220726057 Suspicious Person/Circumstance
Incident Address : Sage Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Thatcher
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B2 Time Reported: 18:08 Time Dispatched: 20:21
Time Arrived : 21:27 Time Completed : 20:22
Synopsis:
220726058 Suspicious Person/Circumstance
Incident Address : Hiawatha Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Campos
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R2 Time Reported: 18:58 Time Dispatched: 20:58
Time Arrived : 21:05 Time Completed : 20:21
Synopsis:
220726059 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Sage Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Thatcher
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B2 Time Reported: 19:17 Time Dispatched: 20:22
Time Arrived : 20:32 Time Completed : 21:27
Synopsis:
220726060 Suspicious Person/Circumstance
Incident Address : Cherokee St
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Campos
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R2 Time Reported: 20:09 Time Dispatched: 20:29
Time Arrived : 20:34 Time Completed : 20:49
Synopsis:
220726061 Welfare Check
Incident Address : W MESQUITE Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Campos
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R2 Time Reported: 20:13 Time Dispatched: 20:21
Time Arrived : 20:54 Time Completed : 20:21
Synopsis:
220726062 Civil Dispute
Incident Address : Thistle St
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Magadan, J Stout, C Campos, A Thatcher
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B2 Time Reported: 22:56 Time Dispatched: 23:05
Time Arrived : 23:11 Time Completed : 23:24
Unit: C2 Time Reported: 22:56 Time Dispatched: 23:00
Time Arrived : 23:04 Time Completed : 23:24
Unit: R2 Time Reported: 22:56 Time Dispatched: 23:00
Time Arrived : 23:03 Time Completed : 23:30
Unit: S2 Time Reported: 22:56 Time Dispatched: 23:03
Time Arrived : 23:07 Time Completed : 23:23
Synopsis:
220727001 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : W First North St
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Magadan, A Thatcher
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B2 Time Reported: 00:53 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 00:53 Time Completed : 00:57
Unit: C2 Time Reported: 00:53 Time Dispatched: 00:54
Time Arrived : 00:58 Time Completed : 00:59
Synopsis:
220727002 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : W First North St
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Magadan, A Thatcher
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B2 Time Reported: 00:56 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 00:57 Time Completed : 01:12
Unit: C2 Time Reported: 00:56 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 00:59 Time Completed : 00:59
Synopsis:
220727003 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Sage Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Campos, A Thatcher
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B2 Time Reported: 01:15 Time Dispatched: 01:22
Time Arrived : 01:17 Time Completed : 02:00
Unit: R2 Time Reported: 01:15 Time Dispatched: 01:23
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 01:28
Synopsis:
220727004 Attempt to Locate
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Campos
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R2 Time Reported: 01:19 Time Dispatched: 02:07
Time Arrived : 02:16 Time Completed : 03:29
Synopsis:
220727005 Animal Pickup
Incident Address : W Hafen Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Magadan
Disposition : C Unfounded
Unit: C2 Time Reported: 01:39 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 02:04 Time Completed : 02:08
Synopsis:
220727006 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Magadan
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C2 Time Reported: 03:01 Time Dispatched: 03:38
Time Arrived : 03:01 Time Completed : 03:26
Synopsis:
220727007 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Magadan, C Campos
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C2 Time Reported: 03:26 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 03:26 Time Completed : 03:38
Unit: R2 Time Reported: 03:26 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 03:29 Time Completed : 03:31
Synopsis:
220727008 Theft From Veh
Incident Address : Riverside Rd # 7E
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Rich
Disposition : A Active
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 05:59 Time Dispatched: 06:09
Time Arrived : 06:47 Time Completed : 07:54
Synopsis:
An officer responded to a past vehicle burglary. This investigation is ongoing.
