Dispatched: 11:32
	                    Time Arrived : 11:40      Time Completed : 11:53
Synopsis:




220728023     Found Property
	Incident Address : N Grapevine Rd # 6W
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Rich
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 10:08      Time Dispatched: 10:54
	                    Time Arrived : 11:01      Time Completed : 12:51
Synopsis:

An officer took possession of found property and completed a report.


220728024     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Sage Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Rich
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 10:31      Time Dispatched: 10:51
	                    Time Arrived : 10:51      Time Completed : 10:53
Synopsis:




220728025     Records Dissemination
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 11:40      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220728026     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Sage Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 11:44      Time Dispatched: 11:53
	                    Time Arrived : 11:59      Time Completed : 12:29
Synopsis:




220728027     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 11:53      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220728028     Search Warrant
	Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Wendy Stuve, D Alejos
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: D2            Time Reported: 12:02      Time Dispatched: 12:12
	                    Time Arrived : 12:03      Time Completed : 14:07

	Unit: D4            Time Reported: 12:02      Time Dispatched: 12:08
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 12:13
Synopsis:

Detectives executed a search warrant to obtain a DNA sample.


220728029     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 12:07      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220728030     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 12:12      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220728031     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 12:16      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220728032     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 12:20      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220728033     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 12:27      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220728034     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 12:32      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220728035     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 12:35      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220728036     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 12:40      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220728037     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 12:45      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220728038     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 12:49      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220728039     Unknown Problem
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl, J Rich, J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 12:50      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:51      Time Completed : 13:11

	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 12:50      Time Dispatched: 12:51
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 12:53

	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 12:50      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 12:53
Synopsis:




220728040     Agency Assistance
	Incident Address : Mohave Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Wendy Stuve, S Bruehl, J Rich
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 12:42      Time Dispatched: 12:53
	                    Time Arrived : 13:13      Time Completed : 13:19

	Unit: D4            Time Reported: 12:42      Time Dispatched: 12:54
	                    Time Arrived : 13:03      Time Completed : 13:12

	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 12:42      Time Dispatched: 12:53
	                    Time Arrived : 12:59      Time Completed : 13:11

	Unit: RES11         Time Reported: 12:42      Time Dispatched: 12:54
	                    Time Arrived : 13:05      Time Completed : 13:38

	Unit: STA01         Time Reported: 12:42      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 12:54
Synopsis:




220728041     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 13:25      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220728042     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 13:26      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220728043     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 13:29      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220728044     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 13:34      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220728045     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 13:39      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220728046     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : Sage Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 13:39      Time Dispatched: 14:01
	                    Time Arrived : 13:47      Time Completed : 13:56
Synopsis:




220728047     Welfare Check
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl, J Rich
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 13:55      Time Dispatched: 13:56
	                    Time Arrived : 13:57      Time Completed : 13:57

	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 13:55      Time Dispatched: 13:56
	                    Time Arrived : 13:57      Time Completed : 14:00
Synopsis:




220728048     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 14:04      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220728049     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : EAGLE St & THISTLE St
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Rich, D Alejos
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 14:06      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 14:06      Time Completed : 14:14

	Unit: D2            Time Reported: 14:06      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 14:07      Time Completed : 14:07
Synopsis:




220728050     Suspicious Person/Circumstance
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Rich
	Disposition : A    Active


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 14:08      Time Dispatched: 14:26
	                    Time Arrived : 14:37      Time Completed : 15:04
Synopsis:




220728051     Citizen Assist
	Incident Address : W HAFEN Ln & CORA Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 14:19      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 14:19      Time Completed : 14:20
Synopsis:




220728052     Unknown Problem
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd # D15
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 14:16      Time Dispatched: 14:21
	                    Time Arrived : 14:27      Time Completed : 14:30
Synopsis:




220728053     Animal Pickup
	Incident Address : Pomegranate Trl
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 14:38      Time Dispatched: 14:48
	                    Time Arrived : 14:53      Time Completed : 15:05
Synopsis:




