07/28/22                   Mesquite Police Department                       6202
06:06                  Daily Activity Log, with Synopsis             Page:     1

                               Date: 07/26/22

          For more information please contact our Public Information
                          Officer at (702) 346-5262
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
220726057     Suspicious Person/Circumstance
	Incident Address : Sage Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Thatcher
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B2            Time Reported: 18:08      Time Dispatched: 20:21
	                    Time Arrived : 21:27      Time Completed : 20:22
Synopsis:




220726058     Suspicious Person/Circumstance
	Incident Address : Hiawatha Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Campos
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R2            Time Reported: 18:58      Time Dispatched: 20:58
	                    Time Arrived : 21:05      Time Completed : 20:21
Synopsis:




220726059     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Sage Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Thatcher
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B2            Time Reported: 19:17      Time Dispatched: 20:22
	                    Time Arrived : 20:32      Time Completed : 21:27
Synopsis:




220726060     Suspicious Person/Circumstance
	Incident Address : Cherokee St
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Campos
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R2            Time Reported: 20:09      Time Dispatched: 20:29
	                    Time Arrived : 20:34      Time Completed : 20:49
Synopsis:




220726061     Welfare Check
	Incident Address : W MESQUITE Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Campos
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R2            Time Reported: 20:13      Time Dispatched: 20:21
	                    Time Arrived : 20:54      Time Completed : 20:21
Synopsis:




220726062     Civil Dispute
	Incident Address : Thistle St
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Magadan, J Stout, C Campos, A Thatcher
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B2            Time Reported: 22:56      Time Dispatched: 23:05
	                    Time Arrived : 23:11      Time Completed : 23:24

	Unit: C2            Time Reported: 22:56      Time Dispatched: 23:00
	                    Time Arrived : 23:04      Time Completed : 23:24

	Unit: R2            Time Reported: 22:56      Time Dispatched: 23:00
	                    Time Arrived : 23:03      Time Completed : 23:30

	Unit: S2            Time Reported: 22:56      Time Dispatched: 23:03
	                    Time Arrived : 23:07      Time Completed : 23:23
Synopsis:




220727001     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : W First North St
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Magadan, A Thatcher
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B2            Time Reported: 00:53      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 00:53      Time Completed : 00:57

	Unit: C2            Time Reported: 00:53      Time Dispatched: 00:54
	                    Time Arrived : 00:58      Time Completed : 00:59
Synopsis:




220727002     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : W First North St
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Magadan, A Thatcher
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B2            Time Reported: 00:56      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 00:57      Time Completed : 01:12

	Unit: C2            Time Reported: 00:56      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 00:59      Time Completed : 00:59
Synopsis:




220727003     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Sage Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Campos, A Thatcher
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B2            Time Reported: 01:15      Time Dispatched: 01:22
	                    Time Arrived : 01:17      Time Completed : 02:00

	Unit: R2            Time Reported: 01:15      Time Dispatched: 01:23
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 01:28
Synopsis:




220727004     Attempt to Locate
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Campos
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R2            Time Reported: 01:19      Time Dispatched: 02:07
	                    Time Arrived : 02:16      Time Completed : 03:29
Synopsis:




220727005     Animal Pickup
	Incident Address : W Hafen Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Magadan
	Disposition : C    Unfounded


	Unit: C2            Time Reported: 01:39      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 02:04      Time Completed : 02:08
Synopsis:




220727006     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Magadan
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C2            Time Reported: 03:01      Time Dispatched: 03:38
	                    Time Arrived : 03:01      Time Completed : 03:26
Synopsis:




220727007     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Magadan, C Campos
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C2            Time Reported: 03:26      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 03:26      Time Completed : 03:38

	Unit: R2            Time Reported: 03:26      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 03:29      Time Completed : 03:31
Synopsis:




220727008     Theft From Veh
	Incident Address : Riverside Rd # 7E
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Rich
	Disposition : A    Active


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 05:59      Time Dispatched: 06:09
	                    Time Arrived : 06:47      Time Completed : 07:54
Synopsis:

An officer responded to a past vehicle burglary. This investigation is ongoing.