22ACO2361 Animal Shelter Cleaning
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Jose L Macias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H1 Time Reported: 05:37 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 05:37 Time Completed : 06:46
Synopsis:
22ACO2362 Animal Shelter Cleaning
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 05:56 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 05:56 Time Completed : 06:50
Synopsis:
22MCC2478 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: K Frias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 19:59 Time Dispatched: 20:01
Time Arrived : 20:01 Time Completed : 20:01
Synopsis:
22MCC2479 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Chacon
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6173 Time Reported: 23:19 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 23:20 Time Completed : 23:20
Synopsis:
220726009 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Diaz
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C1 Time Reported: 06:50 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:51 Time Completed : 07:00
Synopsis:
220726010 Traffic accident W/O injury
Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Diaz, L Stewart
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B1 Time Reported: 07:12 Time Dispatched: 07:18
Time Arrived : 07:22 Time Completed : 08:36
Unit: C1 Time Reported: 07:12 Time Dispatched: 07:18
Time Arrived : 07:31 Time Completed : 09:32
Synopsis:
Officers took a report of a private property vehicle accident.
220726011 Records Dissemination
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 07:48 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220726012 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : S Lower Flat Top Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Vent
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R1 Time Reported: 08:13 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 08:13 Time Completed : 08:14
Synopsis:
220726013 Welfare Check
Incident Address : Cracker Barrel Cir
Mesquite NV 89034
Responding Officers: S Vent
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R1 Time Reported: 08:14 Time Dispatched: 08:19
Time Arrived : 08:22 Time Completed : 08:25
Synopsis:
220726014 Trap, Neuter, Release; Animal
Incident Address : S GRAPEVINE Rd & GREAT DIVIDE Trl
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 08:22 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 08:22 Time Completed : 08:23
Synopsis:
220726015 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: L Stewart
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B1 Time Reported: 08:40 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 08:40 Time Completed : 08:42
Synopsis:
220726016 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : El Dorado Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Vent
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R1 Time Reported: 09:05 Time Dispatched: 09:29
Time Arrived : 09:05 Time Completed : 09:27
Synopsis:
220726017 Wanted Person
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: L Stewart
Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest
Unit: B1 Time Reported: 09:27 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:27 Time Completed : 13:13
Unit: R1 Time Reported: 09:27 Time Dispatched: 09:27
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 09:29
Synopsis:
An officer made contact with an adult female at a business. The female was
arrested on a warrant.
220726018 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Ruth
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 09:52 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:53 Time Completed : 09:55
Synopsis:
220726019 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 09:57 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220726020 Suspicious Person/Circumstance
Incident Address : Woodbury Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Ruth
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 09:55 Time Dispatched: 11:51
Time Arrived : 11:28 Time Completed : 11:41
Synopsis:
220726021 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 10:00 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220726022 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 10:09 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220726023 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 10:13 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220726024 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 10:16 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220726025 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 10:20 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220726026 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 10:24 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220726027 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 10:28 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220726028 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 10:38 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220726029 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 10:43 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220726030 Animal complaint
Incident Address : W First South St
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 11:01 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:01 Time Completed : 11:03
Synopsis:
220726031 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 11:04 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220726032 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 11:14 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220726033 Fingerprints
Incident Address :
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 11:23 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220726034 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 11:28 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220726035 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : W First North St
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Vent, S Ruth
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 11:40 Time Dispatched: 11:41
Time Arrived : 11:45 Time Completed : 11:51
Unit: R1 Time Reported: 11:40 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:41 Time Completed : 11:52
Synopsis:
220726036 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 11:43 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220726037 Welfare Check
Incident Address : MESA Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Vent, S Ruth
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 11:52 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:05 Time Completed : 12:09
Unit: R1 Time Reported: 11:52 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:05 Time Completed : 12:08
Synopsis:
220726038 Traffic Stop
Incident Address : I15 NB
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Diaz, A Castaneda
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C1 Time Reported: 11:55 Time Dispatched: 12:01
Time Arrived : 12:08 Time Completed : 13:06
Unit: P2 Time Reported: 11:55 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:00 Time Completed : 13:06
Synopsis:
220726039 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : El Dorado Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Ruth
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 12:40 Time Dispatched: 13:02
Time Arrived : 12:40 Time Completed : 12:55
Synopsis:
220726040 Records Dissemination
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 12:53 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220726041 Person On Foot
Incident Address : El Dorado Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Ruth
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 12:54 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:55 Time Completed : 13:02
Synopsis:
220726042 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Pheasant Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: L Stewart
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B1 Time Reported: 12:56 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 13:19 Time Completed : 13:37
Synopsis:
220726043 Traffic Stop
Incident Address : El Dorado Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Vent, S Ruth
Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 13:05 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 13:08 Time Completed : 14:10
Unit: R1 Time Reported: 13:05 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 13:08 Time Completed : 14:28
Synopsis:
Officers stopped a vehicle for traffic offenses. One adult male was arrested for
an active warrant.
