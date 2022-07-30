07/29/22 Mesquite Police Department 6202 06:06 Daily Activity Log, with Synopsis Page: 1 Date: 07/27/22 For more information please contact our Public Information Officer at (702) 346-5262 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 220727058 Civil Matter Incident Address : Sagebrush St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C4 Time Reported: 18:04 Time Dispatched: 19:26 Time Arrived : 19:26 Time Completed : 19:00 Synopsis: 220727059 Alarm Incident Address : Crest View Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 18:19 Time Dispatched: 19:20 Time Arrived : 19:31 Time Completed : 19:33 Synopsis: 220727060 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Sage Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 18:21 Time Dispatched: 19:19 Time Arrived : 19:20 Time Completed : 19:21 Synopsis: 220727061 Unknown Problem Incident Address : RIVERSIDE Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave, E Baron Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C4 Time Reported: 18:55 Time Dispatched: 19:06 Time Arrived : 19:13 Time Completed : 19:26 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 18:55 Time Dispatched: 19:06 Time Arrived : 19:13 Time Completed : 19:23 Synopsis: 220727062 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Baron Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R4 Time Reported: 19:14 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 19:34 Time Completed : 19:45 Synopsis: 220727063 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: T Bundy Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: S4 Time Reported: 19:25 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 19:30 Time Completed : 19:41 Synopsis: 220727064 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Sage Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 19:30 Time Dispatched: 19:34 Time Arrived : 19:39 Time Completed : 19:41 Synopsis: 220727065 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Sage Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 19:43 Time Dispatched: 19:50 Time Arrived : 19:50 Time Completed : 19:50 Synopsis: 220727066 Citizen Assist Incident Address : Blue Ridge Trl Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman, J Gleave, E Baron, A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 20:38 Time Dispatched: 20:40 Time Arrived : 20:55 Time Completed : 21:44 Unit: B4 Time Reported: 20:38 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:25 Time Completed : 22:04 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 20:38 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:25 Time Completed : 22:02 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 20:38 Time Dispatched: 21:10 Time Arrived : 21:13 Time Completed : 21:36 Synopsis: 220727067 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : E Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman, E Baron Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 20:43 Time Dispatched: 20:45 Time Arrived : 20:54 Time Completed : 21:03 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 20:43 Time Dispatched: 20:45 Time Arrived : 20:48 Time Completed : 21:02 Synopsis: 220727068 Traffic Problem Incident Address : E PIONEER Blvd & MESA Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Baron Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R4 Time Reported: 21:17 Time Dispatched: 21:36 Time Arrived : 22:02 Time Completed : 22:05 Synopsis: 220727069 Wanted Person Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Thatcher Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: A4 Time Reported: 21:43 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:44 Time Completed : 23:09 Synopsis: An officer contacted a female who had a warrant out of Mesquite Municipal Court. The female was arrested for the warrant. 220727070 Citizen Assist Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman, J Gleave, E Baron Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 21:58 Time Dispatched: 22:05 Time Arrived : 22:06 Time Completed : 22:22 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 21:58 Time Dispatched: 22:05 Time Arrived : 22:05 Time Completed : 22:21 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 21:58 Time Dispatched: 22:05 Time Arrived : 22:07 Time Completed : 22:12 Synopsis: 220727071 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Baron Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R4 Time Reported: 22:19 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:20 Time Completed : 22:23 Synopsis: 220727072 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C4 Time Reported: 22:29 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:29 Time Completed : 22:31 Synopsis: 220727073 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Baron Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R4 Time Reported: 22:34 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:34 Time Completed : 22:41 Synopsis: 220727074 Traffic Accident w/ Damage Incident Address : PULSIPHER Ln & SMOKEY Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: T Bundy, R Longman, J Gleave, E Baron Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 22:37 Time Dispatched: 22:42 Time Arrived : 22:46 Time Completed : 23:26 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 22:37 Time Dispatched: 22:42 Time Arrived : 22:43 Time Completed : 23:29 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 22:37 Time Dispatched: 22:44 Time Arrived : 22:45 Time Completed : 22:45 Unit: S4 Time Reported: 22:37 Time Dispatched: 22:45 Time Arrived : 22:54 Time Completed : 23:27 Synopsis: Police responded to a residence reference a single vehicle accident. One adult male was issued a citation and a traffic accident investigation was completed. 220727075 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Sage Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Baron Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R4 Time Reported: 22:53 Time Dispatched: 01:13 Time Arrived : 01:13 Time Completed : 01:13 Synopsis: 220727076 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : Riverside Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: T Bundy, R Longman, J Gleave, A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 23:24 Time Dispatched: 23:27 Time Arrived : 23:39 Time Completed : 23:49 Unit: B4 Time Reported: 23:24 Time Dispatched: 23:27 Time Arrived : 23:28 Time Completed : 23:49 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 23:24 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 23:29 Time Completed : 23:49 Unit: S4 Time Reported: 23:24 Time Dispatched: 23:27 Time Arrived : 23:28 Time Completed : 23:48 Synopsis: 220727077 Domestic Violence IP Incident Address : Ken Ct Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: T Bundy, Sandra Romberg, R Longman, J Gleave, Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: A4 Time Reported: 23:47 Time Dispatched: 23:50 Time Arrived : 23:54 Time Completed : 02:09 Unit: B4 Time Reported: 23:47 Time Dispatched: 23:50 Time Arrived : 23:53 Time Completed : 02:13 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 23:47 Time Dispatched: 23:50 Time Arrived : 23:53 Time Completed : 00:17 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 23:47 Time Dispatched: 23:52 Time Arrived : 23:59 Time Completed : 01:04 Unit: S4 Time Reported: 23:47 Time Dispatched: 23:50 Time Arrived : 23:53 Time Completed : 00:43 Unit: VA13 Time Reported: 23:47 Time Dispatched: 00:26 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 00:43 Unit: VA14 Time Reported: 23:47 Time Dispatched: 00:43 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 00:43 Synopsis: Officers responded to a residence reference a disturbance. One female adult was arrested for domestic battery. 220728001 Animal Pickup Incident Address : Riverside Rd # 21F Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Baron Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R4 Time Reported: 00:43 Time Dispatched: 01:37 Time Arrived : 01:48 Time Completed : 02:46 Synopsis: 220728002 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W PIONEER Blvd Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: E Baron Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R4 Time Reported: 03:05 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 03:07 Time Completed : 03:17 Synopsis: 220728003 Traffic Problem Incident Address : REDD HILLS Pkwy & FOUNTAIN VIEW Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 04:46 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 04:46 Time Completed : 04:48 Synopsis: 220728004 Traffic accident W/O injury Incident Address : E OLD MILL Rd & N SANDHILL Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman, E Baron, A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 04:47 Time Dispatched: 04:49 Time Arrived : 04:53 Time Completed : 05:58 Unit: B4 Time Reported: 04:47 Time Dispatched: 04:49 Time Arrived : 04:59 Time Completed : 05:58 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 04:47 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:01 Time Completed : 05:51 Synopsis: An officer responded to a traffic accident and a report was taken. 