22ACO2361     Animal Shelter Cleaning
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Jose L Macias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H1            Time Reported: 05:37      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 05:37      Time Completed : 06:46
Synopsis:




22ACO2362     Animal Shelter Cleaning
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 05:56      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 05:56      Time Completed : 06:50
Synopsis:




22MCC2478     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: K Frias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6194          Time Reported: 19:59      Time Dispatched: 20:01
	                    Time Arrived : 20:01      Time Completed : 20:01
Synopsis:




22MCC2479     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Chacon
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6173          Time Reported: 23:19      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 23:20      Time Completed : 23:20
Synopsis:




          For more information please contact our Public Information
                          Officer at (702) 346-5262
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Report Includes:
All reported dates between `18:00:00 07/26/22` and `06:00:00 07/27/22`
All natures
All responsible officers
All received by officers
All dispositions
All locations
All cities
All agencies
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                  *** End of Report /sds/app/force/custom/rplwdal.18-6 ***
07/28/22                   Mesquite Police Department                       6202
18:06                  Daily Activity Log, with Synopsis             Page:     1

                               Date: 07/26/22

          For more information please contact our Public Information
                          Officer at (702) 346-5262
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
220726009     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Diaz
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C1            Time Reported: 06:50      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:51      Time Completed : 07:00
Synopsis:




220726010     Traffic accident W/O injury
	Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Diaz, L Stewart
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B1            Time Reported: 07:12      Time Dispatched: 07:18
	                    Time Arrived : 07:22      Time Completed : 08:36

	Unit: C1            Time Reported: 07:12      Time Dispatched: 07:18
	                    Time Arrived : 07:31      Time Completed : 09:32
Synopsis:

Officers took a report of a private property vehicle accident.


220726011     Records Dissemination
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 07:48      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220726012     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : S Lower Flat Top Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Vent
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R1            Time Reported: 08:13      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 08:13      Time Completed : 08:14
Synopsis:




220726013     Welfare Check
	Incident Address : Cracker Barrel Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: S Vent
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R1            Time Reported: 08:14      Time Dispatched: 08:19
	                    Time Arrived : 08:22      Time Completed : 08:25
Synopsis:




220726014     Trap, Neuter, Release; Animal
	Incident Address : S GRAPEVINE Rd & GREAT DIVIDE Trl
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 08:22      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 08:22      Time Completed : 08:23
Synopsis:




220726015     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: L Stewart
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B1            Time Reported: 08:40      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 08:40      Time Completed : 08:42
Synopsis:




220726016     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : El Dorado Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Vent
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R1            Time Reported: 09:05      Time Dispatched: 09:29
	                    Time Arrived : 09:05      Time Completed : 09:27
Synopsis:




220726017     Wanted Person
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: L Stewart
	Disposition : E    Cleared by Adult Arrest


	Unit: B1            Time Reported: 09:27      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:27      Time Completed : 13:13

	Unit: R1            Time Reported: 09:27      Time Dispatched: 09:27
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 09:29
Synopsis:

An officer made contact with an adult female at a business. The female was
arrested on a warrant.


220726018     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Ruth
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A1            Time Reported: 09:52      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:53      Time Completed : 09:55
Synopsis:




220726019     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 09:57      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220726020     Suspicious Person/Circumstance
	Incident Address : Woodbury Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Ruth
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A1            Time Reported: 09:55      Time Dispatched: 11:51
	                    Time Arrived : 11:28      Time Completed : 11:41
Synopsis:




220726021     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 10:00      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220726022     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 10:09      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220726023     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 10:13      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220726024     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 10:16      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220726025     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 10:20      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220726026     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 10:24      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220726027     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 10:28      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220726028     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 10:38      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220726029     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 10:43      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220726030     Animal complaint
	Incident Address : W First South St
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 11:01      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:01      Time Completed : 11:03
Synopsis:




220726031     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 11:04      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220726032     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 11:14      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220726033     Fingerprints
	Incident Address :
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 11:23      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220726034     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 11:28      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220726035     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : W First North St
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Vent, S Ruth
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A1            Time Reported: 11:40      Time Dispatched: 11:41
	                    Time Arrived : 11:45      Time Completed : 11:51

	Unit: R1            Time Reported: 11:40      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:41      Time Completed : 11:52
Synopsis:




220726036     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 11:43      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220726037     Welfare Check
	Incident Address : MESA Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Vent, S Ruth
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A1            Time Reported: 11:52      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:05      Time Completed : 12:09

	Unit: R1            Time Reported: 11:52      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:05      Time Completed : 12:08
Synopsis:




220726038     Traffic Stop
	Incident Address : I15 NB
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Diaz, A Castaneda
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C1            Time Reported: 11:55      Time Dispatched: 12:01
	                    Time Arrived : 12:08      Time Completed : 13:06

	Unit: P2            Time Reported: 11:55      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:00      Time Completed : 13:06
Synopsis:




220726039     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : El Dorado Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Ruth
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A1            Time Reported: 12:40      Time Dispatched: 13:02
	                    Time Arrived : 12:40      Time Completed : 12:55
Synopsis:




220726040     Records Dissemination
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 12:53      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220726041     Person On Foot
	Incident Address : El Dorado Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Ruth
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A1            Time Reported: 12:54      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:55      Time Completed : 13:02
Synopsis:




220726042     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Pheasant Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: L Stewart
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B1            Time Reported: 12:56      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 13:19      Time Completed : 13:37
Synopsis:




220726043     Traffic Stop
	Incident Address : El Dorado Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Vent, S Ruth
	Disposition : E    Cleared by Adult Arrest


	Unit: A1            Time Reported: 13:05      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 13:08      Time Completed : 14:10

	Unit: R1            Time Reported: 13:05      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 13:08      Time Completed : 14:28
Synopsis:

Officers stopped a vehicle for traffic offenses. One adult male was arrested for
an active warrant.


