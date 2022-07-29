07/28/22 Mesquite Police Department 6202 06:06 Daily Activity Log, with Synopsis Page: 1 Date: 07/26/22 For more information please contact our Public Information Officer at (702) 346-5262 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 220726057 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : Sage Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B2 Time Reported: 18:08 Time Dispatched: 20:21 Time Arrived : 21:27 Time Completed : 20:22 Synopsis: 220726058 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : Hiawatha Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R2 Time Reported: 18:58 Time Dispatched: 20:58 Time Arrived : 21:05 Time Completed : 20:21 Synopsis: 220726059 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Sage Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B2 Time Reported: 19:17 Time Dispatched: 20:22 Time Arrived : 20:32 Time Completed : 21:27 Synopsis: 220726060 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : Cherokee St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R2 Time Reported: 20:09 Time Dispatched: 20:29 Time Arrived : 20:34 Time Completed : 20:49 Synopsis: 220726061 Welfare Check Incident Address : W MESQUITE Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R2 Time Reported: 20:13 Time Dispatched: 20:21 Time Arrived : 20:54 Time Completed : 20:21 Synopsis: 220726062 Civil Dispute Incident Address : Thistle St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan, J Stout, C Campos, A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B2 Time Reported: 22:56 Time Dispatched: 23:05 Time Arrived : 23:11 Time Completed : 23:24 Unit: C2 Time Reported: 22:56 Time Dispatched: 23:00 Time Arrived : 23:04 Time Completed : 23:24 Unit: R2 Time Reported: 22:56 Time Dispatched: 23:00 Time Arrived : 23:03 Time Completed : 23:30 Unit: S2 Time Reported: 22:56 Time Dispatched: 23:03 Time Arrived : 23:07 Time Completed : 23:23 Synopsis: 220727001 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : W First North St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan, A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B2 Time Reported: 00:53 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 00:53 Time Completed : 00:57 Unit: C2 Time Reported: 00:53 Time Dispatched: 00:54 Time Arrived : 00:58 Time Completed : 00:59 Synopsis: 220727002 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W First North St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan, A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B2 Time Reported: 00:56 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 00:57 Time Completed : 01:12 Unit: C2 Time Reported: 00:56 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 00:59 Time Completed : 00:59 Synopsis: 220727003 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Sage Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Campos, A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B2 Time Reported: 01:15 Time Dispatched: 01:22 Time Arrived : 01:17 Time Completed : 02:00 Unit: R2 Time Reported: 01:15 Time Dispatched: 01:23 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 01:28 Synopsis: 220727004 Attempt to Locate Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R2 Time Reported: 01:19 Time Dispatched: 02:07 Time Arrived : 02:16 Time Completed : 03:29 Synopsis: 220727005 Animal Pickup Incident Address : W Hafen Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan Disposition : C Unfounded Unit: C2 Time Reported: 01:39 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 02:04 Time Completed : 02:08 Synopsis: 220727006 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C2 Time Reported: 03:01 Time Dispatched: 03:38 Time Arrived : 03:01 Time Completed : 03:26 Synopsis: 220727007 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan, C Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C2 Time Reported: 03:26 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 03:26 Time Completed : 03:38 Unit: R2 Time Reported: 03:26 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 03:29 Time Completed : 03:31 Synopsis: 220727008 Theft From Veh Incident Address : Riverside Rd # 7E Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : A Active Unit: C3 Time Reported: 05:59 Time Dispatched: 06:09 Time Arrived : 06:47 Time Completed : 07:54 Synopsis: An officer responded to a past vehicle burglary. 220726009 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 06:50 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:51 Time Completed : 07:00 Synopsis: 220726010 Traffic accident W/O injury Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz, L Stewart Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 07:12 Time Dispatched: 07:18 Time Arrived : 07:22 Time Completed : 08:36 Unit: C1 Time Reported: 07:12 Time Dispatched: 07:18 Time Arrived : 07:31 Time Completed : 09:32 Synopsis: Officers took a report of a private property vehicle accident. 220726011 Records Dissemination Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 07:48 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220726012 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : S Lower Flat Top Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R1 Time Reported: 08:13 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:13 Time Completed : 08:14 Synopsis: 220726013 Welfare Check Incident Address : Cracker Barrel Cir Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: S Vent Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R1 Time Reported: 08:14 Time Dispatched: 08:19 Time Arrived : 08:22 Time Completed : 08:25 Synopsis: 220726014 Trap, Neuter, Release; Animal Incident Address : S GRAPEVINE Rd & GREAT DIVIDE Trl Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 08:22 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:22 Time Completed : 08:23 Synopsis: 220726015 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Stewart Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 08:40 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:40 Time Completed : 08:42 Synopsis: 220726016 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : El Dorado Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R1 Time Reported: 09:05 Time Dispatched: 09:29 Time Arrived : 09:05 Time Completed : 09:27 Synopsis: 220726017 Wanted Person Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Stewart Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: B1 Time Reported: 09:27 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:27 Time Completed : 13:13 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 09:27 Time Dispatched: 09:27 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 09:29 Synopsis: An officer made contact with an adult female at a business. The female was arrested on a warrant. 