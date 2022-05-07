05/06/22 Mesquite Police Department 6202 06:06 Daily Activity Log, with Synopsis Page: 1 Date: 05/04/22 For more information please contact our Public Information Officer at (702) 346-5262 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 220504041 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Baron Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R4 Time Reported: 18:00 Time Dispatched: 18:42 Time Arrived : 18:42 Time Completed : 18:53 Synopsis: 220504042 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave, E Baron, A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 18:16 Time Dispatched: 18:53 Time Arrived : 18:33 Time Completed : 19:16 Unit: B4 Time Reported: 18:16 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : 18:54 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 18:16 Time Dispatched: 18:53 Time Arrived : 18:56 Time Completed : 19:24 Synopsis: 220504043 Theft Incident Address : E Old Mill Rd # 6 Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Thatcher Disposition : A Active Unit: B4 Time Reported: 18:30 Time Dispatched: 18:54 Time Arrived : 18:59 Time Completed : 20:50 Synopsis: An officer responded to a report of a theft. 05/06/22 Mesquite Police Department 6202 18:06 Daily Activity Log, with Synopsis Page: 1 Date: 05/04/22

220504002 Civil Matter Incident Address : W Old Mill Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 07:15 Time Dispatched: 08:39 Time Arrived : 08:39 Time Completed : 08:48 Synopsis: Officers took a report of stolen property, the investigation is ongoing. 220504003 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W HAFEN Ln & S GRAPEVINE Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Goodsell Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: E2 Time Reported: 07:20 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:20 Time Completed : 07:31 Synopsis: 220504004 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W HAFEN Ln & S GRAPEVINE Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Goodsell Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: E2 Time Reported: 07:31 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:32 Time Completed : 07:45 Synopsis: 220504005 Citizen Assist Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 07:40 Time Dispatched: 07:43 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 08:31 Synopsis: 220504006 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 07:48 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220504007 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 07:53 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220504008 Scope/General Background Req Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 08:20 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220504009 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 08:37 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220504010 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : E Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood, R Longman, J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 08:42 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:50 Time Completed : 09:02 Unit: B3 Time Reported: 08:42 Time Dispatched: 08:49 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 08:49 Unit: C3 Time Reported: 08:42 Time Dispatched: 08:50 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 08:54 Synopsis: 220504011 Fire Incident Address : I15 SB Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman, J Goodsell, J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 08:51 Time Dispatched: 09:06 Time Arrived : 09:06 Time Completed : 09:40 Unit: C3 Time Reported: 08:51 Time Dispatched: 08:54 Time Arrived : 08:56 Time Completed : 09:43 Unit: CH01 Time Reported: 08:51 Time Dispatched: 09:01 Time Arrived : 09:01 Time Completed : 09:14 Unit: E2 Time Reported: 08:51 Time Dispatched: 08:57 Time Arrived : 09:01 Time Completed : 09:40 Unit: ENG11 Time Reported: 08:51 Time Dispatched: 08:59 Time Arrived : 09:00 Time Completed : 09:34 Unit: ENG31 Time Reported: 08:51 Time Dispatched: 08:55 Time Arrived : 08:56 Time Completed : 09:42 Unit: RES11 Time Reported: 08:51 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : 08:58 Unit: RES31 Time Reported: 08:51 Time Dispatched: 08:55 Time Arrived : 08:58 Time Completed : 09:32 Synopsis: 220504012 Alarm Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd # 5 Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: CANCELLED Disposition : C Unfounded Unit: CANCELLED Time Reported: 09:07 Time Dispatched: 09:12 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 09:12 Synopsis: 220504013 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 09:05 Time Dispatched: 10:02 Time Arrived : 10:02 Time Completed : 10:03 Synopsis: 220504014 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Woodbury Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Perry Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: E1 Time Reported: 09:15 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:16 Time Completed : 09:27 Synopsis: 220504015 Welfare Check Incident Address : Buffalo run Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman, J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 09:36 Time Dispatched: 09:42 Time Arrived : 10:02 Time Completed : 10:25 Unit: C3 Time Reported: 09:36 Time Dispatched: 10:09 Time Arrived : 10:15 Time Completed : 10:24 Synopsis: 220504016 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : S Lower Flat Top Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 09:50 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:51 Time Completed : 09:52 Synopsis: 220504017 Records Dissemination Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 09:59 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220504018 Records Dissemination Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 10:01 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220504019 Records Dissemination Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 10:02 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220504020 Records Dissemination Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 