07/01/22                   Mesquite Police Department                       6202
06:06                  Daily Activity Log, with Synopsis             Page:     1

                               Date: 06/29/22

          For more information please contact our Public Information
                          Officer at (702) 346-5262
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
220629042     Reckless Driver
	Incident Address : I15 NB
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: T Bundy
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: S4            Time Reported: 18:04      Time Dispatched: 18:29
	                    Time Arrived : 18:29      Time Completed : 18:30
Synopsis:




220629043     Death Ivestigation
	Incident Address : Cottonwood Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Thatcher
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 18:11      Time Dispatched: 18:18
	                    Time Arrived : 18:24      Time Completed : 20:14

	Unit: BAT03         Time Reported: 18:11      Time Dispatched: 18:16
	                    Time Arrived : 18:24      Time Completed : 18:46

	Unit: RES11         Time Reported: 18:11      Time Dispatched: 18:14
	                    Time Arrived : 18:17      Time Completed : 18:56

	Unit: RES12         Time Reported: 18:11      Time Dispatched: 18:15
	                    Time Arrived : 18:17      Time Completed : 18:56

	Unit: STA01         Time Reported: 18:11      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 18:14
Synopsis:

An officer responded to an agency assist. A report was taken.


220629044     Civil Dispute
	Incident Address : Pulsipher Ln # 6212
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave, E Baron
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 18:19      Time Dispatched: 18:23
	                    Time Arrived : 18:31      Time Completed : 19:00

	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 18:19      Time Dispatched: 18:23
	                    Time Arrived : 18:31      Time Completed : 19:02
Synopsis:




220629046     Citizen Assist
	Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: T Bundy, J Gleave
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 18:55      Time Dispatched: 19:00
	                    Time Arrived : 19:07      Time Completed : 19:33

	Unit: S4            Time Reported: 18:55      Time Dispatched: 19:15
	                    Time Arrived : 19:17      Time Completed : 19:24
Synopsis:




220629047     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Joshua Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Baron
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 19:48      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 19:49      Time Completed : 19:56
Synopsis:




220629048     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : S FALCON RIDGE Pkwy
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Baron
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 20:11      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 20:11      Time Completed : 20:31
Synopsis:




220629049     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Cottonwood Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Thatcher
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 20:14      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 20:14      Time Completed : 20:17
Synopsis:




220629050     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : W PIONEER Blvd & REDD HILLS Pkwy
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Thatcher
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 20:30      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 20:30      Time Completed : 20:33
Synopsis:




220629051     Driving Under the Influence
	Incident Address : N SANDHILL Blvd & HILLSIDE Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave, E Baron, A Thatcher
	Disposition : E    Cleared by Adult Arrest


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 21:56      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 21:57      Time Completed : 01:18

	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 21:56      Time Dispatched: 21:57
	                    Time Arrived : 22:08      Time Completed : 00:44

	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 21:56      Time Dispatched: 21:57
	                    Time Arrived : 22:01      Time Completed : 23:57
Synopsis:

An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic violation.  One
adult female was arrested for DUI.


220629052     Noise Disturbance
	Incident Address : Riverside Rd # 7A
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: T Bundy
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: S4            Time Reported: 23:42      Time Dispatched: 23:59
	                    Time Arrived : 00:08      Time Completed : 00:14
Synopsis:




220630001     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : N ARROWHEAD Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Baron
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 01:45      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 01:45      Time Completed : 01:47
Synopsis:




220630002     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Baron, A Thatcher
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 02:35      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 02:35      Time Completed : 02:50

	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 02:35      Time Dispatched: 02:36
	                    Time Arrived : 02:37      Time Completed : 02:49
Synopsis:




220630003     Information Report
	Incident Address : W PIONEER Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: E Baron
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 02:34      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 02:36      Time Completed : 02:36
Synopsis:




220630004     Found Property
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave, E Baron, A Thatcher
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 02:35      Time Dispatched: 02:55
	                    Time Arrived : 02:59      Time Completed : 03:54

	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 02:35      Time Dispatched: 02:59
	                    Time Arrived : 03:04      Time Completed : 03:24

	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 02:35      Time Dispatched: 03:00
	                    Time Arrived : 03:04      Time Completed : 03:22
Synopsis:

Police responded to a casino regarding found property.  A report was completed.