220726044 Traffic Stop
Incident Address : I15 SB
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Castaneda
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: P2 Time Reported: 13:53 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 13:57 Time Completed : 14:12
Synopsis:
220726045 Records Dissemination
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 14:30 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220726046 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Sage Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: L Stewart
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B1 Time Reported: 15:06 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 15:10 Time Completed : 15:25
Synopsis:
220726047 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Sage Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Diaz
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C1 Time Reported: 15:37 Time Dispatched: 16:16
Time Arrived : 16:16 Time Completed : 16:16
Synopsis:
220726048 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Bertha Howe Ave
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Diaz
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C1 Time Reported: 16:07 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 16:07 Time Completed : 16:09
Synopsis:
220726049 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Sage Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Diaz
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C1 Time Reported: 16:06 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 16:09 Time Completed : 16:15
Synopsis:
220726050 Welfare Check
Incident Address : S Lower Flat Top Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Vent, M Diaz
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C1 Time Reported: 16:18 Time Dispatched: 16:24
Time Arrived : 16:26 Time Completed : 16:31
Unit: R1 Time Reported: 16:18 Time Dispatched: 16:29
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 16:30
Synopsis:
220726051 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Sage Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: L Stewart
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B1 Time Reported: 16:27 Time Dispatched: 16:37
Time Arrived : 16:42 Time Completed : 17:00
Synopsis:
220726052 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : Riverside Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Diaz
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C1 Time Reported: 16:39 Time Dispatched: 16:49
Time Arrived : 17:02 Time Completed : 18:39
Synopsis:
Officers responded to a vehicle committing a traffic violation after due
warning. The vehicle was towed for the traffic violation.
220726053 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Sage Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: L Stewart
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B1 Time Reported: 16:50 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 17:01 Time Completed : 17:04
Synopsis:
220726054 Agency Assistance
Incident Address : N Grapevine Rd # 5D
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Thatcher
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B2 Time Reported: 17:20 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 22:24 Time Completed : 22:32
Synopsis:
Officers were contacted in reference to a possible fraud which occurred in
another state. A courtesy report was taken.
220726055 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Sage Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: L Stewart
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B1 Time Reported: 17:25 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 17:30 Time Completed : 17:37
Synopsis:
220726056 Animal complaint
Incident Address : E Old Mill Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: L Stewart
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B1 Time Reported: 17:32 Time Dispatched: 17:37
Time Arrived : 17:43 Time Completed : 18:03
Synopsis:
220727009 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : MESA BLVD
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 06:11 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:12 Time Completed : 06:13
Synopsis:
220727010 Citizen Assist
Incident Address : MARILYN PKWY
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 06:20 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:20 Time Completed : 06:41
Synopsis:
220727011 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Falcon Ridge Pkwy
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Bruehl
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 06:33 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:34 Time Completed : 06:35
Synopsis:
220727012 Animal Pickup
Incident Address : BOBCAT Run & FRONTIER Xing
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 06:29 Time Dispatched: 06:53
Time Arrived : 07:00 Time Completed : 07:06
Synopsis:
220727013 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 06:58 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:58 Time Completed : 07:00
Synopsis:
220727014 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : W OLD MILL Rd & N ARROWHEAD Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Bruehl
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 06:59 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:59 Time Completed : 07:00
Synopsis:
220727015 Trap, Neuter, Release; Animal
Incident Address : S GRAPEVINE Rd & GREAT DIVIDE Trl
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 07:48 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 07:48 Time Completed : 07:49
Synopsis:
220727016 Theft From Veh
Incident Address : Riverside Rd # 8F
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Rich
Disposition : A Active
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 07:53 Time Dispatched: 08:03
Time Arrived : 07:54 Time Completed : 07:54
Synopsis:
An officer responded to a past attempted vehicle burglary. This investigation is
ongoing.