220726018 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 09:52 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:53 Time Completed : 09:55 Synopsis: 220726019 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 09:57 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220726020 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : Woodbury Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 09:55 Time Dispatched: 11:51 Time Arrived : 11:28 Time Completed : 11:41 Synopsis: 220726021 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 10:00 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220726022 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 10:09 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220726023 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 10:13 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220726024 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 10:16 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220726025 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 10:20 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220726026 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 10:24 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220726027 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 10:28 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220726028 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 10:38 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220726029 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 10:43 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220726030 Animal complaint Incident Address : W First South St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 11:01 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:01 Time Completed : 11:03 Synopsis: 220726031 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 11:04 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220726032 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 11:14 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220726033 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 11:23 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220726034 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 11:28 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220726035 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : W First North St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent, S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 11:40 Time Dispatched: 11:41 Time Arrived : 11:45 Time Completed : 11:51 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 11:40 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:41 Time Completed : 11:52 Synopsis: 220726036 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 11:43 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220726037 Welfare Check Incident Address : MESA Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent, S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 11:52 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:05 Time Completed : 12:09 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 11:52 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:05 Time Completed : 12:08 Synopsis: 220726038 Traffic Stop Incident Address : I15 NB Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz, A Castaneda Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 11:55 Time Dispatched: 12:01 Time Arrived : 12:08 Time Completed : 13:06 Unit: P2 Time Reported: 11:55 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:00 Time Completed : 13:06 Synopsis: 220726039 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : El Dorado Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 12:40 Time Dispatched: 13:02 Time Arrived : 12:40 Time Completed : 12:55 Synopsis: 220726040 Records Dissemination Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 12:53 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220726041 Person On Foot Incident Address : El Dorado Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 12:54 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:55 Time Completed : 13:02 Synopsis: 220726042 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Pheasant Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Stewart Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 12:56 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:19 Time Completed : 13:37 Synopsis: 220726043 Traffic Stop Incident Address : El Dorado Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent, S Ruth Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: A1 Time Reported: 13:05 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:08 Time Completed : 14:10 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 13:05 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:08 Time Completed : 14:28 Synopsis: Officers stopped a vehicle for traffic offenses. One adult male was arrested for an active warrant. 