220728005 Alarm Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C4 Time Reported: 05:10 Time Dispatched: 05:12 Time Arrived : 05:13 Time Completed : 05:16 Synopsis: 220728006 Alarm Incident Address : Riverside Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl, J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 05:45 Time Dispatched: 05:52 Time Arrived : 05:57 Time Completed : 06:00 Unit: R3 Time Reported: 05:45 Time Dispatched: 05:52 Time Arrived : 05:56 Time Completed : 06:05 Synopsis: 220728007 Welfare Check Incident Address : E PIONEER Blvd & N SANDHILL Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Baron, A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 05:51 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:58 Time Completed : 06:10 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 05:51 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:57 Time Completed : 05:58 Synopsis: 22ACO2372 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Jose L Macias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H1 Time Reported: 05:38 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:38 Time Completed : 07:35 Synopsis: 22ACO2373 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 05:57 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:57 Time Completed : 06:11 Synopsis: 22MCC2485 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Mejia Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6218 Time Reported: 19:26 Time Dispatched: 19:29 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 19:29 Synopsis: 22MCC2486 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Jensen Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6166 Time Reported: 19:47 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 19:49 Time Completed : 19:49 Synopsis: 22MCC2487 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : E OLD MILL Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Mejia Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6218 Time Reported: 19:48 Time Dispatched: 19:51 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 19:51 Synopsis: 22MCC2488 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Mejia Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6218 Time Reported: 21:42 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:46 Time Completed : 21:49 Synopsis: 22MCC2489 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Mejia Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6218 Time Reported: 00:32 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 00:34 Time Completed : 00:40 Synopsis: For more information please contact our Public Information Officer at (702) 346-5262 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Report Includes: All reported dates between `18:00:00 07/27/22` and `06:00:00 07/28/22` All natures All responsible officers All received by officers All dispositions All locations All cities All agencies --------------------------------------------------------------------------------

07/29/22 Mesquite Police Department 6202 18:06 Daily Activity Log, with Synopsis Page: 1 Date: 07/27/22 For more information please contact our Public Information Officer at (702) 346-5262 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 220727009 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : MESA BLVD Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 06:11 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:12 Time Completed : 06:13 Synopsis: 220727010 Citizen Assist Incident Address : MARILYN PKWY Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 06:20 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:20 Time Completed : 06:41 Synopsis: 220727011 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Falcon Ridge Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R3 Time Reported: 06:33 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:34 Time Completed : 06:35 Synopsis: 220727012 Animal Pickup Incident Address : BOBCAT Run & FRONTIER Xing Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 06:29 Time Dispatched: 06:53 Time Arrived : 07:00 Time Completed : 07:06 Synopsis: 220727013 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 06:58 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:58 Time Completed : 07:00 Synopsis: 220727014 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W OLD MILL Rd & N ARROWHEAD Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R3 Time Reported: 06:59 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:59 Time Completed : 07:00 Synopsis: 220727015 Trap, Neuter, Release; Animal Incident Address : S GRAPEVINE Rd & GREAT DIVIDE Trl Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 07:48 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:48 Time Completed : 07:49 Synopsis: 220727016 Theft From Veh Incident Address : Riverside Rd # 8F Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : A Active Unit: C3 Time Reported: 07:53 Time Dispatched: 08:03 Time Arrived : 07:54 Time Completed : 07:54 Synopsis: An officer responded to a past attempted vehicle burglary. This investigation is ongoing. 220727017 Found Property Incident Address : Riverside Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 08:20 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:20 Time Completed : 08:44 Synopsis: 220727018 VIN Number Inspection Incident Address : Overlook Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, G Lott Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:45 Time Dispatched: 09:49 Time Arrived : 09:56 Time Completed : 10:09 Synopsis: 220727019 Records Dissemination Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 10:03 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220727020 Lost Property Incident Address : SANTA MARIA Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 10:00 Time Dispatched: 10:30 Time Arrived : 10:30 Time Completed : 11:11 Synopsis: An officer took a report of lost property. 220727021 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Sage Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 10:34 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:46 Time Completed : 10:59 Synopsis: 220727022 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W MESQUITE Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R3 Time Reported: 10:48 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:48 Time Completed : 10:49 Synopsis: 220727023 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W Old Mill Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R3 Time Reported: 11:05 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:06 Time Completed : 11:07 Synopsis: 220727024 VIN Number Inspection Incident Address : Habib Ct Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, G Lott Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 11:07 Time Dispatched: 11:12 Time Arrived : 11:28 Time Completed : 11:39 Synopsis: 220727025 Suspicious/Pers Incident Address : E PIONEER Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood, S Bruehl, J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 11:11 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:17 Time Completed : 11:33 Unit: B3 Time Reported: 11:11 Time Dispatched: 11:17 Time Arrived : 11:23 Time Completed : 11:24 Unit: R3 Time Reported: 11:11 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:20 Time Completed : 11:24 Synopsis: 220727026 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 11:27 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220727027 Property Damage, Non Vandalism Incident Address : Mesquite Springs Dr # 101 Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney Disposition : A Active Unit: A3 Time Reported: 11:27 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:33 Time Completed : 12:15 Synopsis: An officer responded to a report of property damage and a report was taken. 