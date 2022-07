07/11/22 Mesquite Police Department 6202 06:06 Daily Activity Log, with Synopsis Page: 1 Date: 07/09/22 For more information please contact our Public Information Officer at (702) 346-5262 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 220709033 Citizen Assist Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Hughes Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: P1 Time Reported: 18:13 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 18:13 Time Completed : 18:47 Synopsis: 220709034 Theft Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Hughes, L Stewart, J Gleave, D Woods Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: A4 Time Reported: 19:04 Time Dispatched: 19:08 Time Arrived : 19:11 Time Completed : 19:23 Unit: B4 Time Reported: 19:04 Time Dispatched: 19:07 Time Arrived : 19:14 Time Completed : 19:32 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 19:04 Time Dispatched: 19:06 Time Arrived : 19:10 Time Completed : 19:47 Unit: P1 Time Reported: 19:04 Time Dispatched: 19:07 Time Arrived : 19:09 Time Completed : 19:42 Synopsis: Officers responded to a report of shoplifting. 07/11/22 Mesquite Police Department 6202 18:06 Daily Activity Log, with Synopsis Page: 1 Date: 07/09/22 For more information please contact our Public Information Officer at (702) 346-5262 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 220709007 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 06:39 Time Dispatched: 06:50 Time Arrived : 06:39 Time Completed : 06:47 Synopsis: 220709008 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R3 Time Reported: 06:40 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:40 Time Completed : 06:42 Synopsis: 220709009 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 06:47 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:47 Time Completed : 06:50 Synopsis: 220709010 Trespassing IP Incident Address : Aztec Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood, S Bruehl Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: B3 Time Reported: 06:49 Time Dispatched: 06:55 Time Arrived : 07:06 Time Completed : 06:56 Unit: R3 Time Reported: 06:49 Time Dispatched: 06:55 Time Arrived : 07:07 Time Completed : 11:46 Synopsis: An officer responded to a residence, in reference to a trespass violator. 220709011 Verbal Disturbance IP Incident Address : Pulsipher Ln # 4105 Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman, J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 10:05 Time Dispatched: 10:14 Time Arrived : 10:18 Time Completed : 10:36 Unit: C3 Time Reported: 10:05 Time Dispatched: 10:14 Time Arrived : 10:14 Time Completed : 10:35 Synopsis: 220709012 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 10:16 Time Dispatched: 10:58 Time Arrived : 10:17 Time Completed : 10:20 Synopsis: 220709013 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 10:41 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:41 Time Completed : 10:42 Synopsis: 220709014 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 10:53 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:53 Time Completed : 10:57 Synopsis: 220709015 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : FALCON RIDGE Pkwy & BERTHA HOWE Ave Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 11:14 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:14 Time Completed : 11:15 Synopsis: 220709016 Controlled Substance Problem Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood, S Bruehl, R Longman, J Cheney Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: A3 Time Reported: 11:16 Time Dispatched: 12:09 Time Arrived : 12:12 Time Completed : 12:52 Unit: B3 Time Reported: 11:16 Time Dispatched: 11:20 Time Arrived : 11:24 Time Completed : 12:21 Unit: C3 Time Reported: 11:16 Time Dispatched: 11:20 Time Arrived : 11:24 Time Completed : 13:22 Unit: R3 Time Reported: 11:16 Time Dispatched: 11:46 Time Arrived : 11:51 Time Completed : 12:11 Synopsis: Officers responded to a hotel parking lot for a report of a suspicious vehicle. One adult male and one adult female were arrested for drug related charges. 220709017 Vacation Check Incident Address : Spyglass Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Judy Edginton, Carol Harris Disposition : A Active Unit: V1 Time Reported: 12:04 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:05 Time Completed : 12:15 Synopsis: 220709020 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W OLD MILL Rd & W MESQUITE Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 13:26 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:27 Time Completed : 13:28 Synopsis: 220709021 Person On Foot Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 13:38 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:38 Time Completed : 13:42 Synopsis: 220709022 Trespassing Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood, R Longman Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: A3 Time Reported: 13:46 Time Dispatched: 13:51 Time Arrived : 13:55 Time Completed : 14:22 Unit: B3 Time Reported: 13:46 Time Dispatched: 13:51 Time Arrived : 13:58 Time Completed : 15:17 Synopsis: Officers responded to a trespass call at a casino. One male was issued a citation for trespass. 