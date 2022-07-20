WEDNESDAY, JULY 20

Preschool Storytime: 10-11 a.m. Mesquite Library, 121 W. 1st N St. Join for stories, songs and activities that build early literacy. For children ages 3-5 and their caregivers. Call 702-507-4080.

Android Phone – Basics: 10:15 – 11:15 a.m. Mesquite Library, 121 W. 1st N St. Get to know the ins and outs of your Android phone. Info: 702-507-4080.

Teen Paint Your Pride Crafternoon: 3:30 – 4:30 p.m. Mesquite Library, 121 W. 1st N St. Teen program operate under the principles of HOMAGO: Hanging Out, Messing Around, Geeking Out. Refers to spaces and learning activities that allow for flexible, hands-on experimentation, collaboration and tinkering in areas of professional interest. All supplies provided. Call 702-507-4080.

THURSDAY, JULY 21

Sunrise Rotary: 7:30 a.m. Meets every Thursday at CSN. Room 1. For more information, contact Deb Parsley at 702-420-4494.

Anime Your Way with Carlos Nieto: 2 -3 p.m., Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Anime Your Way is a comprehensive step by step drawing program developed over 10 years by former Simpson’s artist Carlos Nieto III that teaches you how to create and modify an anime character from scratch no matter your drawing level. Free, but registration may be required. Call 702-507-4080.

Coloring for Adults: 2:30-3:30 p.m., Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join for a relaxing session of coloring intricate and meditative designs of various artists. Info: 702-507-4080.

Money Smart Series with Chase Bank: 3:30 – 4:30 p.m., Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. A representative from Chase Bank will be here to explain in unbiased terms how to think about your credit card as an “asset” instead of a liability. Info: 702-507-4080.

STEAM Activities for Kids: 4-5 p.m., Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Participate each week in fun, hands-on Science, Technology, Engineering, Art or Math activity. Info: 702-507-4080.

CEAB Meeting: 5-6:30 p.m. City Hall council chambers.

Money Smart Series with Chase Bank: 5:30 – 6:30 p.m., Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. From a financial perspective, there are dozens of decisions that must be made first before buying a home. A representative from Chase Bank will be here to help brief you on what to expect when you buy a home for the first time. Info: 702-507-4080.