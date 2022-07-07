07/01/22 Mesquite Police Department 6202 06:06 Daily Activity Log, with Synopsis Page: 1 Date: 06/29/22 For more information please contact our Public Information Officer at (702) 346-5262 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 220629042 Reckless Driver Incident Address : I15 NB Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: T Bundy Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: S4 Time Reported: 18:04 Time Dispatched: 18:29 Time Arrived : 18:29 Time Completed : 18:30 Synopsis: 220629043 Death Ivestigation Incident Address : Cottonwood Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 18:11 Time Dispatched: 18:18 Time Arrived : 18:24 Time Completed : 20:14 Unit: BAT03 Time Reported: 18:11 Time Dispatched: 18:16 Time Arrived : 18:24 Time Completed : 18:46 Unit: RES11 Time Reported: 18:11 Time Dispatched: 18:14 Time Arrived : 18:17 Time Completed : 18:56 Unit: RES12 Time Reported: 18:11 Time Dispatched: 18:15 Time Arrived : 18:17 Time Completed : 18:56 Unit: STA01 Time Reported: 18:11 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : 18:14 Synopsis: An officer responded to an agency assist. 07/01/22 Mesquite Police Department 6202 18:06 Daily Activity Log, with Synopsis Page: 1 Date: 06/29/22

220629008 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 06:49 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:49 Time Completed : 07:18 Synopsis: 220629009 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : MESA Blvd & MARILYN Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 07:13 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:13 Time Completed : 07:17 Synopsis: 220629010 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : S Lower Flat Top Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 07:14 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:14 Time Completed : 07:42 Synopsis: 220629011 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 07:19 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:19 Time Completed : 07:20 Synopsis: 220629012 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 07:29 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:29 Time Completed : 07:37 Synopsis: 220629013 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 07:35 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:35 Time Completed : 07:41 Synopsis: 220629014 VIN OHV Number Inspection Incident Address : Myrtle Ct Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Monty Dibble, Michael Otero Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 08:03 Time Dispatched: 08:07 Time Arrived : 08:24 Time Completed : 08:35 Synopsis: 220629016 Traffic Problem Incident Address : FALCON RIDGE Pkwy & FLAT TOP MESA Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 10:55 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:55 Time Completed : 11:04 Synopsis: 220629017 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 11:29 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:29 Time Completed : 11:32 Synopsis: 220629018 Traffic Accident w/ Injuries Incident Address : FALCON RIDGE Pkwy & W PIONEER Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood, R Longman, R Hughes Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 11:38 Time Dispatched: 11:44 Time Arrived : 11:48 Time Completed : 13:40 Unit: B3 Time Reported: 11:38 Time Dispatched: 11:44 Time Arrived : 11:51 Time Completed : 11:51 Unit: BAT03 Time Reported: 11:38 Time Dispatched: 11:43 Time Arrived : 11:45 Time Completed : 13:09 Unit: ENG11 Time Reported: 11:38 Time Dispatched: 11:42 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 11:45 Unit: P1 Time Reported: 11:38 Time Dispatched: 11:45 Time Arrived : 11:45 Time Completed : 11:51 Unit: RES32 Time Reported: 11:38 Time Dispatched: 11:42 Time Arrived : 11:45 Time Completed : 13:08 Synopsis: An officer responded to a two vehicle accident and a report was taken. 220629019 Traffic accident W/O injury Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 11:52 Time Dispatched: 11:59 Time Arrived : 11:59 Time Completed : 12:12 Synopsis: 220629020 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 12:03 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220629021 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 12:11 Time Dispatched: 12:17 Time Arrived : 12:12 Time Completed : 12:12 Synopsis: 220629022 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 12:12 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:12 Time Completed : 12:17 Synopsis: 220629024 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R3 Time Reported: 12:37 Time Dispatched: 12:54 Time Arrived : 13:20 Time Completed : 13:25 Synopsis: 220629025 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 12:47 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:47 Time Completed : 12:48 Synopsis: 220629026 Records Dissemination Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 13:10 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220629027 Records Dissemination Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 13:13 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220629028 Alarm Incident Address : Falcon Ridge Pkwy # 300-B Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl, R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 13:29 Time Dispatched: 13:40 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 13:48 Unit: R3 Time Reported: 13:29 Time Dispatched: 13:34 Time Arrived : 13:40 Time Completed : 14:19 Synopsis: 220629029 Fraud Incident Address : Cedar Wood Trl Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : A Active Unit: A3 Time Reported: 13:40 Time Dispatched: 14:19 Time Arrived : 14:19 Time Completed : 16:08 Synopsis: An officer responded to a fraud call. A report was taken on the incident. 