220727028 Vacation Check Incident Address : Carrara Ct Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Plant, Carol Harris Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V2 Time Reported: 11:31 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:31 Time Completed : 11:36 Synopsis: 220727029 Theft From Veh Incident Address : Kitty Hawk Dr # 1124 Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl Disposition : A Active Unit: R3 Time Reported: 11:47 Time Dispatched: 12:28 Time Arrived : 11:55 Time Completed : 12:25 Synopsis: An officer was dispatched to a theft incident and a report was taken. 220727030 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 12:15 Time Dispatched: 12:35 Time Arrived : 12:40 Time Completed : 15:03 Synopsis: Officers responded to a property damage call at a casino and a report was taken. 220727031 Found Property Incident Address : N SANDHILL Blvd & I15 NB Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 12:18 Time Dispatched: 12:22 Time Arrived : 12:31 Time Completed : 12:54 Synopsis: An officer took possession of found property. 220727032 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Kitty Hawk Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R3 Time Reported: 12:24 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:25 Time Completed : 12:26 Synopsis: 220727033 Traffic Stop Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 12:20 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:29 Time Completed : 12:34 Synopsis: 220727034 Lost Property Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 12:44 Time Dispatched: 13:10 Time Arrived : 13:43 Time Completed : 14:03 Synopsis: An officer took a report of lost property. 220727035 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : FALCON RIDGE Pkwy & BIRDIE Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 14:12 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:12 Time Completed : 14:13 Synopsis: 220727036 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : BERTHA HOWE Ave & FALCON RIDGE Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 14:22 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:22 Time Completed : 14:24 Synopsis: 220727037 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : FALCON RIDGE Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 14:23 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:24 Time Completed : 14:29 Synopsis: 220727038 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 14:32 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:32 Time Completed : 14:36 Synopsis: 220727039 Alarm Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: CANCELLED Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: CANCELLED Time Reported: 14:36 Time Dispatched: 14:42 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 14:42 Synopsis: 220727040 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W HAFEN Ln & CORA Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R3 Time Reported: 14:39 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:39 Time Completed : 14:40 Synopsis: 220727041 Welfare Check Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich, J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 14:39 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:51 Time Completed : 15:21 Unit: C3 Time Reported: 14:39 Time Dispatched: 15:00 Time Arrived : 15:07 Time Completed : 15:15 Synopsis: 220727042 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W HAFEN Ln & S GRAPEVINE Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R3 Time Reported: 14:50 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:50 Time Completed : 14:52 Synopsis: 220727043 Special Event Detail Incident Address : Riverside Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood, Wendy Stuve, Sandra Romberg, J Rich, Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 14:49 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:22 Time Completed : 16:35 Unit: B3 Time Reported: 14:49 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:04 Time Completed : 15:35 Unit: C3 Time Reported: 14:49 Time Dispatched: 15:18 Time Arrived : 15:22 Time Completed : 16:01 Unit: D4 Time Reported: 14:49 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:22 Time Completed : 16:02 Unit: D5 Time Reported: 14:49 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:04 Time Completed : 16:36 Unit: P2 Time Reported: 14:49 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:51 Time Completed : 16:04 Unit: V164 Time Reported: 14:49 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:08 Time Completed : 16:04 Unit: V165 Time Reported: 14:49 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:08 Time Completed : 16:04 Synopsis: 220727044 Theft From Veh Incident Address : Sun Valley Dr # E1 Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood Disposition : ADF Active, Dead File Unit: B3 Time Reported: 14:54 Time Dispatched: 16:28 Time Arrived : 16:35 Time Completed : 16:36 Synopsis: Officers responded to a residence reference a theft from a motor vehicle. A report was taken. 220727045 Unknown Problem Incident Address : Tivoli Cres Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 15:15 Time Dispatched: 16:02 Time Arrived : 16:08 Time Completed : 17:12 Synopsis: 220727046 Records Dissemination Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 15:32 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220727047 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Riverside Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 15:34 Time Dispatched: 16:23 Time Arrived : 15:35 Time Completed : 15:54 Synopsis: 220727048 Scope/General Background Req Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 15:44 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220727049 Evidence Destruction Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 15:44 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220727050 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Riverside Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R3 Time Reported: 15:52 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:52 Time Completed : 16:00 Synopsis: 220727051 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Riverside Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 15:54 Time Dispatched: 16:26 Time Arrived : 15:54 Time Completed : 16:00 Synopsis: 220727052 Person On Foot Incident Address : RIVERSIDE Rd & SMOKEY Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood, J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 16:00 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:00 Time Completed : 16:23 Unit: C3 Time Reported: 16:00 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:01 Time Completed : 16:01 Synopsis: 220727053 Citizen Assist Incident Address : N Grapevine Rd # 6W Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 16:33 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:49 Time Completed : 17:11 Synopsis: 220727054 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 17:24 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 17:24 Time Completed : 17:27 Synopsis: 220727055 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 17:28 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 17:28 Time Completed : 17:30 Synopsis: 220727056 Alarm Incident Address : Riverside Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: T Bundy, J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 17:27 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : 17:32 Unit: S4 Time Reported: 17:27 Time Dispatched: 17:35 Time Arrived : 17:35 Time Completed : 17:36 Synopsis: 220727057 Fraud Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: D Alejos Disposition : A Active Unit: Time Reported: 17:46 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: A detective took a report reference a fraud. 