WEDNESDAY, JULY 27

Preschool Storytime: 10-11 a.m. Mesquite Library, 121 W. 1st N St. Join for stories, songs and activities that build early literacy. For children ages 3-5 and their caregivers. Call 702-507-4080.

International Cinema (Film Discussion Group: 2-3 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join to discuss (in English) a different film each month. Pick up a copy of the month’s selection at the Customer Service Desk. Call 702-507-4080.

THURSDAY, JULY 28

Sunrise Rotary: 7:30 a.m. Meets every Thursday at CSN. Room 1. For more information, contact Deb Parsley at 702-420-4494.

3D Print and Design: 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join at the Mesquite Learning Center and learn about 3D printing. Call 702-507-4080.

Book Bingo: 2:30-3:30 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Play bingo, win books! Info: 702-507-4080.

Summer Challenge Closing Party: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Celebrate the completion of the Summer Challenge with fun drop-in activities as we say goodbye to a fabulous summer program. Info: 702-507-4080.