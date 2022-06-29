Mesquite Police Department to host

Coffee with a Cop on July 12th

On Tuesday, July 12, officers from Mesquite Police Department and community members will come together in an informal, neutral space to discuss community issues, build relationships, and drink coffee.

All community members are invited to attend. The event begins at 7:00 a.m. at Hole Foods Bakery, located at 12 W. Mesquite Blvd Unit 114.

Coffee with a Cop provides a unique opportunity for community members to ask questions and learn more about the department’s work throughout Mesquite.

The majority of contacts law enforcement has with the public happen during emergencies, or emotional situations. Those situations are not always the most effective times for relationship building with the community, and some community members may feel that officers are unapproachable on the street. Coffee with a Cop breaks down barriers and allows for a relaxed, one-on-one interaction.

“We hope that community members will feel comfortable to ask questions, bring concerns, or simply get to know our officers,” said Chief MaQuade Chesley. “These interactions are the foundation of community partnerships.”

Coffee with a Cop is a national initiative supported by The United States Department of Justice, Office of Community Oriented Policing Services. Similar events are being held across the county, as local police departments strive to make lasting connections with the communities they serve.

The program aims to advance the practice of community policing through improving relationships between police officers and community members one cup of coffee at a time.