220629030 Vet appt drop off Incident Address : Riverside Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 13:54 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:54 Time Completed : 14:12 Synopsis: 220629031 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 14:23 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:23 Time Completed : 14:32 Synopsis: 220629032 Agency Assistance Incident Address : I15 NB Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: CANCELLED Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: CANCELLED Time Reported: 14:56 Time Dispatched: 15:22 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 15:22 Synopsis: 220629033 Records Dissemination Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 15:05 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220629034 Alarm Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd # 11 Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood, J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 15:04 Time Dispatched: 15:08 Time Arrived : 15:11 Time Completed : 15:13 Unit: C3 Time Reported: 15:04 Time Dispatched: 15:16 Time Arrived : 15:16 Time Completed : 15:16 Synopsis: 220629035 Citizen Assist Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 15:13 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:13 Time Completed : 15:22 Synopsis: 220629036 Records Dissemination Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 15:50 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220629037 Agency Assistance Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: G Garcia Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: D5 Time Reported: 16:15 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:16 Time Completed : 16:52 Synopsis: 220629038 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 16:32 Time Dispatched: 16:39 Time Arrived : 16:32 Time Completed : 16:33 Synopsis: 220629039 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 16:33 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:33 Time Completed : 16:39 Synopsis: 220629040 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 16:40 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:40 Time Completed : 16:42 Synopsis: 220629041 Minor Gambling Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: CANCELLED Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: CANCELLED Time Reported: 17:53 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 18:20 Time Completed : 18:20 Synopsis: 220629042 Reckless Driver Incident Address : I15 NB Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: T Bundy Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: S4 Time Reported: 18:04 Time Dispatched: 18:29 Time Arrived : 18:29 Time Completed : 18:30 Synopsis: 220629043 Death Ivestigation Incident Address : Cottonwood Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 18:11 Time Dispatched: 18:18 Time Arrived : 18:24 Time Completed : 20:14 Unit: BAT03 Time Reported: 18:11 Time Dispatched: 18:16 Time Arrived : 18:24 Time Completed : 18:46 Unit: RES11 Time Reported: 18:11 Time Dispatched: 18:14 Time Arrived : 18:17 Time Completed : 18:56 Unit: RES12 Time Reported: 18:11 Time Dispatched: 18:15 Time Arrived : 18:17 Time Completed : 18:56 Unit: STA01 Time Reported: 18:11 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : 18:14 Synopsis: An officer responded to an agency assist. A report was taken. 220629044 Civil Dispute Incident Address : Pulsipher Ln # 6212 Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave, E Baron Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 18:19 Time Dispatched: 18:23 Time Arrived : 18:31 Time Completed : 19:00 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 18:19 Time Dispatched: 18:23 Time Arrived : 18:31 Time Completed : 19:02 Synopsis: 220629046 Citizen Assist Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: T Bundy, J Gleave Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 18:55 Time Dispatched: 19:00 Time Arrived : 19:07 Time Completed : 19:33 Unit: S4 Time Reported: 18:55 Time Dispatched: 19:15 Time Arrived : 19:17 Time Completed : 19:24 Synopsis: 220629047 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Joshua Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Baron Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R4 Time Reported: 19:48 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 19:49 Time Completed : 19:56 Synopsis: 220629048 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : S FALCON RIDGE Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Baron Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R4 Time Reported: 20:11 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:11 Time Completed : 20:31 Synopsis: 220629049 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Cottonwood Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 20:14 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:14 Time Completed : 20:17 Synopsis: 220629050 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W PIONEER Blvd & REDD HILLS Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 20:30 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:30 Time Completed : 20:33 Synopsis: 220629051 Driving Under the Influence Incident Address : N SANDHILL Blvd & HILLSIDE Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave, E Baron, A Thatcher Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: A4 Time Reported: 21:56 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:57 Time Completed : 01:18 Unit: B4 Time Reported: 21:56 Time Dispatched: 21:57 Time Arrived : 22:08 Time Completed : 00:44 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 21:56 Time Dispatched: 21:57 Time Arrived : 22:01 Time Completed : 23:57 Synopsis: An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic violation. One adult female was arrested for DUI. 220629052 Noise Disturbance Incident Address : Riverside Rd # 7A Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: T Bundy Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: S4 Time Reported: 23:42 Time Dispatched: 23:59 Time Arrived : 00:08 Time Completed : 00:14 Synopsis: 220630001 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : N ARROWHEAD Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Baron Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R4 Time Reported: 01:45 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 01:45 Time Completed : 01:47 Synopsis: 220630002 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Baron, A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 02:35 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 02:35 Time Completed : 02:50 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 02:35 Time Dispatched: 02:36 Time Arrived : 02:37 Time Completed : 02:49 Synopsis: 220630003 Information Report Incident Address : W PIONEER Blvd Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: E Baron Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R4 Time Reported: 02:34 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 02:36 Time Completed : 02:36 Synopsis: 220630004 Found Property Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave, E Baron, A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 02:35 Time Dispatched: 02:55 Time Arrived : 02:59 Time Completed : 03:54 Unit: B4 Time Reported: 02:35 Time Dispatched: 02:59 Time Arrived : 03:04 Time Completed : 03:24 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 02:35 Time Dispatched: 03:00 Time Arrived : 03:04 Time Completed : 03:22 Synopsis: Police responded to a casino regarding found property. A report was completed. 220630005 Alarm Incident Address : Palmer Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Baron, A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 03:44 Time Dispatched: 03:46 Time Arrived : 03:50 Time Completed : 03:57 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 03:44 Time Dispatched: 03:46 Time Arrived : 03:52 Time Completed : 04:05 Synopsis: 220630006 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : FALCON RIDGE Pkwy & W PIONEER Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 07:17 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:18 Time Completed : 07:20 Synopsis: 220630007 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 07:29 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:29 Time Completed : 07:34 Synopsis: 220630008 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : MESA Blvd & MOUNTAIN Rdg Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 08:10 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:10 Time Completed : 08:15 Synopsis: 220630009 Theft Incident Address : Falcon Ridge Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney Disposition : A Active Unit: C3 Time Reported: 08:26 Time Dispatched: 08:32 Time Arrived : 08:34 Time Completed : 10:13 Synopsis: An officer responded to a report of fuel theft at a gas station. This investigation is ongoing. 220630010 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 08:34 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:34 Time Completed : 08:37 Synopsis: 220630011 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood, R Longman, D Shumway Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 08:59 Time Dispatched: 09:04 Time Arrived : 09:11 Time Completed : 10:11 Unit: B3 Time Reported: 08:59 Time Dispatched: 09:04 Time Arrived : 09:09 Time Completed : 10:29 Unit: J9 Time Reported: 08:59 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:59 Time Completed : 09:56 Synopsis: 220630012 Records Dissemination Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 09:22 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220630013 Alarm Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R3 Time Reported: 09:46 Time Dispatched: 09:59 Time Arrived : 09:59 Time Completed : 10:08 Synopsis: 220630014 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Falcon Ridge Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R3 Time Reported: 10:31 Time Dispatched: 11:13 Time Arrived : 10:33 Time Completed : 11:14 Synopsis: 220630015 Citizen Assist Incident Address : JENSEN Dr & RIVERSIDE Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 10:42 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:42 Time Completed : 10:46 Synopsis: 220630016 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : S Lower Flat Top Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 11:23 Time Dispatched: 11:43 Time Arrived : 11:50 Time Completed : 11:58 Synopsis: 220630017 Records Dissemination Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 11:47 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220630018 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 12:12 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220630019 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 12:29 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220630020 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 12:34 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220630021 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 12:41 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220630022 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 12:48 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220630023 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 12:59 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220630024 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 13:07 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220630025 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 13:09 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220630026 