220629042 Reckless Driver
Incident Address : I15 NB
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: T Bundy
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: S4 Time Reported: 18:04 Time Dispatched: 18:29
Time Arrived : 18:29 Time Completed : 18:30
Synopsis:
220629043 Death Ivestigation
Incident Address : Cottonwood Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Thatcher
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 18:11 Time Dispatched: 18:18
Time Arrived : 18:24 Time Completed : 20:14
Unit: BAT03 Time Reported: 18:11 Time Dispatched: 18:16
Time Arrived : 18:24 Time Completed : 18:46
Unit: RES11 Time Reported: 18:11 Time Dispatched: 18:14
Time Arrived : 18:17 Time Completed : 18:56
Unit: RES12 Time Reported: 18:11 Time Dispatched: 18:15
Time Arrived : 18:17 Time Completed : 18:56
Unit: STA01 Time Reported: 18:11 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 18:14
Synopsis:
An officer responded to an agency assist. A report was taken.
220629044 Civil Dispute
Incident Address : Pulsipher Ln # 6212
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave, E Baron
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 18:19 Time Dispatched: 18:23
Time Arrived : 18:31 Time Completed : 19:00
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 18:19 Time Dispatched: 18:23
Time Arrived : 18:31 Time Completed : 19:02
Synopsis:
220629046 Citizen Assist
Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: T Bundy, J Gleave
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 18:55 Time Dispatched: 19:00
Time Arrived : 19:07 Time Completed : 19:33
Unit: S4 Time Reported: 18:55 Time Dispatched: 19:15
Time Arrived : 19:17 Time Completed : 19:24
Synopsis:
220629047 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Joshua Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Baron
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 19:48 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 19:49 Time Completed : 19:56
Synopsis:
220629048 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : S FALCON RIDGE Pkwy
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Baron
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 20:11 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 20:11 Time Completed : 20:31
Synopsis:
220629049 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Cottonwood Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Thatcher
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 20:14 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 20:14 Time Completed : 20:17
Synopsis:
220629050 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : W PIONEER Blvd & REDD HILLS Pkwy
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Thatcher
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 20:30 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 20:30 Time Completed : 20:33
Synopsis:
220629051 Driving Under the Influence
Incident Address : N SANDHILL Blvd & HILLSIDE Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave, E Baron, A Thatcher
Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 21:56 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 21:57 Time Completed : 01:18
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 21:56 Time Dispatched: 21:57
Time Arrived : 22:08 Time Completed : 00:44
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 21:56 Time Dispatched: 21:57
Time Arrived : 22:01 Time Completed : 23:57
Synopsis:
An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic violation. One
adult female was arrested for DUI.
220629052 Noise Disturbance
Incident Address : Riverside Rd # 7A
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: T Bundy
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: S4 Time Reported: 23:42 Time Dispatched: 23:59
Time Arrived : 00:08 Time Completed : 00:14
Synopsis:
220630001 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : N ARROWHEAD Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Baron
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 01:45 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 01:45 Time Completed : 01:47
Synopsis:
220630002 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Baron, A Thatcher
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 02:35 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 02:35 Time Completed : 02:50
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 02:35 Time Dispatched: 02:36
Time Arrived : 02:37 Time Completed : 02:49
Synopsis:
220630003 Information Report
Incident Address : W PIONEER Blvd
Mesquite NV 89034
Responding Officers: E Baron
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 02:34 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 02:36 Time Completed : 02:36
Synopsis:
220630004 Found Property
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave, E Baron, A Thatcher
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 02:35 Time Dispatched: 02:55
Time Arrived : 02:59 Time Completed : 03:54
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 02:35 Time Dispatched: 02:59
Time Arrived : 03:04 Time Completed : 03:24
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 02:35 Time Dispatched: 03:00
Time Arrived : 03:04 Time Completed : 03:22
Synopsis:
Police responded to a casino regarding found property. A report was completed.
