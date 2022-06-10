FRIDAY, JUNE 10

Blood Drive: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., 100 W. Mesquite Blvd. To schedule an appointment or more information, please log on to redcrossblood.org an enter code CITYOFMESQUITE or call 800-733-3276

Family Storytime for ages 0-5 years: 10-11 a.m., Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join for stories, songs, rhymes and activities. For children ages 0-5 and their caregivers. Call 702-507-4080.

Card Making: 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Exercise your creativity by making two unique greeting cards. Different designs each month. Info: 702-507-4080.

Teen Open Mic: 4 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Grab the mic and tell us a story, a joke or your favorite poetry. Call 702-507-4080.

SATURDAY, JUNE 11

Family Craft: 11 a.m. – noon, Mesquite Library, 160 W. First North St. Join for an artful craft or project that incorporates dexterity, imagination and fun. Call 702-507-4080.

Apple Phone – Beginning: 3 – 4 p.m., Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Get to know the ins and outs of your Apple IPhone. Info: 702-507-4080.