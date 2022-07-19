Pittsburgh Man Arrested for

Burglary and Grand Larceny

Mesquite, NV – On Saturday, July 16 at approximately 9:00 p.m. Officers responded to a residential community for a report of a suspicious male attempting to open car doors of several vehicles along the street.

Officers responded to the area and located a male matching the description given, hiding behind a truck. When officers contacted the suspect he fled on foot, but officers were able to quickly stop and detain the male while they conducted their investigation.

The male, identified as 39-year-old James Miller from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, told officers he was looking for medications inside the cars. Miller was later found to be in possession of burglary tools and a stolen electric bicycle. The electric bicycle was stolen the previous day from a garage in Mesquite, and officers were able to return it to the owner.

Miller was arrested and charged with gross misdemeanor possession of burglary tools, felony possession of stolen property, felony burglary of a structure, felony grand larceny, and misdemeanor obstructing an officer. Further charges are pending as officers continue to investigate Miller’s activities in Mesquite.

Due to the felony charges Miller was transported to Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas.

“We can’t be everywhere all at once, so we rely on the wonderful citizens of Mesquite to be our extra sets of eyes and ears” stated Chief MaQuade Chesley. “This is a perfect example of ‘if you see something, say something’. The caller gave us excellent information which allowed the officers to find and arrest someone who was in Mesquite for no other purpose than to victimize our citizens. We’re thankful he was stopped and property was returned to its rightful owners”.

James Miller