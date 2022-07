07/18/22 Mesquite Police Department 6202 06:06 Daily Activity Log, with Synopsis Page: 1 Date: 07/16/22 For more information please contact our Public Information Officer at (702) 346-5262 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 220716042 Theft Incident Address : Gean St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Canceled Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: CANCEL Time Reported: 18:02 Time Dispatched: 18:17 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 18:17 Synopsis: 220716043 Alarm Incident Address : W Hafen Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Stratton, D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 18:19 Time Dispatched: 18:25 Time Arrived : 18:32 Time Completed : 19:27 Unit: R2 Time Reported: 18:19 Time Dispatched: 18:25 Time Arrived : 18:33 Time Completed : 19:04 Synopsis: 220716044 Missing Person Incident Address : Hiawatha Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan Disposition : C Unfounded Unit: C2 Time Reported: 18:29 Time Dispatched: 18:54 Time Arrived : 19:03 Time Completed : 19:22 Synopsis: 220716045 Custody Issue Incident Address : Thistle St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Stratton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R2 Time Reported: 18:46 Time Dispatched: 19:18 Time Arrived : 19:28 Time Completed : 19:31 Synopsis: 220716046 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Sage Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Stout Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: S2 Time Reported: 18:50 Time Dispatched: 19:12 Time Arrived : 19:12 Time Completed : 19:13 Synopsis: 220716047 Unknown Problem Incident Address : W Old Mill Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Stratton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R2 Time Reported: 19:00 Time Dispatched: 19:05 Time Arrived : 19:10 Time Completed : 19:13 Synopsis: 220716048 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Stratton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R2 Time Reported: 20:25 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:25 Time Completed : 20:50 Synopsis: 220716049 Minor Gambling Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Stratton, J Gleave, D Woods Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: A2 Time Reported: 21:05 Time Dispatched: 21:09 Time Arrived : 21:09 Time Completed : 21:23 Unit: B2 Time Reported: 21:05 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : 23:40 Unit: R2 Time Reported: 21:05 Time Dispatched: 21:09 Time Arrived : 21:09 Time Completed : 21:17 Synopsis: Officers responded to a casino for a report of a minor gaming. One male was issued a citation for for minor gaming. 220716050 Suspicious/Pers Incident Address : Hagens Aly Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Stratton, M Magadan, J Stout, D Woods Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: A2 Time Reported: 21:13 Time Dispatched: 21:23 Time Arrived : 21:28 Time Completed : 23:40 Unit: C2 Time Reported: 21:13 Time Dispatched: 21:18 Time Arrived : 21:22 Time Completed : 01:35 Unit: R2 Time Reported: 21:13 Time Dispatched: 21:18 Time Arrived : 21:23 Time Completed : 22:36 Unit: S2 Time Reported: 21:13 Time Dispatched: 21:18 Time Arrived : 21:25 Time Completed : 22:36 Synopsis: Officers responded to a neighborhood on a report of a suspicious male. The male was subsequently arrested for possession of burglary tools and stolen property. 220716051 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Sage Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B2 Time Reported: 22:13 Time Dispatched: 22:47 Time Arrived : 22:47 Time Completed : 22:49 Synopsis: 220716052 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Sage Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B2 Time Reported: 22:24 Time Dispatched: 22:50 Time Arrived : 22:50 Time Completed : 22:50 Synopsis: 220716053 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Sage Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B2 Time Reported: 22:37 Time Dispatched: 22:49 Time Arrived : 22:49 Time Completed : 22:50 Synopsis: 220716054 Trespassing Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave, D Woods Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: A2 Time Reported: 23:37 Time Dispatched: 23:42 Time Arrived : 23:42 Time Completed : 00:24 Unit: B2 Time Reported: 23:37 Time Dispatched: 23:42 Time Arrived : 23:42 Time Completed : 00:00 Synopsis: An officer responded to a casino in reference to a male trespassing. One adult male was issued a citation. 220717001 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : Harvest Moon Rdg Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 00:47 Time Dispatched: 00:51 Time Arrived : 01:00 Time Completed : 01:09 Synopsis: 220717002 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 01:59 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 01:59 Time Completed : 02:03 Synopsis: 220717003 Welfare Check Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave, D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 02:06 Time Dispatched: 02:10 Time Arrived : 02:10 Time Completed : 02:23 Unit: B2 Time Reported: 02:06 Time Dispatched: 02:12 Time Arrived : 02:16 Time Completed : 02:27 Synopsis: 220717004 Welfare Check Incident Address : DESERT WILLOW Ln & SECOND SOUTH St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan, J Gleave, D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 02:12 Time Dispatched: 02:23 Time Arrived : 02:34 Time Completed : 02:37 Unit: B2 Time Reported: 02:12 Time Dispatched: 02:27 Time Arrived : 02:33 Time Completed : 02:33 Unit: C2 Time Reported: 02:12 Time Dispatched: 02:23 Time Arrived : 02:26 Time Completed : 02:37 Synopsis: 220717005 Intoxicated Person Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan, J Gleave, D Woods Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: A2 Time Reported: 02:29 Time Dispatched: 02:37 Time Arrived : 02:39 Time Completed : 03:37 Unit: B2 Time Reported: 02:29 Time Dispatched: 02:37 Time Arrived : 02:41 Time Completed : 04:08 Unit: C2 Time Reported: 02:29 Time Dispatched: 02:37 Time Arrived : 02:47 Time Completed : 04:05 Synopsis: Police responded to a gas station regarding a property damage incident. Two adult males were later located and charged with alcohol related charges. 