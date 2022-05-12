By Kirk Kern

There were 234 building permits issued by the city of Mesquite in April, with a total value of $8.7 million. This is an increase from the same month in 2021, when the city issued 164 permits, with a value at $7.8 million.

On a year-to-date basis, the city has issued 938 permits valued at $40 million, above the year-to-date total from 2021, which was 656 permits valued at $33.6 million.

As usual, single-family residences made up the bulk of the April permits, with 34 issued at a value of $7.2 million. This is a increase from April of 2021, when there were 29 permits issued with a value of $7 million.

Pulte Homes issued 10 permits for single-family homes, followed by eight from Richmond America Homes, six from Beazer Homes, six from Warmington Apartment Communities Inc., three from NRC and one from Maves Construction

The most expensive single-family home construction permit was valued at $459,00 by Maves, while the least expensive was built by Pulte, valued at $149,200.

There were no permits issued for multi-family residences in April, compared to zero in April 2021.

There were no commercial buildings permitted in April, compared to zero in April 2021 as well. There was one permit for commercial modifications in April compared to zero in April 2021.

The city issued four new business permits, compared to five in April 2021.

The city issued 37 permits for blocks walls in April, compared to 13 in April 2021. There were 12 permits for swimming pools/spas in April, while there were also 11 in April 2021.

There were no demolition permit filed in February, as well as zero in February 2021. There was zero grading permit in February, compared to one in February 2020.