WEDNESDAY, MAY 11

Candidates forum: 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Eureka Casino Resort, 275 Mesa Blvd. The Mesquite Chamber of Commerce is hosting a 2022 Mesquite City Council candidates forum. Cost is $30 for chamber members, $40 for non-members. RSVP by calling 702-346-2902. No walk-ins.

3D Pen Coloring: 3 – 4:30 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Come learn more about 3D Pen Coloring. Info: 702-507-4080.

Republican Women’s Club (for men & women): Doors open at 5 p.m., Meeting 5:30 – 7 p.m., Mesquite Veteran’s Center, 840 Hafen Lane. Meetings the second Wednesday of each month. For information, call Sue at 858-254-1214 or email: swtinsd@gmail.com.

THURSDAY, MAY 12

Sunrise Rotary: 7:30 a.m. Meets every Thursday at CSN. Room 1. For more information, contact Deb Parsley at 702-420-4494.

COVID-19 mobile testing: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Jimmy Hughes Campus, 150 N. Yucca St. Administrated by Curative. Tests are free. Walk-ups welcome, appointments can be made at https://curative.com/.

Cricut Club: 10:30 a.m.- noon, Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Learn the basics or get new ideas for projects. Call 702-507-4080.

Mesquite Mystery Book Club: 11 a.m. – noon. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Pick up this month’s selection from the customer service desk and read it prior to the meeting. Then join in the discussion. Call 702-507-4080.

Coloring for Adults: 2:30-3:30 p.m., Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join for a relaxing session of coloring intricate and meditative designs of various artists. Info: 702-507-4080.