220727058 Civil Matter Incident Address : Sagebrush St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C4 Time Reported: 18:04 Time Dispatched: 19:26 Time Arrived : 19:26 Time Completed : 19:00 Synopsis: 220727059 Alarm Incident Address : Crest View Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 18:19 Time Dispatched: 19:20 Time Arrived : 19:31 Time Completed : 19:33 Synopsis: 220727060 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Sage Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 18:21 Time Dispatched: 19:19 Time Arrived : 19:20 Time Completed : 19:21 Synopsis: 220727061 Unknown Problem Incident Address : RIVERSIDE Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave, E Baron Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C4 Time Reported: 18:55 Time Dispatched: 19:06 Time Arrived : 19:13 Time Completed : 19:26 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 18:55 Time Dispatched: 19:06 Time Arrived : 19:13 Time Completed : 19:23 Synopsis: 220727062 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Baron Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R4 Time Reported: 19:14 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 19:34 Time Completed : 19:45 Synopsis: 220727063 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: T Bundy Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: S4 Time Reported: 19:25 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 19:30 Time Completed : 19:41 Synopsis: 220727064 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Sage Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 19:30 Time Dispatched: 19:34 Time Arrived : 19:39 Time Completed : 19:41 Synopsis: 220727065 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Sage Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 19:43 Time Dispatched: 19:50 Time Arrived : 19:50 Time Completed : 19:50 Synopsis: 220727066 Citizen Assist Incident Address : Blue Ridge Trl Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman, J Gleave, E Baron, A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 20:38 Time Dispatched: 20:40 Time Arrived : 20:55 Time Completed : 21:44 Unit: B4 Time Reported: 20:38 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:25 Time Completed : 22:04 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 20:38 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:25 Time Completed : 22:02 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 20:38 Time Dispatched: 21:10 Time Arrived : 21:13 Time Completed : 21:36 Synopsis: 220727067 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : E Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman, E Baron Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 20:43 Time Dispatched: 20:45 Time Arrived : 20:54 Time Completed : 21:03 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 20:43 Time Dispatched: 20:45 Time Arrived : 20:48 Time Completed : 21:02 Synopsis: 220727068 Traffic Problem Incident Address : E PIONEER Blvd & MESA Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Baron Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R4 Time Reported: 21:17 Time Dispatched: 21:36 Time Arrived : 22:02 Time Completed : 22:05 Synopsis: 220727069 Wanted Person Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Thatcher Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: A4 Time Reported: 21:43 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:44 Time Completed : 23:09 Synopsis: An officer contacted a female who had a warrant out of Mesquite Municipal Court. The female was arrested for the warrant. 220727070 Citizen Assist Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman, J Gleave, E Baron Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 21:58 Time Dispatched: 22:05 Time Arrived : 22:06 Time Completed : 22:22 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 21:58 Time Dispatched: 22:05 Time Arrived : 22:05 Time Completed : 22:21 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 21:58 Time Dispatched: 22:05 Time Arrived : 22:07 Time Completed : 22:12 Synopsis: 220727071 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Baron Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R4 Time Reported: 22:19 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:20 Time Completed : 22:23 Synopsis: 220727072 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C4 Time Reported: 22:29 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:29 Time Completed : 22:31 Synopsis: 220727073 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Baron Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R4 Time Reported: 22:34 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:34 Time Completed : 22:41 Synopsis: 220727074 Traffic Accident w/ Damage Incident Address : PULSIPHER Ln & SMOKEY Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: T Bundy, R Longman, J Gleave, E Baron Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 22:37 Time Dispatched: 22:42 Time Arrived : 22:46 Time Completed : 23:26 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 22:37 Time Dispatched: 22:42 Time Arrived : 22:43 Time Completed : 23:29 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 22:37 Time Dispatched: 22:44 Time Arrived : 22:45 Time Completed : 22:45 Unit: S4 Time Reported: 22:37 Time Dispatched: 22:45 Time Arrived : 22:54 Time Completed : 23:27 Synopsis: Police responded to a residence reference a single vehicle accident. One adult male was issued a citation and a traffic accident investigation was completed. 220727075 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Sage Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Baron Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R4 Time Reported: 22:53 Time Dispatched: 01:13 Time Arrived : 01:13 Time Completed : 01:13 Synopsis: 220727076 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : Riverside Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: T Bundy, R Longman, J Gleave, A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 23:24 Time Dispatched: 23:27 Time Arrived : 23:39 Time Completed : 23:49 Unit: B4 Time Reported: 23:24 Time Dispatched: 23:27 Time Arrived : 23:28 Time Completed : 23:49 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 23:24 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 23:29 Time Completed : 23:49 Unit: S4 Time Reported: 23:24 Time Dispatched: 23:27 Time Arrived : 23:28 Time Completed : 23:48 Synopsis: 220727077 Domestic Violence IP Incident Address : Ken Ct Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: T Bundy, Sandra Romberg, R Longman, J Gleave, Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: A4 Time Reported: 23:47 Time Dispatched: 23:50 Time Arrived : 23:54 Time Completed : 02:09 Unit: B4 Time Reported: 23:47 Time Dispatched: 23:50 Time Arrived : 23:53 Time Completed : 02:13 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 23:47 Time Dispatched: 23:50 Time Arrived : 23:53 Time Completed : 00:17 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 23:47 Time Dispatched: 23:52 Time Arrived : 23:59 Time Completed : 01:04 Unit: S4 Time Reported: 23:47 Time Dispatched: 23:50 Time Arrived : 23:53 Time Completed : 00:43 Unit: VA13 Time Reported: 23:47 Time Dispatched: 00:26 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 00:43 Unit: VA14 Time Reported: 23:47 Time Dispatched: 00:43 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 00:43 Synopsis: Officers responded to a residence reference a disturbance. One female adult was arrested for domestic battery. 220728001 Animal Pickup Incident Address : Riverside Rd # 21F Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Baron Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R4 Time Reported: 00:43 Time Dispatched: 01:37 Time Arrived : 01:48 Time Completed : 02:46 Synopsis: 220728002 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W PIONEER Blvd Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: E Baron Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R4 Time Reported: 03:05 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 03:07 Time Completed : 03:17 Synopsis: 220728003 Traffic Problem Incident Address : REDD HILLS Pkwy & FOUNTAIN VIEW Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 04:46 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 04:46 Time Completed : 04:48 Synopsis: 220728004 Traffic accident W/O injury Incident Address : E OLD MILL Rd & N SANDHILL Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman, E Baron, A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 04:47 Time Dispatched: 04:49 Time Arrived : 04:53 Time Completed : 05:58 Unit: B4 Time Reported: 04:47 Time Dispatched: 04:49 Time Arrived : 04:59 Time Completed : 05:58 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 04:47 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:01 Time Completed : 05:51 Synopsis: An officer responded to a traffic accident and a report was taken. 