SUNDAY, JUNE 12

Movie Matinee for adults: 1-4:30 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join in for the movie “Dog” at the library. Info: 702-507-4080.

MONDAY, JUNE 13

Toddler Storytime: 10-11 a.m., Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Toddlers enjoy songs, nursery rhymes, stories and finger plays. Call 702-507-4080.

Coloring for Adults: 1-2 p.m., Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join for a relaxing session of coloring intricate and meditative designs of various artists. Info: 702-507-4080.

Internet Basics: 3-4 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. St. Learn the basics of using the internet. Info: 702-507-4080.

Lego Club: 3:30 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Kids ages 5-11 are invited to come and make super creations out of Legos. Call 702-507-4080.

Bereavement Group: 5-6:30 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. St. This is a group headed by Mesa View/Virgin Valley Hospice. For more information, call 702-346-5224.

Virgin Valley Amateur Radio Club: 6 p.m. Fire Station No. 3. The club meets on the second Monday of each month. For more information, please go to our website at: www.vvarc.net