220727017 Found Property
Incident Address : Riverside Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Rich
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 08:20 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 08:20 Time Completed : 08:44
Synopsis:
220727018 VIN Number Inspection
Incident Address : Overlook Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, G Lott
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:45 Time Dispatched: 09:49
Time Arrived : 09:56 Time Completed : 10:09
Synopsis:
220727019 Records Dissemination
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 10:03 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220727020 Lost Property
Incident Address : SANTA MARIA Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Rich
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 10:00 Time Dispatched: 10:30
Time Arrived : 10:30 Time Completed : 11:11
Synopsis:
An officer took a report of lost property.
220727021 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Sage Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 10:34 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:46 Time Completed : 10:59
Synopsis:
220727022 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : W MESQUITE Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Bruehl
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 10:48 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:48 Time Completed : 10:49
Synopsis:
220727023 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : W Old Mill Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Bruehl
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 11:05 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:06 Time Completed : 11:07
Synopsis:
220727024 VIN Number Inspection
Incident Address : Habib Ct
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, G Lott
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 11:07 Time Dispatched: 11:12
Time Arrived : 11:28 Time Completed : 11:39
Synopsis:
220727025 Suspicious/Pers
Incident Address : E PIONEER Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood, S Bruehl, J Cheney
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 11:11 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:17 Time Completed : 11:33
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 11:11 Time Dispatched: 11:17
Time Arrived : 11:23 Time Completed : 11:24
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 11:11 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:20 Time Completed : 11:24
Synopsis:
220727026 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 11:27 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220727027 Property Damage, Non Vandalism
Incident Address : Mesquite Springs Dr # 101
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Cheney
Disposition : A Active
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 11:27 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:33 Time Completed : 12:15
Synopsis:
An officer responded to a report of property damage and a report was taken.
220727028 Vacation Check
Incident Address : Carrara Ct
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Plant, Carol Harris
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V2 Time Reported: 11:31 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:31 Time Completed : 11:36
Synopsis:
220727029 Theft From Veh
Incident Address : Kitty Hawk Dr # 1124
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Bruehl
Disposition : A Active
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 11:47 Time Dispatched: 12:28
Time Arrived : 11:55 Time Completed : 12:25
Synopsis:
An officer was dispatched to a theft incident and a report was taken.
220727030 Property Damage, Non Vandalism
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 12:15 Time Dispatched: 12:35
Time Arrived : 12:40 Time Completed : 15:03
Synopsis:
Officers responded to a property damage call at a casino and a report was taken.
220727031 Found Property
Incident Address : N SANDHILL Blvd & I15 NB
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Rich
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 12:18 Time Dispatched: 12:22
Time Arrived : 12:31 Time Completed : 12:54
Synopsis:
An officer took possession of found property.
220727032 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Kitty Hawk Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Bruehl
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 12:24 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:25 Time Completed : 12:26
Synopsis:
220727033 Traffic Stop
Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 12:20 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:29 Time Completed : 12:34
Synopsis:
220727034 Lost Property
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Rich
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 12:44 Time Dispatched: 13:10
Time Arrived : 13:43 Time Completed : 14:03
Synopsis:
An officer took a report of lost property.