220717006 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C2 Time Reported: 04:47 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 04:47 Time Completed : 04:54 Synopsis: 220717007 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 05:11 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:11 Time Completed : 05:21 Synopsis: 220717008 Citizen Assist Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C2 Time Reported: 05:11 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:12 Time Completed : 05:17 Synopsis: 22ACO2201 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 05:46 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:46 Time Completed : 06:35 Synopsis: 22ACO2202 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 05:52 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:52 Time Completed : 06:38 Synopsis: 22ACO2203 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Melchor Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H5 Time Reported: 05:57 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:57 Time Completed : 06:36 Synopsis: 22MCC2361 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: K Frias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 21:52 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:53 Time Completed : 22:04 Synopsis: 22MCC2362 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Mejia Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6218 Time Reported: 03:35 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 03:37 Time Completed : 03:40 Synopsis: 22MDC0394 Disorderly Conduct Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Empey Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: J4 Time Reported: 03:38 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 03:38 Time Completed : 03:51 Synopsis: One adult male was placed in the safe cell due to his action towards the officers and staff of the detention center. For more information please contact our Public Information Officer at (702) 346-5262 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Report Includes: All reported dates between `18:00:00 07/16/22` and `06:00:00 07/17/22` All natures All responsible officers All received by officers All dispositions All locations All cities All agencies -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- *** End of Report /sds/app/force/custom/rplwdal.18-6 ***

07/18/22 Mesquite Police Department 6202 18:06 Daily Activity Log, with Synopsis Page: 1 Date: 07/16/22 For more information please contact our Public Information Officer at (702) 346-5262 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 220716013 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Sage Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R1 Time Reported: 06:00 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:17 Time Completed : 07:09 Synopsis: 220716014 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Sage Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R1 Time Reported: 06:29 Time Dispatched: 07:09 Time Arrived : 07:09 Time Completed : 07:10 Synopsis: 220716015 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Sage Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R1 Time Reported: 07:23 Time Dispatched: 07:27 Time Arrived : 07:27 Time Completed : 07:28 Synopsis: 220716016 Person On Foot Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent, M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 07:41 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:41 Time Completed : 07:47 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 07:41 Time Dispatched: 07:43 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 07:43 Synopsis: 220716017 Person On Foot Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent, M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 07:55 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:56 Time Completed : 08:07 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 07:55 Time Dispatched: 07:56 Time Arrived : 07:57 Time Completed : 08:04 Synopsis: 220716018 Found Property Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 08:45 Time Dispatched: 08:48 Time Arrived : 08:52 Time Completed : 09:17 Synopsis: 220716019 Person On Foot Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent, M Diaz Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: C1 Time Reported: 09:11 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:14 Time Completed : 09:16 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 09:11 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:12 Time Completed : 09:36 Synopsis: Officers located a female with an active warrant out of Mesquite. One adult female was arrested for the warrant. 220716020 Alarm Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd # 203 Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent, M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 09:40 Time Dispatched: 09:46 Time Arrived : 09:52 Time Completed : 09:56 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 09:40 Time Dispatched: 09:46 Time Arrived : 09:52 Time Completed : 09:55 Synopsis: 220716021 Traffic accident W/O injury Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth, M Diaz, L Stewart Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 10:00 Time Dispatched: 10:04 Time Arrived : 10:17 Time Completed : 10:17 Unit: B1 Time Reported: 10:00 Time Dispatched: 10:05 Time Arrived : 10:12 Time Completed : 10:18 Unit: C1 Time Reported: 10:00 Time Dispatched: 10:04 Time Arrived : 10:18 Time Completed : 10:32 Synopsis: Officers responded to a two vehicle accident. One male driver was given a verbal warning for the traffic violation. 