220728005 Alarm Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C4 Time Reported: 05:10 Time Dispatched: 05:12 Time Arrived : 05:13 Time Completed : 05:16 Synopsis: 220728006 Alarm Incident Address : Riverside Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl, J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 05:45 Time Dispatched: 05:52 Time Arrived : 05:57 Time Completed : 06:00 Unit: R3 Time Reported: 05:45 Time Dispatched: 05:52 Time Arrived : 05:56 Time Completed : 06:05 Synopsis: 220728007 Welfare Check Incident Address : E PIONEER Blvd & N SANDHILL Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Baron, A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 05:51 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:58 Time Completed : 06:10 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 05:51 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:57 Time Completed : 05:58 Synopsis: 220728008 Animal complaint Incident Address : Fairways Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 06:00 Time Dispatched: 06:11 Time Arrived : 06:17 Time Completed : 06:33 Synopsis: 220728009 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : N SANDHILL Blvd & E OLD MILL Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R3 Time Reported: 06:15 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:15 Time Completed : 06:25 Synopsis: 220728010 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Sage Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R3 Time Reported: 06:43 Time Dispatched: 06:57 Time Arrived : 06:57 Time Completed : 06:57 Synopsis: 220728011 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 06:58 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:59 Time Completed : 07:00 Synopsis: 220728012 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 07:04 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:04 Time Completed : 07:10 Synopsis: 220728013 Parking Problem Incident Address : S Lower Flat Top Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 07:09 Time Dispatched: 07:20 Time Arrived : 07:09 Time Completed : 07:15 Synopsis: 220728014 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : E PIONEER Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich, J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 07:14 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:14 Time Completed : 07:26 Unit: C3 Time Reported: 07:14 Time Dispatched: 07:15 Time Arrived : 07:20 Time Completed : 07:20 Synopsis: 220728015 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : S Lower Flat Top Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 08:00 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:00 Time Completed : 08:02 Synopsis: 220728016 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W OLD MILL Rd & WOODBURY Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R3 Time Reported: 08:01 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:01 Time Completed : 08:02 Synopsis: 220728017 Traffic Stop Incident Address : I15 NB Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 08:27 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:36 Time Completed : 09:06 Synopsis: 220728018 Recovered Stolen Vehicle Incident Address : Riverside Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl, J Cheney Disposition : A Active Unit: A3 Time Reported: 08:36 Time Dispatched: 09:23 Time Arrived : 08:44 Time Completed : 12:51 Unit: R3 Time Reported: 08:36 Time Dispatched: 08:58 Time Arrived : 09:04 Time Completed : 09:29 Synopsis: Officers recovered a vehicle that was reported stolen from another jurisdiction. This investigation is ongoing. 220728019 Theft From Veh Incident Address : W PIONEER Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl Disposition : ADF Active, Dead File Unit: R3 Time Reported: 08:48 Time Dispatched: 10:47 Time Arrived : 10:47 Time Completed : 11:32 Synopsis: An officer was dispatched to a theft and a report was taken. 220728020 Records Dissemination Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 09:11 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220728021 Alarm Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: CANCELLED Disposition : C Unfounded Unit: CANCELLED Time Reported: 09:54 Time Dispatched: 10:00 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 10:00 Synopsis: 220728022 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : E Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R3 Time Reported: 10:05 Time Dispatched: 11:32 Time Arrived : 11:40 Time Completed : 11:53 Synopsis: 220728023 Found Property Incident Address : N Grapevine Rd # 6W Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 10:08 Time Dispatched: 10:54 Time Arrived : 11:01 Time Completed : 12:51 Synopsis: An officer took possession of found property and completed a report. 220728024 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Sage Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 10:31 Time Dispatched: 10:51 Time Arrived : 10:51 Time Completed : 10:53 Synopsis: 220728025 Records Dissemination Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 11:40 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220728026 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Sage Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R3 Time Reported: 11:44 Time Dispatched: 11:53 Time Arrived : 11:59 Time Completed : 12:29 Synopsis: 220728027 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 11:53 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220728028 Search Warrant Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Wendy Stuve, D Alejos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: D2 Time Reported: 12:02 Time Dispatched: 12:12 Time Arrived : 12:03 Time Completed : 14:07 Unit: D4 Time Reported: 12:02 Time Dispatched: 12:08 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 12:13 Synopsis: Detectives executed a search warrant to obtain a DNA sample. 220728029 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 12:07 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220728030 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 12:12 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220728031 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 12:16 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220728032 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 12:20 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220728033 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 12:27 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220728034 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 12:32 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220728035 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 12:35 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220728036 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 12:40 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220728037 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 12:45 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220728038 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 12:49 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220728039 Unknown Problem Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl, J Rich, J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 12:50 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:51 Time Completed : 13:11 Unit: C3 Time Reported: 12:50 Time Dispatched: 12:51 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 12:53 Unit: R3 Time Reported: 12:50 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : 12:53 Synopsis: 220728040 Agency Assistance Incident Address : Mohave Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Wendy Stuve, S Bruehl, J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 12:42 Time Dispatched: 12:53 Time Arrived : 13:13 Time Completed : 13:19 Unit: D4 Time Reported: 12:42 Time Dispatched: 12:54 Time Arrived : 13:03 Time Completed : 13:12 Unit: R3 Time Reported: 12:42 Time Dispatched: 12:53 Time Arrived : 12:59 Time Completed : 13:11 Unit: RES11 Time Reported: 12:42 Time Dispatched: 12:54 Time Arrived : 13:05 Time Completed : 13:38 Unit: STA01 Time Reported: 12:42 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : 12:54 Synopsis: 220728041 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 13:25 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220728042 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 13:26 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220728043 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 13:29 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220728044 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 13:34 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220728045 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 13:39 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220728046 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : Sage Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R3 Time Reported: 13:39 Time Dispatched: 14:01 Time Arrived : 13:47 Time Completed : 13:56 Synopsis: 220728047 Welfare Check Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl, J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 13:55 