10:09 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220504021 Records Dissemination Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 10:11 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220504022 Records Dissemination Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 10:13 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220504023 Records Dissemination Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 10:19 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220504024 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Buffalo Run Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 10:26 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:26 Time Completed : 10:35 Synopsis: 220504025 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Bertha Howe Ave Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 10:39 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:39 Time Completed : 10:43 Synopsis: 220504026 Traffic accident W/O injury Incident Address : W First South St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 10:37 Time Dispatched: 10:46 Time Arrived : 10:54 Time Completed : 12:45 Synopsis: Officers responded to a traffic accident and a report was taken. 220504027 Traffic Stop Incident Address : I15 NB Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman, J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 10:47 Time Dispatched: 10:53 Time Arrived : 11:03 Time Completed : 11:11 Unit: C3 Time Reported: 10:47 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:52 Time Completed : 11:12 Synopsis: 220504028 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : W MESQUITE Blvd & SUN VALLEY Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R3 Time Reported: 11:17 Time Dispatched: 11:23 Time Arrived : 11:30 Time Completed : 11:36 Synopsis: 220504029 Found Property Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 11:28 Time Dispatched: 11:35 Time Arrived : 11:35 Time Completed : 12:08 Synopsis: An officer responded to a casino for a report of found property. The property was booked for safekeeping and a report was taken. 220504031 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R3 Time Reported: 11:49 Time Dispatched: 11:56 Time Arrived : 12:06 Time Completed : 12:13 Synopsis: 220504032 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd # 823 Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R3 Time Reported: 12:13 Time Dispatched: 12:18 Time Arrived : 12:28 Time Completed : 12:51 Synopsis: 220504033 Traffic accident W/O injury Incident Address : HILLSIDE Dr & N SANDHILL Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman, D Alejos, A Castaneda Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 12:27 Time Dispatched: 13:19 Time Arrived : 12:33 Time Completed : 15:28 Unit: P2 Time Reported: 12:27 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:27 Time Completed : 13:14 Unit: P5 Time Reported: 12:27 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:31 Time Completed : 13:07 Synopsis: An officer responded to a three vehicle accident. A report was taken and one female was cited for traffic violations. 220504034 Welfare Check Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood, R Hughes Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 12:55 Time Dispatched: 12:58 Time Arrived : 13:08 Time Completed : 13:31 Unit: P3 Time Reported: 12:55 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:59 Time Completed : 13:17 Synopsis: 220504035 Evidence Destruction Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 13:51 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220504036 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W HAFEN LN Responding Officers: J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 14:12 Time Dispatched: 14:18 Time Arrived : 14:25 Time Completed : 14:38 Synopsis: 220504037 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 15:21 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:21 Time Completed : 15:22 Synopsis: 220504038 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : I15 NB Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 16:12 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:13 Time Completed : 16:15 Synopsis: 220504039 Traffic accident W/O injury Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 16:23 Time Dispatched: 16:28 Time Arrived : 16:28 Time Completed : 17:28 Synopsis: An officer responded to a report of a past accident and a report was taken. 220504040 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood, R Longman, E Baron Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 17:23 Time Dispatched: 17:33 Time Arrived : 17:33 Time Completed : 17:48 Unit: B3 Time Reported: 17:23 Time Dispatched: 17:32 Time Arrived : 17:34 Time Completed : 17:48 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 17:23 Time Dispatched: 17:31 Time Arrived : 17:34 Time Completed : 18:41 Synopsis: 220504041 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Baron Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R4 Time Reported: 18:00 Time Dispatched: 18:42 Time Arrived : 18:42 Time Completed : 18:53 Synopsis: 220504042 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave, E Baron, A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 18:16 Time Dispatched: 18:53 Time Arrived : 18:33 Time Completed : 19:16 Unit: B4 Time Reported: 18:16 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : 18:54 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 18:16 Time Dispatched: 18:53 Time Arrived : 18:56 Time Completed : 19:24 Synopsis: 220504043 Theft Incident Address : E Old Mill Rd # 6 Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Thatcher Disposition : A Active Unit: B4 Time Reported: 18:30 Time Dispatched: 18:54 Time Arrived : 18:59 Time Completed : 20:50 Synopsis: An officer responded to a report of a theft. A report was taken. 