220727035 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : FALCON RIDGE Pkwy & BIRDIE Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Cheney
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 14:12 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 14:12 Time Completed : 14:13
Synopsis:
220727036 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : BERTHA HOWE Ave & FALCON RIDGE Pkwy
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Cheney
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 14:22 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 14:22 Time Completed : 14:24
Synopsis:
220727037 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : FALCON RIDGE Pkwy
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Cheney
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 14:23 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 14:24 Time Completed : 14:29
Synopsis:
220727038 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Cheney
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 14:32 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 14:32 Time Completed : 14:36
Synopsis:
220727039 Alarm
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: CANCELLED
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: CANCELLED Time Reported: 14:36 Time Dispatched: 14:42
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 14:42
Synopsis:
220727040 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : W HAFEN Ln & CORA Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Bruehl
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 14:39 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 14:39 Time Completed : 14:40
Synopsis:
220727041 Welfare Check
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Rich, J Cheney
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 14:39 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 14:51 Time Completed : 15:21
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 14:39 Time Dispatched: 15:00
Time Arrived : 15:07 Time Completed : 15:15
Synopsis:
220727042 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : W HAFEN Ln & S GRAPEVINE Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Bruehl
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 14:50 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 14:50 Time Completed : 14:52
Synopsis:
220727043 Special Event Detail
Incident Address : Riverside Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood, Wendy Stuve, Sandra Romberg, J Rich,
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 14:49 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 15:22 Time Completed : 16:35
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 14:49 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 15:04 Time Completed : 15:35
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 14:49 Time Dispatched: 15:18
Time Arrived : 15:22 Time Completed : 16:01
Unit: D4 Time Reported: 14:49 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 15:22 Time Completed : 16:02
Unit: D5 Time Reported: 14:49 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 15:04 Time Completed : 16:36
Unit: P2 Time Reported: 14:49 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 14:51 Time Completed : 16:04
Unit: V164 Time Reported: 14:49 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 15:08 Time Completed : 16:04
Unit: V165 Time Reported: 14:49 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 15:08 Time Completed : 16:04
Synopsis:
220727044 Theft From Veh
Incident Address : Sun Valley Dr # E1
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood
Disposition : ADF Active, Dead File
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 14:54 Time Dispatched: 16:28
Time Arrived : 16:35 Time Completed : 16:36
Synopsis:
Officers responded to a residence reference a theft from a motor vehicle. A
report was taken.
220727045 Unknown Problem
Incident Address : Tivoli Cres
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Rich
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 15:15 Time Dispatched: 16:02
Time Arrived : 16:08 Time Completed : 17:12
Synopsis:
220727046 Records Dissemination
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 15:32 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220727047 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Riverside Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 15:34 Time Dispatched: 16:23
Time Arrived : 15:35 Time Completed : 15:54
Synopsis:
220727048 Scope/General Background Req
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 15:44 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220727049 Evidence Destruction
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 15:44 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220727050 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Riverside Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Bruehl
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 15:52 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 15:52 Time Completed : 16:00
Synopsis:
220727051 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Riverside Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 15:54 Time Dispatched: 16:26
Time Arrived : 15:54 Time Completed : 16:00
Synopsis:
220727052 Person On Foot
Incident Address : RIVERSIDE Rd & SMOKEY Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood, J Rich
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 16:00 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 16:00 Time Completed : 16:23
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 16:00 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 16:01 Time Completed : 16:01
Synopsis:
220727053 Citizen Assist
Incident Address : N Grapevine Rd # 6W
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Cheney
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 16:33 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 16:49 Time Completed : 17:11
Synopsis:
220727054 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Rich
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 17:24 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 17:24 Time Completed : 17:27
Synopsis:
220727055 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Rich
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 17:28 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 17:28 Time Completed : 17:30
Synopsis:
220727056 Alarm
Incident Address : Riverside Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: T Bundy, J Rich
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 17:27 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 17:32
Unit: S4 Time Reported: 17:27 Time Dispatched: 17:35
Time Arrived : 17:35 Time Completed : 17:36
Synopsis:
220727057 Fraud
Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: D Alejos
Disposition : A Active
Unit: Time Reported: 17:46 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
A detective took a report reference a fraud.
