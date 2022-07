FRIDAY, JULY 1

Family Storytime for ages 0-5 years: 10-11 a.m., Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join for stories, songs, rhymes and activities. For children ages 0-5 and their caregivers. Call 702-507-4080.

Teen Open Mic: 4 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Grab the mic and tell us a story, a joke or your favorite poetry. Call 702-507-4080.

SATURDAY, JULY 2

Movie Matinee for adults: 1-4:30 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join in for the movie TBA at the library. Info: 702-507-4080.