220504044 Alarm Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd # 105 Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: T Bundy Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: S4 Time Reported: 19:10 Time Dispatched: 19:13 Time Arrived : 19:14 Time Completed : 19:38 Synopsis: 220504045 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 19:16 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 19:16 Time Completed : 19:24 Synopsis: 220504046 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 20:04 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:05 Time Completed : 20:18 Synopsis: 220504047 Phone Harassment Incident Address : Peartree Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave, E Baron Disposition : SDA Submitted To DA Unit: A4 Time Reported: 21:00 Time Dispatched: 21:07 Time Arrived : 21:08 Time Completed : 00:15 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 21:00 Time Dispatched: 21:07 Time Arrived : 21:11 Time Completed : 21:31 Synopsis: Police responded to a residence reference a harassment. A report was taken. 220504048 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 21:12 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:12 Time Completed : 21:17 Synopsis: 220504049 Noise Disturbance Incident Address : RIVERSBEND Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Baron Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R4 Time Reported: 22:27 Time Dispatched: 22:37 Time Arrived : 22:37 Time Completed : 22:51 Synopsis: 220504050 Person On Foot Incident Address : RIVERSIDE Rd & SECOND SOUTH St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: G Garcia, A Thatcher, A Castaneda Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 22:44 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:58 Time Completed : 23:03 Unit: P4 Time Reported: 22:44 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:44 Time Completed : 23:03 Unit: P5 Time Reported: 22:44 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:44 Time Completed : 23:03 Synopsis: 220504051 Welfare Check Incident Address : I15 NB 122 ON-RAMP Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Baron, A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 23:55 Time Dispatched: 23:58 Time Arrived : 00:00 Time Completed : 00:41 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 23:55 Time Dispatched: 23:58 Time Arrived : 00:03 Time Completed : 00:45 Synopsis: 220505001 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Baron Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R4 Time Reported: 00:47 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 00:47 Time Completed : 00:50 Synopsis: 220505002 Welfare Check Incident Address : Thistle St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave, E Baron, A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 00:41 Time Dispatched: 01:42 Time Arrived : 01:47 Time Completed : 02:18 Unit: B4 Time Reported: 00:41 Time Dispatched: 00:51 Time Arrived : 00:59 Time Completed : 02:23 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 00:41 Time Dispatched: 00:56 Time Arrived : 00:59 Time Completed : 01:29 Synopsis: 220505003 Suspicious/Pers Incident Address : VALLEY VIEW DR Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave, E Baron Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 02:10 Time Dispatched: 02:18 Time Arrived : 02:27 Time Completed : 02:39 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 02:10 Time Dispatched: 02:16 Time Arrived : 02:27 Time Completed : 02:45 Synopsis: 220505004 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 02:50 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 02:50 Time Completed : 02:55 Synopsis: 220505005 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 04:40 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 04:40 Time Completed : 04:42 Synopsis: 220505006 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : HILLSIDE Dr & PARKVIEW Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Baron Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R4 Time Reported: 04:44 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 04:44 Time Completed : 04:46 Synopsis: 220505007 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : N ARROWHEAD Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 04:50 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 04:50 Time Completed : 04:59 Synopsis: 220505008 Traffic Problem Incident Address : HARDY Way & FALCON RIDGE Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 05:03 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:03 Time Completed : 05:05 Synopsis: 220505009 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : W Old Mill Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R3 Time Reported: 05:22 Time Dispatched: 05:30 Time Arrived : 05:35 Time Completed : 05:48 Synopsis: 220505010 Suspicious/Pers Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave, A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 05:25 Time Dispatched: 05:29 Time Arrived : 05:35 Time Completed : 05:58 Unit: B4 Time Reported: 05:25 Time Dispatched: 05:29 Time Arrived : 05:35 Time Completed : 05:54 Synopsis: 220505011 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W Old Mill Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R3 Time Reported: 05:48 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:48 Time Completed : 05:49 Synopsis: 220505012 Welfare Check Incident Address : Colleen Ct Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood, S Bruehl, R Longman, J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 06:29 Time Dispatched: 06:32 Time Arrived : 06:41 Time Completed : 06:52 Unit: B3 Time Reported: 06:29 Time Dispatched: 06:34 Time Arrived : 06:37 Time Completed : 06:45 Unit: C3 Time Reported: 06:29 Time Dispatched: 06:33 Time Arrived : 06:33 Time Completed : 06:45 Unit: R3 Time Reported: 06:29 Time Dispatched: 06:32 Time Arrived : 06:37 Time Completed : 06:49 Synopsis: 220505013 Animal Noise Incident Address : Kerosene Lamp Ct Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 07:59 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:59 Time Completed : 08:10 Synopsis: 220505014 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 08:39 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:39 Time Completed : 09:01 Synopsis: 220505015 Records Dissemination Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 08:55 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220505016 Citizen Assist Incident Address : Opal St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 