220726044 Traffic Stop Incident Address : I15 SB Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Castaneda Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: P2 Time Reported: 13:53 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:57 Time Completed : 14:12 Synopsis: 220726045 Records Dissemination Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 14:30 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220726046 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Sage Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Stewart Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 15:06 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:10 Time Completed : 15:25 Synopsis: 220726047 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Sage Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 15:37 Time Dispatched: 16:16 Time Arrived : 16:16 Time Completed : 16:16 Synopsis: 220726048 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Bertha Howe Ave Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 16:07 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:07 Time Completed : 16:09 Synopsis: 220726049 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Sage Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 16:06 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:09 Time Completed : 16:15 Synopsis: 220726050 Welfare Check Incident Address : S Lower Flat Top Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent, M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 16:18 Time Dispatched: 16:24 Time Arrived : 16:26 Time Completed : 16:31 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 16:18 Time Dispatched: 16:29 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 16:30 Synopsis: 220726051 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Sage Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Stewart Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 16:27 Time Dispatched: 16:37 Time Arrived : 16:42 Time Completed : 17:00 Synopsis: 220726052 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : Riverside Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 16:39 Time Dispatched: 16:49 Time Arrived : 17:02 Time Completed : 18:39 Synopsis: Officers responded to a vehicle committing a traffic violation after due warning. The vehicle was towed for the traffic violation. 220726053 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Sage Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Stewart Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 16:50 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 17:01 Time Completed : 17:04 Synopsis: 220726054 Agency Assistance Incident Address : N Grapevine Rd # 5D Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B2 Time Reported: 17:20 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:24 Time Completed : 22:32 Synopsis: Officers were contacted in reference to a possible fraud which occurred in another state. A courtesy report was taken. 220726055 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Sage Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Stewart Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 17:25 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 17:30 Time Completed : 17:37 Synopsis: 220726056 Animal complaint Incident Address : E Old Mill Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Stewart Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 17:32 Time Dispatched: 17:37 Time Arrived : 17:43 Time Completed : 18:03 Synopsis: 220726057 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : Sage Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B2 Time Reported: 18:08 Time Dispatched: 20:21 Time Arrived : 21:27 Time Completed : 20:22 Synopsis: 220726058 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : Hiawatha Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R2 Time Reported: 18:58 Time Dispatched: 20:58 Time Arrived : 21:05 Time Completed : 20:21 Synopsis: 220726059 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Sage Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B2 Time Reported: 19:17 Time Dispatched: 20:22 Time Arrived : 20:32 Time Completed : 21:27 Synopsis: 220726060 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : Cherokee St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R2 Time Reported: 20:09 Time Dispatched: 20:29 Time Arrived : 20:34 Time Completed : 20:49 Synopsis: 220726061 Welfare Check Incident Address : W MESQUITE Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R2 Time Reported: 20:13 Time Dispatched: 20:21 Time Arrived : 20:54 Time Completed : 20:21 Synopsis: 220726062 Civil Dispute Incident Address : Thistle St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan, J Stout, C Campos, A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B2 Time Reported: 22:56 Time Dispatched: 23:05 Time Arrived : 23:11 Time Completed : 23:24 Unit: C2 Time Reported: 22:56 Time Dispatched: 23:00 Time Arrived : 23:04 Time Completed : 23:24 Unit: R2 Time Reported: 22:56 Time Dispatched: 23:00 Time Arrived : 23:03 Time Completed : 23:30 Unit: S2 Time Reported: 22:56 Time Dispatched: 23:03 Time Arrived : 23:07 Time Completed : 23:23 Synopsis: 220727001 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : W First North St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan, A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B2 Time Reported: 00:53 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 00:53 Time Completed : 00:57 Unit: C2 Time Reported: 00:53 Time Dispatched: 00:54 Time Arrived : 00:58 Time Completed : 00:59 Synopsis: 220727002 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W First North St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan, A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B2 Time Reported: 00:56 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 00:57 Time Completed : 01:12 Unit: C2 Time Reported: 00:56 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 00:59 Time Completed : 00:59 Synopsis: 220727003 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Sage Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Campos, A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B2 Time Reported: 01:15 Time Dispatched: 01:22 Time Arrived : 01:17 Time Completed : 02:00 Unit: R2 Time Reported: 01:15 Time Dispatched: 01:23 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 01:28 Synopsis: 220727004 Attempt to Locate Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R2 Time Reported: 01:19 Time Dispatched: 02:07 Time Arrived : 02:16 Time Completed : 03:29 Synopsis: 220727005 Animal Pickup Incident Address : W Hafen Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan Disposition : C Unfounded Unit: C2 Time Reported: 01:39 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 02:04 Time Completed : 02:08 Synopsis: 220727006 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C2 Time Reported: 03:01 Time Dispatched: 03:38 Time Arrived : 03:01 Time Completed : 03:26 Synopsis: 220727007 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan, C Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C2 Time Reported: 03:26 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 03:26 Time Completed : 03:38 Unit: R2 Time Reported: 03:26 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 03:29 Time Completed : 03:31 Synopsis: 220727008 Theft From Veh Incident Address : Riverside Rd # 7E Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : A Active Unit: C3 Time Reported: 05:59 Time Dispatched: 06:09 Time Arrived : 06:47 Time Completed : 07:54 Synopsis: An officer responded to a past vehicle burglary. This investigation is ongoing. 