220630005 Alarm
Incident Address : Palmer Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Baron, A Thatcher
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 03:44 Time Dispatched: 03:46
Time Arrived : 03:50 Time Completed : 03:57
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 03:44 Time Dispatched: 03:46
Time Arrived : 03:52 Time Completed : 04:05
Synopsis:
22ACO2009 Animal Shelter Cleaning
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Jose L Macias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H1 Time Reported: 05:36 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 05:36 Time Completed : 06:58
Synopsis:
22ACO2010 Animal Shelter Cleaning
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H2 Time Reported: 05:46 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 05:46 Time Completed : 06:42
Synopsis:
22ACO2011 Animal Shelter Cleaning
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 05:57 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 05:57 Time Completed : 06:51
Synopsis:
22MCC2190 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: H Law
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 19:31 Time Dispatched: 19:32
Time Arrived : 19:33 Time Completed : 19:33
Synopsis:
22MCC2191 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Fawson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 20:55 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 20:55 Time Completed : 20:56
Synopsis:
22MCC2192 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Fawson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 22:12 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 22:13 Time Completed : 22:22
Synopsis:
22MCC2193 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: H Law
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 22:31 Time Dispatched: 22:31
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 22:31
Synopsis:
220629008 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Cheney
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 06:49 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:49 Time Completed : 07:18
Synopsis:
220629009 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : MESA Blvd & MARILYN Pkwy
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 07:13 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 07:13 Time Completed : 07:17
Synopsis:
220629010 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : S Lower Flat Top Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 07:14 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 07:14 Time Completed : 07:42
Synopsis:
220629011 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Cheney
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 07:19 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 07:19 Time Completed : 07:20
Synopsis:
220629012 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 07:29 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 07:29 Time Completed : 07:37
Synopsis:
220629013 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Cheney
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 07:35 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 07:35 Time Completed : 07:41
Synopsis:
220629014 VIN OHV Number Inspection
Incident Address : Myrtle Ct
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Monty Dibble, Michael Otero
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 08:03 Time Dispatched: 08:07
Time Arrived : 08:24 Time Completed : 08:35
Synopsis:
220629016 Traffic Problem
Incident Address : FALCON RIDGE Pkwy & FLAT TOP MESA Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 10:55 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:55 Time Completed : 11:04
Synopsis:
220629017 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 11:29 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:29 Time Completed : 11:32
Synopsis:
220629018 Traffic Accident w/ Injuries
Incident Address : FALCON RIDGE Pkwy & W PIONEER Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood, R Longman, R Hughes
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 11:38 Time Dispatched: 11:44
Time Arrived : 11:48 Time Completed : 13:40
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 11:38 Time Dispatched: 11:44
Time Arrived : 11:51 Time Completed : 11:51
Unit: BAT03 Time Reported: 11:38 Time Dispatched: 11:43
Time Arrived : 11:45 Time Completed : 13:09
Unit: ENG11 Time Reported: 11:38 Time Dispatched: 11:42
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 11:45
Unit: P1 Time Reported: 11:38 Time Dispatched: 11:45
Time Arrived : 11:45 Time Completed : 11:51
Unit: RES32 Time Reported: 11:38 Time Dispatched: 11:42
Time Arrived : 11:45 Time Completed : 13:08
Synopsis:
An officer responded to a two vehicle accident and a report was taken.
220629019 Traffic accident W/O injury
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 11:52 Time Dispatched: 11:59
Time Arrived : 11:59 Time Completed : 12:12
Synopsis:
220629020 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 12:03 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220629021 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 12:11 Time Dispatched: 12:17
Time Arrived : 12:12 Time Completed : 12:12
Synopsis:
220629022 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 12:12 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:12 Time Completed : 12:17
Synopsis:
220629024 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Bruehl
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 12:37 Time Dispatched: 12:54
Time Arrived : 13:20 Time Completed : 13:25
Synopsis:
220629025 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Cheney
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 12:47 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:47 Time Completed : 12:48
Synopsis:
220629026 Records Dissemination
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 13:10 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220629027 Records Dissemination
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 13:13 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220629028 Alarm
Incident Address : Falcon Ridge Pkwy # 300-B
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Bruehl, R Longman
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 13:29 Time Dispatched: 13:40
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 13:48
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 13:29 Time Dispatched: 13:34
Time Arrived : 13:40 Time Completed : 14:19
Synopsis:
220629029 Fraud
Incident Address : Cedar Wood Trl
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman
Disposition : A Active
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 13:40 Time Dispatched: 14:19
Time Arrived : 14:19 Time Completed : 16:08
Synopsis:
An officer responded to a fraud call. A report was taken on the incident.
