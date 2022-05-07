05/06/22                   Mesquite Police Department                       6202
          For more information please contact our Public Information
                          Officer at (702) 346-5262
220504041     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Baron
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 18:00      Time Dispatched: 18:42
	                    Time Arrived : 18:42      Time Completed : 18:53
Synopsis:




220504042     Suspicious Person/Circumstance
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave, E Baron, A Thatcher
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 18:16      Time Dispatched: 18:53
	                    Time Arrived : 18:33      Time Completed : 19:16

	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 18:16      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 18:54

	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 18:16      Time Dispatched: 18:53
	                    Time Arrived : 18:56      Time Completed : 19:24
Synopsis:




220504043     Theft
	Incident Address : E Old Mill Rd # 6
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Thatcher
	Disposition : A    Active


	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 18:30      Time Dispatched: 18:54
	                    Time Arrived : 18:59      Time Completed : 20:50
Synopsis:

An officer responded to a report of a theft. A report was taken.


220504044     Alarm
	Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd # 105
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: T Bundy
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: S4            Time Reported: 19:10      Time Dispatched: 19:13
	                    Time Arrived : 19:14      Time Completed : 19:38
Synopsis:




220504045     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 19:16      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 19:16      Time Completed : 19:24
Synopsis:




220504046     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 20:04      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 20:05      Time Completed : 20:18
Synopsis:




220504047     Phone Harassment
	Incident Address : Peartree Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave, E Baron
	Disposition : SDA  Submitted To DA


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 21:00      Time Dispatched: 21:07
	                    Time Arrived : 21:08      Time Completed : 00:15

	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 21:00      Time Dispatched: 21:07
	                    Time Arrived : 21:11      Time Completed : 21:31
Synopsis:

Police responded to a residence reference a harassment.  A report was taken.


220504048     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Thatcher
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 21:12      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 21:12      Time Completed : 21:17
Synopsis:




220504049     Noise Disturbance
	Incident Address : RIVERSBEND Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Baron
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 22:27      Time Dispatched: 22:37
	                    Time Arrived : 22:37      Time Completed : 22:51
Synopsis:




220504050     Person On Foot
	Incident Address : RIVERSIDE Rd & SECOND SOUTH St
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: G Garcia, A Thatcher, A Castaneda
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 22:44      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 22:58      Time Completed : 23:03

	Unit: P4            Time Reported: 22:44      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 22:44      Time Completed : 23:03

	Unit: P5            Time Reported: 22:44      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 22:44      Time Completed : 23:03
Synopsis:




220504051     Welfare Check
	Incident Address : I15 NB 122 ON-RAMP
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Baron, A Thatcher
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 23:55      Time Dispatched: 23:58
	                    Time Arrived : 00:00      Time Completed : 00:41

	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 23:55      Time Dispatched: 23:58
	                    Time Arrived : 00:03      Time Completed : 00:45
Synopsis:




220505001     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Baron
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 00:47      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 00:47      Time Completed : 00:50
Synopsis:




220505002     Welfare Check
	Incident Address : Thistle St
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave, E Baron, A Thatcher
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 00:41      Time Dispatched: 01:42
	                    Time Arrived : 01:47      Time Completed : 02:18

	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 00:41      Time Dispatched: 00:51
	                    Time Arrived : 00:59      Time Completed : 02:23

	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 00:41      Time Dispatched: 00:56
	                    Time Arrived : 00:59      Time Completed : 01:29
Synopsis:




220505003     Suspicious/Pers
	Incident Address : VALLEY VIEW DR
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave, E Baron
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 02:10      Time Dispatched: 02:18
	                    Time Arrived : 02:27      Time Completed : 02:39

	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 02:10      Time Dispatched: 02:16
	                    Time Arrived : 02:27      Time Completed : 02:45
Synopsis:




220505004     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 02:50      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 02:50      Time Completed : 02:55
Synopsis:




220505005     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Thatcher
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 04:40      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 04:40      Time Completed : 04:42
Synopsis:




220505006     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : HILLSIDE Dr & PARKVIEW Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Baron
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 04:44      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 04:44      Time Completed : 04:46
Synopsis:




220505007     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : N ARROWHEAD Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Thatcher
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 04:50      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 04:50      Time Completed : 04:59
Synopsis:




220505008     Traffic Problem
	Incident Address : HARDY Way & FALCON RIDGE Pkwy
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 05:03      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 05:03      Time Completed : 05:05
Synopsis:




220505009     Suspicious Person/Circumstance
	Incident Address : W Old Mill Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 05:22      Time Dispatched: 05:30
	                    Time Arrived : 05:35      Time Completed : 05:48
Synopsis:




220505010     Suspicious/Pers
	Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave, A Thatcher
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 05:25      Time Dispatched: 05:29
	                    Time Arrived : 05:35      Time Completed : 05:58

	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 05:25      Time Dispatched: 05:29
	                    Time Arrived : 05:35      Time Completed : 05:54
Synopsis:




220505011     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : W Old Mill Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 05:48      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 05:48      Time Completed : 05:49
Synopsis:




22ACO1370     Animal Shelter Cleaning
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Jose L Macias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H1            Time Reported: 05:38      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 05:38      Time Completed : 07:14
Synopsis:




22ACO1371     Animal Shelter Cleaning
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H2            Time Reported: 05:47      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 05:47      Time Completed : 06:54
Synopsis:




22MCC1575     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: L Todd
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6150          Time Reported: 18:10      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 18:10      Time Completed : 18:49
Synopsis:




22MCC1576     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Fawson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6208          Time Reported: 18:59      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 19:00      Time Completed : 19:00
Synopsis:




22MCC1577     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Fawson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6208          Time Reported: 20:00      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 20:01      Time Completed : 20:12
Synopsis:




22MCC1578     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: L Todd
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6150          Time Reported: 20:09      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 20:11      Time Completed : 20:11
Synopsis:




22MCC1579     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: L Todd
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6150          Time Reported: 20:11      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 20:12      Time Completed : 20:12
Synopsis:




22MCC1580     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Fawson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6208          Time Reported: 20:12      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 20:12      Time Completed : 20:13
Synopsis:




22MCC1581     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: L Todd
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6150          Time Reported: 20:22      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 20:30      Time Completed : 20:30
Synopsis:




22MCC1582     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: L Todd
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6150          Time Reported: 21:46      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 21:48      Time Completed : 21:48
Synopsis:




22MCC1583     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: L Todd
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6150          Time Reported: 21:50      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 21:52      Time Completed : 21:52
Synopsis:




22MCC1584     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: L Todd
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6150          Time Reported: 22:04      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 22:06      Time Completed : 22:06
Synopsis:




22MCC1585     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: L Todd
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6150          Time Reported: 22:04      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 22:06      Time Completed : 22:06
Synopsis:




22MCC1586     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: L Todd
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6150          Time Reported: 23:08      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 23:09      Time Completed : 23:12
Synopsis:




22MCC1587     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: L Todd
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6150          Time Reported: 23:20      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 23:21      Time Completed : 23:21
Synopsis:




22MCC1588     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: L Todd
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6150          Time Reported: 23:23      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 23:24      Time Completed : 23:37
Synopsis:




22MCC1589     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: L Todd
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6150          Time Reported: 23:36      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 23:37      Time Completed : 23:37
Synopsis:




22MCC1590     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Fawson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6208          Time Reported: 23:47      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 23:47      Time Completed : 00:09
Synopsis:




22MCC1591     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: L Todd
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6150          Time Reported: 00:07      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 00:09      Time Completed : 00:09
Synopsis:




22MCC1592     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: L Todd
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6150          Time Reported: 00:10      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 00:11      Time Completed : 00:11
Synopsis:




22MCC1593     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Roberts
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6195          Time Reported: 00:39      Time Dispatched: 00:41
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 00:41
Synopsis:




22MCC1594     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: L Todd
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6150          Time Reported: 01:00      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 01:03      Time Completed : 01:03
Synopsis:




22MCC1595     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: L Todd
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6150          Time Reported: 01:36      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 01:37      Time Completed : 01:43
Synopsis:




22MCC1596     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Roberts
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6195          Time Reported: 01:59      Time Dispatched: 02:00
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 02:00
Synopsis:




22MCC1597     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Roberts
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6195          Time Reported: 02:16      Time Dispatched: 02:19
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 02:19
Synopsis:




22MCC1598     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Roberts
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6195          Time Reported: 02:29      Time Dispatched: 02:29
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 02:29
Synopsis:




22MCC1599     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Roberts
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6195          Time Reported: 02:38      Time Dispatched: 02:39
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 02:39
Synopsis:




22MCC1600     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Roberts
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6195          Time Reported: 02:39      Time Dispatched: 02:40
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 02:40
Synopsis:




22MCC1601     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Roberts
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6195          Time Reported: 02:41      Time Dispatched: 02:45
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 02:45
Synopsis:




22MCC1602     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Roberts
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6195          Time Reported: 02:43      Time Dispatched: 02:45
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 02:45
Synopsis:




22MCC1603     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Roberts
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6195          Time Reported: 02:46      Time Dispatched: 02:48
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 02:48
Synopsis:




22MCC1604     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Roberts
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6195          Time Reported: 02:49      Time Dispatched: 02:51
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 02:51
Synopsis:




22MCC1605     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Roberts
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6195          Time Reported: 03:00      Time Dispatched: 03:01
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 03:01
Synopsis:




22MCC1606     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Roberts
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6195          Time Reported: 03:05      Time Dispatched: 03:06
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 03:06
Synopsis:




22MCC1607     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Roberts
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6195          Time Reported: 03:17      Time Dispatched: 03:18
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 03:18
Synopsis:




22MCC1608     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Roberts
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6195          Time Reported: 03:19      Time Dispatched: 03:20
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 03:20
Synopsis:




22MCC1609     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Roberts
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6195          Time Reported: 03:22      Time Dispatched: 03:22
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 03:23
Synopsis:




220504002     Civil Matter
	Incident Address : W Old Mill Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 07:15      Time Dispatched: 08:39
	                    Time Arrived : 08:39      Time Completed : 08:48
Synopsis:

Officers took a report of stolen property, the investigation is ongoing.


220504003     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : W HAFEN Ln & S GRAPEVINE Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Goodsell
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: E2            Time Reported: 07:20      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:20      Time Completed : 07:31
Synopsis:




220504004     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : W HAFEN Ln & S GRAPEVINE Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Goodsell
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: E2            Time Reported: 07:31      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:32      Time Completed : 07:45
Synopsis:




220504005     Citizen Assist
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 07:40      Time Dispatched: 07:43
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 08:31
Synopsis:




220504006     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 07:48      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220504007     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 07:53      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220504008     Scope/General Background Req
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 08:20      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220504009     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 08:37      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220504010     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : E Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood, R Longman, J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 08:42      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 08:50      Time Completed : 09:02

	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 08:42      Time Dispatched: 08:49
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 08:49

	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 08:42      Time Dispatched: 08:50
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 08:54
Synopsis:




220504011     Fire
	Incident Address : I15 SB
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman, J Goodsell, J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 08:51      Time Dispatched: 09:06
	                    Time Arrived : 09:06      Time Completed : 09:40

	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 08:51      Time Dispatched: 08:54
	                    Time Arrived : 08:56      Time Completed : 09:43

	Unit: CH01          Time Reported: 08:51      Time Dispatched: 09:01
	                    Time Arrived : 09:01      Time Completed : 09:14

	Unit: E2            Time Reported: 08:51      Time Dispatched: 08:57
	                    Time Arrived : 09:01      Time Completed : 09:40