220728054     Records Dissemination
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 15:12      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220728055     Person On Foot
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Rich, J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 15:26      Time Dispatched: 15:27
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 15:27

	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 15:26      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 15:27      Time Completed : 15:29
Synopsis:




220728056     Records Dissemination
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 15:37      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220728057     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Second South St
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Rich
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 15:39      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 15:46      Time Completed : 16:31
Synopsis:




220728058     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Sage Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 16:20      Time Dispatched: 16:35
	                    Time Arrived : 16:35      Time Completed : 16:38
Synopsis:




220728059     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Sage Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 16:27      Time Dispatched: 16:39
	                    Time Arrived : 16:39      Time Completed : 16:39
Synopsis:




220728060     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 16:34      Time Dispatched: 16:44
	                    Time Arrived : 16:44      Time Completed : 16:49
Synopsis:




220728061     Citizen Assist
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Rich, J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 16:42      Time Dispatched: 16:49
	                    Time Arrived : 16:51      Time Completed : 17:11

	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 16:42      Time Dispatched: 16:50
	                    Time Arrived : 16:51      Time Completed : 17:11
Synopsis:




220728062     Trespassing
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Rich, J Cheney
	Disposition : E    Cleared by Adult Arrest


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 17:08      Time Dispatched: 17:24
	                    Time Arrived : 17:11      Time Completed : 17:33

	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 17:08      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 17:11      Time Completed : 17:40
Synopsis:

Officers responded to a casino for a report of a male refusing to leave the
property. One adult male was arrested for trespassing.


220728063     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : W OLD MILL Rd & N ARROWHEAD Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 17:14      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 17:15      Time Completed : 17:15
Synopsis:




220728064     Civil Dispute
	Incident Address : W MESQUITE Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave, E Baron
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 17:46      Time Dispatched: 17:50
	                    Time Arrived : 17:58      Time Completed : 18:58

	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 17:46      Time Dispatched: 17:50
	                    Time Arrived : 17:58      Time Completed : 18:20
Synopsis:

Police responded to a motel reference a verbal disturbance.  Information was
gathered and a report was completed.


22ACO2363     Animal Pickup
	Incident Address : BOBCAT Run & FRONTIER Xing
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 06:29      Time Dispatched: 06:53
	                    Time Arrived : 07:00      Time Completed : 07:06
Synopsis:




22ACO2364     Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Jose L Macias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H1            Time Reported: 06:47      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:47      Time Completed : 06:47
Synopsis:




22ACO2365     Animal Medical Event
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Jose L Macias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H1            Time Reported: 06:48      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:48      Time Completed : 06:48
Synopsis:




22ACO2366     Animal Medical Event
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Jose L Macias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H1            Time Reported: 06:49      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:49      Time Completed : 06:50
Synopsis:




22ACO2367     Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 06:50      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:50      Time Completed : 06:50
Synopsis:




22ACO2368     Animal Medical Event
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Jose L Macias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H1            Time Reported: 06:50      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:50      Time Completed : 06:51
Synopsis:




22ACO2369     Trap, Neuter, Release; Animal
	Incident Address : S GRAPEVINE Rd & GREAT DIVIDE Trl
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 07:48      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:48      Time Completed : 07:49
Synopsis:




22ACO2370     Vet appt drop off
	Incident Address : Riverside Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 08:02      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 08:02      Time Completed : 08:06
Synopsis:




22ACO2371     Animal Owner Surrender
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 10:53      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:53      Time Completed : 10:58
Synopsis:




22ACO2372     Animal Shelter Cleaning
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Jose L Macias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H1            Time Reported: 05:38      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 05:38      Time Completed : 07:35
Synopsis:




22ACO2373     Animal Shelter Cleaning
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 05:57      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 05:57      Time Completed : 06:11
Synopsis:




22ACO2374     Animal complaint
	Incident Address : Fairways Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 06:00      Time Dispatched: 06:11
	                    Time Arrived : 06:17      Time Completed : 06:33
Synopsis:




22ACO2375     Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 07:18      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:18      Time Completed : 07:19
Synopsis:




22ACO2376     Animal Medical Event
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 07:19      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:19      Time Completed : 07:19
Synopsis:




22ACO2377     Animal Medical Event
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 07:20      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:20      Time Completed : 07:20
Synopsis:




22ACO2378     Animal Medical Event
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 07:20      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:20      Time Completed : 07:21
Synopsis:




22ACO2379     Animal Pickup
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 07:22      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:22      Time Completed : 07:22
Synopsis:




22ACO2380     Animal Pickup
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 07:23      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:23      Time Completed : 07:23
Synopsis:




22ACO2381     Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Jose L Macias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H1            Time Reported: 07:36      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:36      Time Completed : 07:36
Synopsis:




22ACO2382     Trap, Neuter, Release; Animal
	Incident Address : S Grapevine Rd & Great Divide Trail
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 08:55      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 08:55      Time Completed : 08:56
Synopsis:




22ACO2383     Animal Temperament Test
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 10:22      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:22      Time Completed : 10:24
Synopsis:




22ACO2384     Animal Temperament Test
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 10:25      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:25      Time Completed : 10:26
Synopsis:




22ACO2385     Animal complaint
	Incident Address : Saddle Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 10:47      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:47      Time Completed : 10:47
Synopsis:




22ACO2386     Animal Bailed Out
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 13:17      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 13:17      Time Completed : 13:18
Synopsis:




22ACO2387     Animal Bailed Out
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 13:18      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 13:18      Time Completed : 13:19
Synopsis:




22ACO2388     Vaccination of Animal
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 13:43      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 13:43      Time Completed : 13:44
Synopsis:




22ACO2389     Animal complaint
	Incident Address : Stonewall Bend
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 14:38      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 14:38      Time Completed : 14:40
Synopsis:




22ACO2390     Animal Pickup
	Incident Address : Pomegranate Trl
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 14:38      Time Dispatched: 14:48
	                    Time Arrived : 14:53      Time Completed : 15:05
Synopsis:




22ACO2391     Animal complaint
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 15:18      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 15:18      Time Completed : 15:19
Synopsis:




22ACO2392     Animal complaint
	Incident Address : Lewis St
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 15:50      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 15:50      Time Completed : 15:55
Synopsis:




22MCC2480     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: K Davis
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6223          Time Reported: 09:33      Time Dispatched: 09:40
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 09:40
Synopsis:




22MCC2481     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: K Davis
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6223          Time Reported: 10:42      Time Dispatched: 10:45
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 10:45
Synopsis:




22MCC2482     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: K Davis
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6223          Time Reported: 14:00      Time Dispatched: 14:05
	                    Time Arrived : 14:52      Time Completed : 14:54
Synopsis:




22MCC2483     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Bennett
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6153          Time Reported: 14:58      Time Dispatched: 15:01
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 15:01
Synopsis:




22MCC2484     Impounded Vehicle
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: H Law
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6203          Time Reported: 16:37      Time Dispatched: 16:41
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 16:41
Synopsis:




22MCC2485     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Mejia
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6218          Time Reported: 19:26      Time Dispatched: 19:29
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 19:29
Synopsis:




22MCC2486     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Jensen
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6166          Time Reported: 19:47      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 19:49      Time Completed : 19:49
Synopsis:




22MCC2487     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : E OLD MILL Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Mejia
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6218          Time Reported: 19:48      Time Dispatched: 19:51
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 19:51
Synopsis:




22MCC2488     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Mejia
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6218          Time Reported: 21:42      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 21:46      Time Completed : 21:49
Synopsis:




22MCC2489     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Mejia
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6218          Time Reported: 00:32      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 00:34      Time Completed : 00:40
Synopsis:




22MCC2490     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Bennett
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6153          Time Reported: 08:12      Time Dispatched: 08:13
	                    Time Arrived : 08:14      Time Completed : 09:23
Synopsis:




22MCC2491     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Bennett
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6153          Time Reported: 13:44      Time Dispatched: 13:53
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 13:56
Synopsis:




22MCC2492     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : W Old Mill Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: K Davis
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6223          Time Reported: 14:33      Time Dispatched: 14:36
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 14:36
Synopsis:




22MCC2493     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: K Davis
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6223          Time Reported: 15:31      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 15:32      Time Completed : 15:46
Synopsis:




22MCC2494     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: K Davis
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6223          Time Reported: 17:28      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 17:29      Time Completed : 17:39
Synopsis:




22MCE1132     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Prairie Schooner Ct
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, G Lott
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 08:39      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 08:39      Time Completed : 08:43
Synopsis:




22MCE1133     VIN Number Inspection
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, G Lott
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 08:39      Time Dispatched: 08:46
	                    Time Arrived : 08:58      Time Completed : 09:07
Synopsis:




22MCE1134     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Conestoga Camp Pt
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, G Lott
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 09:14      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:14      Time Completed : 09:18
Synopsis:




22MCE1135     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Paseo Verde Ct
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Plant, Carol Harris
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V2            Time Reported: 09:28      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:29      Time Completed : 09:33
Synopsis:




22MCE1136     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Bluff Shadow Ct
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, G Lott
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 09:30      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:30      Time Completed : 09:34
Synopsis:




22MCE1137     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Heritage Trl
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, G Lott
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 09:40      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:40      Time Completed : 09:42
Synopsis:




22MCE1138     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Falcon Glenn Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Plant, Carol Harris
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V2            Time Reported: 09:41      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:42      Time Completed : 09:44
Synopsis:




22MCE1139     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Heritage Trl
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, G Lott
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 09:44      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:44      Time Completed : 09:46
Synopsis:




22MCE1140     VIN Number Inspection
	Incident Address : Overlook Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, G Lott
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 09:45      Time Dispatched: 09:49
	                    Time Arrived : 09:56      Time Completed : 10:09
Synopsis:




22MCE1141     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Crest View Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Plant, Carol Harris
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V2            Time Reported: 09:50      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:50      Time Completed : 09:56
Synopsis:




22MCE1142     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Crest View Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Plant, Carol Harris
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V2            Time Reported: 09:57      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:57      Time Completed : 10:03
Synopsis:




22MCE1143     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Crest View Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Plant, Carol Harris
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V2            Time Reported: 10:03      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:04      Time Completed : 10:09
Synopsis:




22MCE1144     VIN OHV Number Inspection
	Incident Address : Crystal Canyon Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, G Lott
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 10:09      Time Dispatched: 10:14
	                    Time Arrived : 10:24      Time Completed : 10:38
Synopsis:




22MCE1145     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Crest View Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Plant, Carol Harris
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V2            Time Reported: 10:11      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:13      Time Completed : 10:16
Synopsis:




22MCE1146     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Crest View Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Plant, Carol Harris
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V2            Time Reported: 10:18      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:18      Time Completed : 10:23
Synopsis:




22MCE1147     VIN OHV Number Inspection
	Incident Address : Grotto Trl
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: S Plant, Carol Harris
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V2            Time Reported: 10:28      Time Dispatched: 10:38
	                    Time Arrived : 11:00      Time Completed : 11:15
Synopsis:




22MCE1148     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Long Iron Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Plant, Carol Harris
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V2            Time Reported: 10:30      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:30      Time Completed : 10:38
Synopsis:




22MCE1149     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Timber Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, G Lott
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 10:55      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:55      Time Completed : 10:58
Synopsis:




22MCE1150     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Serenity Ridge Ct
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, G Lott
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 11:02      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:02      Time Completed : 11:06
Synopsis:




22MCE1151     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Serenity Ridge Ct
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, G Lott
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 11:06      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:06      Time Completed : 11:11
Synopsis:




22MCE1152     VIN Number Inspection
	Incident Address : Habib Ct
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, G Lott
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 11:07      Time Dispatched: 11:12
	                    Time Arrived : 11:28      Time Completed : 11:39
Synopsis:




22MCE1153     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Carrara Ct
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Plant, Carol Harris
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V2            Time Reported: 11:31      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:31      Time Completed : 11:36
Synopsis:




22MCE1154     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Copper Springs Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Plant, Carol Harris
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V2            Time Reported: 11:40      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:41      Time Completed : 11:56
Synopsis:




22MCE1155     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Amen Ct
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Plant, Carol Harris
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V2            Time Reported: 11:57      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:58      Time Completed : 12:01
Synopsis:




22MCE1156     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Amen Ct
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Plant, Carol Harris
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V2            Time Reported: 12:03      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:03      Time Completed : 12:08
Synopsis:




22MCE1157     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Coventry Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Plant, Carol Harris
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V2            Time Reported: 12:19      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:20      Time Completed : 12:24
Synopsis:




22MCE1158     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Via Ventana Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Plant, Carol Harris
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V2            Time Reported: 12:32      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:34      Time Completed : 12:37
Synopsis:




22MCE1159     Special Event Detail
	Incident Address : Riverside Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood, Wendy Stuve, Sandra Romberg, J Rich,
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 14:49      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 15:22      Time Completed : 16:35

	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 14:49      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 15:04      Time Completed : 15:35

	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 14:49      Time Dispatched: 15:18
	                    Time Arrived : 15:22      Time Completed : 16:01

	Unit: D4            Time Reported: 14:49      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 15:22      Time Completed : 16:02

	Unit: D5            Time Reported: 14:49      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 15:04      Time Completed : 16:36

	Unit: P2            Time Reported: 14:49      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 14:51      Time Completed : 16:04

	Unit: V164          Time Reported: 14:49      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 15:08      Time Completed : 16:04

	Unit: V165          Time Reported: 14:49      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 15:08      Time Completed : 16:04
Synopsis:




22MCE1160     Security Check
	Incident Address : W Hafen Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, Michael Otero
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: BP1           Time Reported: 06:35      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:35      Time Completed : 06:43
Synopsis:




22MCE1161     Handicap Parking Warning
	Incident Address : Palmer Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, Michael Otero
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: BP1           Time Reported: 08:47      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 08:47      Time Completed : 08:47
Synopsis:




22MCE1162     Handicap Parking Warning
	Incident Address : W PIONEER Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, Michael Otero
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: BP1           Time Reported: 09:17      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:18      Time Completed : 09:49
Synopsis:




22MCE1163     Security Check
	Incident Address : Valley View Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, Michael Otero
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: BP1           Time Reported: 09:48      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:49      Time Completed : 09:59
Synopsis:




22MCE1164     Parking Problem
	Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Butler, Michael Otero
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 16:24      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 16:25      Time Completed : 16:39
Synopsis:




22MCE1165     Handicap Parking Warning
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Butler, Michael Otero
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 17:06      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 17:07      Time Completed : 17:45
Synopsis:




22MCE1166     Handicap Parking Warning
	Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Butler, Michael Otero
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 17:47      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 17:48      Time Completed : 18:04
Synopsis:




22MDC0411     TPO/Restraining Order
	Incident Address : Hillside Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: B Swanson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: J2            Time Reported: 13:00      Time Dispatched: 15:05
	                    Time Arrived : 13:02      Time Completed : 17:16
Synopsis:




22MDC0412     TPO/Restraining Order
	Incident Address : Hillside Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: B Swanson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: J2            Time Reported: 13:28      Time Dispatched: 17:44
	                    Time Arrived : 13:32      Time Completed : 19:00
Synopsis:




          For more information please contact our Public Information
                          Officer at (702) 346-5262
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Report Includes:
All reported dates between `06:00:00 07/27/22` and `18:00:00 07/28/22`
All natures
All responsible officers
All received by officers
All dispositions
All locations
All cities
All agencies
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                  *** End of Report /sds/app/force/custom/rplwdal.18-6 ***
*** End of Report /sds/app/force/custom/rplwdal.18-6 ***