08:59 Time Dispatched: 09:02 Time Arrived : 09:15 Time Completed : 09:19 Synopsis: 220505017 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : MARILYN Pkwy & MESA Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 09:05 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:05 Time Completed : 09:14 Synopsis: 220505018 Alarm Incident Address : Cottonwood Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood, S Bruehl, R Longman, J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 09:21 Time Dispatched: 09:23 Time Arrived : 09:24 Time Completed : 09:34 Unit: B3 Time Reported: 09:21 Time Dispatched: 09:23 Time Arrived : 09:28 Time Completed : 09:32 Unit: C3 Time Reported: 09:21 Time Dispatched: 09:23 Time Arrived : 09:28 Time Completed : 09:32 Unit: R3 Time Reported: 09:21 Time Dispatched: 09:23 Time Arrived : 09:26 Time Completed : 09:31 Synopsis: 220505019 Impounded Vehicle Incident Address : Riverside Rd # 3D Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Bennett Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6153 Time Reported: 09:30 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:32 Time Completed : 09:51 Synopsis: 220505020 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Grayce Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 09:40 Time Dispatched: 09:43 Time Arrived : 09:57 Time Completed : 10:14 Synopsis: 220505021 Sex Offender Registration Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 09:46 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220505022 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 09:52 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220505023 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 10:03 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:03 Time Completed : 10:09 Synopsis: 220505024 Lost Property Incident Address : W Old Mill Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 10:14 Time Dispatched: 10:22 Time Arrived : 10:22 Time Completed : 11:25 Synopsis: 220505025 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : Willis Carrier Cyn Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman, J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 10:23 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:23 Time Completed : 10:35 Unit: C3 Time Reported: 10:23 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:23 Time Completed : 10:33 Synopsis: 220505026 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Willis Carrier Cyn Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 10:33 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:33 Time Completed : 10:34 Synopsis: 220505027 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 11:25 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:25 Time Completed : 11:30 Synopsis: 220505028 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : Second South St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl, J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 11:44 Time Dispatched: 11:49 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 11:55 Unit: R3 Time Reported: 11:44 Time Dispatched: 11:49 Time Arrived : 12:00 Time Completed : 11:50 Synopsis: 220505029 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 12:05 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220505030 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 12:11 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220505031 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 12:16 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220505032 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : THISTLE St & W FIRST SOUTH St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R3 Time Reported: 12:19 Time Dispatched: 12:23 Time Arrived : 12:19 Time Completed : 12:20 Synopsis: 220505033 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 12:20 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220505034 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : THISTLE St & SECOND SOUTH St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R3 Time Reported: 12:19 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:20 Time Completed : 12:22 Synopsis: 220505035 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 12:21 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220505036 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : THISTLE St & W MESQUITE Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 12:22 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:22 Time Completed : 12:29 Synopsis: 220505037 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 12:25 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220505038 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 12:29 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220505039 Suspicious/Pers Incident Address : HILLSIDE Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood, S Bruehl, J Perry Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: B3 Time Reported: 12:32 Time Dispatched: 12:33 Time Arrived : 12:50 Time Completed : 13:02 Unit: E1 Time Reported: 12:32 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:32 Time Completed : 12:49 Unit: R3 Time Reported: 12:32 Time Dispatched: 12:32 Time Arrived : 12:36 Time Completed : 14:02 Synopsis: Officers made contact with an intoxicated adult male subject. This subject was taken into custody for a Mesquite City Code violation. 220505040 TPO/Restraining Order Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 12:28 Time Dispatched: 13:32 Time Arrived : 15:22 Time Completed : 12:59 Synopsis: 220505041 TPO/Restraining Order Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 12:40 Time Dispatched: 15:25 Time Arrived : 15:25 Time Completed : 15:25 Synopsis: 220505042 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 12:52 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220505043 Records Dissemination Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 12:55 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220505044 Theft Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood, R Longman, J Cheney, G Garcia, A Cast Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: A3 Time Reported: 12:54 Time Dispatched: 12:59 Time Arrived : 13:04 Time Completed : 13:29 Unit: B3 Time Reported: 12:54 Time Dispatched: 13:03 Time Arrived : 13:07 Time Completed : 13:07 Unit: C3 Time Reported: 12:54 Time Dispatched: 12:59 Time Arrived : 13:10 Time Completed : 15:10 Unit: P4 Time Reported: 12:54 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:24 Time Completed : 16:24 Unit: P5 Time Reported: 12:54 Time Dispatched: 12:59 Time Arrived : 13:09 Time Completed : 16:12 Synopsis: A detective responded to a petit larceny in progress. The detective located the female offender and arrested her for petit larceny and possession of narcotic paraphernalia. 