220727009 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : MESA BLVD Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 06:11 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:12 Time Completed : 06:13 Synopsis: 220727010 Citizen Assist Incident Address : MARILYN PKWY Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 06:20 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:20 Time Completed : 06:41 Synopsis: 220727011 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Falcon Ridge Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R3 Time Reported: 06:33 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:34 Time Completed : 06:35 Synopsis: 220727012 Animal Pickup Incident Address : BOBCAT Run & FRONTIER Xing Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 06:29 Time Dispatched: 06:53 Time Arrived : 07:00 Time Completed : 07:06 Synopsis: 220727013 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 06:58 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:58 Time Completed : 07:00 Synopsis: 220727014 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W OLD MILL Rd & N ARROWHEAD Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R3 Time Reported: 06:59 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:59 Time Completed : 07:00 Synopsis: 220727015 Trap, Neuter, Release; Animal Incident Address : S GRAPEVINE Rd & GREAT DIVIDE Trl Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 07:48 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:48 Time Completed : 07:49 Synopsis: 220727016 Theft From Veh Incident Address : Riverside Rd # 8F Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : A Active Unit: C3 Time Reported: 07:53 Time Dispatched: 08:03 Time Arrived : 07:54 Time Completed : 07:54 Synopsis: An officer responded to a past attempted vehicle burglary. This investigation is ongoing. 220727017 Found Property Incident Address : Riverside Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 08:20 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:20 Time Completed : 08:44 Synopsis: 220727018 VIN Number Inspection Incident Address : Overlook Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, G Lott Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:45 Time Dispatched: 09:49 Time Arrived : 09:56 Time Completed : 10:09 Synopsis: 220727019 Records Dissemination Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 10:03 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220727020 Lost Property Incident Address : SANTA MARIA Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 10:00 Time Dispatched: 10:30 Time Arrived : 10:30 Time Completed : 11:11 Synopsis: An officer took a report of lost property. 220727021 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Sage Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 10:34 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:46 Time Completed : 10:59 Synopsis: 220727022 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W MESQUITE Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R3 Time Reported: 10:48 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:48 Time Completed : 10:49 Synopsis: 220727023 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W Old Mill Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R3 Time Reported: 11:05 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:06 Time Completed : 11:07 Synopsis: 220727024 VIN Number Inspection Incident Address : Habib Ct Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, G Lott Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 11:07 Time Dispatched: 11:12 Time Arrived : 11:28 Time Completed : 11:39 Synopsis: 220727025 Suspicious/Pers Incident Address : E PIONEER Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood, S Bruehl, J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 11:11 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:17 Time Completed : 11:33 Unit: B3 Time Reported: 11:11 Time Dispatched: 11:17 Time Arrived : 11:23 Time Completed : 11:24 Unit: R3 Time Reported: 11:11 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:20 Time Completed : 11:24 Synopsis: 220727026 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 11:27 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220727027 Property Damage, Non Vandalism Incident Address : Mesquite Springs Dr # 101 Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney Disposition : A Active Unit: A3 Time Reported: 11:27 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:33 Time Completed : 12:15 Synopsis: An officer responded to a report of property damage and a report was taken. 220727028 Vacation Check Incident Address : Carrara Ct Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Plant, Carol Harris Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V2 Time Reported: 11:31 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:31 Time Completed : 11:36 Synopsis: 220727029 Theft From Veh Incident Address : Kitty Hawk Dr # 1124 Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl Disposition : A Active Unit: R3 Time Reported: 11:47 Time Dispatched: 12:28 Time Arrived : 11:55 Time Completed : 12:25 Synopsis: An officer was dispatched to a theft incident and a report was taken. 220727030 Property Damage, Non Vandalism Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 12:15 Time Dispatched: 12:35 Time Arrived : 12:40 Time Completed : 15:03 Synopsis: Officers responded to a property damage call at a casino and a report was taken. 220727031 Found Property Incident Address : N SANDHILL Blvd & I15 NB Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 12:18 Time Dispatched: 12:22 Time Arrived : 12:31 Time Completed : 12:54 Synopsis: An officer took possession of found property. 