Time Dispatched: 13:56 Time Arrived : 13:57 Time Completed : 13:57 Unit: R3 Time Reported: 13:55 Time Dispatched: 13:56 Time Arrived : 13:57 Time Completed : 14:00 Synopsis: 220728048 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 14:04 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220728049 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : EAGLE St & THISTLE St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich, D Alejos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 14:06 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:06 Time Completed : 14:14 Unit: D2 Time Reported: 14:06 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:07 Time Completed : 14:07 Synopsis: 220728050 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : A Active Unit: C3 Time Reported: 14:08 Time Dispatched: 14:26 Time Arrived : 14:37 Time Completed : 15:04 Synopsis: 220728051 Citizen Assist Incident Address : W HAFEN Ln & CORA Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R3 Time Reported: 14:19 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:19 Time Completed : 14:20 Synopsis: 220728052 Unknown Problem Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd # D15 Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R3 Time Reported: 14:16 Time Dispatched: 14:21 Time Arrived : 14:27 Time Completed : 14:30 Synopsis: 220728053 Animal Pickup Incident Address : Pomegranate Trl Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 14:38 Time Dispatched: 14:48 Time Arrived : 14:53 Time Completed : 15:05 Synopsis: 220728054 Records Dissemination Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 15:12 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220728055 Person On Foot Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich, J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 15:26 Time Dispatched: 15:27 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 15:27 Unit: C3 Time Reported: 15:26 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:27 Time Completed : 15:29 Synopsis: 220728056 Records Dissemination Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 15:37 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220728057 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Second South St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 15:39 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:46 Time Completed : 16:31 Synopsis: 220728058 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Sage Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R3 Time Reported: 16:20 Time Dispatched: 16:35 Time Arrived : 16:35 Time Completed : 16:38 Synopsis: 220728059 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Sage Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R3 Time Reported: 16:27 Time Dispatched: 16:39 Time Arrived : 16:39 Time Completed : 16:39 Synopsis: 220728060 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R3 Time Reported: 16:34 Time Dispatched: 16:44 Time Arrived : 16:44 Time Completed : 16:49 Synopsis: 220728061 Citizen Assist Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich, J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 16:42 Time Dispatched: 16:49 Time Arrived : 16:51 Time Completed : 17:11 Unit: C3 Time Reported: 16:42 Time Dispatched: 16:50 Time Arrived : 16:51 Time Completed : 17:11 Synopsis: 220728062 Trespassing Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich, J Cheney Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: A3 Time Reported: 17:08 Time Dispatched: 17:24 Time Arrived : 17:11 Time Completed : 17:33 Unit: C3 Time Reported: 17:08 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 17:11 Time Completed : 17:40 Synopsis: Officers responded to a casino for a report of a male refusing to leave the property. One adult male was arrested for trespassing. 220728063 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W OLD MILL Rd & N ARROWHEAD Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R3 Time Reported: 17:14 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 17:15 Time Completed : 17:15 Synopsis: 220728064 Civil Dispute Incident Address : W MESQUITE Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave, E Baron Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C4 Time Reported: 17:46 Time Dispatched: 17:50 Time Arrived : 17:58 Time Completed : 18:58 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 17:46 Time Dispatched: 17:50 Time Arrived : 17:58 Time Completed : 18:20 Synopsis: Police responded to a motel reference a verbal disturbance. Information was gathered and a report was completed. 22ACO2363 Animal Pickup Incident Address : BOBCAT Run & FRONTIER Xing Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 06:29 Time Dispatched: 06:53 Time Arrived : 07:00 Time Completed : 07:06 Synopsis: 22ACO2364 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Jose L Macias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H1 Time Reported: 06:47 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:47 Time Completed : 06:47 Synopsis: 22ACO2365 Animal Medical Event Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Jose L Macias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H1 Time Reported: 06:48 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:48 Time Completed : 06:48 Synopsis: 22ACO2366 Animal Medical Event Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Jose L Macias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H1 Time Reported: 06:49 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:49 Time Completed : 06:50 Synopsis: 22ACO2367 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 06:50 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:50 Time Completed : 06:50 Synopsis: 22ACO2368 Animal Medical Event Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Jose L Macias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H1 Time Reported: 06:50 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:50 Time Completed : 06:51 Synopsis: 22ACO2369 Trap, Neuter, Release; Animal Incident Address : S GRAPEVINE Rd & GREAT DIVIDE Trl Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 07:48 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:48 Time Completed : 07:49 Synopsis: 22ACO2370 Vet appt drop off Incident Address : Riverside Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 08:02 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:02 Time Completed : 08:06 Synopsis: 22ACO2371 Animal Owner Surrender Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 10:53 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:53 Time Completed : 10:58 Synopsis: 22ACO2372 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Jose L Macias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H1 Time Reported: 05:38 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:38 Time Completed : 07:35 Synopsis: 22ACO2373 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 05:57 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:57 Time Completed : 06:11 Synopsis: 22ACO2374 Animal complaint Incident Address : Fairways Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 06:00 Time Dispatched: 06:11 Time Arrived : 06:17 Time Completed : 06:33 Synopsis: 22ACO2375 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 07:18 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:18 Time Completed : 07:19 Synopsis: 22ACO2376 Animal Medical Event Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 07:19 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:19 Time Completed : 07:19 Synopsis: 22ACO2377 Animal Medical Event Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 07:20 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:20 Time Completed : 07:20 Synopsis: 22ACO2378 Animal Medical Event Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 07:20 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:20 Time Completed : 07:21 Synopsis: 22ACO2379 Animal Pickup Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 07:22 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:22 Time Completed : 07:22 Synopsis: 22ACO2380 Animal Pickup Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 07:23 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:23 Time Completed : 07:23 Synopsis: 22ACO2381 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Jose L Macias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H1 Time Reported: 07:36 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:36 Time Completed : 07:36 Synopsis: 22ACO2382 Trap, Neuter, Release; Animal Incident Address : S Grapevine Rd & Great Divide Trail Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 