220505045 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 13:00 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220505046 Records Dissemination Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 13:04 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220505047 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 13:23 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220505048 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 13:32 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220505049 Records Dissemination Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 13:35 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220505050 Records Dissemination Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 13:51 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220505051 Scope/General Background Req Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 14:00 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220505052 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 14:41 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220505053 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 15:08 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:08 Time Completed : 15:09 Synopsis: 220505054 Person On Foot Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney, G Garcia Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 15:12 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : 15:12 Unit: P4 Time Reported: 15:12 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:12 Time Completed : 15:15 Synopsis: 220505055 Welfare Check Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 15:20 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:20 Time Completed : 15:22 Synopsis: 220505056 Welfare Check Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 15:31 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:31 Time Completed : 15:42 Synopsis: 220505057 Person On Foot Incident Address : RIVERSIDE Rd & SMOKEY Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl, G Garcia Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: P4 Time Reported: 15:32 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:32 Time Completed : 15:41 Unit: R3 Time Reported: 15:32 Time Dispatched: 15:32 Time Arrived : 15:35 Time Completed : 15:40 Synopsis: 220505058 Person On Foot Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl, J Cheney, G Garcia Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 15:46 Time Dispatched: 15:47 Time Arrived : 15:50 Time Completed : 15:52 Unit: P4 Time Reported: 15:46 Time Dispatched: 17:16 Time Arrived : 15:47 Time Completed : 16:24 Unit: R3 Time Reported: 15:46 Time Dispatched: 15:47 Time Arrived : 15:47 Time Completed : 15:52 Synopsis: 220505059 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 16:08 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:08 Time Completed : 16:10 Synopsis: 220505060 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 16:10 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:10 Time Completed : 16:13 Synopsis: 220505061 Agency Assistance Incident Address : Hawk St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 16:12 Time Dispatched: 16:26 Time Arrived : 16:21 Time Completed : 16:48 Synopsis: 220505062 Civil Matter Incident Address : Lisa Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman, J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 16:26 Time Dispatched: 16:30 Time Arrived : 16:36 Time Completed : 17:03 Unit: C3 Time Reported: 16:26 Time Dispatched: 16:30 Time Arrived : 16:43 Time Completed : 17:26 Synopsis: 220505063 Follow Up Investigation Incident Address : W OLD MILL Rd & N GRAPEVINE Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood, S Bruehl, R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 16:57 Time Dispatched: 17:08 Time Arrived : 17:28 Time Completed : 17:28 Unit: B3 Time Reported: 16:57 Time Dispatched: 17:08 Time Arrived : 16:57 Time Completed : 17:34 Unit: R3 Time Reported: 16:57 Time Dispatched: 17:06 Time Arrived : 17:14 Time Completed : 17:23 Synopsis: 220505064 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : E Old Mill Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Baron Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R4 Time Reported: 17:30 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 17:30 Time Completed : 17:37 Synopsis: 220505065 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : E Old Mill Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Baron Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R4 Time Reported: 17:37 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 17:37 Time Completed : 18:18 Synopsis: 220505066 Reckless Driver Incident Address : RIVERSBEND DR Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: G Garcia, A Thatcher, A Castaneda Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 17:36 Time Dispatched: 18:23 Time Arrived : 18:29 Time Completed : 18:32 Unit: P4 Time Reported: 17:36 Time Dispatched: 18:24 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 18:26 Unit: P5 Time Reported: 17:36 Time Dispatched: 18:24 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 18:26 Synopsis: 22ACO1358 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 06:58 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:58 Time Completed : 07:11 Synopsis: 22ACO1359 Animal Medical Event Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 07:12 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:12 Time Completed : 07:21 Synopsis: 22ACO1360 Animal Medical Event Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Jose L