220709023 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 14:22 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:22 Time Completed : 14:22 Synopsis: 220709024 Intoxicated Person Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman, J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 14:52 Time Dispatched: 14:55 Time Arrived : 14:56 Time Completed : 15:24 Unit: C3 Time Reported: 14:52 Time Dispatched: 14:57 Time Arrived : 15:01 Time Completed : 15:09 Synopsis: 220709025 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 15:24 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:24 Time Completed : 15:25 Synopsis: 220709026 Battery on Person Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood, S Bruehl, R Longman, J Cheney Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: A3 Time Reported: 15:27 Time Dispatched: 15:29 Time Arrived : 15:31 Time Completed : 17:36 Unit: B3 Time Reported: 15:27 Time Dispatched: 15:29 Time Arrived : 15:33 Time Completed : 16:06 Unit: C3 Time Reported: 15:27 Time Dispatched: 15:29 Time Arrived : 15:33 Time Completed : 16:02 Unit: R3 Time Reported: 15:27 Time Dispatched: 15:29 Time Arrived : 15:34 Time Completed : 15:59 Synopsis: An officer responded to a call at a casino in reference to a female causing a disturbance. One female was cited for two counts of battery and one count of breach of peace. 220709027 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: K Davis Disposition : A Active Unit: 6223 Time Reported: 15:42 Time Dispatched: 15:44 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 15:44 Synopsis: 220709028 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R3 Time Reported: 15:59 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:59 Time Completed : 16:00 Synopsis: 220709029 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 16:02 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:02 Time Completed : 16:19 Synopsis: 220709030 Controlled Substance Problem Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Hughes, A Castaneda Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: P1 Time Reported: 16:54 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 17:16 Time Completed : 17:20 Unit: P2 Time Reported: 16:54 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 17:05 Time Completed : 18:26 Synopsis: A detective conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic violation. One adult female was cited for drug paraphernalia. 220709031 K9 Search Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Hughes Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: P1 Time Reported: 17:20 Time Dispatched: 18:47 Time Arrived : 17:20 Time Completed : 18:13 Synopsis: 220709032 Suspicious/Pers Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave, D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 17:56 Time Dispatched: 18:43 Time Arrived : 18:47 Time Completed : 19:08 Unit: B4 Time Reported: 17:56 Time Dispatched: 18:43 Time Arrived : 18:47 Time Completed : 19:06 Synopsis: 220709033 Citizen Assist Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Hughes Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: P1 Time Reported: 18:13 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 18:13 Time Completed : 18:47 Synopsis: 220709034 Theft Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Hughes, L Stewart, J Gleave, D Woods Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: A4 Time Reported: 19:04 Time Dispatched: 19:08 Time Arrived : 19:11 Time Completed : 19:23 Unit: B4 Time Reported: 19:04 Time Dispatched: 19:07 Time Arrived : 19:14 Time Completed : 19:32 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 19:04 Time Dispatched: 19:06 Time Arrived : 19:10 Time Completed : 19:47 Unit: P1 Time Reported: 19:04 Time Dispatched: 19:07 Time Arrived : 19:09 Time Completed : 19:42 Synopsis: Officers responded to a report of shoplifting. One adult female was cited and released for pettit larceny and trespassed from the store. 220709035 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 19:43 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 19:43 Time Completed : 19:51 Synopsis: 220709036 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Stewart Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C4 Time Reported: 19:47 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 19:47 Time Completed : 19:56 Synopsis: 220709037 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 20:14 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:14 Time Completed : 20:34 Synopsis: 220709038 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Hughes, L Stewart, J Gleave, D Woods, A Cas Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 20:41 Time Dispatched: 20:45 Time Arrived : 20:45 Time Completed : 21:19 Unit: B4 Time Reported: 20:41 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:46 Time Completed : 21:06 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 20:41 Time Dispatched: 20:45 Time Arrived : 20:48 Time Completed : 21:03 Unit: P1 Time Reported: 20:41 Time Dispatched: 20:45 Time Arrived : 20:47 Time Completed : 21:03 Unit: P2 Time Reported: 20:41 Time Dispatched: 20:45 Time Arrived : 20:49 Time Completed : Synopsis: Police responded to a casino reference a fight. Information was gathered and a report was completed. 