220629030 Vet appt drop off
Incident Address : Riverside Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 13:54 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 13:54 Time Completed : 14:12
Synopsis:
220629031 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Cheney
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 14:23 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 14:23 Time Completed : 14:32
Synopsis:
220629032 Agency Assistance
Incident Address : I15 NB
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: CANCELLED
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: CANCELLED Time Reported: 14:56 Time Dispatched: 15:22
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 15:22
Synopsis:
220629033 Records Dissemination
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 15:05 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220629034 Alarm
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd # 11
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood, J Cheney
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 15:04 Time Dispatched: 15:08
Time Arrived : 15:11 Time Completed : 15:13
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 15:04 Time Dispatched: 15:16
Time Arrived : 15:16 Time Completed : 15:16
Synopsis:
220629035 Citizen Assist
Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 15:13 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 15:13 Time Completed : 15:22
Synopsis:
220629036 Records Dissemination
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 15:50 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220629037 Agency Assistance
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: G Garcia
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: D5 Time Reported: 16:15 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 16:16 Time Completed : 16:52
Synopsis:
220629038 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 16:32 Time Dispatched: 16:39
Time Arrived : 16:32 Time Completed : 16:33
Synopsis:
220629039 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 16:33 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 16:33 Time Completed : 16:39
Synopsis:
220629040 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 16:40 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 16:40 Time Completed : 16:42
Synopsis:
220629041 Minor Gambling
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: CANCELLED
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: CANCELLED Time Reported: 17:53 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 18:20 Time Completed : 18:20
Synopsis:
220630006 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : FALCON RIDGE Pkwy & W PIONEER Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Cheney
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 07:17 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 07:18 Time Completed : 07:20
Synopsis:
220630007 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 07:29 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 07:29 Time Completed : 07:34
Synopsis:
220630008 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : MESA Blvd & MOUNTAIN Rdg
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 08:10 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 08:10 Time Completed : 08:15
Synopsis:
220630009 Theft
Incident Address : Falcon Ridge Pkwy
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Cheney
Disposition : A Active
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 08:26 Time Dispatched: 08:32
Time Arrived : 08:34 Time Completed : 10:13
Synopsis:
An officer responded to a report of fuel theft at a gas station. This
investigation is ongoing.
220630010 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 08:34 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 08:34 Time Completed : 08:37
Synopsis:
220630011 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Hillside Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood, R Longman, D Shumway
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 08:59 Time Dispatched: 09:04
Time Arrived : 09:11 Time Completed : 10:11
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 08:59 Time Dispatched: 09:04
Time Arrived : 09:09 Time Completed : 10:29
Unit: J9 Time Reported: 08:59 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 08:59 Time Completed : 09:56
Synopsis:
220630012 Records Dissemination
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 09:22 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220630013 Alarm
Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Bruehl
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 09:46 Time Dispatched: 09:59
Time Arrived : 09:59 Time Completed : 10:08
Synopsis:
220630014 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Falcon Ridge Pkwy
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Bruehl
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 10:31 Time Dispatched: 11:13
Time Arrived : 10:33 Time Completed : 11:14
Synopsis:
220630015 Citizen Assist
Incident Address : JENSEN Dr & RIVERSIDE Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Cheney
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 10:42 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:42 Time Completed : 10:46
Synopsis:
220630016 Suspicious Person/Circumstance
Incident Address : S Lower Flat Top Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Cheney
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 11:23 Time Dispatched: 11:43
Time Arrived : 11:50 Time Completed : 11:58
Synopsis:
220630017 Records Dissemination
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 11:47 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220630018 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 12:12 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220630019 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 12:29 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220630020 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 12:34 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220630021 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 12:41 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220630022 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 12:48 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220630023 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 12:59 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220630024 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 13:07 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220630025 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 13:09 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220630026 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : FALCON RIDGE Pkwy & BIRDIE Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 13:10 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 13:11 Time Completed : 13:12
Synopsis:
220630027 Citizen Assist
