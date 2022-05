MONDAY, MAY 9

Coloring for Adults: 1-2 p.m., Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join for a relaxing session of coloring intricate and meditative designs of various artists. Info: 702-507-4080.

Internet Basics: 3-4 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. St. Learn the basics of using the internet. Info: 702-507-4080.

Bereavement Group: 5-6:30 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. St. This is a group headed by Mesa View/Virgin Valley Hospice. For more information, call 702-346-5224.

Virgin Valley Amateur Radio Club: 6 p.m. Fire Station No. 3. The club meets on the second Monday of each month. For more information, please go to our website at: www.vvarc.net

TUESDAY, MAY 10

COVID-19 mobile testing: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Jimmy Hughes Campus, 150 N. Yucca St. Administered by Curative. Tests are free. Walk-ups welcome, appointments can be made at https://curative.com/.

Rotary Club: Noon, Mesquite Library, 121 W. 1st N St. Email questions to lindakgault@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/MesquiteNVRotary/.

City Council meeting: 5 p.m., City Hall, 10 E. Mesquite Blvd. Regular meetings the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month.