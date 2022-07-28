By Michael Quinton

A WASTE OF BREATH

An old idiom states: Don’t talk to them; it is just a waste of your breath.

Have you ever been told that praying to God is a waste of your breath?

Have you ever said, “My prayers all bounce off of the ceiling.”?

A few key precepts:

1. God speaks only the truth. Numbers 23:19 says God is not a man that he should lie.

2 Timothy 3:16 says that “All scripture is given by inspiration of God”.

Since God cannot lie and the Bible is God’s word, then we must believe when the Bible says in Psalm 17:6, Isaiah 38:5 and other places that God will hear from Heaven

Since the Bible is God’s word, we can trust that when we read it we will be literally hearing God’s spoken words.

To communicate with God there are conditions:

Repentance. A turning away from sin. Isaiah 59:2 states, “Your sins have separated between you and God, and your sins have hidden his face from you that He will not hear you. When we have unconfessed sin in our lives it hinders our prayers. It is also necessary to have a humble heart. Isaiah 66:2, I will look to him that is of a contrite spirit. We must have a righteous life. James 5:16: The effectual, fervent prayer of a RIGHTEOUS man avails much.

As far as hearing back from Heaven, we should be looking for God to speak to us primarily through the Bible. If we wait on God to put thoughts directly into our minds to lead us to specific actions or decisions, we are tempted towards self-deception. We can be guilty of “putting words in God’s mouth”.

While not every specific situation is addressed in the Bible, there are Biblical principles God has provided that can be applied.

Prayer is speaking from a clean heart to our Heavenly Father, and, in return, God speaking to us through His written word

I opened this message with an idiom: Don’t waste your breath.

I challenge you to prove this idiom: Talking with God; no breath is lost.

Michael Quinton is Pastor of Mesquite Baptist Church, 742 W. Pioneer Blvd., Suite A.

Sunday worship is at 10:30. We can also be found on Facebook and our website: mesquitebaptistchurch.com

(All messages in the Church Directory are the opinion of the writer, who submits them as a columnist)