Macias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H1 Time Reported: 07:13 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:13 Time Completed : 07:13 Synopsis: 22ACO1361 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Jose L Macias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H1 Time Reported: 07:17 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:17 Time Completed : 07:22 Synopsis: 22ACO1362 Dead animal pick up Incident Address : Turleback Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 09:15 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:15 Time Completed : 09:24 Synopsis: 22ACO1363 Animal Pickup Incident Address : Second South St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 09:58 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:58 Time Completed : 09:59 Synopsis: 22ACO1364 Animal Turned Over to Owner Incident Address : Lisa lN Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 10:00 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:00 Time Completed : 10:01 Synopsis: 22ACO1365 Animal Pickup Incident Address : Garnett Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 10:04 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:04 Time Completed : 10:05 Synopsis: 22ACO1366 Animal Release Incident Address : White Rock Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 10:14 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:14 Time Completed : 10:14 Synopsis: 22ACO1367 Animal Owner Surrender Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 12:26 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:26 Time Completed : 12:29 Synopsis: 22ACO1368 Animal Owner Surrender Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 12:30 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:30 Time Completed : 12:59 Synopsis: 22ACO1369 Animal Adopt Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 15:42 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:42 Time Completed : 15:44 Synopsis: 22ACO1370 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Jose L Macias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H1 Time Reported: 05:38 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:38 Time Completed : 07:14 Synopsis: 22ACO1371 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 05:47 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:47 Time Completed : 06:54 Synopsis: 22ACO1372 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 06:55 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:55 Time Completed : 07:07 Synopsis: 22ACO1373 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 07:06 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:06 Time Completed : 07:07 Synopsis: 22ACO1374 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 07:07 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:07 Time Completed : 07:08 Synopsis: 22ACO1375 Animal Medical Event Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 07:10 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:10 Time Completed : 07:11 Synopsis: 22ACO1376 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Jose L Macias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H1 Time Reported: 07:15 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:15 Time Completed : 07:28 Synopsis: 22ACO1377 Vet appt drop off Incident Address : Riverside Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 07:47 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:47 Time Completed : 07:52 Synopsis: 22ACO1378 Animal Noise Incident Address : Kerosene Lamp Ct Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 07:59 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:59 Time Completed : 08:10 Synopsis: 22ACO1379 Dead animal pick up Incident Address : Edgewood Ct Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 09:18 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:18 Time Completed : 09:18 Synopsis: 22ACO1380 Animal Owner Surrender Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 09:27 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:27 Time Completed : 09:32 Synopsis: 22ACO1381 Animal complaint Incident Address : Pheasant Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 13:06 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:06 Time Completed : 13:10 Synopsis: 22ACO1382 Animal Adopt Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 14:14 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:14 Time Completed : 14:16 Synopsis: 22ACO1383 Animal Adopt Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 15:01 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:01 Time Completed : 15:02 Synopsis: 22ACO1384 Animal Adopt Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 15:02 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:02 Time Completed : 15:03 Synopsis: 22MCC1571 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Bennett Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6153 Time Reported: 06:20 Time Dispatched: 06:25 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 06:26 Synopsis: 22MCC1572 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : W Old Mill Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: K Frias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 07:37 Time Dispatched: 07:39 Time Arrived : 07:39 Time Completed : 07:39 Synopsis: 22MCC1573 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: K Frias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 11:12 Time Dispatched: 11:13 Time Arrived : 11:13 Time Completed : 11:13 Synopsis: 22MCC1574 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: K Frias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 13:08 Time Dispatched: 13:09 Time Arrived : 13:09 Time Completed : 13:09 Synopsis: 22MCC1575 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 18:10 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 18:10 Time Completed : 18:49 Synopsis: 22MCC1576 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Fawson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 18:59 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 19:00 Time Completed : 19:00 Synopsis: 22MCC1577 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Fawson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 20:00 