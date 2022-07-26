Armed Robbery and Stolen Vehicle Suspects Arrested

Mesquite, NV – Just after midnight on Sunday July 24, 2022 Mesquite Police Officers were dispatched to the Terrible Herbst gas station at 810 W. Mesquite Blvd reference an armed robbery and kidnapping.

Officers quickly arrived on scene, contained the area, and began a thorough investigation. Officers learned the male suspect brandished a handgun and demanded the clerk empty the cash register, then forced the clerk into his vehicle which was parked nearby. The suspect drove westbound on Mesquite Blvd with the clerk in his vehicle, before letting the clerk out near the CasaBlanca Casino. The clerk was physically unharmed and was then able to dial 911 safely.

Officers immediately checked with all other convenience stores to ensure no other stores were targeted, and searched throughout the city for any signs of the suspect vehicle. Throughout that day officers worked tirelessly gathering any available video evidence and proactively worked to identify the suspect from this violent crime.

Around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Mesquite Police received a report of a vehicle that was recently stolen from the Virgin River Casino. Officers quickly identified the suspects involved in the vehicle theft and located a hotel room registered to one of the suspects. Officers also observed video surveillance that showed the vehicle that was used in the robbery returned to this hotel room after the robbery. The stolen vehicle was not the same one used in the robbery and was later recovered in a nearby residential community.

Officers responded to the hotel room and observed the robbery suspect and a female exit the hotel room and approach the vehicle used in the robbery. Officers contacted the suspects who attempted to flee on foot, but they were quickly and safely detained. Three other occupants of the hotel room were also detained.

Detectives obtained and executed a search warrant for the hotel room and suspect vehicle. They recovered the revolver and the key and registration for the stolen vehicle. At this time, detectives are still processing evidence from the hotel room, the vehicle used during the robbery, and the recovered stolen vehicle. Further criminal charges are pending based on the results of any evidence recovered.

Kyle Lewis Dynes, 34, of Uhrichsville, OH, was arrested and charged with felony robbery with use of a deadly weapon, felony first-degree kidnapping, and misdemeanor obstructing an officer.

Kyle Lewis Dynes

David Eugene Jordan, Jr., 32, of Mesquite, NV, was arrested and charged with felony conspiracy to commit robbery with a deadly weapon, felony grand larceny of a motor vehicle, and felony possession of a stolen vehicle.

David Eugene Jordan

Cody Jones, 35, of New Phila, OH, was arrested and charged with felony possession of a stolen vehicle.

Cody Jones

Nicole Dessecker, 33, of New Phila, OH, was arrested and charged with gross misdemeanor conspiracy to possess a stolen vehicle.

Nicole Dessecker

Tabbetha Perez, 36, of Canton, OH, was arrested and charged with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tabbetha Perez

Chief MaQuade Chesley stated, “as a result of the proactive mindset of MPD officers, they were able to quickly identify and apprehend a group of extremely violent criminals who would have continued their assault on our citizens”. He continued his praise for the officers, “I couldn’t be more pleased with our team’s expedited and professional response. Unfortunately, Mesquite is seeing the negative effects of a national rise in crime. This case is a prime example where a group of criminals believed Mesquite to be an easy target. Like previous offenders, this group realized they were sorely mistaken and picked the wrong town. The Mesquite Police Department has developed a strong reputation of being highly proactive and tough on crime, and that is because of the high level of personal commitment in our officers to keep Mesquite safe”.