22ACO2352 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Jose L Macias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H1 Time Reported: 06:52 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:52 Time Completed : 06:52
Synopsis:
22ACO2353 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 06:53 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:53 Time Completed : 06:53
Synopsis:
22ACO2354 Animal Medical Event
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Jose L Macias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H1 Time Reported: 06:53 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:53 Time Completed : 07:00
Synopsis:
22ACO2355 Animal Medical Event
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 06:53 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:53 Time Completed : 06:57
Synopsis:
22ACO2356 Animal Medical Event
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 06:57 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:57 Time Completed : 06:57
Synopsis:
22ACO2357 Vet appt drop off
Incident Address : Riverside Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 08:07 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 08:07 Time Completed : 08:08
Synopsis:
22ACO2358 Trap, Neuter, Release; Animal
Incident Address : S GRAPEVINE Rd & GREAT DIVIDE Trl
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 08:22 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 08:22 Time Completed : 08:23
Synopsis:
22ACO2359 Animal complaint
Incident Address : W First South St
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 11:01 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:01 Time Completed : 11:03
Synopsis:
22ACO2360 Vet appt pick up
Incident Address : Riverside Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 15:06 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 15:06 Time Completed : 15:09
Synopsis:
22ACO2363 Animal Pickup
Incident Address : BOBCAT Run & FRONTIER Xing
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 06:29 Time Dispatched: 06:53
Time Arrived : 07:00 Time Completed : 07:06
Synopsis:
22ACO2364 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Jose L Macias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H1 Time Reported: 06:47 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:47 Time Completed : 06:47
Synopsis:
22ACO2365 Animal Medical Event
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Jose L Macias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H1 Time Reported: 06:48 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:48 Time Completed : 06:48
Synopsis:
22ACO2366 Animal Medical Event
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Jose L Macias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H1 Time Reported: 06:49 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:49 Time Completed : 06:50
Synopsis:
22ACO2367 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 06:50 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:50 Time Completed : 06:50
Synopsis:
22ACO2368 Animal Medical Event
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Jose L Macias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H1 Time Reported: 06:50 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:50 Time Completed : 06:51
Synopsis:
22ACO2369 Trap, Neuter, Release; Animal
Incident Address : S GRAPEVINE Rd & GREAT DIVIDE Trl
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 07:48 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 07:48 Time Completed : 07:49
Synopsis:
22ACO2370 Vet appt drop off
Incident Address : Riverside Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 08:02 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 08:02 Time Completed : 08:06
Synopsis:
22ACO2371 Animal Owner Surrender
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 10:53 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:53 Time Completed : 10:58
Synopsis:
22MCC2466 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : I15 NB
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Fawson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 09:01 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:05 Time Completed : 09:05
Synopsis:
22MCC2467 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Roberts
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 09:22 Time Dispatched: 09:25
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 09:25
Synopsis:
22MCC2468 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Bertha Howe Ave
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Roberts
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 09:47 Time Dispatched: 09:48
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 09:48
Synopsis:
22MCC2469 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Fawson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 09:57 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:57 Time Completed : 10:03
Synopsis:
22MCC2470 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Roberts
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 12:07 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:07 Time Completed : 12:09
Synopsis:
22MCC2471 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Roberts
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 12:20 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:21 Time Completed : 12:23
Synopsis:
22MCC2472 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Roberts
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 12:22 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:23 Time Completed : 12:52
Synopsis:
22MCC2473 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Fawson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 13:14 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 13:15 Time Completed : 13:41
Synopsis:
22MCC2474 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Roberts
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 14:56 Time Dispatched: 14:56
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 14:56
Synopsis:
22MCC2475 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : CANYON CREST BLVD