220727032 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Kitty Hawk Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R3 Time Reported: 12:24 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:25 Time Completed : 12:26 Synopsis: 220727033 Traffic Stop Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 12:20 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:29 Time Completed : 12:34 Synopsis: 220727034 Lost Property Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 12:44 Time Dispatched: 13:10 Time Arrived : 13:43 Time Completed : 14:03 Synopsis: An officer took a report of lost property. 220727035 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : FALCON RIDGE Pkwy & BIRDIE Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 14:12 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:12 Time Completed : 14:13 Synopsis: 220727036 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : BERTHA HOWE Ave & FALCON RIDGE Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 14:22 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:22 Time Completed : 14:24 Synopsis: 220727037 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : FALCON RIDGE Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 14:23 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:24 Time Completed : 14:29 Synopsis: 220727038 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 14:32 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:32 Time Completed : 14:36 Synopsis: 220727039 Alarm Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: CANCELLED Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: CANCELLED Time Reported: 14:36 Time Dispatched: 14:42 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 14:42 Synopsis: 220727040 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W HAFEN Ln & CORA Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R3 Time Reported: 14:39 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:39 Time Completed : 14:40 Synopsis: 220727041 Welfare Check Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich, J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 14:39 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:51 Time Completed : 15:21 Unit: C3 Time Reported: 14:39 Time Dispatched: 15:00 Time Arrived : 15:07 Time Completed : 15:15 Synopsis: 220727042 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W HAFEN Ln & S GRAPEVINE Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R3 Time Reported: 14:50 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:50 Time Completed : 14:52 Synopsis: 220727043 Special Event Detail Incident Address : Riverside Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood, Wendy Stuve, Sandra Romberg, J Rich, Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 14:49 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:22 Time Completed : 16:35 Unit: B3 Time Reported: 14:49 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:04 Time Completed : 15:35 Unit: C3 Time Reported: 14:49 Time Dispatched: 15:18 Time Arrived : 15:22 Time Completed : 16:01 Unit: D4 Time Reported: 14:49 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:22 Time Completed : 16:02 Unit: D5 Time Reported: 14:49 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:04 Time Completed : 16:36 Unit: P2 Time Reported: 14:49 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:51 Time Completed : 16:04 Unit: V164 Time Reported: 14:49 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:08 Time Completed : 16:04 Unit: V165 Time Reported: 14:49 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:08 Time Completed : 16:04 Synopsis: 220727044 Theft From Veh Incident Address : Sun Valley Dr # E1 Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood Disposition : ADF Active, Dead File Unit: B3 Time Reported: 14:54 Time Dispatched: 16:28 Time Arrived : 16:35 Time Completed : 16:36 Synopsis: Officers responded to a residence reference a theft from a motor vehicle. A report was taken. 220727045 Unknown Problem Incident Address : Tivoli Cres Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 15:15 Time Dispatched: 16:02 Time Arrived : 16:08 Time Completed : 17:12 Synopsis: 220727046 Records Dissemination Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 15:32 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220727047 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Riverside Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 15:34 Time Dispatched: 16:23 Time Arrived : 15:35 Time Completed : 15:54 Synopsis: 220727048 Scope/General Background Req Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 15:44 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220727049 Evidence Destruction Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 15:44 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220727050 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Riverside Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R3 Time Reported: 15:52 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:52 Time Completed : 16:00 Synopsis: 220727051 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Riverside Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 15:54 Time Dispatched: 16:26 Time Arrived : 15:54 Time Completed : 16:00 Synopsis: 220727052 Person On Foot Incident Address : RIVERSIDE Rd & SMOKEY Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood, J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 16:00 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:00 Time Completed : 16:23 Unit: C3 Time Reported: 16:00 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:01 Time Completed : 16:01 Synopsis: 220727053 Citizen Assist Incident Address : N Grapevine Rd # 6W Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 16:33 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:49 Time Completed : 17:11 Synopsis: 220727054 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 17:24 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 17:24 Time Completed : 17:27 Synopsis: 220727055 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 17:28 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 17:28 Time Completed : 17:30 Synopsis: 220727056 Alarm Incident Address : Riverside Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: T Bundy, J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 17:27 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : 17:32 Unit: S4 Time Reported: 17:27 Time Dispatched: 17:35 Time Arrived : 17:35 Time Completed : 17:36 Synopsis: 220727057 Fraud Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: D Alejos Disposition : A Active Unit: Time Reported: 17:46 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: A detective took a report reference a fraud. 