220726044     Traffic Stop
	Incident Address : I15 SB
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Castaneda
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: P2            Time Reported: 13:53      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 13:57      Time Completed : 14:12
Synopsis:




220726045     Records Dissemination
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 14:30      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220726046     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Sage Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: L Stewart
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B1            Time Reported: 15:06      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 15:10      Time Completed : 15:25
Synopsis:




220726047     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Sage Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Diaz
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C1            Time Reported: 15:37      Time Dispatched: 16:16
	                    Time Arrived : 16:16      Time Completed : 16:16
Synopsis:




220726048     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Bertha Howe Ave
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Diaz
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C1            Time Reported: 16:07      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 16:07      Time Completed : 16:09
Synopsis:




220726049     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Sage Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Diaz
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C1            Time Reported: 16:06      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 16:09      Time Completed : 16:15
Synopsis:




220726050     Welfare Check
	Incident Address : S Lower Flat Top Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Vent, M Diaz
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C1            Time Reported: 16:18      Time Dispatched: 16:24
	                    Time Arrived : 16:26      Time Completed : 16:31

	Unit: R1            Time Reported: 16:18      Time Dispatched: 16:29
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 16:30
Synopsis:




220726051     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Sage Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: L Stewart
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B1            Time Reported: 16:27      Time Dispatched: 16:37
	                    Time Arrived : 16:42      Time Completed : 17:00
Synopsis:




220726052     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : Riverside Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Diaz
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C1            Time Reported: 16:39      Time Dispatched: 16:49
	                    Time Arrived : 17:02      Time Completed : 18:39
Synopsis:

Officers responded to a vehicle committing a traffic violation after due
warning. The vehicle was towed for the traffic violation.


220726053     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Sage Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: L Stewart
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B1            Time Reported: 16:50      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 17:01      Time Completed : 17:04
Synopsis:




220726054     Agency Assistance
	Incident Address : N Grapevine Rd # 5D
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Thatcher
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B2            Time Reported: 17:20      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 22:24      Time Completed : 22:32
Synopsis:

Officers were contacted in reference to a possible fraud which occurred in
another state. A courtesy report was taken.


220726055     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Sage Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: L Stewart
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B1            Time Reported: 17:25      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 17:30      Time Completed : 17:37
Synopsis:




220726056     Animal complaint
	Incident Address : E Old Mill Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: L Stewart
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B1            Time Reported: 17:32      Time Dispatched: 17:37
	                    Time Arrived : 17:43      Time Completed : 18:03
Synopsis:




220726057     Suspicious Person/Circumstance
	Incident Address : Sage Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Thatcher
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B2            Time Reported: 18:08      Time Dispatched: 20:21
	                    Time Arrived : 21:27      Time Completed : 20:22
Synopsis:




220726058     Suspicious Person/Circumstance
	Incident Address : Hiawatha Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Campos
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R2            Time Reported: 18:58      Time Dispatched: 20:58
	                    Time Arrived : 21:05      Time Completed : 20:21
Synopsis:




220726059     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Sage Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Thatcher
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B2            Time Reported: 19:17      Time Dispatched: 20:22
	                    Time Arrived : 20:32      Time Completed : 21:27
Synopsis:




220726060     Suspicious Person/Circumstance
	Incident Address : Cherokee St
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Campos
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R2            Time Reported: 20:09      Time Dispatched: 20:29
	                    Time Arrived : 20:34      Time Completed : 20:49
Synopsis:




220726061     Welfare Check
	Incident Address : W MESQUITE Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Campos
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R2            Time Reported: 20:13      Time Dispatched: 20:21
	                    Time Arrived : 20:54      Time Completed : 20:21
Synopsis:




220726062     Civil Dispute
	Incident Address : Thistle St
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Magadan, J Stout, C Campos, A Thatcher
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B2            Time Reported: 22:56      Time Dispatched: 23:05
	                    Time Arrived : 23:11      Time Completed : 23:24

	Unit: C2            Time Reported: 22:56      Time Dispatched: 23:00
	                    Time Arrived : 23:04      Time Completed : 23:24

