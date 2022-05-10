By Kirk Kern

The Virgin Valley High baseball team advanced into the second round of the 3A South Region playoffs Monday after beating Western, 13-3, at home.

The Bulldogs (20-5) will next play Pahrump Valley High Tuesday at 4 p.m. at home. Pahrump (20-8) beat Clark, 8-1, on Monday.

Virgin Valley fell behind, 1-0, in the top of the first but came back with four runs in the bottom of the inning. Western added a run in the top of the third, but the Bulldogs put the game away with eight runs in the bottom of the fourth.

Each team scored a run in the fifth.

Kurt Felix and Kyle Sudweeks each had three hits for the Bulldogs. Sudweeks also drove in three runs, while Stratton Waite and Jared Jensen each drove in two runs.

Jensen started and picked up the win for the Bulldogs, with Martin Jordan pitching in relief.