220709039 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : Riverside Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Hughes, L Stewart, J Gleave, D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 21:14 Time Dispatched: 21:19 Time Arrived : 21:24 Time Completed : 21:24 Unit: B4 Time Reported: 21:14 Time Dispatched: 21:19 Time Arrived : 21:23 Time Completed : 21:41 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 21:14 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:24 Time Completed : 21:41 Unit: P1 Time Reported: 21:14 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:23 Time Completed : 21:42 Synopsis: 220709040 Citizen Assist Incident Address : Mesquite Springs Dr # 102 Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 21:17 Time Dispatched: 21:53 Time Arrived : 21:29 Time Completed : 21:24 Synopsis: Police responded to a residence reference a citizen assist. A report was completed. 220709041 Trespassing Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Stewart, J Gleave, D Woods Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: A4 Time Reported: 21:33 Time Dispatched: 21:43 Time Arrived : 21:48 Time Completed : 21:53 Unit: B4 Time Reported: 21:33 Time Dispatched: 21:43 Time Arrived : 21:44 Time Completed : 22:56 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 21:33 Time Dispatched: 21:43 Time Arrived : 21:44 Time Completed : 22:02 Synopsis: Officers responded to a casino for a trespass violator being back on property. The trespass violator was issued a citation for trespassing and released. 220709042 Citizen Assist Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Stewart, D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 23:09 Time Dispatched: 23:12 Time Arrived : 23:17 Time Completed : 23:47 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 23:09 Time Dispatched: 23:12 Time Arrived : 23:17 Time Completed : 23:34 Synopsis: 220710001 Traffic Stop Incident Address : I15 NB Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Hughes, A Castaneda Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: P1 Time Reported: 00:52 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 00:56 Time Completed : 01:07 Unit: P2 Time Reported: 00:52 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 00:55 Time Completed : 01:07 Synopsis: 220710002 Driving Under the Influence Incident Address : N SANDHILL Blvd & E FIRST NORTH St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave, D Woods Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: A4 Time Reported: 01:23 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 01:24 Time Completed : 04:54 Unit: B4 Time Reported: 01:23 Time Dispatched: 01:25 Time Arrived : 01:25 Time Completed : 02:10 Synopsis: An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for traffic violations. One adult male was arrested for DUI and traffic related charges. 220710003 Trespassing Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Stewart, D Woods Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: B4 Time Reported: 02:04 Time Dispatched: 02:10 Time Arrived : 02:12 Time Completed : 02:25 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 02:04 Time Dispatched: 02:07 Time Arrived : 02:12 Time Completed : 02:24 Synopsis: Officers responded to a trespassing in progress. One adult male was cited for trespassing. 220710004 Domestic Trouble Incident Address : Greens Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Stewart, D Woods Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: B4 Time Reported: 02:15 Time Dispatched: 02:25 Time Arrived : 02:28 Time Completed : 02:41 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 02:15 Time Dispatched: 02:24 Time Arrived : 02:29 Time Completed : 02:40 Synopsis: Officers responded to multiple calls of a suspicious male in the area. One male was arrested for domestic battery and driving under the influence of alcohol. 220710005 Citizen Assist Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 03:24 Time Dispatched: 06:42 Time Arrived : 03:25 Time Completed : 03:55 Synopsis: 220710006 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 04:26 Time Dispatched: 05:01 Time Arrived : 05:01 Time Completed : 05:03 Synopsis: 220710007 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 06:54 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:54 Time Completed : 06:55 Synopsis: 220710008 Fraud Incident Address : Vineyard Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent, S Ruth Disposition : A Active Unit: C1 Time Reported: 06:53 Time Dispatched: 08:16 Time Arrived : 08:05 Time Completed : 10:16 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 06:53 Time Dispatched: 08:40 Time Arrived : 08:45 Time Completed : 08:49 Synopsis: Officers took a report for an alleged fraud. This investigation is ongoing. 220710009 Trespassing Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent, S Ruth Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: C1 Time Reported: 07:02 Time Dispatched: 07:04 Time Arrived : 07:07 Time Completed : 07:53 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 07:02 Time Dispatched: 07:04 Time Arrived : 07:09 Time Completed : 07:53 Synopsis: Officers responded to a casino in reference to a male refusing to leave property after being trespassed. One adult male was arrested for trespassing. 