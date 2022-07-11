MONDAY, JULY 11

Storytime for ages 0-5 years: 10-11 a.m., Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join for stories, songs, rhymes and activities. For children ages 0-5 and their caregivers. Call 702-507-4080.

Coloring for Adults: 1-2 p.m., Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join for a relaxing session of coloring intricate and meditative designs of various artists. Info: 702-507-4080.

Internet Basics: 3-4 p.m. . Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. St. Learn how to connect to the internet, how to stay safe while searching for information on the web, send email and more. Info: 702-507-4080.

Lego Club: 3:30 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Kids ages 5-11 are invited to come and make super creations out of Legos. Call 702-507-4080.

Bereavement Group: 5-6:30 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. St. This is a group headed by Mesa View/Virgin Valley Hospice. For more information, call 702-346-5224.

Virgin Valley Amateur Radio Club: 6 p.m. Fire Station No. 3. The club meets on the second Monday of each month. For more information, please go to our website at: www.vvarc.net

TUESDAY, JULY 12

Coffee With a Cop: 7-9 a.m., Hole Foods Bakery, 12 W. Mesquite Blvd. Join with neighbors, police officers and deputies for coffee and conversation.

COVID-19 mobile testing: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Jimmy Hughes Campus, 150 N. Yucca St. Administrated by Curative. Tests are free. Walk-ups welcome, appointments can be made at https://curative.com/.

Toddler Storytime: 10-11 a.m., Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Toddlers enjoy songs, nursery rhymes, stories and finger plays. Call 702-507-4080.

Rotary Club: Noon, Mesquite Library, 121 W. 1st N St. Email questions to lindakgault@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/MesquiteNVRotary/.

Perler Bead Club: 2:30 – 3:30 p.m., Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join for a fun, summer-themed perler bead activity each week in July. All supplies provided. Call 702-507-4080.

AHA Heartsaver: 3-7 p.m. City of Mesquite Fire Station 3, 3 John Deere Drive. First aid and CPR classes for those with little or no medical training.

Teen Paint Night: 5-6 p.m., Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Teen program operate under the principles of HOMAGO: Hanging Our, Messing Around, Geeking Out. Refers to spaces and learning activities that allow for flexible, hands-on experimentation, collaboration and tinkering in areas of professional interest. All supplies provided. Call 702-507-4080.

City Council meeting: 5 p.m., City Hall, 10 E. Mesquite Blvd. Regular meetings the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month.