22ACO2352 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Jose L Macias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H1 Time Reported: 06:52 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:52 Time Completed : 06:52 Synopsis: 22ACO2353 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 06:53 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:53 Time Completed : 06:53 Synopsis: 22ACO2354 Animal Medical Event Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Jose L Macias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H1 Time Reported: 06:53 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:53 Time Completed : 07:00 Synopsis: 22ACO2355 Animal Medical Event Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 06:53 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:53 Time Completed : 06:57 Synopsis: 22ACO2356 Animal Medical Event Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 06:57 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:57 Time Completed : 06:57 Synopsis: 22ACO2357 Vet appt drop off Incident Address : Riverside Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 08:07 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:07 Time Completed : 08:08 Synopsis: 22ACO2358 Trap, Neuter, Release; Animal Incident Address : S GRAPEVINE Rd & GREAT DIVIDE Trl Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 08:22 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:22 Time Completed : 08:23 Synopsis: 22ACO2359 Animal complaint Incident Address : W First South St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 11:01 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:01 Time Completed : 11:03 Synopsis: 22ACO2360 Vet appt pick up Incident Address : Riverside Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 15:06 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:06 Time Completed : 15:09 Synopsis: 22ACO2361 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Jose L Macias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H1 Time Reported: 05:37 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:37 Time Completed : 06:46 Synopsis: 22ACO2362 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 05:56 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:56 Time Completed : 06:50 Synopsis: 22ACO2363 Animal Pickup Incident Address : BOBCAT Run & FRONTIER Xing Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 06:29 Time Dispatched: 06:53 Time Arrived : 07:00 Time Completed : 07:06 Synopsis: 22ACO2364 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Jose L Macias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H1 Time Reported: 06:47 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:47 Time Completed : 06:47 Synopsis: 22ACO2365 Animal Medical Event Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Jose L Macias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H1 Time Reported: 06:48 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:48 Time Completed : 06:48 Synopsis: 22ACO2366 Animal Medical Event Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Jose L Macias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H1 Time Reported: 06:49 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:49 Time Completed : 06:50 Synopsis: 22ACO2367 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 06:50 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:50 Time Completed : 06:50 Synopsis: 22ACO2368 Animal Medical Event Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Jose L Macias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H1 Time Reported: 06:50 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:50 Time Completed : 06:51 Synopsis: 22ACO2369 Trap, Neuter, Release; Animal Incident Address : S GRAPEVINE Rd & GREAT DIVIDE Trl Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 07:48 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:48 Time Completed : 07:49 Synopsis: 22ACO2370 Vet appt drop off Incident Address : Riverside Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 08:02 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:02 Time Completed : 08:06 Synopsis: 22ACO2371 Animal Owner Surrender Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 10:53 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:53 Time Completed : 10:58 Synopsis: 22MCC2466 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : I15 NB Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Fawson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 09:01 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:05 Time Completed : 09:05 Synopsis: 22MCC2467 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 09:22 Time Dispatched: 09:25 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 09:25 Synopsis: 22MCC2468 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Bertha Howe Ave Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 09:47 Time Dispatched: 09:48 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 09:48 Synopsis: 22MCC2469 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Fawson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 09:57 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:57 Time Completed : 10:03 Synopsis: 22MCC2470 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 12:07 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:07 Time Completed : 12:09 Synopsis: 22MCC2471 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 12:20 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:21 Time Completed : 12:23 Synopsis: 22MCC2472 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 12:22 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:23 Time Completed : 12:52 Synopsis: 22MCC2473 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Fawson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 13:14 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:15 