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : FALCON RIDGE Pkwy & BIRDIE Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 13:10 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:11 Time Completed : 13:12 Synopsis: 220630027 Citizen Assist Incident Address : W Old Mill Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R3 Time Reported: 13:12 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:12 Time Completed : 13:15 Synopsis: 220630028 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 13:17 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220630029 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 13:32 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220630030 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 13:41 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220630031 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: K Davis Disposition : A Active Unit: 6223 Time Reported: 13:45 Time Dispatched: 13:48 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 13:48 Synopsis: 220630032 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 13:49 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220630033 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: T Bundy, R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 13:55 Time Dispatched: 14:00 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 14:08 Unit: S4 Time Reported: 13:55 Time Dispatched: 14:26 Time Arrived : 14:26 Time Completed : 14:54 Synopsis: 220630034 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 14:02 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220630035 Citizen Assist Incident Address : TURTLEBACK Rd & W PIONEER Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 14:08 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:08 Time Completed : 14:27 Synopsis: 220630036 Welfare Check Incident Address : Weeping Rock Trl Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 14:48 Time Dispatched: 14:57 Time Arrived : 15:00 Time Completed : 15:09 Synopsis: 220630037 Verbal Disturbance IP Incident Address : Hughes Ave Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood, S Bruehl, R Longman, J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 15:23 Time Dispatched: 15:29 Time Arrived : 15:34 Time Completed : 15:39 Unit: B3 Time Reported: 15:23 Time Dispatched: 15:28 Time Arrived : 15:31 Time Completed : 15:41 Unit: C3 Time Reported: 15:23 Time Dispatched: 15:28 Time Arrived : 15:33 Time Completed : 15:37 Unit: R3 Time Reported: 15:23 Time Dispatched: 15:28 Time Arrived : 15:40 Time Completed : 15:44 Synopsis: 220630038 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Auto Mall Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 15:29 Time Dispatched: 15:42 Time Arrived : 15:29 Time Completed : 15:29 Synopsis: 220630039 Reckless Driver Incident Address : I15 SB Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman, A Castaneda Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 15:39 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:40 Time Completed : 15:42 Unit: P2 Time Reported: 15:39 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:40 Time Completed : 15:48 Synopsis: 220630040 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 15:41 Time Dispatched: 16:04 Time Arrived : 15:42 Time Completed : 15:44 Synopsis: 220630041 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 15:44 Time Dispatched: 16:04 Time Arrived : 15:44 Time Completed : 15:46 Synopsis: 220630042 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 15:46 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:46 Time Completed : 16:04 Synopsis: 220630043 Traffic Stop Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman, R Hughes, A Castaneda Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 15:50 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:52 Time Completed : 16:28 Unit: P1 Time Reported: 15:50 Time Dispatched: 15:54 Time Arrived : 16:06 Time Completed : 16:15 Unit: P2 Time Reported: 15:50 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:52 Time Completed : 16:28 Synopsis: 220630044 Citizen Assist Incident Address : W OLD MILL Rd & W MESQUITE Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R3 Time Reported: 15:53 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:54 Time Completed : 15:58 Synopsis: 220630045 Traffic Problem Incident Address : W OLD MILL Rd & JUNIPER Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R3 Time Reported: 16:03 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:03 Time Completed : 16:04 Synopsis: 220630046 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : E Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 16:05 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:06 Time Completed : 16:17 Synopsis: 220630047 K9 Search Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Hughes Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: P1 Time Reported: 16:15 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:15 Time Completed : 16:29 Synopsis: 220630048 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman, J Gleave Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 16:09 Time Dispatched: 16:33 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 17:03 Unit: A4 Time Reported: 16:09 Time Dispatched: 20:59 Time Arrived : 21:00 Time Completed : 21:24 Synopsis: 220630049 Agency Assistance Incident Address : Crystal Ct Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood, T Bundy, S Bruehl, J Cheney, D Alejos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 16:11 Time Dispatched: 16:19 Time Arrived : 16:28 Time Completed : 18:15 Unit: B4 Time Reported: 16:11 Time Dispatched: 17:32 Time Arrived : 17:46 Time Completed : 22:22 Unit: C3 Time Reported: 16:11 Time Dispatched: 16:20 Time Arrived : 16:24 Time