Incident Address : W Old Mill Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Bruehl
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 13:12 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 13:12 Time Completed : 13:15
Synopsis:
220630028 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 13:17 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220630029 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 13:32 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220630030 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 13:41 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220630031 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: K Davis
Disposition : A Active
Unit: 6223 Time Reported: 13:45 Time Dispatched: 13:48
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 13:48
Synopsis:
220630032 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 13:49 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220630033 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: T Bundy, R Longman
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 13:55 Time Dispatched: 14:00
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 14:08
Unit: S4 Time Reported: 13:55 Time Dispatched: 14:26
Time Arrived : 14:26 Time Completed : 14:54
Synopsis:
220630034 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 14:02 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220630035 Citizen Assist
Incident Address : TURTLEBACK Rd & W PIONEER Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 14:08 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 14:08 Time Completed : 14:27
Synopsis:
220630036 Welfare Check
Incident Address : Weeping Rock Trl
Mesquite NV 89034
Responding Officers: R Longman
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 14:48 Time Dispatched: 14:57
Time Arrived : 15:00 Time Completed : 15:09
Synopsis:
220630037 Verbal Disturbance IP
Incident Address : Hughes Ave
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood, S Bruehl, R Longman, J Cheney
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 15:23 Time Dispatched: 15:29
Time Arrived : 15:34 Time Completed : 15:39
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 15:23 Time Dispatched: 15:28
Time Arrived : 15:31 Time Completed : 15:41
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 15:23 Time Dispatched: 15:28
Time Arrived : 15:33 Time Completed : 15:37
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 15:23 Time Dispatched: 15:28
Time Arrived : 15:40 Time Completed : 15:44
Synopsis:
220630038 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Auto Mall Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 15:29 Time Dispatched: 15:42
Time Arrived : 15:29 Time Completed : 15:29
Synopsis:
220630039 Reckless Driver
Incident Address : I15 SB
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman, A Castaneda
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 15:39 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 15:40 Time Completed : 15:42
Unit: P2 Time Reported: 15:39 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 15:40 Time Completed : 15:48
Synopsis:
220630040 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 15:41 Time Dispatched: 16:04
Time Arrived : 15:42 Time Completed : 15:44
Synopsis:
220630041 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 15:44 Time Dispatched: 16:04
Time Arrived : 15:44 Time Completed : 15:46
Synopsis:
220630042 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 15:46 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 15:46 Time Completed : 16:04
Synopsis:
220630043 Traffic Stop
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman, R Hughes, A Castaneda
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 15:50 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 15:52 Time Completed : 16:28
Unit: P1 Time Reported: 15:50 Time Dispatched: 15:54
Time Arrived : 16:06 Time Completed : 16:15
Unit: P2 Time Reported: 15:50 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 15:52 Time Completed : 16:28
Synopsis:
220630044 Citizen Assist
Incident Address : W OLD MILL Rd & W MESQUITE Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Bruehl
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 15:53 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 15:54 Time Completed : 15:58
Synopsis:
220630045 Traffic Problem
Incident Address : W OLD MILL Rd & JUNIPER Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Bruehl
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 16:03 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 16:03 Time Completed : 16:04
Synopsis:
220630046 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : E Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Cheney
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 16:05 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 16:06 Time Completed : 16:17
Synopsis:
220630047 K9 Search
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Hughes
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: P1 Time Reported: 16:15 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 16:15 Time Completed : 16:29
Synopsis:
220630048 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman, J Gleave
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 16:09 Time Dispatched: 16:33
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 17:03
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 16:09 Time Dispatched: 20:59
Time Arrived : 21:00 Time Completed : 21:24
Synopsis:
220630049 Agency Assistance
Incident Address : Crystal Ct
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood, T Bundy, S Bruehl, J Cheney, D Alejos
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 16:11 Time Dispatched: 16:19
Time Arrived : 16:28 Time Completed : 18:15
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 16:11 Time Dispatched: 17:32
Time Arrived : 17:46 Time Completed : 22:22
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 16:11 Time Dispatched: 16:20
Time Arrived : 16:24 Time Completed : 17:03
Unit: D2 Time Reported: 16:11 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 16:52 Time Completed : 17:32
Unit: ENG31 Time Reported: 16:11 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 16:56 Time Completed : 16:56
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 16:11 Time Dispatched: 16:26
Time Arrived : 16:29 Time Completed : 17:02
Unit: RES11 Time Reported: 16:11 Time Dispatched: 16:15
Time Arrived : 16:17 Time Completed : 16:57
Unit: RES12 Time Reported: 16:11 Time Dispatched: 16:16
Time Arrived : 16:17 Time Completed : 16:57
Unit: RES32 Time Reported: 16:11 Time Dispatched: 16:20
Time Arrived : 16:28 Time Completed : 16:56
Unit: S4 Time Reported: 16:11 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 19:32 Time Completed : 19:52
Unit: STA01 Time Reported: 16:11 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 16:15
Synopsis:
Officers responded to an agency assist call with Mesquite Fire and Rescue.