08:55 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:55 Time Completed : 08:56 Synopsis: 22ACO2383 Animal Temperament Test Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 10:22 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:22 Time Completed : 10:24 Synopsis: 22ACO2384 Animal Temperament Test Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 10:25 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:25 Time Completed : 10:26 Synopsis: 22ACO2385 Animal complaint Incident Address : Saddle Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 10:47 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:47 Time Completed : 10:47 Synopsis: 22ACO2386 Animal Bailed Out Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 13:17 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:17 Time Completed : 13:18 Synopsis: 22ACO2387 Animal Bailed Out Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 13:18 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:18 Time Completed : 13:19 Synopsis: 22ACO2388 Vaccination of Animal Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 13:43 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:43 Time Completed : 13:44 Synopsis: 22ACO2389 Animal complaint Incident Address : Stonewall Bend Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 14:38 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:38 Time Completed : 14:40 Synopsis: 22ACO2390 Animal Pickup Incident Address : Pomegranate Trl Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 14:38 Time Dispatched: 14:48 Time Arrived : 14:53 Time Completed : 15:05 Synopsis: 22ACO2391 Animal complaint Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 15:18 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:18 Time Completed : 15:19 Synopsis: 22ACO2392 Animal complaint Incident Address : Lewis St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 15:50 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:50 Time Completed : 15:55 Synopsis: 22MCC2480 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: K Davis Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6223 Time Reported: 09:33 Time Dispatched: 09:40 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 09:40 Synopsis: 22MCC2481 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: K Davis Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6223 Time Reported: 10:42 Time Dispatched: 10:45 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 10:45 Synopsis: 22MCC2482 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: K Davis Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6223 Time Reported: 14:00 Time Dispatched: 14:05 Time Arrived : 14:52 Time Completed : 14:54 Synopsis: 22MCC2483 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Bennett Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6153 Time Reported: 14:58 Time Dispatched: 15:01 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 15:01 Synopsis: 22MCC2484 Impounded Vehicle Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: H Law Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 16:37 Time Dispatched: 16:41 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 16:41 Synopsis: 22MCC2485 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Mejia Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6218 Time Reported: 19:26 Time Dispatched: 19:29 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 19:29 Synopsis: 22MCC2486 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Jensen Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6166 Time Reported: 19:47 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 19:49 Time Completed : 19:49 Synopsis: 22MCC2487 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : E OLD MILL Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Mejia Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6218 Time Reported: 19:48 Time Dispatched: 19:51 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 19:51 Synopsis: 22MCC2488 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Mejia Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6218 Time Reported: 21:42 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:46 Time Completed : 21:49 Synopsis: 22MCC2489 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Mejia Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6218 Time Reported: 00:32 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 00:34 Time Completed : 00:40 Synopsis: 22MCC2490 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Bennett Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6153 Time Reported: 08:12 Time Dispatched: 08:13 Time Arrived : 08:14 Time Completed : 09:23 Synopsis: 22MCC2491 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Bennett Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6153 Time Reported: 13:44 Time Dispatched: 13:53 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 13:56 Synopsis: 22MCC2492 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : W Old Mill Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: K Davis Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6223 Time Reported: 14:33 Time Dispatched: 14:36 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 14:36 Synopsis: 22MCC2493 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: K Davis Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6223 Time Reported: 15:31 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:32 Time Completed : 15:46 Synopsis: 22MCC2494 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: K Davis Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6223 Time Reported: 17:28 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 17:29 Time Completed : 17:39 Synopsis: 22MCE1132 Vacation Check Incident Address : Prairie Schooner Ct Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, G Lott Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 08:39 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:39 Time Completed : 08:43 Synopsis: 22MCE1133 VIN Number Inspection Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, G Lott Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 08:39 Time Dispatched: 08:46 Time Arrived : 08:58 Time Completed : 09:07 Synopsis: 22MCE1134 Vacation Check Incident Address : Conestoga Camp Pt Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, G Lott Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:14 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:14 Time Completed : 09:18 Synopsis: 22MCE1135 Vacation Check Incident Address : Paseo Verde Ct Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Plant, Carol Harris Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V2 Time Reported: 09:28 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:29 Time Completed : 09:33 Synopsis: 22MCE1136 Vacation Check Incident Address : Bluff Shadow Ct Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, G Lott Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:30 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:30 Time Completed : 09:34 Synopsis: 22MCE1137 Vacation Check Incident Address : Heritage Trl Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, G Lott Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:40 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:40 Time Completed : 09:42 Synopsis: 22MCE1138 Vacation Check Incident Address : Falcon Glenn Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Plant, Carol Harris Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V2 Time Reported: 09:41 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:42 Time Completed : 09:44 Synopsis: 22MCE1139 Vacation Check Incident Address : Heritage Trl Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, G Lott Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:44 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:44 Time Completed : 09:46 Synopsis: 22MCE1140 VIN Number Inspection Incident Address : Overlook Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, G Lott Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:45 Time Dispatched: 09:49 Time Arrived : 09:56 Time Completed : 10:09 Synopsis: 22MCE1141 Vacation Check Incident Address : Crest View Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Plant, Carol Harris Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V2 Time Reported: 09:50 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:50 Time Completed : 09:56 Synopsis: 22MCE1142 Vacation Check Incident Address : Crest View Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Plant, Carol Harris Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V2 Time Reported: 09:57 