	Unit: ENG11         Time Reported: 08:51      Time Dispatched: 08:59
	                    Time Arrived : 09:00      Time Completed : 09:34

	Unit: ENG31         Time Reported: 08:51      Time Dispatched: 08:55
	                    Time Arrived : 08:56      Time Completed : 09:42

	Unit: RES11         Time Reported: 08:51      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 08:58

	Unit: RES31         Time Reported: 08:51      Time Dispatched: 08:55
	                    Time Arrived : 08:58      Time Completed : 09:32
Synopsis:




220504012     Alarm
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd # 5
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: CANCELLED
	Disposition : C    Unfounded


	Unit: CANCELLED     Time Reported: 09:07      Time Dispatched: 09:12
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 09:12
Synopsis:




220504013     Suspicious Person/Circumstance
	Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 09:05      Time Dispatched: 10:02
	                    Time Arrived : 10:02      Time Completed : 10:03
Synopsis:




220504014     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Woodbury Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Perry
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: E1            Time Reported: 09:15      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:16      Time Completed : 09:27
Synopsis:




220504015     Welfare Check
	Incident Address : Buffalo run
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman, J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 09:36      Time Dispatched: 09:42
	                    Time Arrived : 10:02      Time Completed : 10:25

	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 09:36      Time Dispatched: 10:09
	                    Time Arrived : 10:15      Time Completed : 10:24
Synopsis:




220504016     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : S Lower Flat Top Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 09:50      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:51      Time Completed : 09:52
Synopsis:




220504017     Records Dissemination
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 09:59      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220504018     Records Dissemination
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 10:01      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220504019     Records Dissemination
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 10:02      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220504020     Records Dissemination
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 10:09      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220504021     Records Dissemination
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 10:11      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220504022     Records Dissemination
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 10:13      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220504023     Records Dissemination
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 10:19      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220504024     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Buffalo Run
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 10:26      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:26      Time Completed : 10:35
Synopsis:




220504025     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Bertha Howe Ave
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 10:39      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:39      Time Completed : 10:43
Synopsis:




220504026     Traffic accident W/O injury
	Incident Address : W First South St
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 10:37      Time Dispatched: 10:46
	                    Time Arrived : 10:54      Time Completed : 12:45
Synopsis:

Officers responded to a traffic accident and a report was taken.


220504027     Traffic Stop
	Incident Address : I15 NB
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman, J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 10:47      Time Dispatched: 10:53
	                    Time Arrived : 11:03      Time Completed : 11:11

	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 10:47      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:52      Time Completed : 11:12
Synopsis:




220504028     Suspicious Person/Circumstance
	Incident Address : W MESQUITE Blvd & SUN VALLEY Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 11:17      Time Dispatched: 11:23
	                    Time Arrived : 11:30      Time Completed : 11:36
Synopsis:




220504029     Found Property
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 11:28      Time Dispatched: 11:35
	                    Time Arrived : 11:35      Time Completed : 12:08
Synopsis:

An officer responded to a casino for a report of found property. The property
was booked for safekeeping and a report was taken.


220504031     Suspicious Person/Circumstance
	Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 11:49      Time Dispatched: 11:56
	                    Time Arrived : 12:06      Time Completed : 12:13
Synopsis:




220504032     Suspicious Person/Circumstance
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd # 823
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 12:13      Time Dispatched: 12:18
	                    Time Arrived : 12:28      Time Completed : 12:51
Synopsis:




220504033     Traffic accident W/O injury
	Incident Address : HILLSIDE Dr & N SANDHILL Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman, D Alejos, A Castaneda
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 12:27      Time Dispatched: 13:19
	                    Time Arrived : 12:33      Time Completed : 15:28

	Unit: P2            Time Reported: 12:27      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:27      Time Completed : 13:14

	Unit: P5            Time Reported: 12:27      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:31      Time Completed : 13:07
Synopsis:

An officer responded to a three vehicle accident. A report was taken and one
female was cited for traffic violations.


