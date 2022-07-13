WEDNESDAY, JULY 13

Preschool Storytime: 10-11 a.m. Mesquite Library, 121 W. 1st N St. Join for stories, songs and activities that build early literacy. For children ages 3-5 and their caregivers. Call 702-507-4080.

Chamber of Commerce luncheon: 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., Oasis Grille Room, 100 Palmer Lane. What’s Happening Mesquite the Lunch Version with a Twist.” Cost is $30 for chamber members. Call 702-346-2902.

3D Pen Coloring: 3 – 4:30 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Come learn more about 3D Pen Coloring. Info: 702-507-4080.

Republican Women’s Club (for men & women): Doors open at 5 p.m., Meeting 5:30 – 7 p.m., Mesquite Veteran’s Center, 840 Hafen Lane. Meetings the second Wednesday of each month. For information, call Sue at 858-254-1214 or email: swtinsd@gmail.com.

THURSDAY, JULY 14

Sunrise Rotary: 7:30 a.m. Meets every Thursday at CSN. Room 1. For more information, contact Deb Parsley at 702-420-4494.

Mesquite Mystery Book Club: 11 a.m. – noon. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Pick up this month’s selection from the customer service desk and read it prior to the meeting. Then join in the discussion. Call 702-507-4080.

Coloring for Adults: 2:30-3:30 p.m., Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join for a relaxing session of coloring intricate and meditative designs of various artists. Info: 702-507-4080.

Chaya the Mechanic – A Deeper Dive Into Car Ownership: 3 – 4 p.m., Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Want to dive deeper in the basics? This class covers tops like tune-ups, transmission fluid, and cleaning your car to protect your investment. Free and open to the public. Intended for teens in grades 6-12. Info: 702-507-4080.

STEAM Activities for Kids: 4-5 p.m., Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Participate each week in fun, hands-on Science, Technology, Engineering, Art or Math activity. Info: 702-507-4080.