220710010 Verbal Disturbance IP Incident Address : S Arrowhead Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent, S Ruth, M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 07:47 Time Dispatched: 07:53 Time Arrived : 07:56 Time Completed : 08:06 Unit: C1 Time Reported: 07:47 Time Dispatched: 07:53 Time Arrived : 07:56 Time Completed : 08:05 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 07:47 Time Dispatched: 07:53 Time Arrived : 07:56 Time Completed : 08:05 Synopsis: 220710011 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 08:18 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:19 Time Completed : 08:23 Synopsis: 220710012 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Bertha Howe Ave Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 09:44 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:44 Time Completed : 09:45 Synopsis: 220710013 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent, M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 09:58 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:58 Time Completed : 10:06 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 09:58 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:01 Time Completed : 10:04 Synopsis: 220710014 Parking Problem Incident Address : Sandbar St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth, M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 12:19 Time Dispatched: 12:24 Time Arrived : 12:33 Time Completed : 12:41 Unit: C1 Time Reported: 12:19 Time Dispatched: 12:24 Time Arrived : 12:33 Time Completed : 12:45 Synopsis: 220710015 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : El Dorado Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 13:06 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:06 Time Completed : 13:29 Synopsis: 220710016 Fire Incident Address : Thompson Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent, S Ruth, J Stout Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 13:44 Time Dispatched: 13:48 Time Arrived : 13:49 Time Completed : 13:55 Unit: ENG11 Time Reported: 13:44 Time Dispatched: 13:48 Time Arrived : 13:51 Time Completed : 13:56 Unit: ENG31 Time Reported: 13:44 Time Dispatched: 13:48 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 13:53 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 13:44 Time Dispatched: 13:48 Time Arrived : 13:49 Time Completed : 13:53 Unit: RES31 Time Reported: 13:44 Time Dispatched: 13:49 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 13:53 Unit: S2 Time Reported: 13:44 Time Dispatched: 13:49 Time Arrived : 13:51 Time Completed : 13:51 Unit: STA01 Time Reported: 13:44 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : 13:48 Synopsis: 220710017 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : THOMPSON DR Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 14:16 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:16 Time Completed : 14:16 Synopsis: 220710018 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W PIONEER Blvd & HORIZON Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R1 Time Reported: 14:18 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:18 Time Completed : 14:19 Synopsis: 220710019 Welfare Check Incident Address : MESQUITE SPRINGS Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R1 Time Reported: 15:58 Time Dispatched: 16:06 Time Arrived : 16:10 Time Completed : 16:45 Synopsis: 220710020 Traffic accident W/O injury Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 16:16 Time Dispatched: 16:41 Time Arrived : 16:41 Time Completed : 17:17 Synopsis: 220710021 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : N Willow St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 16:18 Time Dispatched: 16:36 Time Arrived : 16:36 Time Completed : 16:39 Synopsis: 22ACO2100 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Melchor Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H5 Time Reported: 06:00 Time Dispatched: 07:07 Time Arrived : 06:00 Time Completed : 06:46 Synopsis: 22ACO2101 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 06:42 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:42 Time Completed : 06:44 Synopsis: 22ACO2102 Animal Medical Event Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 06:45 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:45 Time Completed : 06:45 Synopsis: 22ACO2103 Animal Medical Event Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 06:46 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:46 Time Completed : 06:47 Synopsis: 22ACO2104 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Melchor Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H5 Time Reported: 06:46 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:46 Time Completed : 06:47 Synopsis: 22ACO2105 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 06:53 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:53 Time Completed : 07:00 Synopsis: 22ACO2106 Animal Adopt Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 12:50 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:50 Time Completed : 12:52 Synopsis: 22ACO2107 Animal Adopt Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 12:53 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:53 Time Completed : 12:53 Synopsis: 22ACO2108 Animal Release Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 13:54 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:54 Time