220630050 Traffic Stop
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Bruehl, R Longman, J Cheney
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 16:56 Time Dispatched: 17:59
Time Arrived : 17:03 Time Completed : 17:26
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 16:56 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 17:03 Time Completed : 17:26
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 16:56 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 17:03 Time Completed : 17:16
Synopsis:
220630051 Driving Under the Influence
Incident Address : Marilyn Pkwy
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: T Bundy, R Longman, R Hughes, J Cheney, E Bar
Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 17:22 Time Dispatched: 17:26
Time Arrived : 17:28 Time Completed : 17:58
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 17:22 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 17:32
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 17:22 Time Dispatched: 17:26
Time Arrived : 17:28 Time Completed : 17:53
Unit: D2 Time Reported: 17:22 Time Dispatched: 19:00
Time Arrived : 17:32 Time Completed : 21:16
Unit: ENG31 Time Reported: 17:22 Time Dispatched: 17:29
Time Arrived : 17:36 Time Completed : 18:25
Unit: P1 Time Reported: 17:22 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 17:32 Time Completed : 17:53
Unit: P2 Time Reported: 17:22 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 17:40 Time Completed : 17:58
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 17:22 Time Dispatched: 17:26
Time Arrived : 17:30 Time Completed : 19:01
Unit: RES11 Time Reported: 17:22 Time Dispatched: 17:30
Time Arrived : 17:30 Time Completed : 20:18
Unit: S4 Time Reported: 17:22 Time Dispatched: 17:26
Time Arrived : 17:32 Time Completed : 18:55
Synopsis:
Officers responded to a report of a rollover accident. One male was charged
with DUI and an accident investigation was completed.
22ACO1998 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 06:57 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:57 Time Completed : 06:57
Synopsis:
22ACO1999 Animal Adopt
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 06:57 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:57 Time Completed : 06:59
Synopsis:
22ACO2000 Animal Adopt
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 06:59 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:59 Time Completed : 07:02
Synopsis:
22ACO2001 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Jose L Macias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H1 Time Reported: 07:10 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 07:10 Time Completed : 07:20
Synopsis:
22ACO2002 Vet appt drop off
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 07:27 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 07:27 Time Completed : 07:29
Synopsis:
22ACO2003 Vet appt drop off
Incident Address : Riverside Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 07:37 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 07:37 Time Completed : 07:42
Synopsis:
22ACO2004 ACO Bunkerville Assist
Incident Address : Diagonal
Bunkerville NV 89007
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 08:04 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 08:04 Time Completed : 08:06
Synopsis:
22ACO2005 Trap, Neuter, Release; Animal
Incident Address : Mesa Blv & Aztec cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Jose L Macias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H1 Time Reported: 09:04 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:04 Time Completed : 09:11
Synopsis:
22ACO2006 Animal Owner Surrender
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 11:32 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:32 Time Completed : 11:33
Synopsis:
22ACO2007 Vet appt drop off
Incident Address : Riverside Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 13:54 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 13:54 Time Completed : 14:12
Synopsis:
22ACO2008 Vet appt pick up
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 15:08 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 15:08 Time Completed : 15:22
Synopsis:
22ACO2009 Animal Shelter Cleaning
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Jose L Macias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H1 Time Reported: 05:36 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 05:36 Time Completed : 06:58
Synopsis:
22ACO2010 Animal Shelter Cleaning
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H2 Time Reported: 05:46 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 05:46 Time Completed : 06:42
Synopsis:
22ACO2011 Animal Shelter Cleaning
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 05:57 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 05:57 Time Completed : 06:51
Synopsis:
22ACO2012 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H2 Time Reported: 06:43 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:43 Time Completed : 06:51
Synopsis:
22ACO2013 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 06:52 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:52 Time Completed : 06:52
Synopsis:
22ACO2014 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Jose L Macias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H1 Time Reported: 06:59 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:59 Time Completed : 07:12
Synopsis:
22ACO2015 Animal Adopt
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 08:59 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 08:59 Time Completed : 09:01
Synopsis:
22ACO2016 Animal Owner Surrender
