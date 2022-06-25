COVID-19 self-test kit vending machines installed at two locations

LAS VEGAS – Southern Nevadans now have expanded access to COVID-19 testing with the opening of self-test vending machines at two locations.. The Southern Nevada Health District and its partners installed two vending machines that dispense at-home self-test kits at the Regional Transportation Commission’s (RTC) Bonneville Transit Center (lobby), 101 E. Bonneville Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89101, and the Mesa View Regional Hospital (emergency department lobby), 1299 Bertha Howe Ave., Mesquite, NV 89027. Residents have already started to access test kits at both locations. A new location for a third vending machine will be available soon.

The project was funded with support from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s national initiative to address COVID-19 health disparities among populations that are at high risk for infection and who are underserved, including minority and rural communities.

The at-home antigen test kits are free. People who are interested in accessing the tests from the vending machines can register here www.snhd.info/testkit. A PIN will be issued once registration is completed. It is recommended that a telephone number be included, but it is not required. The phone number will become the PIN if it is provided. The PIN will allow people to access any of the three vending machines and receive five tests per month.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, we have always looked for ways to make testing as accessible as possible to everyone, including people in more rural parts of Clark County,” said Dr. Fermin Leguen, District Health Officer for the Southern Nevada Health District. “Testing is still a key tool we have as the pandemic continues and provides people with information they need to protect themselves and their families. We are thankful that our partners are willing to work with us on outreach projects.”

“As the public transportation provider for our community, the RTC is continually working towards new ways to provide access to vital COVID-19 resources,” said M.J. Maynard, RTC CEO. “We are proud to be a long-time partner of the Southern Nevada Health District and appreciate their efforts in helping to keep transit riders, and all Southern Nevadans, safe as we continue to mitigate the spread of the virus.”

“We are pleased to work with the Southern Nevada Health District in making these test kits more conveniently accessible to individuals and families in the communities we serve. Being able to get these self-tests in a timely fashion can provide a significant improvement in managing the spread of this virus,” said Kelly Adams, CEO of Mesa View Regional Hospital.

COVID-19 continues to circulate in the community. People should get tested if they have symptoms or if they are a close contact of someone who has COVID-19, if they are planning on attending a large event or traveling.

Test results for at-home tests are available after 15 minutes. If a positive test result is received, a person should self-isolate for at least five days after the test date. If there are no symptoms of illness, a person can leave isolation after five days but must wear a mask around other people for five more days. If a fever develops, isolation must continue until the fever goes away. The Health District recommends following up with a health care provider if there are questions.

The COVID-19 virus is evolving, and the recommendations and public health guidance designed to keep the public safe, protected, and informed will continue to evolve with it. The Health District’s COVID-19 website includes up to date information and resources for the community as well as links to COVID-19 testing and vaccine clinic locations. The website is available at www.snhd.info/covid.