Completed : 17:03 Unit: D2 Time Reported: 16:11 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:52 Time Completed : 17:32 Unit: ENG31 Time Reported: 16:11 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:56 Time Completed : 16:56 Unit: R3 Time Reported: 16:11 Time Dispatched: 16:26 Time Arrived : 16:29 Time Completed : 17:02 Unit: RES11 Time Reported: 16:11 Time Dispatched: 16:15 Time Arrived : 16:17 Time Completed : 16:57 Unit: RES12 Time Reported: 16:11 Time Dispatched: 16:16 Time Arrived : 16:17 Time Completed : 16:57 Unit: RES32 Time Reported: 16:11 Time Dispatched: 16:20 Time Arrived : 16:28 Time Completed : 16:56 Unit: S4 Time Reported: 16:11 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 19:32 Time Completed : 19:52 Unit: STA01 Time Reported: 16:11 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : 16:15 Synopsis: Officers responded to an agency assist call with Mesquite Fire and Rescue. 220630050 Traffic Stop Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl, R Longman, J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 16:56 Time Dispatched: 17:59 Time Arrived : 17:03 Time Completed : 17:26 Unit: C3 Time Reported: 16:56 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 17:03 Time Completed : 17:26 Unit: R3 Time Reported: 16:56 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 17:03 Time Completed : 17:16 Synopsis: 220630051 Driving Under the Influence Incident Address : Marilyn Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: T Bundy, R Longman, R Hughes, J Cheney, E Bar Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: A3 Time Reported: 17:22 Time Dispatched: 17:26 Time Arrived : 17:28 Time Completed : 17:58 Unit: B4 Time Reported: 17:22 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : 17:32 Unit: C3 Time Reported: 17:22 Time Dispatched: 17:26 Time Arrived : 17:28 Time Completed : 17:53 Unit: D2 Time Reported: 17:22 Time Dispatched: 19:00 Time Arrived : 17:32 Time Completed : 21:16 Unit: ENG31 Time Reported: 17:22 Time Dispatched: 17:29 Time Arrived : 17:36 Time Completed : 18:25 Unit: P1 Time Reported: 17:22 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 17:32 Time Completed : 17:53 Unit: P2 Time Reported: 17:22 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 17:40 Time Completed : 17:58 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 17:22 Time Dispatched: 17:26 Time Arrived : 17:30 Time Completed : 19:01 Unit: RES11 Time Reported: 17:22 Time Dispatched: 17:30 Time Arrived : 17:30 Time Completed : 20:18 Unit: S4 Time Reported: 17:22 Time Dispatched: 17:26 Time Arrived : 17:32 Time Completed : 18:55 Synopsis: Officers responded to a report of a rollover accident. One male was charged with DUI and an accident investigation was completed. 22ACO1998 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 06:57 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:57 Time Completed : 06:57 Synopsis: 22ACO1999 Animal Adopt Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 06:57 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:57 Time Completed : 06:59 Synopsis: 22ACO2000 Animal Adopt Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 06:59 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:59 Time Completed : 07:02 Synopsis: 22ACO2001 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Jose L Macias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H1 Time Reported: 07:10 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:10 Time Completed : 07:20 Synopsis: 22ACO2002 Vet appt drop off Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 07:27 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:27 Time Completed : 07:29 Synopsis: 22ACO2003 Vet appt drop off Incident Address : Riverside Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 07:37 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:37 Time Completed : 07:42 Synopsis: 22ACO2004 ACO Bunkerville Assist Incident Address : Diagonal Bunkerville NV 89007 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 08:04 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:04 Time Completed : 08:06 Synopsis: 22ACO2005 Trap, Neuter, Release; Animal Incident Address : Mesa Blv & Aztec cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Jose L Macias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H1 Time Reported: 09:04 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:04 Time Completed : 09:11 Synopsis: 22ACO2006 Animal Owner Surrender Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 11:32 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:32 Time Completed : 11:33 Synopsis: 22ACO2007 Vet appt drop off Incident Address : Riverside Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 13:54 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:54 Time Completed : 14:12 Synopsis: 22ACO2008 Vet appt pick up Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 15:08 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:08 Time Completed : 15:22 Synopsis: 22ACO2009 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Jose L Macias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H1 Time Reported: 05:36 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:36 Time Completed : 06:58 Synopsis: 22ACO2010 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 05:46 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:46 Time Completed : 06:42 Synopsis: 22ACO2011 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 05:57 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:57 Time Completed : 06:51 Synopsis: 22ACO2012 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 06:43 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:43 Time Completed : 06:51 Synopsis: 22ACO2013 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 06:52 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:52 