220716022 Traffic Stop Incident Address : MESA Blvd & EL DORADO Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent, S Ruth, M Diaz, L Stewart Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 10:27 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:33 Time Completed : 10:38 Unit: B1 Time Reported: 10:27 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:32 Time Completed : 10:51 Unit: C1 Time Reported: 10:27 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:33 Time Completed : 10:40 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 10:27 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:32 Time Completed : 10:41 Synopsis: 220716023 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : Canal St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Stewart Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 11:05 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:11 Time Completed : 11:33 Synopsis: 220716024 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Sage Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Stewart Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 12:05 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:13 Time Completed : 12:26 Synopsis: 220716025 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : E Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Stewart Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 12:11 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:11 Time Completed : 12:12 Synopsis: 220716026 Citizen Assist Incident Address : N SANDHILL Blvd & E OLD MILL Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Stewart Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 12:40 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:40 Time Completed : 12:47 Synopsis: 220716027 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 12:41 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:42 Time Completed : 12:42 Synopsis: 220716028 Wanted Person Incident Address : Bertha Howe Ave Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth, L Stewart Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: A1 Time Reported: 12:55 Time Dispatched: 13:06 Time Arrived : 13:26 Time Completed : 14:53 Unit: B1 Time Reported: 12:55 Time Dispatched: 13:06 Time Arrived : 13:07 Time Completed : 13:25 Synopsis: Officers arrested an adult male for an active fugitive from justice warrant out of the state of Utah. 220716029 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Sage Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R1 Time Reported: 14:17 Time Dispatched: 14:28 Time Arrived : 14:28 Time Completed : 14:29 Synopsis: 220716030 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Sage Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Stewart Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 15:07 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:11 Time Completed : 15:25 Synopsis: 220716031 Citizen Assist Incident Address : E PIONEER Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R1 Time Reported: 15:12 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:13 Time Completed : 15:21 Synopsis: 220716032 Person On Foot Incident Address : E PIONEER Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth, M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 15:13 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:14 Time Completed : 15:17 Unit: C1 Time Reported: 15:13 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:14 Time Completed : 15:15 Synopsis: 220716033 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Sage Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Stewart Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 15:18 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:25 Time Completed : 15:28 Synopsis: 220716034 Trespassing Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth, L Stewart Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: A1 Time Reported: 15:37 Time Dispatched: 15:42 Time Arrived : 15:45 Time Completed : 16:37 Unit: B1 Time Reported: 15:37 Time Dispatched: 15:42 Time Arrived : 15:45 Time Completed : 16:11 Synopsis: Officers cited an adult male for trespassing on casino property. 220716035 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 16:39 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:39 Time Completed : 16:40 Synopsis: 220716036 Theft Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent, M Diaz, L Stewart Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: B1 Time Reported: 16:53 Time Dispatched: 16:55 Time Arrived : 16:56 Time Completed : 17:42 Unit: C1 Time Reported: 16:53 Time Dispatched: 16:55 Time Arrived : 17:04 Time Completed : 18:09 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 16:53 Time Dispatched: 16:55 Time Arrived : 16:57 Time Completed : 17:27 Synopsis: Officers responded to a business reference a theft. This investigation is still ongoing. 220716037 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 17:13 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 17:14 Time Completed : 17:25 Synopsis: 220716038 Suspicious/Pers Incident Address : Pulsipher Ln # 5105 Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C2 Time Reported: 17:16 Time Dispatched: 18:28 Time Arrived : 18:34 Time Completed : 18:43 Synopsis: 220716039 Property Damage, Non Vandalism Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C2 Time Reported: 17:35 Time Dispatched: 18:45 Time Arrived : 18:47 Time Completed : 18:53 Synopsis: 220716040 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Sage Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Stout Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: S2 Time Reported: 17:45 Time Dispatched: 18:40 Time Arrived : 18:40 Time Completed : 18:41 Synopsis: 220716041 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Sage Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Stout Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: S2 Time Reported: 17:52 Time Dispatched: 18:41 Time Arrived : 18:41 Time Completed : 18:43 Synopsis: 220716042 Theft Incident Address : Gean St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Canceled Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: CANCEL Time Reported: 18:02 Time Dispatched: 18:17 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 18:17 Synopsis: 220716043 Alarm Incident Address : W Hafen Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Stratton, D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 18:19 Time Dispatched: 18:25 Time Arrived : 18:32 Time Completed : 19:27 Unit: R2 Time Reported: 18:19 Time Dispatched: 18:25 Time Arrived : 18:33 Time Completed : 19:04 Synopsis: 220716044 Missing Person Incident Address : Hiawatha Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan Disposition : C Unfounded Unit: C2 Time Reported: 18:29 Time Dispatched: 18:54 Time Arrived : 19:03 Time Completed : 19:22 Synopsis: 220716045 Custody Issue Incident Address : Thistle St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Stratton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R2 Time Reported: 18:46 Time Dispatched: 19:18 Time Arrived : 19:28 Time Completed : 19:31 Synopsis: 220716046 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Sage Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Stout Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: S2 Time Reported: 18:50 Time Dispatched: 19:12 Time Arrived : 19:12 Time Completed : 19:13 Synopsis: 220716047 Unknown Problem Incident Address : W Old Mill Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Stratton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R2 Time Reported: 19:00 Time Dispatched: 19:05 Time Arrived : 19:10 Time Completed : 19:13 Synopsis: 220716048 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Stratton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R2 Time Reported: 20:25 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:25 Time Completed : 20:50 Synopsis: 220716049 Minor Gambling Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Stratton, J Gleave, D Woods Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: A2 Time Reported: 21:05 Time Dispatched: 21:09 Time Arrived : 21:09 Time Completed : 21:23 Unit: B2 Time Reported: 21:05 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : 23:40 Unit: R2 Time Reported: 21:05 Time Dispatched: 21:09 Time Arrived : 21:09 Time Completed : 21:17 Synopsis: Officers responded to a casino for a report of a minor gaming. One male was issued a citation for for minor gaming. 220716050 Suspicious/Pers Incident Address : Hagens Aly Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Stratton, M Magadan, J Stout, D Woods Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: A2 Time Reported: 21:13 Time Dispatched: 21:23 Time Arrived : 21:28 Time Completed : 23:40 Unit: C2 Time Reported: 21:13 Time Dispatched: 21:18 Time Arrived : 21:22 Time Completed : 01:35 Unit: R2 Time Reported: 21:13 Time Dispatched: 21:18 Time Arrived : 21:23 Time Completed : 22:36 Unit: S2 Time Reported: 21:13 Time Dispatched: 21:18 Time Arrived : 21:25 Time Completed : 22:36 Synopsis: Officers responded to a neighborhood on a report of a suspicious male. The male was subsequently arrested for possession of burglary tools and stolen property. 220716051 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Sage Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B2 Time Reported: 22:13 Time Dispatched: 22:47 Time Arrived : 22:47 Time Completed : 22:49 Synopsis: 220716052 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Sage Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B2 Time Reported: 22:24 Time Dispatched: 22:50 Time Arrived : 22:50 Time Completed : 22:50 Synopsis: 220716053 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Sage Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B2 Time Reported: 22:37 Time Dispatched: 22:49 Time Arrived : 22:49 Time Completed : 22:50 Synopsis: 220716054 Trespassing Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave, D Woods Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: A2 Time Reported: 23:37 Time Dispatched: 23:42 Time Arrived : 23:42 Time Completed : 00:24 Unit: B2 Time Reported: 23:37 Time Dispatched: 23:42 Time Arrived : 23:42 Time Completed : 00:00 Synopsis: An officer responded to a casino in reference to a male trespassing. One adult male was issued a citation. 220717001 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : Harvest Moon Rdg Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 00:47 Time Dispatched: 00:51 Time Arrived : 01:00 Time Completed : 01:09 Synopsis: 220717002 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 01:59 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 01:59 Time Completed : 02:03 Synopsis: 220717003 Welfare Check Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave, D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 02:06 Time Dispatched: 02:10 Time Arrived : 02:10 Time Completed : 02:23 Unit: B2 Time Reported: 02:06 Time Dispatched: 02:12 Time Arrived : 02:16 Time Completed : 02:27 Synopsis: 220717004 Welfare Check Incident Address : DESERT WILLOW Ln & SECOND SOUTH St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan, J Gleave, D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 02:12 Time Dispatched: 02:23 Time Arrived : 02:34 Time Completed : 02:37 Unit: B2 Time Reported: 02:12 Time Dispatched: 02:27 Time Arrived : 02:33 Time Completed : 02:33 Unit: C2 Time Reported: 02:12 Time Dispatched: 02:23 Time Arrived : 02:26 Time Completed : 02:37 Synopsis: 220717005 Intoxicated Person Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan, J Gleave, D Woods Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: A2 Time Reported: 02:29 Time Dispatched: 02:37 Time Arrived : 02:39 Time Completed : 03:37 Unit: B2 Time Reported: 02:29 Time Dispatched: 02:37 Time Arrived : 02:41 Time Completed : 04:08 Unit: C2 Time Reported: 02:29 Time Dispatched: 02:37 Time Arrived : 02:47 Time Completed : 04:05 Synopsis: Police responded to a gas station regarding a property damage incident. Two adult males were later located and charged with alcohol related charges. 220717006 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C2 Time Reported: 04:47 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 04:47 Time Completed : 04:54 Synopsis: 220717007 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 05:11 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:11 Time Completed : 05:21 Synopsis: 220717008 Citizen Assist Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C2 Time Reported: 05:11 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:12 Time Completed : 05:17 Synopsis: 220717009 Abandoned Vehicle Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Stewart Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 07:03 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:07 Time Completed : 07:13 Synopsis: 220717010 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Stewart Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 07:14 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:14 Time Completed : 07:19 Synopsis: 220717011 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 07:16 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:17 Time Completed : 07:19 Synopsis: 220717012 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Stewart Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 07:35 Time Dispatched: 07:41 Time Arrived : 07:42 Time Completed : 07:53 Synopsis: 220717013 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : Turtle Cv Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent, L Stewart Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 07:49 Time Dispatched: 07:53 Time Arrived : 07:58 Time Completed : 07:54 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 07:49 Time Dispatched: 07:53 Time Arrived : 07:58 Time Completed : 08:21 Synopsis: 220717014 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 08:33 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:33 Time Completed : 08:36 Synopsis: 220717015 Trespassing Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent, L Stewart Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: B1 Time Reported: 08:49 Time Dispatched: 08:53 Time Arrived : 08:54 Time Completed : 09:11 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 08:49 Time Dispatched: 08:53 Time Arrived : 08:54 Time Completed : 09:20 Synopsis: Officers responded to a casino in reference to a trespass violator on property. One adult male was issued a citation for trespassing. 220717016 Animal complaint Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 09:32 Time Dispatched: 09:37 Time Arrived : 09:51 Time Completed : 09:56 Synopsis: 220717017 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : El Dorado Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R1 Time Reported: 09:51 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:51 Time Completed : 09:52 Synopsis: 220717018 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Sage Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Stewart Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 10:05 Time Dispatched: 11:47 Time Arrived : 11:47 Time Completed : 11:59 Synopsis: 220717019 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Sage Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Stewart Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 10:19 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:03 Time Completed : 12:01 Synopsis: 220717020 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Sage Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Stewart Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 10:51 Time Dispatched: 12:06 Time Arrived : 12:06 Time Completed : 12:01 Synopsis: 220717021 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Sage Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Stewart Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 11:05 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:07 Time Completed : 12:01 Synopsis: 220717022 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : Nolina Rdg Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 11:13 Time Dispatched: 11:46 Time Arrived : 11:49 Time Completed : 12:10 Synopsis: Officers took a resport for a suspicious incident that occurred overnight. 220717023 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Sage Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Stewart Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 11:30 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:13 Time Completed : 12:01 Synopsis: 220717024 Impounded Vehicle Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : A Active Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 11:36 Time Dispatched: 11:42 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 11:42 Synopsis: 220717025 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Sage Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Stewart Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 11:42 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:13 Time Completed : 12:01 Synopsis: 220717026 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Sage Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Stewart Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 11:58 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:14 Time Completed : 12:03 Synopsis: 220717027 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Hagens Aly Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 12:06 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:06 Time Completed : 12:11 Synopsis: 220717028 Welfare Check Incident Address : Colleen Ct # B Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 12:02 Time Dispatched: 12:10 Time Arrived : 12:11 Time Completed : 12:15 Synopsis: 220717029 Keep The Peace Incident Address : Topaz Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent, L Stewart Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 12:42 Time Dispatched: 12:47 Time Arrived : 12:50 Time Completed : 12:52 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 12:42 Time Dispatched: 12:47 Time Arrived : 12:50 Time Completed : 13:27 Synopsis: 220717030 Citizen Assist Incident Address : S Lower Flat Top Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Stewart Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 12:51 Time Dispatched: 13:15 Time Arrived : 13:20 Time Completed : 13:45 Synopsis: 220717031 Phone Harassment Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 12:56 Time Dispatched: 13:26 Time Arrived : 13:26 Time Completed : 13:28 Synopsis: 220717032 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : I15 NB Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R1 Time Reported: 13:18 Time Dispatched: 13:27 Time Arrived : 13:31 Time Completed : 13:40 Synopsis: 220717033 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : El Dorado Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth, M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 13:53 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:55 Time Completed : 14:10 Unit: C1 Time Reported: 13:53 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:53 Time Completed : 13:55 Synopsis: 220717034 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 14:45 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:45 Time Completed : 14:50 Synopsis: 220717035 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R1 Time Reported: 15:15 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:15 Time Completed : 15:16 Synopsis: 220717036 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent, S Ruth, M Diaz, L Stewart Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 15:42 Time Dispatched: 15:42 Time Arrived : Time Completed : Unit: B1 Time Reported: 15:42 Time Dispatched: 15:42 Time Arrived : 15:46 Time Completed : 15:50 Unit: C1 Time Reported: 15:42 Time Dispatched: 15:42 Time Arrived : 15:46 Time Completed : 16:38 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 15:42 Time Dispatched: 15:42 Time Arrived : 15:42 Time Completed : 16:24 Synopsis: 220717037 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Sage Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Stewart Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 16:39 Time Dispatched: 16:42 Time Arrived : 16:44 Time Completed : 17:32 Synopsis: 220717038 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Sage Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Stewart Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 17:27 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 17:35 Time Completed : 17:34 Synopsis: 220717039 Property Damage, Non Vandalism Incident Address : Sun Valley Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Campos Disposition : A Active Unit: R2 Time Reported: 17:42 Time Dispatched: 19:02 Time Arrived : 20:21 Time Completed : 19:09 Synopsis: Officers responded to an apartment complex in reference to vandalism. A report was completed. 22ACO2185 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Melchor Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H5 Time Reported: 06:31 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:31 Time Completed : 06:31 Synopsis: 22ACO2186 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 06:37 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:37 Time Completed : 06:37 Synopsis: 22ACO2187 Animal Medical Event Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Melchor Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H5 Time Reported: 06:37 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:37 Time Completed : 06:37 Synopsis: 22ACO2188 Animal Medical Event Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 06:37 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:37 Time Completed : 06:38 Synopsis: 22ACO2189 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 06:39 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:39 Time Completed : 06:39 Synopsis: 22ACO2190 Animal Medical Event Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 06:40 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:40 Time Completed : 06:41 Synopsis: 22ACO2191 Animal Complain Incident Address : Hacienda Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 07:41 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:41 Time Completed : 07:44 Synopsis: 22ACO2192 Animal Foster Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Melchor Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H5 Time Reported: 11:47 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:47 Time Completed : 11:50 Synopsis: 22ACO2193 Animal Complain Incident Address : Adobe Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 12:19 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:19 Time Completed : 12:24 Synopsis: 22ACO2194 Animal Medical Event Incident Address : Hardy way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 13:32 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:32 Time Completed : 13:34 Synopsis: 22ACO2195 Animal Medical Event Incident Address : Hardy way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 13:34 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:34 Time Completed : 13:36 Synopsis: 22ACO2196 Vaccination of Animal Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 13:38 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:38 Time Completed : 13:40 Synopsis: 22ACO2197 Vaccination of Animal Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 13:40 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:40 Time Completed : 13:41 Synopsis: 22ACO2198 Animal Pickup Incident Address : Sun Valley Dr Unit C11 Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 15:07 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:07 Time Completed : 15:08 Synopsis: 22ACO2199 Animal Release Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 15:20 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:20 Time Completed : 15:21 Synopsis: 22ACO2200 Animal Bite Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 15:32 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:32 Time Completed : 15:34 Synopsis: 22ACO2201 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 05:46 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:46 Time Completed : 06:35 Synopsis: 22ACO2202 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 05:52 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:52 Time Completed : 06:38 Synopsis: 22ACO2203 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Melchor Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H5 Time Reported: 05:57 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:57 Time Completed : 06:36 Synopsis: 22ACO2204 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 06:36 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:36 Time Completed : 07:02 Synopsis: 22ACO2205 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Melchor Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H5 Time Reported: 06:36 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:36 Time Completed : 06:37 Synopsis: 22ACO2206 Animal Medical Event Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Melchor Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H5 Time Reported: 06:38 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:38 Time Completed : 06:38 Synopsis: 22ACO2207 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 06:39 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:39 Time Completed : 06:39 Synopsis: 22ACO2208 Animal Medical Event Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Melchor Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H5 Time Reported: 06:39 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:39 Time Completed : 06:40 Synopsis: 22ACO2209 Animal Medical Event Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 06:40 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:40 Time Completed : 06:40 Synopsis: 22ACO2210 Animal Medical Event Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Melchor Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H5 Time Reported: 06:45 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:45 Time Completed : 06:46 Synopsis: 22ACO2211 Animal Pickup Incident Address : Hacienda Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 07:47 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:47 Time Completed : 07:49 Synopsis: 22ACO2212 Animal complaint Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : A Active Unit: H4 Time Reported: 09:32 Time Dispatched: 09:37 Time Arrived : 09:51 Time Completed : 09:56 Synopsis: 22ACO2213 Animal Pickup Incident Address : Hacienda Estates Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Melchor Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H5 Time Reported: 11:51 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:51 Time Completed : 11:53 Synopsis: 22ACO2214 Animal Owner Surrender Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 13:19 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:19 Time Completed : 13:20 Synopsis: 22ACO2215 Dead animal pick up Incident Address : Pomegranate trl Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 16:01 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:01 Time Completed : 16:10 Synopsis: 22MCC2354 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 07:21 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:21 Time Completed : 07:23 Synopsis: 22MCC2355 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 07:23 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:23 Time Completed : 08:03 Synopsis: 22MCC2356 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 08:23 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:24 Time Completed : 09:35 Synopsis: 22MCC2357 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Bennett Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6153 Time Reported: 09:18 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:21 Time Completed : 10:40 Synopsis: 22MCC2358 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 09:40 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:40 Time Completed : 10:41 Synopsis: 22MCC2359 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 13:31 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:31 Time Completed : 13:48 Synopsis: 22MCC2360 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 16:19 Time Dispatched: 16:20 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 16:20 Synopsis: 22MCC2361 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: K Frias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 21:52 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:53 Time Completed : 22:04 Synopsis: 22MCC2362 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Mejia Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6218 Time Reported: 03:35 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 03:37 Time Completed : 03:40 Synopsis: 22MCC2363 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 10:04 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:04 Time Completed : 10:05 Synopsis: 22MCC2364 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 10:05 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:05 Time Completed : 10:43 Synopsis: 22MCC2365 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 10:51 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:52 Time Completed : 11:42 Synopsis: 22MCC2366 Impounded Vehicle Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 11:36 Time Dispatched: 11:42 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 11:42 Synopsis: 22MCC2367 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 12:39 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:39 Time Completed : 13:31 Synopsis: 22MCC2368 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 13:30 Time Dispatched: 13:31 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 13:31 Synopsis: 22MCC2369 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 17:23 Time Dispatched: 17:27 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 17:27 Synopsis: 22MCE1043 Vacation Check Incident Address : Trickling Brook Trl Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: Judy Edginton, Carol Harris Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:16 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:17 Time Completed : 09:23 Synopsis: 22MCE1044 Vacation Check Incident Address : Tortoise Rdg Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: Judy Edginton, Carol Harris Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 10:05 