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Fawson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 14:50 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 14:59 Time Completed : 14:59
Synopsis:
22MCC2476 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Roberts
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 15:03 Time Dispatched: 15:05
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 15:05
Synopsis:
22MCC2477 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Fawson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 17:44 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 17:46 Time Completed : 17:52
Synopsis:
22MCC2478 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: K Frias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 19:59 Time Dispatched: 20:01
Time Arrived : 20:01 Time Completed : 20:01
Synopsis:
22MCC2479 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Chacon
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6173 Time Reported: 23:19 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 23:20 Time Completed : 23:20
Synopsis:
22MCC2480 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: K Davis
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6223 Time Reported: 09:33 Time Dispatched: 09:40
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 09:40
Synopsis:
22MCC2481 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: K Davis
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6223 Time Reported: 10:42 Time Dispatched: 10:45
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 10:45
Synopsis:
22MCC2482 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: K Davis
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6223 Time Reported: 14:00 Time Dispatched: 14:05
Time Arrived : 14:52 Time Completed : 14:54
Synopsis:
22MCC2483 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Bennett
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6153 Time Reported: 14:58 Time Dispatched: 15:01
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 15:01
Synopsis:
22MCC2484 Impounded Vehicle
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: H Law
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 16:37 Time Dispatched: 16:41
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 16:41
Synopsis:
22MCE1132 Vacation Check
Incident Address : Prairie Schooner Ct
Mesquite NV 89034
Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, G Lott
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 08:39 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 08:39 Time Completed : 08:43
Synopsis:
22MCE1133 VIN Number Inspection
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, G Lott
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 08:39 Time Dispatched: 08:46
Time Arrived : 08:58 Time Completed : 09:07
Synopsis:
22MCE1134 Vacation Check
Incident Address : Conestoga Camp Pt
Mesquite NV 89034
Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, G Lott
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:14 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:14 Time Completed : 09:18
Synopsis:
22MCE1135 Vacation Check
Incident Address : Paseo Verde Ct
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Plant, Carol Harris
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V2 Time Reported: 09:28 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:29 Time Completed : 09:33
Synopsis:
22MCE1136 Vacation Check
Incident Address : Bluff Shadow Ct
Mesquite NV 89034
Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, G Lott
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:30 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:30 Time Completed : 09:34
Synopsis:
22MCE1137 Vacation Check
Incident Address : Heritage Trl
Mesquite NV 89034
Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, G Lott
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:40 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:40 Time Completed : 09:42
Synopsis:
22MCE1138 Vacation Check
Incident Address : Falcon Glenn Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Plant, Carol Harris
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V2 Time Reported: 09:41 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:42 Time Completed : 09:44
Synopsis:
22MCE1139 Vacation Check
Incident Address : Heritage Trl
Mesquite NV 89034
Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, G Lott
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:44 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:44 Time Completed : 09:46
Synopsis:
22MCE1140 VIN Number Inspection
Incident Address : Overlook Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, G Lott
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:45 Time Dispatched: 09:49
Time Arrived : 09:56 Time Completed : 10:09
Synopsis:
22MCE1141 Vacation Check
Incident Address : Crest View Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Plant, Carol Harris
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V2 Time Reported: 09:50 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:50 Time Completed : 09:56
Synopsis:
22MCE1142 Vacation Check
Incident Address : Crest View Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Plant, Carol Harris
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V2 Time Reported: 09:57 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:57 Time Completed : 10:03
Synopsis:
22MCE1143 Vacation Check
Incident Address : Crest View Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Plant, Carol Harris
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V2 Time Reported: 10:03 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:04 Time Completed : 10:09
Synopsis:
22MCE1144 VIN OHV Number Inspection
Incident Address : Crystal Canyon Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, G Lott
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 10:09 Time Dispatched: 10:14
Time Arrived : 10:24 Time Completed : 10:38
Synopsis:
22MCE1145 Vacation Check
Incident Address : Crest View Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Plant, Carol Harris
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V2 Time Reported: 10:11 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:13 Time Completed : 10:16