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:57 Time Completed : 10:03 Synopsis: 22MCE1143 Vacation Check Incident Address : Crest View Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Plant, Carol Harris Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V2 Time Reported: 10:03 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:04 Time Completed : 10:09 Synopsis: 22MCE1144 VIN OHV Number Inspection Incident Address : Crystal Canyon Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, G Lott Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 10:09 Time Dispatched: 10:14 Time Arrived : 10:24 Time Completed : 10:38 Synopsis: 22MCE1145 Vacation Check Incident Address : Crest View Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Plant, Carol Harris Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V2 Time Reported: 10:11 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:13 Time Completed : 10:16 Synopsis: 22MCE1146 Vacation Check Incident Address : Crest View Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Plant, Carol Harris Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V2 Time Reported: 10:18 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:18 Time Completed : 10:23 Synopsis: 22MCE1147 VIN OHV Number Inspection Incident Address : Grotto Trl Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: S Plant, Carol Harris Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V2 Time Reported: 10:28 Time Dispatched: 10:38 Time Arrived : 11:00 Time Completed : 11:15 Synopsis: 22MCE1148 Vacation Check Incident Address : Long Iron Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Plant, Carol Harris Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V2 Time Reported: 10:30 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:30 Time Completed : 10:38 Synopsis: 22MCE1149 Vacation Check Incident Address : Timber Ln Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, G Lott Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 10:55 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:55 Time Completed : 10:58 Synopsis: 22MCE1150 Vacation Check Incident Address : Serenity Ridge Ct Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, G Lott Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 11:02 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:02 Time Completed : 11:06 Synopsis: 22MCE1151 Vacation Check Incident Address : Serenity Ridge Ct Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, G Lott Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 11:06 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:06 Time Completed : 11:11 Synopsis: 22MCE1152 VIN Number Inspection Incident Address : Habib Ct Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, G Lott Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 11:07 Time Dispatched: 11:12 Time Arrived : 11:28 Time Completed : 11:39 Synopsis: 22MCE1153 Vacation Check Incident Address : Carrara Ct Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Plant, Carol Harris Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V2 Time Reported: 11:31 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:31 Time Completed : 11:36 Synopsis: 22MCE1154 Vacation Check Incident Address : Copper Springs Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Plant, Carol Harris Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V2 Time Reported: 11:40 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:41 Time Completed : 11:56 Synopsis: 22MCE1155 Vacation Check Incident Address : Amen Ct Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Plant, Carol Harris Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V2 Time Reported: 11:57 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:58 Time Completed : 12:01 Synopsis: 22MCE1156 Vacation Check Incident Address : Amen Ct Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Plant, Carol Harris Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V2 Time Reported: 12:03 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:03 Time Completed : 12:08 Synopsis: 22MCE1157 Vacation Check Incident Address : Coventry Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Plant, Carol Harris Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V2 Time Reported: 12:19 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:20 Time Completed : 12:24 Synopsis: 22MCE1158 Vacation Check Incident Address : Via Ventana Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Plant, Carol Harris Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V2 Time Reported: 12:32 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:34 Time Completed : 12:37 Synopsis: 22MCE1159 Special Event Detail Incident Address : Riverside Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood, Wendy Stuve, Sandra Romberg, J Rich, Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 14:49 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:22 Time Completed : 16:35 Unit: B3 Time Reported: 14:49 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:04 Time Completed : 15:35 Unit: C3 Time Reported: 14:49 Time Dispatched: 15:18 Time Arrived : 15:22 Time Completed : 16:01 Unit: D4 Time Reported: 14:49 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:22 Time Completed : 16:02 Unit: D5 Time Reported: 14:49 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:04 Time Completed : 16:36 Unit: P2 Time Reported: 14:49 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:51 Time Completed : 16:04 Unit: V164 Time Reported: 14:49 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:08 Time Completed : 16:04 Unit: V165 Time Reported: 14:49 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:08 Time Completed : 16:04 Synopsis: 22MCE1160 Security Check Incident Address : W Hafen Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, Michael Otero Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: BP1 Time Reported: 06:35 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:35 Time Completed : 06:43 Synopsis: 22MCE1161 Handicap Parking Warning Incident Address : Palmer Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, Michael Otero Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: BP1 Time Reported: 08:47 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:47 Time Completed : 08:47 Synopsis: 22MCE1162 Handicap Parking Warning Incident Address : W PIONEER Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, Michael Otero Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: BP1 Time Reported: 09:17 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:18 Time Completed : 09:49 Synopsis: 22MCE1163 Security Check Incident Address : Valley View Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, Michael Otero Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: BP1 Time Reported: 09:48 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:49 Time Completed : 09:59 Synopsis: 22MCE1164 Parking Problem Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Butler, Michael Otero Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 16:24 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:25 Time Completed : 16:39 Synopsis: 22MCE1165 Handicap Parking Warning Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Butler, Michael Otero Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 17:06 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 17:07 Time Completed : 17:45 Synopsis: 22MCE1166 Handicap Parking Warning Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Butler, Michael Otero Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 17:47 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 17:48 Time Completed : 18:04 Synopsis: 22MDC0411 TPO/Restraining Order Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: B Swanson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: J2 Time Reported: 13:00 Time Dispatched: 15:05 Time Arrived : 13:02 Time Completed : 17:16 Synopsis: 22MDC0412 TPO/Restraining Order Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: B Swanson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: J2 Time Reported: 13:28 Time Dispatched: 17:44 Time Arrived : 13:32 Time Completed : 19:00 Synopsis: For more information please contact our Public Information Officer at (702) 346-5262 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Report Includes: All reported dates between `06:00:00 07/27/22` and `18:00:00 07/28/22` All natures All responsible officers All received by officers All dispositions All locations All cities All agencies -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- *** End of Report /sds/app/force/custom/rplwdal.18-6 ***

*** End of Report /sds/app/force/custom/rplwdal.18-6 ***