About 20 passionate hikers, climbers and outdoor enthusiasts gathered at a recent public meeting to push back on the federal government’s proposal to hike fees for visitors to the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, an increasingly popular destination for Las Vegas residents and tourists.

The proposal calls for raising fees on cars entering the 13-mile scenic loop from $15 to $20, and an annual park pass from $30 to $50. It comes as the landmark is expected to break records by bringing in over 4 million visitors this year and more than 5 million visitors by 2025.

But the most controversial part of the plan among attendees at the Las Vegas meeting wasn’t the fees — it was new charges for visitors to reserve a spot at the park during peak hours.

The BLM is proposing to add an extra fee of $2 for online and onsite reservations or $3 for phone reservations for the Red Rock Scenic Drive, campground and Calico Basin Core Area. Reservations for campgrounds and picnic areas would be $8 online and onsite and $9 for phone reservations, in addition to the entrance fee.

“This $2 fee for every transaction is excessive; goes to an outside company without justifying how it will improve visitor experience,” said Lisa Harrison, a volunteer coordinator for the Southern Nevada Climbers Coalition.

