Mason Montoya came to the ballpark and meant business on Wednesday, driving in four on one hits to lead Virgin Valley past Moapa Valley 10-2 on Wednesday in the NIAA 3A Regional baseball tournament at Virgin Valley High.

.Montoya drove in runs on a bases-loaded walk in the first and a home run in the third.

Virgin Valley (22-5) got things started in the first inning as Montoya drew a walk to put the Bulldogs up 1-0. Moapa Valley knotted the game up at one in the top of the second inning, when Chandler Evans doubled on a 1-1 count, scoring one run.

Virgin Valley pulled away for good with three runs in the third inning. In the third, Montoya homered on a 1-1 count, scoring three runs.

Virgin Valley notched four runs in the sixth inning. Jared Jensen, Aidan Litzenberger, Drake Wakefield and Braden Harris each had RBIs in the frame.

Kyler Sudweeks was the winning pitcher for the Bulldogs. The southpaw lasted seven innings, allowing four hits and two runs while striking out seven.

Garrett Hadley took the loss for Moapa Valley. Hadley surrendered six runs on five hits over four and a third innings, striking out three.

Kurt Felix went 2-for-4 at the plate to lead the Bulldogs. Evans led Moapa Valley with two hits in the at bats.

The win advanced Virgin Valley into the championship game on Friday. They will await the winner of games Thursday. On Thursday, Boulder City will play Pahrump Valley at 1 p.m., with the winner facing Moapa Valley at 4 p.m. The winner of the second game will face the Bulldogs on Friday.

If the Bulldogs lose the first game on Friday, the two teams will play again immediately after to determine the champion.

By reaching the championship game, the Bulldogs will qualify for the state tournament, which is scheduled May 19-21 at Fernley High School.