Synopsis:
22MCE1146 Vacation Check
Incident Address : Crest View Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Plant, Carol Harris
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V2 Time Reported: 10:18 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:18 Time Completed : 10:23
Synopsis:
22MCE1147 VIN OHV Number Inspection
Incident Address : Grotto Trl
Mesquite NV 89034
Responding Officers: S Plant, Carol Harris
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V2 Time Reported: 10:28 Time Dispatched: 10:38
Time Arrived : 11:00 Time Completed : 11:15
Synopsis:
22MCE1148 Vacation Check
Incident Address : Long Iron Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Plant, Carol Harris
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V2 Time Reported: 10:30 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:30 Time Completed : 10:38
Synopsis:
22MCE1149 Vacation Check
Incident Address : Timber Ln
Mesquite NV 89034
Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, G Lott
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 10:55 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:55 Time Completed : 10:58
Synopsis:
22MCE1150 Vacation Check
Incident Address : Serenity Ridge Ct
Mesquite NV 89034
Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, G Lott
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 11:02 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:02 Time Completed : 11:06
Synopsis:
22MCE1151 Vacation Check
Incident Address : Serenity Ridge Ct
Mesquite NV 89034
Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, G Lott
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 11:06 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:06 Time Completed : 11:11
Synopsis:
22MCE1152 VIN Number Inspection
Incident Address : Habib Ct
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, G Lott
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 11:07 Time Dispatched: 11:12
Time Arrived : 11:28 Time Completed : 11:39
Synopsis:
22MCE1153 Vacation Check
Incident Address : Carrara Ct
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Plant, Carol Harris
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V2 Time Reported: 11:31 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:31 Time Completed : 11:36
Synopsis:
22MCE1154 Vacation Check
Incident Address : Copper Springs Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Plant, Carol Harris
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V2 Time Reported: 11:40 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:41 Time Completed : 11:56
Synopsis:
22MCE1155 Vacation Check
Incident Address : Amen Ct
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Plant, Carol Harris
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V2 Time Reported: 11:57 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:58 Time Completed : 12:01
Synopsis:
22MCE1156 Vacation Check
Incident Address : Amen Ct
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Plant, Carol Harris
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V2 Time Reported: 12:03 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:03 Time Completed : 12:08
Synopsis:
22MCE1157 Vacation Check
Incident Address : Coventry Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Plant, Carol Harris
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V2 Time Reported: 12:19 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:20 Time Completed : 12:24
Synopsis:
22MCE1158 Vacation Check
Incident Address : Via Ventana Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Plant, Carol Harris
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V2 Time Reported: 12:32 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:34 Time Completed : 12:37
Synopsis:
22MCE1159 Special Event Detail
Incident Address : Riverside Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood, Wendy Stuve, Sandra Romberg, J Rich,
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 14:49 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 15:22 Time Completed : 16:35
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 14:49 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 15:04 Time Completed : 15:35
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 14:49 Time Dispatched: 15:18
Time Arrived : 15:22 Time Completed : 16:01
Unit: D4 Time Reported: 14:49 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 15:22 Time Completed : 16:02
Unit: D5 Time Reported: 14:49 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 15:04 Time Completed : 16:36
Unit: P2 Time Reported: 14:49 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 14:51 Time Completed : 16:04
Unit: V164 Time Reported: 14:49 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 15:08 Time Completed : 16:04
Unit: V165 Time Reported: 14:49 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 15:08 Time Completed : 16:04
Synopsis:
22MDC0408 Transport
Incident Address : S Casino Center Blvd
Responding Officers: C Thornley
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: J3 Time Reported: 13:09 Time Dispatched: 13:25
Time Arrived : 14:43 Time Completed : 19:08
Synopsis:
22MDC0409 Court Bailiff Duty
Incident Address : Hillside Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Smith
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: J5 Time Reported: 14:54 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 14:55 Time Completed : 16:49
Synopsis:
An officer performed the duties of Bailiff.
22MDC0410 Wanted Person
Incident Address : Hillside Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Smith
Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest
Unit: J5 Time Reported: 17:42 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 17:43 Time Completed : 18:04
Synopsis:
An officer took an adult male into custody on a Bench Warrant.
22MDC0411 TPO/Restraining Order
Incident Address : Hillside Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: B Swanson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: J2 Time Reported: 13:00 Time Dispatched: 15:05
Time Arrived : 13:02 Time Completed : 17:16
Synopsis:
