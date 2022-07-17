By Abbey Snow

Meet and Greet Lions Members at Mesquite Library August 6th.

The Mesquite Library will have a membership meet and greet for the public to meet some of the Lions Club International members from district 46 on August 6th at noon. Kimo Harward is a District Governor of Nevada with the International Association of Lions Clubs. He was first introduced to the Lion’s Club in 2009 at a local library.

“ In late 2009 I was invited along with several others to an informal social gathering about the Lions Club being held at a library near my office,” Harward said. “Truthfully, I was only slightly interested but saw an opportunity to market my business. It became much more than I imagined. The presentation was simple and to the point. The people were friendly and fun. I left knowing I wanted to be involved. Since then I’ve developed personal relationships with people all over the world as well as my neighbors right here at home.”

Harward said the Lions Clubs International is one of the largest humanitarian organizations in the world. Lions are in over 220 countries. Even with so many different cultures, religions, and governments, you still realize the needs are the same such as preventable blindness, diabetes, childhood cancer, the environment, natural disasters, youth, and hunger.

“We’re just a group of like minded men and women interested in improving our communities,” Harward said. “We meet humanitarian challenges both locally and globally with a force of over 1.4 million volunteers. Why? We live in a world of imbalance, contradiction, and inconsistency but together we have opportunities to bring about compassion, optimism, and harmony. In this world of calamity, burden, and misfortune, Lions create resources of aid, relief, and hope. Our motto is ‘We Serve’”

Harward said they would like to form a Lions club in Mesquite and will be sharing information on who they are and what they do. The purpose of the meet and greet works both ways. They want to sponsor individuals of good character as well as those with the leadership skills that will be needed from the very beginning.

“Come to the Mesquite Library on August 6th at noon to learn more,” Harward said “ All are welcome.“