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:01 Time Completed : 20:12 Synopsis: 22MCC1578 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 20:09 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:11 Time Completed : 20:11 Synopsis: 22MCC1579 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 20:11 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:12 Time Completed : 20:12 Synopsis: 22MCC1580 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Fawson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 20:12 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:12 Time Completed : 20:13 Synopsis: 22MCC1581 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 20:22 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:30 Time Completed : 20:30 Synopsis: 22MCC1582 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 21:46 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:48 Time Completed : 21:48 Synopsis: 22MCC1583 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 21:50 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:52 Time Completed : 21:52 Synopsis: 22MCC1584 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 22:04 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:06 Time Completed : 22:06 Synopsis: 22MCC1585 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 22:04 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:06 Time Completed : 22:06 Synopsis: 22MCC1586 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 23:08 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 23:09 Time Completed : 23:12 Synopsis: 22MCC1587 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 23:20 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 23:21 Time Completed : 23:21 Synopsis: 22MCC1588 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 23:23 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 23:24 Time Completed : 23:37 Synopsis: 22MCC1589 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 23:36 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 23:37 Time Completed : 23:37 Synopsis: 22MCC1590 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Fawson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 23:47 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 23:47 Time Completed : 00:09 Synopsis: 22MCC1591 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 00:07 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 00:09 Time Completed : 00:09 Synopsis: 22MCC1592 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 00:10 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 00:11 Time Completed : 00:11 Synopsis: 22MCC1593 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 00:39 Time Dispatched: 00:41 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 00:41 Synopsis: 22MCC1594 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 01:00 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 01:03 Time Completed : 01:03 Synopsis: 22MCC1595 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 01:36 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 01:37 Time Completed : 01:43 Synopsis: 22MCC1596 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 01:59 Time Dispatched: 02:00 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 02:00 Synopsis: 22MCC1597 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 02:16 Time Dispatched: 02:19 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 02:19 Synopsis: 22MCC1598 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 02:29 Time Dispatched: 02:29 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 02:29 Synopsis: 22MCC1599 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 02:38 Time Dispatched: 02:39 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 02:39 Synopsis: 22MCC1600 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 02:39 Time Dispatched: 02:40 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 02:40 Synopsis: 22MCC1601 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 02:41 Time Dispatched: 02:45 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 02:45 Synopsis: 22MCC1602 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 02:43 Time Dispatched: 02:45 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 02:45 Synopsis: 22MCC1603 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 02:46 Time Dispatched: 02:48 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 02:48 Synopsis: 22MCC1604 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 02:49 Time Dispatched: 02:51 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 02:51 Synopsis: 22MCC1605 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 03:00 Time Dispatched: 03:01 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 03:01 Synopsis: 22MCC1606 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 03:05 Time Dispatched: 03:06 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 03:06 Synopsis: 22MCC1607 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 03:17 Time Dispatched: 03:18 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 03:18 Synopsis: 22MCC1608 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 03:19 Time Dispatched: 03:20 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 03:20 Synopsis: 22MCC1609 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 03:22 Time Dispatched: 03:22 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 03:23 Synopsis: 22MCC1610 None LEO Incident Incident Address : CONESTOGA Pkwy Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: K Frias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 07:48 Time Dispatched: 07:49 Time Arrived : 07:49 Time Completed : 07:49 Synopsis: 22MCC1611 Impounded Vehicle Incident Address : Riverside Rd # 3D Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Bennett Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6153 Time Reported: 09:30 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:32 Time Completed : 09:51 Synopsis: 22MCC1612 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: K Frias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 12:49 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:50 Time Completed : 12:52 Synopsis: 22MCC1613 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: K