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:05 Time Completed : 10:12 Synopsis: 22MCE1045 Vacation Check Incident Address : Tortoise Rdg Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: Judy Edginton, Carol Harris Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 10:13 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:13 Time Completed : 10:19 Synopsis: 22MCE1046 Vacation Check Incident Address : Terrapin Rdg Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: Judy Edginton, Carol Harris Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 10:22 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:22 Time Completed : 10:27 Synopsis: 22MCE1047 Vacation Check Incident Address : Terrapin Rdg Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: Judy Edginton, Carol Harris Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 10:29 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:29 Time Completed : 10:36 Synopsis: 22MCE1048 Vacation Check Incident Address : Majestic Vw Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: Judy Edginton, Carol Harris Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 10:39 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:40 Time Completed : 10:51 Synopsis: 22MCE1049 Vacation Check Incident Address : Majestic Vw Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: Judy Edginton, Carol Harris Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 10:52 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:52 Time Completed : 10:58 Synopsis: 22MCE1050 Vacation Check Incident Address : Serenity Ridge Ct Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: Judy Edginton, Carol Harris Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 11:02 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:03 Time Completed : 11:05 Synopsis: 22MCE1051 Vacation Check Incident Address : Serenity Ridge Ct Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: Judy Edginton, Carol Harris Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 11:05 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:05 Time Completed : 11:10 Synopsis: 22MCE1052 Vacation Check Incident Address : Serenity Ridge Ct Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: Judy Edginton, Carol Harris Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 11:13 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:14 Time Completed : 11:24 Synopsis: 22MCE1053 Vacation Check Incident Address : Hidden Crest Ct Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: Judy Edginton, Carol Harris Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 11:30 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:30 Time Completed : 11:35 Synopsis: 22MCE1054 Vacation Check Incident Address : Prairie Schooner Ct Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: Judy Edginton, Carol Harris Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 11:39 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:40 Time Completed : 11:45 Synopsis: 22MCE1055 Vacation Check Incident Address : Timber Ln Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: Judy Edginton, Carol Harris Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 11:50 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:50 Time Completed : 11:56 Synopsis: 22MCE1056 Vacation Check Incident Address : Heritage Trl Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: Judy Edginton, Carol Harris Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 12:01 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:01 Time Completed : 12:05 Synopsis: 22MCE1057 Vacation Check Incident Address : Heritage Trl Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: Judy Edginton, Carol Harris Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 12:06 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:07 Time Completed : 12:11 Synopsis: 22MCE1058 Vacation Check Incident Address : CONESTOGA Pkwy Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: Judy Edginton, Carol Harris Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 12:15 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:16 Time Completed : 12:21 Synopsis: 22MCE1059 Vacation Check Incident Address : Bluff Shadow Ct Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: Judy Edginton, Carol Harris Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 12:25 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:26 Time Completed : 12:34 Synopsis: 22MDC0393 Transport Incident Address : s casino center Las Vegas NV Responding Officers: C Thornley Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: J3 Time Reported: 15:11 Time Dispatched: 15:22 Time Arrived : 16:33 Time Completed : 18:57 Synopsis: An officer transported one adult male to Clark County Detention Center. 22MDC0394 Disorderly Conduct Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Empey Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: J4 Time Reported: 03:38 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 03:38 Time Completed : 03:51 Synopsis: One adult male was placed in the safe cell due to his action towards the officers and staff of the detention center. 22MDC0395 Transport Incident Address : S Casino Center Blvd Responding Officers: C Thornley Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: J3 Time Reported: 09:34 Time Dispatched: 09:37 Time Arrived : 10:47 Time Completed : 13:47 Synopsis: An officer transported an adult male to CCDC. 22MDC0396 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: J5 Time Reported: 16:07 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:07 Time Completed : 17:29 Synopsis: Inmate property was left un-claimed for thirty days. Items were disposed of. For more information please contact our Public Information Officer at (702) 346-5262 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Report Includes: All reported dates between `06:00:00 07/16/22` and `18:00:00 07/17/22` All natures All responsible officers All received by officers All dispositions All locations All cities All agencies -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- *** End of Report /sds/app/force/custom/rplwdal.18-6 ***