220504034     Welfare Check
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood, R Hughes
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 12:55      Time Dispatched: 12:58
	                    Time Arrived : 13:08      Time Completed : 13:31

	Unit: P3            Time Reported: 12:55      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:59      Time Completed : 13:17
Synopsis:




220504035     Evidence Destruction
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 13:51      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220504036     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : W HAFEN LN
	
	Responding Officers: J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 14:12      Time Dispatched: 14:18
	                    Time Arrived : 14:25      Time Completed : 14:38
Synopsis:




220504037     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 15:21      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 15:21      Time Completed : 15:22
Synopsis:




220504038     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : I15 NB
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 16:12      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 16:13      Time Completed : 16:15
Synopsis:




220504039     Traffic accident W/O injury
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 16:23      Time Dispatched: 16:28
	                    Time Arrived : 16:28      Time Completed : 17:28
Synopsis:

An officer responded to a report of a past accident and a report was taken.


220504040     Suspicious Person/Circumstance
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood, R Longman, E Baron
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 17:23      Time Dispatched: 17:33
	                    Time Arrived : 17:33      Time Completed : 17:48

	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 17:23      Time Dispatched: 17:32
	                    Time Arrived : 17:34      Time Completed : 17:48

	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 17:23      Time Dispatched: 17:31
	                    Time Arrived : 17:34      Time Completed : 18:41
Synopsis:




220504041     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Baron
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 18:00      Time Dispatched: 18:42
	                    Time Arrived : 18:42      Time Completed : 18:53
Synopsis:




220504042     Suspicious Person/Circumstance
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave, E Baron, A Thatcher
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 18:16      Time Dispatched: 18:53
	                    Time Arrived : 18:33      Time Completed : 19:16

	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 18:16      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 18:54

	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 18:16      Time Dispatched: 18:53
	                    Time Arrived : 18:56      Time Completed : 19:24
Synopsis:




220504043     Theft
	Incident Address : E Old Mill Rd # 6
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Thatcher
	Disposition : A    Active


	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 18:30      Time Dispatched: 18:54
	                    Time Arrived : 18:59      Time Completed : 20:50
Synopsis:

An officer responded to a report of a theft. A report was taken.


220504044     Alarm
	Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd # 105
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: T Bundy
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: S4            Time Reported: 19:10      Time Dispatched: 19:13
	                    Time Arrived : 19:14      Time Completed : 19:38
Synopsis:




220504045     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 19:16      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 19:16      Time Completed : 19:24
Synopsis:




220504046     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 20:04      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 20:05      Time Completed : 20:18
Synopsis:




220504047     Phone Harassment
	Incident Address : Peartree Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave, E Baron
	Disposition : SDA  Submitted To DA


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 21:00      Time Dispatched: 21:07
	                    Time Arrived : 21:08      Time Completed : 00:15

	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 21:00      Time Dispatched: 21:07
	                    Time Arrived : 21:11      Time Completed : 21:31
Synopsis:

Police responded to a residence reference a harassment.  A report was taken.


220504048     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Thatcher
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 21:12      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 21:12      Time Completed : 21:17
Synopsis:




220504049     Noise Disturbance
	Incident Address : RIVERSBEND Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Baron
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 22:27      Time Dispatched: 22:37
	                    Time Arrived : 22:37      Time Completed : 22:51
Synopsis:




220504050     Person On Foot
	Incident Address : RIVERSIDE Rd & SECOND SOUTH St
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: G Garcia, A Thatcher, A Castaneda
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 22:44      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 22:58      Time Completed : 23:03

	Unit: P4            Time Reported: 22:44      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 22:44      Time Completed : 23:03

	Unit: P5            Time Reported: 22:44      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 22:44      Time Completed : 23:03
Synopsis:




220504051     Welfare Check
	Incident Address : I15 NB 122 ON-RAMP
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Baron, A Thatcher
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 23:55      Time Dispatched: 23:58
	                    Time Arrived : 00:00      Time Completed : 00:41

	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 23:55      Time Dispatched: 23:58
	                    Time Arrived : 00:03      Time Completed : 00:45
Synopsis:




220505001     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Baron
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 00:47      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 00:47      Time Completed : 00:50
Synopsis:




220505002     Welfare Check
	Incident Address : Thistle St
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave, E Baron, A Thatcher
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 00:41      Time Dispatched: 01:42
	                    Time Arrived : 01:47      Time Completed : 02:18

	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 00:41      Time Dispatched: 00:51
	                    Time Arrived : 00:59      Time Completed : 02:23

	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 00:41      Time Dispatched: 00:56
	                    Time Arrived : 00:59      Time Completed : 01:29
Synopsis:




220505003     Suspicious/Pers
	Incident Address : VALLEY VIEW DR
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave, E Baron
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 02:10      Time Dispatched: 02:18
	                    Time Arrived : 02:27      Time Completed : 02:39

	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 02:10      Time Dispatched: 02:16
	                    Time Arrived : 02:27      Time Completed : 02:45
Synopsis:




220505004     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 02:50      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 02:50      Time Completed : 02:55
Synopsis:




220505005     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Thatcher
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 04:40      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 04:40      Time Completed : 04:42
Synopsis:




220505006     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : HILLSIDE Dr & PARKVIEW Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Baron
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 04:44      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 04:44      Time Completed : 04:46
Synopsis:




220505007     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : N ARROWHEAD Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Thatcher
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 04:50      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 04:50      Time Completed : 04:59
Synopsis:




220505008     Traffic Problem
	Incident Address : HARDY Way & FALCON RIDGE Pkwy
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 05:03      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 05:03      Time Completed : 05:05
Synopsis:




220505009     Suspicious Person/Circumstance
	Incident Address : W Old Mill Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 05:22      Time Dispatched: 05:30
	                    Time Arrived : 05:35      Time Completed : 05:48
Synopsis:




220505010     Suspicious/Pers
	Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave, A Thatcher
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 05:25      Time Dispatched: 05:29
	                    Time Arrived : 05:35      Time Completed : 05:58

	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 05:25      Time Dispatched: 05:29
	                    Time Arrived : 05:35      Time Completed : 05:54
Synopsis:




220505011     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : W Old Mill Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 05:48      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 05:48      Time Completed : 05:49
Synopsis:




220505012     Welfare Check
	Incident Address : Colleen Ct
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood, S Bruehl, R Longman, J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 06:29      Time Dispatched: 06:32
	                    Time Arrived : 06:41      Time Completed : 06:52

	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 06:29      Time Dispatched: 06:34
	                    Time Arrived : 06:37      Time Completed : 06:45

	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 06:29      Time Dispatched: 06:33
	                    Time Arrived : 06:33      Time Completed : 06:45

	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 06:29      Time Dispatched: 06:32
	                    Time Arrived : 06:37      Time Completed : 06:49
Synopsis:




220505013     Animal Noise
	Incident Address : Kerosene Lamp Ct
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 07:59      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:59      Time Completed : 08:10
Synopsis:




220505014     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 08:39      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 08:39      Time Completed : 09:01
Synopsis:




220505015     Records Dissemination
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 08:55      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220505016     Citizen Assist
	Incident Address : Opal St
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 08:59      Time Dispatched: 09:02
	                    Time Arrived : 09:15      Time Completed : 09:19
Synopsis:




220505017     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : MARILYN Pkwy & MESA Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 09:05      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:05      Time Completed : 09:14
Synopsis:




220505018     Alarm
	Incident Address : Cottonwood Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood, S Bruehl, R Longman, J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 09:21      Time Dispatched: 09:23
	                    Time Arrived : 09:24      Time Completed : 09:34