Frias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 13:07 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:08 Time Completed : 13:20 Synopsis: 22MCC1614 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: K Frias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 13:44 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:45 Time Completed : 13:50 Synopsis: 22MCC1615 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Bennett Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6153 Time Reported: 16:33 Time Dispatched: 16:35 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 16:35 Synopsis: 22MCE0460 VIN Number Inspection Incident Address : Sun Star Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, Mike Robertson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 08:06 Time Dispatched: 08:09 Time Arrived : 08:23 Time Completed : 08:33 Synopsis: 22MCE0461 VIN Number Inspection Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, Mike Robertson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 08:19 Time Dispatched: 08:33 Time Arrived : 08:38 Time Completed : 08:45 Synopsis: 22MCE0462 VIN OHV Number Inspection Incident Address : Bridle Path Ln Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, Mike Robertson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 08:41 Time Dispatched: 08:45 Time Arrived : 08:52 Time Completed : 09:46 Synopsis: 22MCE0463 Vacation Check Incident Address : Mesa Blvd # 101 Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, Mike Robertson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:39 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:39 Time Completed : 09:42 Synopsis: 22MCE0464 Vacation Check Incident Address : Appletree Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, Mike Robertson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:47 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:47 Time Completed : 09:48 Synopsis: 22MCE0465 Vacation Check Incident Address : Carrara Ct Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, Mike Robertson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:56 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:56 Time Completed : 09:57 Synopsis: 22MCE0466 Vacation Check Incident Address : Amen Ct Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, Mike Robertson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 10:02 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:03 Time Completed : 10:04 Synopsis: 22MCE0467 VIN Number Inspection Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, Mike Robertson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 10:14 Time Dispatched: 10:23 Time Arrived : 10:57 Time Completed : 10:57 Synopsis: 22MCE0468 Vacation Check Incident Address : Desert Rose Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, Mike Robertson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 10:15 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:16 Time Completed : 10:22 Synopsis: 22MCE0469 VIN OHV Number Inspection Incident Address : Trickling Brook Rdg Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, Mike Robertson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 10:52 Time Dispatched: 10:59 Time Arrived : 11:06 Time Completed : 11:17 Synopsis: 22MCE0470 Vacation Check Incident Address : Eagle St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, Mike Robertson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 11:30 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:30 Time Completed : 11:31 Synopsis: 22MCE0471 Vacation Check Incident Address : Harbour Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, Mike Robertson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 11:39 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:40 Time Completed : 11:41 Synopsis: 22MCE0472 Vacation Check Incident Address : Paseo Verde Ct Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Battaglia, Carol Harris Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:24 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:24 Time Completed : 09:28 Synopsis: 22MCE0473 Vacation Check Incident Address : Falcon Glenn Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Battaglia, Carol Harris Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:34 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:34 Time Completed : 09:40 Synopsis: 22MCE0474 Vacation Check Incident Address : Crest View Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Battaglia, Carol Harris Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:45 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:45 Time Completed : 09:51 Synopsis: 22MCE0475 Vacation Check Incident Address : Crest View Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Battaglia, Carol Harris Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:52 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:53 Time Completed : 10:00 Synopsis: 22MCE0476 Parking Problem Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Battaglia, Carol Harris Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 11:11 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:11 Time Completed : 11:34 Synopsis: 22MCE0477 Parking Problem Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Battaglia, Carol Harris Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 11:34 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:34 Time Completed : 11:56 Synopsis: 22MCE0478 Parking Problem Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Battaglia, Carol Harris Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 12:07 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:08 Time Completed : 12:18 Synopsis: 22MDC0221 Safe Cell Hold Jail Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Macias, C Thornley, B Knight Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: J3 Time Reported: 13:05 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:56 Time Completed : 06:11 Unit: J6 Time Reported: 13:05 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 17:51 Time Completed : 05:56 Unit: J8 Time Reported: 13:05 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:06 Time Completed : 17:51 Synopsis: Intoxicated male placed in safe cell holding for safety concerns. 