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H2 Time Reported: 10:13 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:13 Time Completed : 10:16
Synopsis:
22MCC2188 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd # G
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: K Davis
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6223 Time Reported: 14:27 Time Dispatched: 14:34
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 14:34
Synopsis:
22MCC2189 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: K Frias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 17:48 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 17:48 Time Completed : 17:48
Synopsis:
22MCC2190 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: H Law
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 19:31 Time Dispatched: 19:32
Time Arrived : 19:33 Time Completed : 19:33
Synopsis:
22MCC2191 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Fawson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 20:55 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 20:55 Time Completed : 20:56
Synopsis:
22MCC2192 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Fawson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 22:12 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 22:13 Time Completed : 22:22
Synopsis:
22MCC2193 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: H Law
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 22:31 Time Dispatched: 22:31
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 22:31
Synopsis:
22MCC2194 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: K Davis
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6223 Time Reported: 10:11 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:13 Time Completed : 10:27
Synopsis:
22MCC2195 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: K Davis
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6223 Time Reported: 13:45 Time Dispatched: 13:48
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 13:48
Synopsis:
22MCC2196 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: K Frias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 17:05 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 17:06 Time Completed : 17:14
Synopsis:
22MCE0874 Security Check
Incident Address : Valley View Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Monty Dibble, Michael Otero
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 07:16 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 07:16 Time Completed : 07:22
Synopsis:
22MCE0875 Security Check
Incident Address : Woodbury Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Monty Dibble, Michael Otero
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 07:37 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 07:37 Time Completed : 07:44
Synopsis:
22MCE0876 VIN OHV Number Inspection
Incident Address : Myrtle Ct
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Monty Dibble, Michael Otero
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 08:03 Time Dispatched: 08:07
Time Arrived : 08:24 Time Completed : 08:35
Synopsis:
22MCE0877 Vacation Check
Incident Address : Rainbow Ct
Mesquite NV 89034
Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, Mike Robertson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V2 Time Reported: 08:43 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 08:43 Time Completed : 08:46
Synopsis:
22MCE0878 Vacation Check
Incident Address : Angels Landing Trl
Mesquite NV 89034
Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, Mike Robertson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V2 Time Reported: 08:50 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 08:50 Time Completed : 08:52
Synopsis:
22MCE0879 Vacation Check
Incident Address : Angels Landing Trl
Mesquite NV 89034
Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, Mike Robertson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V2 Time Reported: 08:52 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 08:52 Time Completed : 08:56
Synopsis:
22MCE0880 Vacation Check
Incident Address : Bison Trl
Mesquite NV 89034
Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, Mike Robertson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V2 Time Reported: 09:00 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:00 Time Completed : 09:02
Synopsis:
22MCE0881 Vacation Check
Incident Address : Bridle Path Cir
Mesquite NV 89034
Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, Mike Robertson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V2 Time Reported: 09:06 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:06 Time Completed : 09:08
Synopsis:
22MCE0882 Vacation Check
Incident Address : Bridle Path Ln
Mesquite NV 89034
Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, Mike Robertson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V2 Time Reported: 09:10 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:10 Time Completed : 09:15
Synopsis:
22MCE0883 Vacation Check
Incident Address : Bridle Path Ln
Mesquite NV 89034
Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, Mike Robertson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V2 Time Reported: 09:16 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:16 Time Completed : 09:17
Synopsis:
22MCE0884 Vacation Check
Incident Address : Trickling Brook Trl
Mesquite NV 89034
Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, Mike Robertson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V2 Time Reported: 09:21 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:21 Time Completed : 09:23
Synopsis:
22MCE0885 Vacation Check
Incident Address : Sundial Ln
Mesquite NV 89034
Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, Mike Robertson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V2 Time Reported: 09:29 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:30 Time Completed : 09:31
Synopsis:
22MCE0886 Vacation Check
Incident Address : Majestic Vw
Mesquite NV 89034
Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, Mike Robertson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V2 Time Reported: 09:35 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:35 Time Completed : 09:37
Synopsis:
22MCE0887 Parking Problem
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, Mike Robertson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V2 Time Reported: 10:26 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:27 Time Completed : 10:29
Synopsis:
22MCE0888 Vacation Check
Incident Address : Copper Springs Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, Mike Robertson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V2 Time Reported: 11:03 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:04 Time Completed : 11:06
Synopsis:
22MCE0889 Vacation Check
Incident Address : Carrara Ct
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, Mike Robertson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V2 Time Reported: 11:10 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:10 Time Completed : 11:13
Synopsis:
22MCE0890 Vacation Check
Incident Address : Amen Ct
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, Mike Robertson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V2 Time Reported: 11:18 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:18 Time Completed : 11:22
Synopsis:
22MCE0891 Vacation Check
Incident Address : Amen Ct
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, Mike Robertson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V2 Time Reported: 11:22 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:22 Time Completed : 11:26
Synopsis:
22MCE0892 Vacation Check
Incident Address : Coventry Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, Mike Robertson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V2 Time Reported: 11:32 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:32 Time Completed : 11:36
Synopsis:
22MCE0893 Vacation Check
Incident Address : Appletree Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, Mike Robertson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V2 Time Reported: 11:42 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:43 Time Completed : 11:43
Synopsis:
22MCE0894 Vacation Check
Incident Address : Mesa Blvd # 101
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, Mike Robertson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V2 Time Reported: 11:46 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:46 Time Completed : 11:49
Synopsis:
22MCE0895 Security Check
Incident Address : Valley View Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, Michael Otero
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: BP1 Time Reported: 06:16 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:16 Time Completed : 06:22
Synopsis:
22MCE0896 Security Check
Incident Address : W Hafen Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, Michael Otero
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: BP1 Time Reported: 06:50 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:50 Time Completed : 07:06
Synopsis:
22MCE0897 Municipal Court Subpoena
Incident Address : Milky Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: W Marsh, J Battaglia
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 08:20 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 08:20 Time Completed : 08:24
Synopsis:
22MCE0898 Municipal Court Subpoena
Incident Address : Burns Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: W Marsh, J Battaglia
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 08:32 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 08:32 Time Completed : 08:37
Synopsis:
22MCE0899 Security Check
Incident Address : Woodbury Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, Michael Otero
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: BP1 Time Reported: 08:36 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 08:36 Time Completed : 08:38
Synopsis:
22MCE0900 TPO/Restraining Order
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: W Marsh, J Battaglia
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 08:43 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 08:44 Time Completed : 10:03
Synopsis:
22MDC0343 Transport
Incident Address : S Casino Center
Las Vegas NV
Responding Officers: B Swanson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: J2 Time Reported: 10:27 Time Dispatched: 10:28
Time Arrived : 11:39 Time Completed : 14:13
Synopsis:
Officer transported three subjects to Clark County Detention Center.
22MDC0344 Wanted Person
Incident Address : Hillside Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Macias, D Shumway
Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 08:59 Time Dispatched: 09:04
Time Arrived : 09:11 Time Completed : 10:11
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 08:59 Time Dispatched: 09:04
Time Arrived : 09:09 Time Completed : 10:29
Unit: J9 Time Reported: 08:59 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 08:59 Time Completed : 09:56
Synopsis:
Adult taken into custody on Mesquite Municipal Court warrant.
22MDC0345 Transport
Incident Address : S Casino Center
Las Vegas NV
Responding Officers: D Shumway
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: J9 Time Reported: 09:56 Time Dispatched: 10:07
Time Arrived : 11:23 Time Completed : 15:09
Synopsis:
Officer transported one female to Clark County Detention Center.