Completed : 13:56 Synopsis: 22ACO2109 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 05:45 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:45 Time Completed : 06:52 Synopsis: 22ACO2110 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy WAy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 05:52 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:52 Time Completed : 06:36 Synopsis: 22ACO2111 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Melchor Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H5 Time Reported: 05:57 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:57 Time Completed : 06:33 Synopsis: 22ACO2112 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Melchor Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H5 Time Reported: 06:34 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:34 Time Completed : 06:34 Synopsis: 22ACO2113 Animal Medical Event Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Melchor Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H5 Time Reported: 06:36 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:36 Time Completed : 06:37 Synopsis: 22ACO2114 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 06:36 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:36 Time Completed : 06:37 Synopsis: 22ACO2115 Animal Medical Event Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Melchor Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H5 Time Reported: 06:37 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:37 Time Completed : 06:38 Synopsis: 22ACO2116 Animal Medical Event Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 06:37 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:37 Time Completed : 06:38 Synopsis: 22ACO2117 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 06:53 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:53 Time Completed : 06:54 Synopsis: 22ACO2118 Animal Pickup Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : A Active Unit: H4 Time Reported: 07:31 Time Dispatched: 07:34 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 07:39 Synopsis: PU Black&White Shih Tzu Mix From the Virgin River Casino Security office Owner was arrested. 07/10/2022 Owners Name Glenn Spencer 22ACO2119 Animal Pickup Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Melchor Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H5 Time Reported: 07:51 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:51 Time Completed : 07:52 Synopsis: 22ACO2120 Animal Medical Event Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 15:10 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:10 Time Completed : 15:12 Synopsis: 22ACO2121 Animal Medical Event Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 15:13 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:13 Time Completed : 15:13 Synopsis: 22ACO2122 Animal Medical Event Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 15:14 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:14 Time Completed : 15:15 Synopsis: 22ACO2123 Animal Medical Event Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 15:15 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:15 Time Completed : 15:16 Synopsis: 22ACO2124 Animal Medical Event Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 15:16 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:16 Time Completed : 15:17 Synopsis: 22ACO2125 Animal Medical Event Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 15:18 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:18 Time Completed : 15:19 Synopsis: 22MCC2297 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 08:08 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:09 Time Completed : 08:09 Synopsis: 22MCC2298 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 08:09 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:10 Time Completed : 08:10 Synopsis: 22MCC2299 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : W PIONEER BLVD Responding Officers: K Davis Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6223 Time Reported: 11:54 Time Dispatched: 11:58 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 11:58 Synopsis: 22MCC2300 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: K Davis Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6223 Time Reported: 12:07 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:08 Time Completed : 12:20 Synopsis: 22MCC2301 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: K Davis Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6223 Time Reported: 12:20 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:21 Time Completed : 12:33 Synopsis: 22MCC2302 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 15:43 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:43 Time Completed : 16:00 Synopsis: 22MCC2303 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: K Davis Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6223 Time Reported: 15:42 Time Dispatched: 15:44 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 15:44 Synopsis: 22MCC2304 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Responding Officers: K Davis Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6223 Time Reported: 17:50 Time Dispatched: 17:54 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 17:54 Synopsis: 22MCC2305 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : WEST Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: H Law Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 20:53 Time Dispatched: 20:54 Time Arrived : 20:55 Time Completed : 20:55 Synopsis: 22MCC2306 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: H Law Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 22:29 Time Dispatched: 22:36 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 22:36 Synopsis: 22MCC2307 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: H Law Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 01:38 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : 01:39 Synopsis: 22MCC2308 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Chacon Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6173 Time Reported: 04:27 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 04:27 Time Completed : 04:39 Synopsis: 22MCE0967 Vacation Check Incident Address : Mesa Blvd # 101 Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Judy Edginton, Carol Harris Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 10:18 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:19 Time Completed : 10:24 Synopsis: 22MCE0968 Vacation Check Incident Address : Appletree Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Judy Edginton, Carol Harris Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 10:31 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:31 Time Completed : 10:35 Synopsis: 22MCE0969 Vacation Check Incident Address : Chaparral Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Judy Edginton, Carol Harris Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 10:40 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:40 Time Completed : 10:44 Synopsis: 22MCE0970 Vacation Check Incident Address : Carrara Ct Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Judy Edginton, Carol Harris Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 10:55 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:56 Time Completed : 11:01 Synopsis: 22MCE0971 Vacation Check Incident Address : Copper Springs Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Judy Edginton, Carol Harris Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 11:08 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:09 Time Completed : 11:15 Synopsis: 22MCE0972 Vacation Check Incident Address : Amen Ct Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Judy Edginton, Carol Harris Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 11:22 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:22 Time Completed : 11:27 Synopsis: 22MCE0973 Vacation Check Incident Address : Amen Ct Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Judy Edginton, Carol Harris Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 11:30 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:30 Time Completed : 11:35 Synopsis: 22MCE0974 Vacation Check Incident Address : Coventry Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Judy Edginton, Carol Harris Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 11:55 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:55 Time Completed : 11:59 Synopsis: 22MCE0975 Vacation Check Incident Address : Spyglass Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Judy Edginton, Carol Harris Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 12:04 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:05 Time Completed : 12:15 Synopsis: 22MCE0976 Vacation Check Incident Address : Via Ventana Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Judy Edginton, Carol Harris Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 12:23 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:24 Time Completed : 12:30 Synopsis: 22MCE0977 Vacation Check Incident Address : Valerie Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Judy Edginton, Carol Harris Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 12:43 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:43 Time Completed : 12:47 Synopsis: 22MCE0978 Security Check Incident Address : Valley View Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, Michael Otero Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: BP1 Time Reported: 06:20 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:20 Time Completed : 06:30 Synopsis: 22MCE0979 Security Check Incident Address : Woodbury Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, Michael Otero Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: BP1 Time Reported: 07:10 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:11 Time Completed : 07:14 Synopsis: 22MDC0364 Safe Cell Hold Jail Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Macias, D Shumway Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: J9 Time Reported: 06:03 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:05 Time Completed : 09:11 Synopsis: Inmate placed in safe cell holding for his safety. 22MDC0365 TPO/Restraining Order Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: B Swanson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: J2 Time Reported: 12:08 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:22 Time Completed : 15:07 Synopsis: For more information please contact our Public Information Officer at (702) 346-5262 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Report Includes: All reported dates between 