Time Completed : 13:41 Synopsis: 22MCC2474 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 14:56 Time Dispatched: 14:56 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 14:56 Synopsis: 22MCC2475 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : CANYON CREST BLVD Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Fawson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 14:50 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:59 Time Completed : 14:59 Synopsis: 22MCC2476 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 15:03 Time Dispatched: 15:05 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 15:05 Synopsis: 22MCC2477 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Fawson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 17:44 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 17:46 Time Completed : 17:52 Synopsis: 22MCC2478 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: K Frias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 19:59 Time Dispatched: 20:01 Time Arrived : 20:01 Time Completed : 20:01 Synopsis: 22MCC2479 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Chacon Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6173 Time Reported: 23:19 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 23:20 Time Completed : 23:20 Synopsis: 22MCC2480 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: K Davis Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6223 Time Reported: 09:33 Time Dispatched: 09:40 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 09:40 Synopsis: 22MCC2481 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: K Davis Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6223 Time Reported: 10:42 Time Dispatched: 10:45 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 10:45 Synopsis: 22MCC2482 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: K Davis Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6223 Time Reported: 14:00 Time Dispatched: 14:05 Time Arrived : 14:52 Time Completed : 14:54 Synopsis: 22MCC2483 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Bennett Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6153 Time Reported: 14:58 Time Dispatched: 15:01 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 15:01 Synopsis: 22MCC2484 Impounded Vehicle Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: H Law Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 16:37 Time Dispatched: 16:41 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 16:41 Synopsis: 22MCE1132 Vacation Check Incident Address : Prairie Schooner Ct Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, G Lott Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 08:39 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:39 Time Completed : 08:43 Synopsis: 22MCE1133 VIN Number Inspection Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, G Lott Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 08:39 Time Dispatched: 08:46 Time Arrived : 08:58 Time Completed : 09:07 Synopsis: 22MCE1134 Vacation Check Incident Address : Conestoga Camp Pt Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, G Lott Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:14 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:14 Time Completed : 09:18 Synopsis: 22MCE1135 Vacation Check Incident Address : Paseo Verde Ct Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Plant, Carol Harris Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V2 Time Reported: 09:28 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:29 Time Completed : 09:33 Synopsis: 22MCE1136 Vacation Check Incident Address : Bluff Shadow Ct Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, G Lott Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:30 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:30 Time Completed : 09:34 Synopsis: 22MCE1137 Vacation Check Incident Address : Heritage Trl Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, G Lott Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:40 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:40 Time Completed : 09:42 Synopsis: 22MCE1138 Vacation Check Incident Address : Falcon Glenn Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Plant, Carol Harris Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V2 Time Reported: 09:41 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:42 Time Completed : 09:44 Synopsis: 22MCE1139 Vacation Check Incident Address : Heritage Trl Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, G Lott Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:44 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:44 Time Completed : 09:46 Synopsis: 22MCE1140 VIN Number Inspection Incident Address : Overlook Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, G Lott Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:45 Time Dispatched: 09:49 Time Arrived : 09:56 Time Completed : 10:09 Synopsis: 22MCE1141 Vacation Check Incident Address : Crest View Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Plant, Carol Harris Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V2 Time Reported: 09:50 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:50 Time Completed : 09:56 Synopsis: 22MCE1142 Vacation Check Incident Address : Crest View Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Plant, Carol Harris Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V2 Time Reported: 09:57 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:57 Time Completed : 10:03 Synopsis: 22MCE1143 Vacation Check Incident Address : Crest View Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Plant, Carol Harris Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V2 Time Reported: 10:03 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:04 Time Completed : 10:09 Synopsis: 22MCE1144 VIN OHV Number Inspection Incident Address : Crystal Canyon Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, G Lott Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 10:09 Time Dispatched: 10:14 Time Arrived : 10:24 Time Completed : 10:38 Synopsis: 22MCE1145 Vacation Check Incident Address : Crest View Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Plant, Carol Harris Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V2 Time Reported: 10:11 