	Unit: R2            Time Reported: 22:56      Time Dispatched: 23:00
	                    Time Arrived : 23:03      Time Completed : 23:30

	Unit: S2            Time Reported: 22:56      Time Dispatched: 23:03
	                    Time Arrived : 23:07      Time Completed : 23:23
Synopsis:




220727001     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : W First North St
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Magadan, A Thatcher
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B2            Time Reported: 00:53      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 00:53      Time Completed : 00:57

	Unit: C2            Time Reported: 00:53      Time Dispatched: 00:54
	                    Time Arrived : 00:58      Time Completed : 00:59
Synopsis:




220727002     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : W First North St
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Magadan, A Thatcher
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B2            Time Reported: 00:56      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 00:57      Time Completed : 01:12

	Unit: C2            Time Reported: 00:56      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 00:59      Time Completed : 00:59
Synopsis:




220727003     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Sage Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Campos, A Thatcher
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B2            Time Reported: 01:15      Time Dispatched: 01:22
	                    Time Arrived : 01:17      Time Completed : 02:00

	Unit: R2            Time Reported: 01:15      Time Dispatched: 01:23
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 01:28
Synopsis:




220727004     Attempt to Locate
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Campos
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R2            Time Reported: 01:19      Time Dispatched: 02:07
	                    Time Arrived : 02:16      Time Completed : 03:29
Synopsis:




220727005     Animal Pickup
	Incident Address : W Hafen Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Magadan
	Disposition : C    Unfounded


	Unit: C2            Time Reported: 01:39      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 02:04      Time Completed : 02:08
Synopsis:




220727006     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Magadan
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C2            Time Reported: 03:01      Time Dispatched: 03:38
	                    Time Arrived : 03:01      Time Completed : 03:26
Synopsis:




220727007     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Magadan, C Campos
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C2            Time Reported: 03:26      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 03:26      Time Completed : 03:38

	Unit: R2            Time Reported: 03:26      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 03:29      Time Completed : 03:31
Synopsis:




220727008     Theft From Veh
	Incident Address : Riverside Rd # 7E
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Rich
	Disposition : A    Active


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 05:59      Time Dispatched: 06:09
	                    Time Arrived : 06:47      Time Completed : 07:54
Synopsis:

An officer responded to a past vehicle burglary. This investigation is ongoing.


220727009     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : MESA BLVD
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 06:11      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:12      Time Completed : 06:13
Synopsis:




220727010     Citizen Assist
	Incident Address : MARILYN PKWY
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 06:20      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:20      Time Completed : 06:41
Synopsis:




220727011     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Falcon Ridge Pkwy
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 06:33      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:34      Time Completed : 06:35
Synopsis:




220727012     Animal Pickup
	Incident Address : BOBCAT Run & FRONTIER Xing
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 06:29      Time Dispatched: 06:53
	                    Time Arrived : 07:00      Time Completed : 07:06
Synopsis:




220727013     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 06:58      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:58      Time Completed : 07:00
Synopsis:




220727014     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : W OLD MILL Rd & N ARROWHEAD Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 06:59      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:59      Time Completed : 07:00
Synopsis:




220727015     Trap, Neuter, Release; Animal
	Incident Address : S GRAPEVINE Rd & GREAT DIVIDE Trl
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 07:48      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:48      Time Completed : 07:49
Synopsis:




220727016     Theft From Veh
	Incident Address : Riverside Rd # 8F
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Rich
	Disposition : A    Active


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 07:53      Time Dispatched: 08:03
	                    Time Arrived : 07:54      Time Completed : 07:54
Synopsis:

An officer responded to a past attempted vehicle burglary. This investigation is
ongoing.


220727017     Found Property
	Incident Address : Riverside Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Rich
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 08:20      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 08:20      Time Completed : 08:44
Synopsis:




220727018     VIN Number Inspection
	Incident Address : Overlook Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, G Lott
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 09:45      Time Dispatched: 09:49
	                    Time Arrived : 09:56      Time Completed : 10:09
Synopsis:




220727019     Records Dissemination
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 10:03      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220727020     Lost Property
	Incident Address : SANTA MARIA Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Rich
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 10:00      Time Dispatched: 10:30
	                    Time Arrived : 10:30      Time Completed : 11:11
Synopsis:

An officer took a report of lost property.