Time Completed : 06:52 Synopsis: 22ACO2014 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Jose L Macias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H1 Time Reported: 06:59 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:59 Time Completed : 07:12 Synopsis: 22ACO2015 Animal Adopt Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 08:59 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:59 Time Completed : 09:01 Synopsis: 22ACO2016 Animal Owner Surrender Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 10:13 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:13 Time Completed : 10:16 Synopsis: 22MCC2188 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd # G Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: K Davis Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6223 Time Reported: 14:27 Time Dispatched: 14:34 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 14:34 Synopsis: 22MCC2189 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: K Frias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 17:48 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 17:48 Time Completed : 17:48 Synopsis: 22MCC2190 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: H Law Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 19:31 Time Dispatched: 19:32 Time Arrived : 19:33 Time Completed : 19:33 Synopsis: 22MCC2191 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Fawson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 20:55 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:55 Time Completed : 20:56 Synopsis: 22MCC2192 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Fawson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 22:12 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:13 Time Completed : 22:22 Synopsis: 22MCC2193 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: H Law Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 22:31 Time Dispatched: 22:31 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 22:31 Synopsis: 22MCC2194 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: K Davis Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6223 Time Reported: 10:11 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:13 Time Completed : 10:27 Synopsis: 22MCC2195 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: K Davis Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6223 Time Reported: 13:45 Time Dispatched: 13:48 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 13:48 Synopsis: 22MCC2196 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: K Frias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 17:05 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 17:06 Time Completed : 17:14 Synopsis: 22MCE0874 Security Check Incident Address : Valley View Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Monty Dibble, Michael Otero Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 07:16 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:16 Time Completed : 07:22 Synopsis: 22MCE0875 Security Check Incident Address : Woodbury Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Monty Dibble, Michael Otero Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 07:37 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:37 Time Completed : 07:44 Synopsis: 22MCE0876 VIN OHV Number Inspection Incident Address : Myrtle Ct Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Monty Dibble, Michael Otero Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 08:03 Time Dispatched: 08:07 Time Arrived : 08:24 Time Completed : 08:35 Synopsis: 22MCE0877 Vacation Check Incident Address : Rainbow Ct Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, Mike Robertson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V2 Time Reported: 08:43 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:43 Time Completed : 08:46 Synopsis: 22MCE0878 Vacation Check Incident Address : Angels Landing Trl Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, Mike Robertson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V2 Time Reported: 08:50 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:50 Time Completed : 08:52 Synopsis: 22MCE0879 Vacation Check Incident Address : Angels Landing Trl Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, Mike Robertson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V2 Time Reported: 08:52 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:52 Time Completed : 08:56 Synopsis: 22MCE0880 Vacation Check Incident Address : Bison Trl Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, Mike Robertson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V2 Time Reported: 09:00 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:00 Time Completed : 09:02 Synopsis: 22MCE0881 Vacation Check Incident Address : Bridle Path Cir Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, Mike Robertson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V2 Time Reported: 09:06 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:06 Time Completed : 09:08 Synopsis: 22MCE0882 Vacation Check Incident Address : Bridle Path Ln Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, Mike Robertson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V2 Time Reported: 09:10 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:10 Time Completed : 09:15 Synopsis: 22MCE0883 Vacation Check Incident Address : Bridle Path Ln Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, Mike Robertson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V2 Time Reported: 09:16 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:16 Time Completed : 09:17 Synopsis: 22MCE0884 Vacation Check Incident Address : Trickling Brook Trl Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, Mike Robertson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V2 