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:13 Time Completed : 10:16 Synopsis: 22MCE1146 Vacation Check Incident Address : Crest View Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Plant, Carol Harris Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V2 Time Reported: 10:18 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:18 Time Completed : 10:23 Synopsis: 22MCE1147 VIN OHV Number Inspection Incident Address : Grotto Trl Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: S Plant, Carol Harris Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V2 Time Reported: 10:28 Time Dispatched: 10:38 Time Arrived : 11:00 Time Completed : 11:15 Synopsis: 22MCE1148 Vacation Check Incident Address : Long Iron Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Plant, Carol Harris Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V2 Time Reported: 10:30 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:30 Time Completed : 10:38 Synopsis: 22MCE1149 Vacation Check Incident Address : Timber Ln Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, G Lott Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 10:55 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:55 Time Completed : 10:58 Synopsis: 22MCE1150 Vacation Check Incident Address : Serenity Ridge Ct Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, G Lott Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 11:02 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:02 Time Completed : 11:06 Synopsis: 22MCE1151 Vacation Check Incident Address : Serenity Ridge Ct Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, G Lott Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 11:06 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:06 Time Completed : 11:11 Synopsis: 22MCE1152 VIN Number Inspection Incident Address : Habib Ct Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, G Lott Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 11:07 Time Dispatched: 11:12 Time Arrived : 11:28 Time Completed : 11:39 Synopsis: 22MCE1153 Vacation Check Incident Address : Carrara Ct Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Plant, Carol Harris Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V2 Time Reported: 11:31 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:31 Time Completed : 11:36 Synopsis: 22MCE1154 Vacation Check Incident Address : Copper Springs Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Plant, Carol Harris Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V2 Time Reported: 11:40 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:41 Time Completed : 11:56 Synopsis: 22MCE1155 Vacation Check Incident Address : Amen Ct Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Plant, Carol Harris Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V2 Time Reported: 11:57 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:58 Time Completed : 12:01 Synopsis: 22MCE1156 Vacation Check Incident Address : Amen Ct Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Plant, Carol Harris Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V2 Time Reported: 12:03 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:03 Time Completed : 12:08 Synopsis: 22MCE1157 Vacation Check Incident Address : Coventry Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Plant, Carol Harris Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V2 Time Reported: 12:19 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:20 Time Completed : 12:24 Synopsis: 22MCE1158 Vacation Check Incident Address : Via Ventana Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Plant, Carol Harris Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V2 Time Reported: 12:32 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:34 Time Completed : 12:37 Synopsis: 22MCE1159 Special Event Detail Incident Address : Riverside Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood, Wendy Stuve, Sandra Romberg, J Rich, Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 14:49 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:22 Time Completed : 16:35 Unit: B3 Time Reported: 14:49 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:04 Time Completed : 15:35 Unit: C3 Time Reported: 14:49 Time Dispatched: 15:18 Time Arrived : 15:22 Time Completed : 16:01 Unit: D4 Time Reported: 14:49 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:22 Time Completed : 16:02 Unit: D5 Time Reported: 14:49 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:04 Time Completed : 16:36 Unit: P2 Time Reported: 14:49 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:51 Time Completed : 16:04 Unit: V164 Time Reported: 14:49 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:08 Time Completed : 16:04 Unit: V165 Time Reported: 14:49 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:08 Time Completed : 16:04 Synopsis: 22MDC0408 Transport Incident Address : S Casino Center Blvd Responding Officers: C Thornley Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: J3 Time Reported: 13:09 Time Dispatched: 13:25 Time Arrived : 14:43 Time Completed : 19:08 Synopsis: 22MDC0409 Court Bailiff Duty Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: J5 Time Reported: 14:54 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:55 Time Completed : 16:49 Synopsis: An officer performed the duties of Bailiff. 22MDC0410 Wanted Person Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Smith Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: J5 Time Reported: 17:42 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 17:43 Time Completed : 18:04 Synopsis: An officer took an adult male into custody on a Bench Warrant. 22MDC0411 TPO/Restraining Order Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: B Swanson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: J2 Time Reported: 13:00 Time Dispatched: 15:05 Time Arrived : 13:02 Time Completed : 17:16 Synopsis: For more information please contact our Public Information Officer at (702) 346-5262 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Report Includes: All reported dates between `06:00:00 07/26/22` and `18:00:00 07/27/22` All natures All responsible officers All received by officers All dispositions All locations All cities All agencies Report Includes: All reported dates between `06:00:00 07/26/22` and `18:00:00 07/27/22`