220630005     Alarm
	Incident Address : Palmer Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Baron, A Thatcher
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 03:44      Time Dispatched: 03:46
	                    Time Arrived : 03:50      Time Completed : 03:57

	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 03:44      Time Dispatched: 03:46
	                    Time Arrived : 03:52      Time Completed : 04:05
Synopsis:




22ACO2009     Animal Shelter Cleaning
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Jose L Macias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H1            Time Reported: 05:36      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 05:36      Time Completed : 06:58
Synopsis:




22ACO2010     Animal Shelter Cleaning
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H2            Time Reported: 05:46      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 05:46      Time Completed : 06:42
Synopsis:




22ACO2011     Animal Shelter Cleaning
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 05:57      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 05:57      Time Completed : 06:51
Synopsis:




22MCC2190     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: H Law
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6203          Time Reported: 19:31      Time Dispatched: 19:32
	                    Time Arrived : 19:33      Time Completed : 19:33
Synopsis:




22MCC2191     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Fawson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6208          Time Reported: 20:55      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 20:55      Time Completed : 20:56
Synopsis:




22MCC2192     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Fawson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6208          Time Reported: 22:12      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 22:13      Time Completed : 22:22
Synopsis:




22MCC2193     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: H Law
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6203          Time Reported: 22:31      Time Dispatched: 22:31
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 22:31
Synopsis:




          For more information please contact our Public Information
                          Officer at (702) 346-5262
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Report Includes:
All reported dates between `18:00:00 06/29/22` and `06:00:00 06/30/22`
All natures
All responsible officers
All received by officers
All dispositions
All locations
All cities
All agencies
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                  *** End of Report /sds/app/force/custom/rplwdal.18-6 ***
07/01/22                   Mesquite Police Department                       6202
18:06                  Daily Activity Log, with Synopsis             Page:     1

                               Date: 06/29/22

          For more information please contact our Public Information
                          Officer at (702) 346-5262
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
220629008     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 06:49      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:49      Time Completed : 07:18
Synopsis:




220629009     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : MESA Blvd & MARILYN Pkwy
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 07:13      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:13      Time Completed : 07:17
Synopsis:




220629010     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : S Lower Flat Top Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 07:14      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:14      Time Completed : 07:42
Synopsis:




220629011     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 07:19      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:19      Time Completed : 07:20
Synopsis:




220629012     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 07:29      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:29      Time Completed : 07:37
Synopsis:




220629013     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 07:35      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:35      Time Completed : 07:41
Synopsis:




220629014     VIN OHV Number Inspection
	Incident Address : Myrtle Ct
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Monty Dibble, Michael Otero
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 08:03      Time Dispatched: 08:07
	                    Time Arrived : 08:24      Time Completed : 08:35
Synopsis:




220629016     Traffic Problem
	Incident Address : FALCON RIDGE Pkwy & FLAT TOP MESA Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 10:55      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:55      Time Completed : 11:04
Synopsis:




220629017     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 11:29      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:29      Time Completed : 11:32
Synopsis:




220629018     Traffic Accident w/ Injuries
	Incident Address : FALCON RIDGE Pkwy & W PIONEER Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood, R Longman, R Hughes
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 11:38      Time Dispatched: 11:44
	                    Time Arrived : 11:48      Time Completed : 13:40

	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 11:38      Time Dispatched: 11:44
	                    Time Arrived : 11:51      Time Completed : 11:51

	Unit: BAT03         Time Reported: 11:38      Time Dispatched: 11:43
	                    Time Arrived : 11:45      Time Completed : 13:09

	Unit: ENG11         Time Reported: 11:38      Time Dispatched: 11:42
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 11:45

	Unit: P1            Time Reported: 11:38      Time Dispatched: 11:45
	                    Time Arrived : 11:45      Time Completed : 11:51

	Unit: RES32         Time Reported: 11:38      Time Dispatched: 11:42
	                    Time Arrived : 11:45      Time Completed : 13:08
Synopsis:

An officer responded to a two vehicle accident and a report was taken.