Time Reported: 09:21 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:21 Time Completed : 09:23 Synopsis: 22MCE0885 Vacation Check Incident Address : Sundial Ln Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, Mike Robertson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V2 Time Reported: 09:29 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:30 Time Completed : 09:31 Synopsis: 22MCE0886 Vacation Check Incident Address : Majestic Vw Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, Mike Robertson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V2 Time Reported: 09:35 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:35 Time Completed : 09:37 Synopsis: 22MCE0887 Parking Problem Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, Mike Robertson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V2 Time Reported: 10:26 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:27 Time Completed : 10:29 Synopsis: 22MCE0888 Vacation Check Incident Address : Copper Springs Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, Mike Robertson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V2 Time Reported: 11:03 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:04 Time Completed : 11:06 Synopsis: 22MCE0889 Vacation Check Incident Address : Carrara Ct Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, Mike Robertson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V2 Time Reported: 11:10 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:10 Time Completed : 11:13 Synopsis: 22MCE0890 Vacation Check Incident Address : Amen Ct Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, Mike Robertson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V2 Time Reported: 11:18 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:18 Time Completed : 11:22 Synopsis: 22MCE0891 Vacation Check Incident Address : Amen Ct Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, Mike Robertson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V2 Time Reported: 11:22 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:22 Time Completed : 11:26 Synopsis: 22MCE0892 Vacation Check Incident Address : Coventry Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, Mike Robertson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V2 Time Reported: 11:32 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:32 Time Completed : 11:36 Synopsis: 22MCE0893 Vacation Check Incident Address : Appletree Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, Mike Robertson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V2 Time Reported: 11:42 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:43 Time Completed : 11:43 Synopsis: 22MCE0894 Vacation Check Incident Address : Mesa Blvd # 101 Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, Mike Robertson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V2 Time Reported: 11:46 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:46 Time Completed : 11:49 Synopsis: 22MCE0895 Security Check Incident Address : Valley View Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, Michael Otero Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: BP1 Time Reported: 06:16 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:16 Time Completed : 06:22 Synopsis: 22MCE0896 Security Check Incident Address : W Hafen Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, Michael Otero Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: BP1 Time Reported: 06:50 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:50 Time Completed : 07:06 Synopsis: 22MCE0897 Municipal Court Subpoena Incident Address : Milky Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: W Marsh, J Battaglia Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 08:20 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:20 Time Completed : 08:24 Synopsis: 22MCE0898 Municipal Court Subpoena Incident Address : Burns Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: W Marsh, J Battaglia Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 08:32 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:32 Time Completed : 08:37 Synopsis: 22MCE0899 Security Check Incident Address : Woodbury Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, Michael Otero Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: BP1 Time Reported: 08:36 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:36 Time Completed : 08:38 Synopsis: 22MCE0900 TPO/Restraining Order Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: W Marsh, J Battaglia Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 08:43 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:44 Time Completed : 10:03 Synopsis: 22MDC0343 Transport Incident Address : S Casino Center Las Vegas NV Responding Officers: B Swanson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: J2 Time Reported: 10:27 Time Dispatched: 10:28 Time Arrived : 11:39 Time Completed : 14:13 Synopsis: Officer transported three subjects to Clark County Detention Center. 22MDC0344 Wanted Person Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Macias, D Shumway Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: A3 Time Reported: 08:59 Time Dispatched: 09:04 Time Arrived : 09:11 Time Completed : 10:11 Unit: B3 Time Reported: 08:59 Time Dispatched: 09:04 Time Arrived : 09:09 Time Completed : 10:29 Unit: J9 Time Reported: 08:59 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:59 Time Completed : 09:56 Synopsis: Adult taken into custody on Mesquite Municipal Court warrant. 22MDC0345 Transport Incident Address : S Casino Center Las Vegas NV Responding Officers: D Shumway Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: J9 Time Reported: 09:56 Time Dispatched: 10:07 Time Arrived : 11:23 Time Completed : 15:09 Synopsis: Officer transported one female to Clark County Detention Center. 