220727021     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Sage Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 10:34      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:46      Time Completed : 10:59
Synopsis:




220727022     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : W MESQUITE Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 10:48      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:48      Time Completed : 10:49
Synopsis:




220727023     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : W Old Mill Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 11:05      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:06      Time Completed : 11:07
Synopsis:




220727024     VIN Number Inspection
	Incident Address : Habib Ct
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, G Lott
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 11:07      Time Dispatched: 11:12
	                    Time Arrived : 11:28      Time Completed : 11:39
Synopsis:




220727025     Suspicious/Pers
	Incident Address : E PIONEER Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood, S Bruehl, J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 11:11      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:17      Time Completed : 11:33

	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 11:11      Time Dispatched: 11:17
	                    Time Arrived : 11:23      Time Completed : 11:24

	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 11:11      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:20      Time Completed : 11:24
Synopsis:




220727026     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 11:27      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220727027     Property Damage, Non Vandalism
	Incident Address : Mesquite Springs Dr # 101
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Cheney
	Disposition : A    Active


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 11:27      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:33      Time Completed : 12:15
Synopsis:

An officer responded to a report of property damage and a report was taken.


220727028     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Carrara Ct
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Plant, Carol Harris
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V2            Time Reported: 11:31      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:31      Time Completed : 11:36
Synopsis:




220727029     Theft From Veh
	Incident Address : Kitty Hawk Dr # 1124
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl
	Disposition : A    Active


	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 11:47      Time Dispatched: 12:28
	                    Time Arrived : 11:55      Time Completed : 12:25
Synopsis:

An officer was dispatched to a theft incident and a report was taken.


220727030     Property Damage, Non Vandalism
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 12:15      Time Dispatched: 12:35
	                    Time Arrived : 12:40      Time Completed : 15:03
Synopsis:

Officers responded to a property damage call at a casino and a report was taken.



220727031     Found Property
	Incident Address : N SANDHILL Blvd & I15 NB
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Rich
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 12:18      Time Dispatched: 12:22
	                    Time Arrived : 12:31      Time Completed : 12:54
Synopsis:

An officer took possession of found property.


220727032     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Kitty Hawk Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 12:24      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:25      Time Completed : 12:26
Synopsis:




220727033     Traffic Stop
	Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 12:20      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:29      Time Completed : 12:34
Synopsis:




220727034     Lost Property
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Rich
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 12:44      Time Dispatched: 13:10
	                    Time Arrived : 13:43      Time Completed : 14:03
Synopsis:

An officer took a report of lost property.


220727035     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : FALCON RIDGE Pkwy & BIRDIE Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 14:12      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 14:12      Time Completed : 14:13
Synopsis:




220727036     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : BERTHA HOWE Ave & FALCON RIDGE Pkwy
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 14:22      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 14:22      Time Completed : 14:24
Synopsis:




220727037     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : FALCON RIDGE Pkwy
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 14:23      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 14:24      Time Completed : 14:29
Synopsis:




220727038     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 14:32      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 14:32      Time Completed : 14:36
Synopsis:




220727039     Alarm
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: CANCELLED
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: CANCELLED     Time Reported: 14:36      Time Dispatched: 14:42
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 14:42
Synopsis:




220727040     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : W HAFEN Ln & CORA Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 14:39      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 14:39      Time Completed : 14:40
Synopsis:




220727041     Welfare Check
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Rich, J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 14:39      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 14:51      Time Completed : 15:21

	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 14:39      Time Dispatched: 15:00
	                    Time Arrived : 15:07      Time Completed : 15:15
Synopsis:




220727042     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : W HAFEN Ln & S GRAPEVINE Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 14:50      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 14:50      Time Completed : 14:52
Synopsis:




220727043     Special Event Detail
	Incident Address : Riverside Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood, Wendy Stuve, Sandra Romberg, J Rich,
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 14:49      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 15:22      Time Completed : 16:35

	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 14:49      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 15:04      Time Completed : 15:35

	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 14:49      Time Dispatched: 15:18
	                    Time Arrived : 15:22      Time Completed : 16:01

	Unit: D4            Time Reported: 14:49      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 15:22      Time Completed : 16:02

	Unit: D5            Time Reported: 14:49      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 15:04      Time Completed : 16:36

	Unit: P2            Time Reported: 14:49      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 14:51      Time Completed : 16:04

	Unit: V164          Time Reported: 14:49      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 15:08      Time Completed : 16:04

	Unit: V165          Time Reported: 14:49      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 15:08      Time Completed : 16:04
Synopsis:




220727044     Theft From Veh
	Incident Address : Sun Valley Dr # E1
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood
	Disposition : ADF  Active, Dead File


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 14:54      Time Dispatched: 16:28
	                    Time Arrived : 16:35      Time Completed : 16:36
Synopsis:

Officers responded to a residence reference a theft from a motor vehicle. A
report was taken.


