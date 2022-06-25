SATURDAY, JUNE 25

First Responders Charity Golf Tournament: 6 a.m. – 2 p.m., Conestoga Golf Club, 1499 Falcon Ridge Parkway. Eagle’s Landing presents the 2nd Annual First Responder’s Charity Golf Tournament. Call Tyler at 435-261-9828 or Kenny at .775-385-5925.

Fratello Marionettes Spooktacular: 11 – 11:30 a.m. Mesquite Library, 121 W. 1st N St. The Fratello Marionettes are back with a Spooktacular? The show features happy ghosts, Frankenstein, the Purple People Eaters, a not-so-scary spider and more. Of course, no spooky show would be complete without a witch! Special care is taken to make this production a kid-friendly experience. Ages 4-11. Program is free. Call 702-507-4080.

SUNDAY, JUNE 26

Kid’s Movie: 1 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Come enjoy a movie matinee with a kid’s movie rated G or PG. Call 702-507-4080.