220629019     Traffic accident W/O injury
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 11:52      Time Dispatched: 11:59
	                    Time Arrived : 11:59      Time Completed : 12:12
Synopsis:




220629020     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 12:03      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220629021     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 12:11      Time Dispatched: 12:17
	                    Time Arrived : 12:12      Time Completed : 12:12
Synopsis:




220629022     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 12:12      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:12      Time Completed : 12:17
Synopsis:




220629024     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 12:37      Time Dispatched: 12:54
	                    Time Arrived : 13:20      Time Completed : 13:25
Synopsis:




220629025     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 12:47      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:47      Time Completed : 12:48
Synopsis:




220629026     Records Dissemination
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 13:10      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220629027     Records Dissemination
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 13:13      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220629028     Alarm
	Incident Address : Falcon Ridge Pkwy # 300-B
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl, R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 13:29      Time Dispatched: 13:40
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 13:48

	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 13:29      Time Dispatched: 13:34
	                    Time Arrived : 13:40      Time Completed : 14:19
Synopsis:




220629029     Fraud
	Incident Address : Cedar Wood Trl
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman
	Disposition : A    Active


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 13:40      Time Dispatched: 14:19
	                    Time Arrived : 14:19      Time Completed : 16:08
Synopsis:

An officer responded to a fraud call. A report was taken on the incident.


220629030     Vet appt drop off
	Incident Address : Riverside Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 13:54      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 13:54      Time Completed : 14:12
Synopsis:




220629031     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 14:23      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 14:23      Time Completed : 14:32
Synopsis:




220629032     Agency Assistance
	Incident Address : I15 NB
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: CANCELLED
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: CANCELLED     Time Reported: 14:56      Time Dispatched: 15:22
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 15:22
Synopsis:




220629033     Records Dissemination
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 15:05      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220629034     Alarm
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd # 11
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood, J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 15:04      Time Dispatched: 15:08
	                    Time Arrived : 15:11      Time Completed : 15:13

	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 15:04      Time Dispatched: 15:16
	                    Time Arrived : 15:16      Time Completed : 15:16
Synopsis:




220629035     Citizen Assist
	Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 15:13      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 15:13      Time Completed : 15:22
Synopsis:




220629036     Records Dissemination
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 15:50      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220629037     Agency Assistance
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: G Garcia
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: D5            Time Reported: 16:15      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 16:16      Time Completed : 16:52
Synopsis:




220629038     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 16:32      Time Dispatched: 16:39
	                    Time Arrived : 16:32      Time Completed : 16:33
Synopsis:




220629039     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 16:33      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 16:33      Time Completed : 16:39
Synopsis:




220629040     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 16:40      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 16:40      Time Completed : 16:42
Synopsis:




220629041     Minor Gambling
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: CANCELLED
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: CANCELLED     Time Reported: 17:53      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 18:20      Time Completed : 18:20
Synopsis:




220629042     Reckless Driver
	Incident Address : I15 NB
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: T Bundy
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: S4            Time Reported: 18:04      Time Dispatched: 18:29
	                    Time Arrived : 18:29      Time Completed : 18:30
Synopsis:




220629043     Death Ivestigation
	Incident Address : Cottonwood Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Thatcher
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 18:11      Time Dispatched: 18:18
	                    Time Arrived : 18:24      Time Completed : 20:14

	Unit: BAT03         Time Reported: 18:11      Time Dispatched: 18:16
	                    Time Arrived : 18:24      Time Completed : 18:46

	Unit: RES11         Time Reported: 18:11      Time Dispatched: 18:14
	                    Time Arrived : 18:17      Time Completed : 18:56

	Unit: RES12         Time Reported: 18:11      Time Dispatched: 18:15
	                    Time Arrived : 18:17      Time Completed : 18:56

	Unit: STA01         Time Reported: 18:11      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 18:14
Synopsis:

An officer responded to an agency assist. A report was taken.


220629044     Civil Dispute
	Incident Address : Pulsipher Ln # 6212
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave, E Baron
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 18:19      Time Dispatched: 18:23
	                    Time Arrived : 18:31      Time Completed : 19:00

	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 18:19      Time Dispatched: 18:23
	                    Time Arrived : 18:31      Time Completed : 19:02
Synopsis:




220629046     Citizen Assist
	Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: T Bundy, J Gleave
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 18:55      Time Dispatched: 19:00
	                    Time Arrived : 19:07      Time Completed : 19:33

	Unit: S4            Time Reported: 18:55      Time Dispatched: 19:15
	                    Time Arrived : 19:17      Time Completed : 19:24
Synopsis:




220629047     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Joshua Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Baron
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 19:48      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 19:49      Time Completed : 19:56
Synopsis:




220629048     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : S FALCON RIDGE Pkwy
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Baron
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 20:11      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 20:11      Time Completed : 20:31
Synopsis:




220629049     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Cottonwood Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Thatcher
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 20:14      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 20:14      Time Completed : 20:17
Synopsis:




220629050     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : W PIONEER Blvd & REDD HILLS Pkwy
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Thatcher
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 20:30      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 20:30      Time Completed : 20:33
Synopsis:




220629051     Driving Under the Influence
	Incident Address : N SANDHILL Blvd & HILLSIDE Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave, E Baron, A Thatcher
	Disposition : E    Cleared by Adult Arrest


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 21:56      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 21:57      Time Completed : 01:18

	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 21:56      Time Dispatched: 21:57
	                    Time Arrived : 22:08      Time Completed : 00:44

	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 21:56      Time Dispatched: 21:57
	                    Time Arrived : 22:01      Time Completed : 23:57
Synopsis:

An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic violation.  One
adult female was arrested for DUI.


220629052     Noise Disturbance
	Incident Address : Riverside Rd # 7A
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: T Bundy
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: S4            Time Reported: 23:42      Time Dispatched: 23:59
	                    Time Arrived : 00:08      Time Completed : 00:14
Synopsis:




220630001     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : N ARROWHEAD Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Baron
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 01:45      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 01:45      Time Completed : 01:47
Synopsis:




220630002     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Baron, A Thatcher
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 02:35      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 02:35      Time Completed : 02:50

	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 02:35      Time Dispatched: 02:36
	                    Time Arrived : 02:37      Time Completed : 02:49
Synopsis:




220630003     Information Report
	Incident Address : W PIONEER Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: E Baron
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 02:34      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 02:36      Time Completed : 02:36
Synopsis:




220630004     Found Property
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave, E Baron, A Thatcher
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 02:35      Time Dispatched: 02:55
	                    Time Arrived : 02:59      Time Completed : 03:54

	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 02:35      Time Dispatched: 02:59
	                    Time Arrived : 03:04      Time Completed : 03:24

	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 02:35      Time Dispatched: 03:00
	                    Time Arrived : 03:04      Time Completed : 03:22
Synopsis:

Police responded to a casino regarding found property.  A report was completed.


220630005     Alarm
	Incident Address : Palmer Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Baron, A Thatcher
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 03:44      Time Dispatched: 03:46
	                    Time Arrived : 03:50      Time Completed : 03:57

	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 03:44      Time Dispatched: 03:46
	                    Time Arrived : 03:52      Time Completed : 04:05
Synopsis:




220630006     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : FALCON RIDGE Pkwy & W PIONEER Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 07:17      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:18      Time Completed : 07:20
Synopsis:




220630007     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 07:29      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:29      Time Completed : 07:34
Synopsis:




220630008     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : MESA Blvd & MOUNTAIN Rdg
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 08:10      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 08:10      Time Completed : 08:15
Synopsis:




220630009     Theft
	Incident Address : Falcon Ridge Pkwy
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Cheney
	Disposition : A    Active


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 08:26      Time Dispatched: 08:32
	                    Time Arrived : 08:34      Time Completed : 10:13
Synopsis:

An officer responded to a report of fuel theft at a gas station. This
investigation is ongoing.


220630010     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 08:34      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 08:34      Time Completed : 08:37
Synopsis:




220630011     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Hillside Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood, R Longman, D Shumway
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 08:59      Time Dispatched: 09:04
	                    Time Arrived : 09:11      Time Completed : 10:11

	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 08:59      Time Dispatched: 09:04
	                    Time Arrived : 09:09      Time Completed : 10:29

	Unit: J9            Time Reported: 08:59      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 08:59      Time Completed : 09:56
Synopsis:




220630012     Records Dissemination
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 09:22      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220630013     Alarm
	Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 09:46      Time Dispatched: 09:59
	                    Time Arrived : 09:59      Time Completed : 10:08
Synopsis:




220630014     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Falcon Ridge Pkwy
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 10:31      Time Dispatched: 11:13
	                    Time Arrived : 10:33      Time Completed : 11:14
Synopsis:




220630015     Citizen Assist
	Incident Address : JENSEN Dr & RIVERSIDE Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 10:42      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:42      Time Completed : 10:46
Synopsis:




220630016     Suspicious Person/Circumstance
	Incident Address : S Lower Flat Top Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 11:23      Time Dispatched: 11:43
	                    Time Arrived : 11:50      Time Completed : 11:58
Synopsis:




220630017     Records Dissemination
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 11:47      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220630018     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 12:12      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220630019     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 12:29      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220630020     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 12:34      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220630021     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 12:41      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220630022     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 12:48      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220630023     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 12:59      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220630024     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 13:07      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220630025     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 13:09      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220630026     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : FALCON RIDGE Pkwy & BIRDIE Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 13:10      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 13:11      Time Completed : 13:12
Synopsis:




220630027     Citizen Assist
	Incident Address : W Old Mill Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 13:12      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 13:12      Time Completed : 13:15
Synopsis:




220630028     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 13:17      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220630029     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 13:32      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220630030     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 13:41      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220630031     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: K Davis
	Disposition : A    Active


	Unit: 6223          Time Reported: 13:45      Time Dispatched: 13:48
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 13:48
Synopsis:




220630032     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 13:49      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220630033     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: T Bundy, R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 13:55      Time Dispatched: 14:00
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 14:08

	Unit: S4            Time Reported: 13:55      Time Dispatched: 14:26
	                    Time Arrived : 14:26      Time Completed : 14:54
Synopsis:




220630034     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 14:02      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220630035     Citizen Assist
	Incident Address : TURTLEBACK Rd & W PIONEER Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 14:08      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 14:08      Time Completed : 14:27
Synopsis:




220630036     Welfare Check
	Incident Address : Weeping Rock Trl
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 14:48      Time Dispatched: 14:57
	                    Time Arrived : 15:00      Time Completed : 15:09
Synopsis:




220630037     Verbal Disturbance IP
	Incident Address : Hughes Ave
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood, S Bruehl, R Longman, J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 15:23      Time Dispatched: 15:29
	                    Time Arrived : 15:34      Time Completed : 15:39

	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 15:23      Time Dispatched: 15:28
	                    Time Arrived : 15:31      Time Completed : 15:41

	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 15:23      Time Dispatched: 15:28
	                    Time Arrived : 15:33      Time Completed : 15:37

	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 15:23      Time Dispatched: 15:28
	                    Time Arrived : 15:40      Time Completed : 15:44
Synopsis:




220630038     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Auto Mall Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 15:29      Time Dispatched: 15:42
	                    Time Arrived : 15:29      Time Completed : 15:29
Synopsis:




220630039     Reckless Driver
	Incident Address : I15 SB
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman, A Castaneda
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 15:39      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 15:40      Time Completed : 15:42

	Unit: P2            Time Reported: 15:39      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 15:40      Time Completed : 15:48
Synopsis:




220630040     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 15:41      Time Dispatched: 16:04
	                    Time Arrived : 15:42      Time Completed : 15:44
Synopsis:




220630041     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 15:44      Time Dispatched: 16:04
	                    Time Arrived : 15:44      Time Completed : 15:46
Synopsis:




220630042     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 15:46      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 15:46      Time Completed : 16:04
Synopsis:




220630043     Traffic Stop
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman, R Hughes, A Castaneda
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 15:50      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 15:52      Time Completed : 16:28

	Unit: P1            Time Reported: 15:50      Time Dispatched: 15:54
	                    Time Arrived : 16:06      Time Completed : 16:15

	Unit: P2            Time Reported: 15:50      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 15:52      Time Completed : 16:28
Synopsis:




220630044     Citizen Assist
	Incident Address : W OLD MILL Rd & W MESQUITE Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 15:53      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 15:54      Time Completed : 15:58
Synopsis:




220630045     Traffic Problem
	Incident Address : W OLD MILL Rd & JUNIPER Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 16:03      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 16:03      Time Completed : 16:04
Synopsis:




220630046     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : E Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 16:05      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 16:06      Time Completed : 16:17
Synopsis:




220630047     K9 Search
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Hughes
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: P1            Time Reported: 16:15      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 16:15      Time Completed : 16:29
Synopsis:




220630048     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman, J Gleave
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 16:09      Time Dispatched: 16:33
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 17:03

	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 16:09      Time Dispatched: 20:59
	                    Time Arrived : 21:00      Time Completed : 21:24
Synopsis:




220630049     Agency Assistance
	Incident Address : Crystal Ct
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood, T Bundy, S Bruehl, J Cheney, D Alejos
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 16:11      Time Dispatched: 16:19
	                    Time Arrived : 16:28      Time Completed : 18:15

	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 16:11      Time Dispatched: 17:32
	                    Time Arrived : 17:46      Time Completed : 22:22

	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 16:11      Time Dispatched: 16:20
	                    Time Arrived : 16:24      Time Completed : 17:03

	Unit: D2            Time Reported: 16:11      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 16:52      Time Completed : 17:32

	Unit: ENG31         Time Reported: 16:11      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 16:56      Time Completed : 16:56

	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 16:11      Time Dispatched: 16:26
	                    Time Arrived : 16:29      Time Completed : 17:02

	Unit: RES11         Time Reported: 16:11      Time Dispatched: 16:15
	                    Time Arrived : 16:17      Time Completed : 16:57

	Unit: RES12         Time Reported: 16:11      Time Dispatched: 16:16
	                    Time Arrived : 16:17      Time Completed : 16:57

	Unit: RES32         Time Reported: 16:11      Time Dispatched: 16:20
	                    Time Arrived : 16:28      Time Completed : 16:56

	Unit: S4            Time Reported: 16:11      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 19:32      Time Completed : 19:52

	Unit: STA01         Time Reported: 16:11      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 16:15
Synopsis:

Officers responded to an agency assist call with Mesquite Fire and Rescue.


220630050     Traffic Stop
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl, R Longman, J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 16:56      Time Dispatched: 17:59
	                    Time Arrived : 17:03      Time Completed : 17:26

	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 16:56      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 17:03      Time Completed : 17:26

	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 16:56      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 17:03      Time Completed : 17:16
Synopsis:




220630051     Driving Under the Influence
	Incident Address : Marilyn Pkwy
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: T Bundy, R Longman, R Hughes, J Cheney, E Bar
	Disposition : E    Cleared by Adult Arrest


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 17:22      Time Dispatched: 17:26
	                    Time Arrived : 17:28      Time Completed : 17:58

	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 17:22      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 17:32

	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 17:22      Time Dispatched: 17:26
	                    Time Arrived : 17:28      Time Completed : 17:53

	Unit: D2            Time Reported: 17:22      Time Dispatched: 19:00
	                    Time Arrived : 17:32      Time Completed : 21:16

	Unit: ENG31         Time Reported: 17:22      Time Dispatched: 17:29
	                    Time Arrived : 17:36      Time Completed : 18:25

	Unit: P1            Time Reported: 17:22      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 17:32      Time Completed : 17:53

	Unit: P2            Time Reported: 17:22      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 17:40      Time Completed : 17:58

	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 17:22      Time Dispatched: 17:26
	                    Time Arrived : 17:30      Time Completed : 19:01

	Unit: RES11         Time Reported: 17:22      Time Dispatched: 17:30
	                    Time Arrived : 17:30      Time Completed : 20:18

	Unit: S4            Time Reported: 17:22      Time Dispatched: 17:26
	                    Time Arrived : 17:32      Time Completed : 18:55
Synopsis:

Officers responded to a report of a rollover accident.  One male was charged
with DUI and an accident investigation was completed.


22ACO1998     Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 06:57      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:57      Time Completed : 06:57
Synopsis:




22ACO1999     Animal Adopt
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 06:57      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:57      Time Completed : 06:59
Synopsis:




22ACO2000     Animal Adopt
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 06:59      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:59      Time Completed : 07:02
Synopsis:




22ACO2001     Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Jose L Macias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H1            Time Reported: 07:10      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:10      Time Completed : 07:20
Synopsis:




22ACO2002     Vet appt drop off
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 07:27      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:27      Time Completed : 07:29
Synopsis:




22ACO2003     Vet appt drop off
	Incident Address : Riverside Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 07:37      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:37      Time Completed : 07:42
Synopsis:




22ACO2004     ACO Bunkerville Assist
	Incident Address : Diagonal
	                   Bunkerville          NV 89007
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 08:04      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 08:04      Time Completed : 08:06
Synopsis:




22ACO2005     Trap, Neuter, Release; Animal
	Incident Address : Mesa Blv & Aztec cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Jose L Macias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H1            Time Reported: 09:04      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:04      Time Completed : 09:11
Synopsis:




22ACO2006     Animal Owner Surrender
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 11:32      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:32      Time Completed : 11:33
Synopsis:




22ACO2007     Vet appt drop off
	Incident Address : Riverside Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 13:54      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 13:54      Time Completed : 14:12
Synopsis:




22ACO2008     Vet appt pick up
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 15:08      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 15:08      Time Completed : 15:22
Synopsis:




22ACO2009     Animal Shelter Cleaning
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Jose L Macias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H1            Time Reported: 05:36      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 05:36      Time Completed : 06:58
Synopsis:




22ACO2010     Animal Shelter Cleaning
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H2            Time Reported: 05:46      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 05:46      Time Completed : 06:42
Synopsis:




22ACO2011     Animal Shelter Cleaning
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 05:57      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 05:57      Time Completed : 06:51
Synopsis:




22ACO2012     Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H2            Time Reported: 06:43      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:43      Time Completed : 06:51
Synopsis:




22ACO2013     Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 06:52      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:52      Time Completed : 06:52
Synopsis:




22ACO2014     Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Jose L Macias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H1            Time Reported: 06:59      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:59      Time Completed : 07:12
Synopsis:




22ACO2015     Animal Adopt
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 08:59      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 08:59      Time Completed : 09:01
Synopsis:




22ACO2016     Animal Owner Surrender
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H2            Time Reported: 10:13      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:13      Time Completed : 10:16
Synopsis:




22MCC2188     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd # G
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: K Davis
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6223          Time Reported: 14:27      Time Dispatched: 14:34
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 14:34
Synopsis:




22MCC2189     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: K Frias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6194          Time Reported: 17:48      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 17:48      Time Completed : 17:48
Synopsis:




22MCC2190     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: H Law
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6203          Time Reported: 19:31      Time Dispatched: 19:32
	                    Time Arrived : 19:33      Time Completed : 19:33
Synopsis:




22MCC2191     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Fawson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6208          Time Reported: 20:55      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 20:55      Time Completed : 20:56
Synopsis:




22MCC2192     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Fawson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6208          Time Reported: 22:12      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 22:13      Time Completed : 22:22
Synopsis:




22MCC2193     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: H Law
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6203          Time Reported: 22:31      Time Dispatched: 22:31
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 22:31
Synopsis:




22MCC2194     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: K Davis
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6223          Time Reported: 10:11      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:13      Time Completed : 10:27
Synopsis:




22MCC2195     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: K Davis
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6223          Time Reported: 13:45      Time Dispatched: 13:48
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 13:48
Synopsis:




22MCC2196     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: K Frias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6194          Time Reported: 17:05      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 17:06      Time Completed : 17:14
Synopsis:




22MCE0874     Security Check
	Incident Address : Valley View Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Monty Dibble, Michael Otero
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 07:16      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:16      Time Completed : 07:22
Synopsis:




22MCE0875     Security Check
	Incident Address : Woodbury Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Monty Dibble, Michael Otero
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 07:37      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:37      Time Completed : 07:44
Synopsis:




22MCE0876     VIN OHV Number Inspection
	Incident Address : Myrtle Ct
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Monty Dibble, Michael Otero
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 08:03      Time Dispatched: 08:07
	                    Time Arrived : 08:24      Time Completed : 08:35
Synopsis:




22MCE0877     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Rainbow Ct
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, Mike Robertson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V2            Time Reported: 08:43      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 08:43      Time Completed : 08:46
Synopsis:




22MCE0878     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Angels Landing Trl
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, Mike Robertson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V2            Time Reported: 08:50      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 08:50      Time Completed : 08:52
Synopsis:




22MCE0879     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Angels Landing Trl
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, Mike Robertson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V2            Time Reported: 08:52      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 08:52      Time Completed : 08:56
Synopsis:




22MCE0880     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Bison Trl
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, Mike Robertson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V2            Time Reported: 09:00      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:00      Time Completed : 09:02
Synopsis:




22MCE0881     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Bridle Path Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, Mike Robertson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V2            Time Reported: 09:06      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:06      Time Completed : 09:08
Synopsis:




22MCE0882     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Bridle Path Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, Mike Robertson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V2            Time Reported: 09:10      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:10      Time Completed : 09:15
Synopsis:




22MCE0883     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Bridle Path Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, Mike Robertson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V2            Time Reported: 09:16      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:16      Time Completed : 09:17
Synopsis:




22MCE0884     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Trickling Brook Trl
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, Mike Robertson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V2            Time Reported: 09:21      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:21      Time Completed : 09:23
Synopsis:




22MCE0885     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Sundial Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, Mike Robertson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V2            Time Reported: 09:29      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:30      Time Completed : 09:31
Synopsis:




22MCE0886     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Majestic Vw
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, Mike Robertson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V2            Time Reported: 09:35      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:35      Time Completed : 09:37
Synopsis:




22MCE0887     Parking Problem
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, Mike Robertson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V2            Time Reported: 10:26      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:27      Time Completed : 10:29
Synopsis:




22MCE0888     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Copper Springs Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, Mike Robertson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V2            Time Reported: 11:03      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:04      Time Completed : 11:06
Synopsis:




22MCE0889     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Carrara Ct
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, Mike Robertson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V2            Time Reported: 11:10      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:10      Time Completed : 11:13
Synopsis:




22MCE0890     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Amen Ct
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, Mike Robertson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V2            Time Reported: 11:18      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:18      Time Completed : 11:22
Synopsis:




22MCE0891     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Amen Ct
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, Mike Robertson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V2            Time Reported: 11:22      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:22      Time Completed : 11:26
Synopsis:




22MCE0892     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Coventry Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, Mike Robertson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V2            Time Reported: 11:32      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:32      Time Completed : 11:36
Synopsis:




22MCE0893     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Appletree Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, Mike Robertson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V2            Time Reported: 11:42      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:43      Time Completed : 11:43
Synopsis:




22MCE0894     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Mesa Blvd # 101
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, Mike Robertson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V2            Time Reported: 11:46      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:46      Time Completed : 11:49
Synopsis:




22MCE0895     Security Check
	Incident Address : Valley View Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, Michael Otero
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: BP1           Time Reported: 06:16      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:16      Time Completed : 06:22
Synopsis:




22MCE0896     Security Check
	Incident Address : W Hafen Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, Michael Otero
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: BP1           Time Reported: 06:50      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:50      Time Completed : 07:06
Synopsis:




22MCE0897     Municipal Court Subpoena
	Incident Address : Milky Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: W Marsh, J Battaglia
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 08:20      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 08:20      Time Completed : 08:24
Synopsis:




22MCE0898     Municipal Court Subpoena
	Incident Address : Burns Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: W Marsh, J Battaglia
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 08:32      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 08:32      Time Completed : 08:37
Synopsis:




22MCE0899     Security Check
	Incident Address : Woodbury Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, Michael Otero
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: BP1           Time Reported: 08:36      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 08:36      Time Completed : 08:38
Synopsis:




22MCE0900     TPO/Restraining Order
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: W Marsh, J Battaglia
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 08:43      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 08:44      Time Completed : 10:03
Synopsis:




22MDC0343     Transport
	Incident Address : S Casino Center
	                   Las Vegas            NV
	Responding Officers: B Swanson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: J2            Time Reported: 10:27      Time Dispatched: 10:28
	                    Time Arrived : 11:39      Time Completed : 14:13
Synopsis:

Officer transported three subjects to Clark County Detention Center.


22MDC0344     Wanted Person
	Incident Address : Hillside Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Macias, D Shumway
	Disposition : E    Cleared by Adult Arrest


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 08:59      Time Dispatched: 09:04
	                    Time Arrived : 09:11      Time Completed : 10:11

	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 08:59      Time Dispatched: 09:04
	                    Time Arrived : 09:09      Time Completed : 10:29

	Unit: J9            Time Reported: 08:59      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 08:59      Time Completed : 09:56
Synopsis:

Adult taken into custody on Mesquite Municipal Court warrant.


22MDC0345     Transport
	Incident Address : S Casino Center
	                   Las Vegas            NV
	Responding Officers: D Shumway
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: J9            Time Reported: 09:56      Time Dispatched: 10:07
	                    Time Arrived : 11:23      Time Completed : 15:09
Synopsis:

Officer transported one female to Clark County Detention Center.


          For more information please contact our Public Information
                          Officer at (702) 346-5262
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Report Includes:
All reported dates between `06:00:00 06/29/22` and `18:00:00 06/30/22`
All natures
All responsible officers
All received by officers
All dispositions
All locations
All cities
All agencies
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                  *** End of Report /sds/app/force/custom/rplwdal.18-6 ***