220727045     Unknown Problem
	Incident Address : Tivoli Cres
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Rich
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 15:15      Time Dispatched: 16:02
	                    Time Arrived : 16:08      Time Completed : 17:12
Synopsis:




220727046     Records Dissemination
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 15:32      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220727047     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Riverside Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 15:34      Time Dispatched: 16:23
	                    Time Arrived : 15:35      Time Completed : 15:54
Synopsis:




220727048     Scope/General Background Req
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 15:44      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220727049     Evidence Destruction
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 15:44      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220727050     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Riverside Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 15:52      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 15:52      Time Completed : 16:00
Synopsis:




220727051     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Riverside Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 15:54      Time Dispatched: 16:26
	                    Time Arrived : 15:54      Time Completed : 16:00
Synopsis:




220727052     Person On Foot
	Incident Address : RIVERSIDE Rd & SMOKEY Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood, J Rich
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 16:00      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 16:00      Time Completed : 16:23

	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 16:00      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 16:01      Time Completed : 16:01
Synopsis:




220727053     Citizen Assist
	Incident Address : N Grapevine Rd # 6W
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 16:33      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 16:49      Time Completed : 17:11
Synopsis:




220727054     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Rich
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 17:24      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 17:24      Time Completed : 17:27
Synopsis:




220727055     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Rich
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 17:28      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 17:28      Time Completed : 17:30
Synopsis:




220727056     Alarm
	Incident Address : Riverside Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: T Bundy, J Rich
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 17:27      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 17:32

	Unit: S4            Time Reported: 17:27      Time Dispatched: 17:35
	                    Time Arrived : 17:35      Time Completed : 17:36
Synopsis:




220727057     Fraud
	Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: D Alejos
	Disposition : A    Active


	Unit:               Time Reported: 17:46      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:

A detective took a report reference a fraud.


22ACO2352     Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Jose L Macias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H1            Time Reported: 06:52      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:52      Time Completed : 06:52
Synopsis:




22ACO2353     Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 06:53      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:53      Time Completed : 06:53
Synopsis:




22ACO2354     Animal Medical Event
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Jose L Macias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H1            Time Reported: 06:53      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:53      Time Completed : 07:00
Synopsis:




22ACO2355     Animal Medical Event
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 06:53      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:53      Time Completed : 06:57
Synopsis:




22ACO2356     Animal Medical Event
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 06:57      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:57      Time Completed : 06:57
Synopsis:




22ACO2357     Vet appt drop off
	Incident Address : Riverside Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 08:07      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 08:07      Time Completed : 08:08
Synopsis:




22ACO2358     Trap, Neuter, Release; Animal
	Incident Address : S GRAPEVINE Rd & GREAT DIVIDE Trl
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 08:22      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 08:22      Time Completed : 08:23
Synopsis:




22ACO2359     Animal complaint
	Incident Address : W First South St
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 11:01      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:01      Time Completed : 11:03
Synopsis:




22ACO2360     Vet appt pick up
	Incident Address : Riverside Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 15:06      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 15:06      Time Completed : 15:09
Synopsis:




22ACO2361     Animal Shelter Cleaning
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Jose L Macias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H1            Time Reported: 05:37      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 05:37      Time Completed : 06:46
Synopsis:




22ACO2362     Animal Shelter Cleaning
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 05:56      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 05:56      Time Completed : 06:50
Synopsis:




22ACO2363     Animal Pickup
	Incident Address : BOBCAT Run & FRONTIER Xing
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 06:29      Time Dispatched: 06:53
	                    Time Arrived : 07:00      Time Completed : 07:06
Synopsis:




22ACO2364     Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Jose L Macias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H1            Time Reported: 06:47      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:47      Time Completed : 06:47
Synopsis:




22ACO2365     Animal Medical Event
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Jose L Macias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H1            Time Reported: 06:48      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:48      Time Completed : 06:48
Synopsis:




22ACO2366     Animal Medical Event
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Jose L Macias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H1            Time Reported: 06:49      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:49      Time Completed : 06:50
Synopsis:




22ACO2367     Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 06:50      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:50      Time Completed : 06:50
Synopsis:




22ACO2368     Animal Medical Event
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Jose L Macias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H1            Time Reported: 06:50      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:50      Time Completed : 06:51
Synopsis:




22ACO2369     Trap, Neuter, Release; Animal
	Incident Address : S GRAPEVINE Rd & GREAT DIVIDE Trl
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 07:48      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:48      Time Completed : 07:49
Synopsis:




22ACO2370     Vet appt drop off
	Incident Address : Riverside Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 08:02      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 08:02      Time Completed : 08:06
Synopsis:




22ACO2371     Animal Owner Surrender
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 10:53      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:53      Time Completed : 10:58
Synopsis:




22MCC2466     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : I15 NB
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Fawson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6208          Time Reported: 09:01      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:05      Time Completed : 09:05
Synopsis:




22MCC2467     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Roberts
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6195          Time Reported: 09:22      Time Dispatched: 09:25
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 09:25
Synopsis:




22MCC2468     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Bertha Howe Ave
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Roberts
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6195          Time Reported: 09:47      Time Dispatched: 09:48
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 09:48
Synopsis:




22MCC2469     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Fawson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6208          Time Reported: 09:57      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:57      Time Completed : 10:03
Synopsis:




22MCC2470     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Roberts
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6195          Time Reported: 12:07      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:07      Time Completed : 12:09
Synopsis:




22MCC2471     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Roberts
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6195          Time Reported: 12:20      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:21      Time Completed : 12:23
Synopsis:




22MCC2472     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Roberts
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6195          Time Reported: 12:22      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:23      Time Completed : 12:52
Synopsis:




22MCC2473     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Fawson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6208          Time Reported: 13:14      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 13:15      Time Completed : 13:41
Synopsis:




22MCC2474     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Roberts
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6195          Time Reported: 14:56      Time Dispatched: 14:56
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 14:56
Synopsis:




22MCC2475     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : CANYON CREST BLVD
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Fawson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6208          Time Reported: 14:50      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 14:59      Time Completed : 14:59
Synopsis:




22MCC2476     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Roberts
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6195          Time Reported: 15:03      Time Dispatched: 15:05
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 15:05
Synopsis:




22MCC2477     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Fawson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6208          Time Reported: 17:44      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 17:46      Time Completed : 17:52
Synopsis:




22MCC2478     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: K Frias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6194          Time Reported: 19:59      Time Dispatched: 20:01
	                    Time Arrived : 20:01      Time Completed : 20:01
Synopsis:




22MCC2479     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Chacon
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6173          Time Reported: 23:19      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 23:20      Time Completed : 23:20
Synopsis:




22MCC2480     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: K Davis
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6223          Time Reported: 09:33      Time Dispatched: 09:40
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 09:40
Synopsis:




22MCC2481     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: K Davis
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6223          Time Reported: 10:42      Time Dispatched: 10:45
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 10:45
Synopsis:




22MCC2482     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: K Davis
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6223          Time Reported: 14:00      Time Dispatched: 14:05
	                    Time Arrived : 14:52      Time Completed : 14:54
Synopsis:




22MCC2483     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Bennett
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6153          Time Reported: 14:58      Time Dispatched: 15:01
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 15:01
Synopsis:




22MCC2484     Impounded Vehicle
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: H Law
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6203          Time Reported: 16:37      Time Dispatched: 16:41
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 16:41
Synopsis:




22MCE1132     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Prairie Schooner Ct
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, G Lott
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 08:39      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 08:39      Time Completed : 08:43
Synopsis:




22MCE1133     VIN Number Inspection
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, G Lott
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 08:39      Time Dispatched: 08:46
	                    Time Arrived : 08:58      Time Completed : 09:07
Synopsis:




22MCE1134     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Conestoga Camp Pt
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, G Lott
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 09:14      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:14      Time Completed : 09:18
Synopsis:




22MCE1135     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Paseo Verde Ct
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Plant, Carol Harris
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V2            Time Reported: 09:28      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:29      Time Completed : 09:33
Synopsis:




22MCE1136     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Bluff Shadow Ct
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, G Lott
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 09:30      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:30      Time Completed : 09:34
Synopsis:




22MCE1137     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Heritage Trl
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, G Lott
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 09:40      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:40      Time Completed : 09:42
Synopsis:




22MCE1138     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Falcon Glenn Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Plant, Carol Harris
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V2            Time Reported: 09:41      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:42      Time Completed : 09:44
Synopsis:




22MCE1139     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Heritage Trl
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, G Lott
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 09:44      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:44      Time Completed : 09:46
Synopsis:




22MCE1140     VIN Number Inspection
	Incident Address : Overlook Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, G Lott
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 09:45      Time Dispatched: 09:49
	                    Time Arrived : 09:56      Time Completed : 10:09
Synopsis:




22MCE1141     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Crest View Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Plant, Carol Harris
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V2            Time Reported: 09:50      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:50      Time Completed : 09:56
Synopsis:




22MCE1142     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Crest View Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Plant, Carol Harris
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V2            Time Reported: 09:57      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:57      Time Completed : 10:03
Synopsis:




22MCE1143     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Crest View Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Plant, Carol Harris
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V2            Time Reported: 10:03      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:04      Time Completed : 10:09
Synopsis:




22MCE1144     VIN OHV Number Inspection
	Incident Address : Crystal Canyon Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, G Lott
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 10:09      Time Dispatched: 10:14
	                    Time Arrived : 10:24      Time Completed : 10:38
Synopsis:




22MCE1145     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Crest View Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Plant, Carol Harris
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V2            Time Reported: 10:11      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:13      Time Completed : 10:16
Synopsis:




22MCE1146     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Crest View Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Plant, Carol Harris
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V2            Time Reported: 10:18      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:18      Time Completed : 10:23
Synopsis:




22MCE1147     VIN OHV Number Inspection
	Incident Address : Grotto Trl
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: S Plant, Carol Harris
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V2            Time Reported: 10:28      Time Dispatched: 10:38
	                    Time Arrived : 11:00      Time Completed : 11:15
Synopsis:




22MCE1148     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Long Iron Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Plant, Carol Harris
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V2            Time Reported: 10:30      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:30      Time Completed : 10:38
Synopsis:




22MCE1149     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Timber Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, G Lott
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 10:55      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:55      Time Completed : 10:58
Synopsis:




22MCE1150     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Serenity Ridge Ct
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, G Lott
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 11:02      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:02      Time Completed : 11:06
Synopsis:




22MCE1151     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Serenity Ridge Ct
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, G Lott
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 11:06      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:06      Time Completed : 11:11
Synopsis:




22MCE1152     VIN Number Inspection
	Incident Address : Habib Ct
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, G Lott
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 11:07      Time Dispatched: 11:12
	                    Time Arrived : 11:28      Time Completed : 11:39
Synopsis:




22MCE1153     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Carrara Ct
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Plant, Carol Harris
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V2            Time Reported: 11:31      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:31      Time Completed : 11:36
Synopsis:




22MCE1154     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Copper Springs Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Plant, Carol Harris
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V2            Time Reported: 11:40      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:41      Time Completed : 11:56
Synopsis:




22MCE1155     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Amen Ct
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Plant, Carol Harris
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V2            Time Reported: 11:57      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:58      Time Completed : 12:01
Synopsis:




22MCE1156     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Amen Ct
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Plant, Carol Harris
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V2            Time Reported: 12:03      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:03      Time Completed : 12:08
Synopsis:




22MCE1157     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Coventry Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Plant, Carol Harris
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V2            Time Reported: 12:19      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:20      Time Completed : 12:24
Synopsis:




22MCE1158     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Via Ventana Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Plant, Carol Harris
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V2            Time Reported: 12:32      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:34      Time Completed : 12:37
Synopsis:




22MCE1159     Special Event Detail
	Incident Address : Riverside Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood, Wendy Stuve, Sandra Romberg, J Rich,
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 14:49      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 15:22      Time Completed : 16:35

	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 14:49      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 15:04      Time Completed : 15:35

	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 14:49      Time Dispatched: 15:18
	                    Time Arrived : 15:22      Time Completed : 16:01

	Unit: D4            Time Reported: 14:49      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 15:22      Time Completed : 16:02

	Unit: D5            Time Reported: 14:49      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 15:04      Time Completed : 16:36

	Unit: P2            Time Reported: 14:49      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 14:51      Time Completed : 16:04

	Unit: V164          Time Reported: 14:49      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 15:08      Time Completed : 16:04

	Unit: V165          Time Reported: 14:49      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 15:08      Time Completed : 16:04
Synopsis:




22MDC0408     Transport
	Incident Address : S Casino Center Blvd
	
	Responding Officers: C Thornley
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: J3            Time Reported: 13:09      Time Dispatched: 13:25
	                    Time Arrived : 14:43      Time Completed : 19:08
Synopsis:




22MDC0409     Court Bailiff Duty
	Incident Address : Hillside Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Smith
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: J5            Time Reported: 14:54      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 14:55      Time Completed : 16:49
Synopsis:

An officer performed the duties of Bailiff.


22MDC0410     Wanted Person
	Incident Address : Hillside Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Smith
	Disposition : E    Cleared by Adult Arrest


	Unit: J5            Time Reported: 17:42      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 17:43      Time Completed : 18:04
Synopsis:

An officer took an adult male into custody on a Bench Warrant.


22MDC0411     TPO/Restraining Order
	Incident Address : Hillside Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: B Swanson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: J2            Time Reported: 13:00      Time Dispatched: 15:05
	                    Time Arrived : 13:02      Time Completed : 17:16
Synopsis:




          For more information please contact our Public Information
                          Officer at (702) 346-5262
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Report Includes:
All reported dates between `06:00:00 07/26/22` and `18:00:00 07/27/22`
All natures
All responsible officers
All received by officers
All dispositions
All locations
All cities
All agencies
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                  *** End of Report /sds/app/force/custom/rplwdal.18-6 ***