	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 09:21      Time Dispatched: 09:23
	                    Time Arrived : 09:28      Time Completed : 09:32

	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 09:21      Time Dispatched: 09:23
	                    Time Arrived : 09:28      Time Completed : 09:32

	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 09:21      Time Dispatched: 09:23
	                    Time Arrived : 09:26      Time Completed : 09:31
Synopsis:




220505019     Impounded Vehicle
	Incident Address : Riverside Rd # 3D
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Bennett
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6153          Time Reported: 09:30      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:32      Time Completed : 09:51
Synopsis:




220505020     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Grayce Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 09:40      Time Dispatched: 09:43
	                    Time Arrived : 09:57      Time Completed : 10:14
Synopsis:




220505021     Sex Offender Registration
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 09:46      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220505022     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 09:52      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220505023     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 10:03      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:03      Time Completed : 10:09
Synopsis:




220505024     Lost Property
	Incident Address : W Old Mill Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 10:14      Time Dispatched: 10:22
	                    Time Arrived : 10:22      Time Completed : 11:25
Synopsis:




220505025     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : Willis Carrier Cyn
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman, J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 10:23      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:23      Time Completed : 10:35

	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 10:23      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:23      Time Completed : 10:33
Synopsis:




220505026     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Willis Carrier Cyn
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 10:33      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:33      Time Completed : 10:34
Synopsis:




220505027     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 11:25      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:25      Time Completed : 11:30
Synopsis:




220505028     Suspicious Person/Circumstance
	Incident Address : Second South St
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl, J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 11:44      Time Dispatched: 11:49
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 11:55

	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 11:44      Time Dispatched: 11:49
	                    Time Arrived : 12:00      Time Completed : 11:50
Synopsis:




220505029     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 12:05      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220505030     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 12:11      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220505031     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 12:16      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220505032     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : THISTLE St & W FIRST SOUTH St
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 12:19      Time Dispatched: 12:23
	                    Time Arrived : 12:19      Time Completed : 12:20
Synopsis:




220505033     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 12:20      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220505034     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : THISTLE St & SECOND SOUTH St
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 12:19      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:20      Time Completed : 12:22
Synopsis:




220505035     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 12:21      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220505036     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : THISTLE St & W MESQUITE Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 12:22      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:22      Time Completed : 12:29
Synopsis:




220505037     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 12:25      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220505038     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 12:29      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220505039     Suspicious/Pers
	Incident Address : HILLSIDE Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood, S Bruehl, J Perry
	Disposition : E    Cleared by Adult Arrest


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 12:32      Time Dispatched: 12:33
	                    Time Arrived : 12:50      Time Completed : 13:02

	Unit: E1            Time Reported: 12:32      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:32      Time Completed : 12:49

	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 12:32      Time Dispatched: 12:32
	                    Time Arrived : 12:36      Time Completed : 14:02
Synopsis:

Officers made contact with an intoxicated adult male subject.  This subject was
taken into custody for a Mesquite City Code violation.


220505040     TPO/Restraining Order
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 12:28      Time Dispatched: 13:32
	                    Time Arrived : 15:22      Time Completed : 12:59
Synopsis:




220505041     TPO/Restraining Order
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 12:40      Time Dispatched: 15:25
	                    Time Arrived : 15:25      Time Completed : 15:25
Synopsis:




220505042     Fingerprints
	Incident Address :
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 12:52      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220505043     Records Dissemination
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 12:55      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220505044     Theft
	Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood, R Longman, J Cheney, G Garcia, A Cast
	Disposition : E    Cleared by Adult Arrest


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 12:54      Time Dispatched: 12:59
	                    Time Arrived : 13:04      Time Completed : 13:29

	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 12:54      Time Dispatched: 13:03
	                    Time Arrived : 13:07      Time Completed : 13:07

	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 12:54      Time Dispatched: 12:59
	                    Time Arrived : 13:10      Time Completed : 15:10

	Unit: P4            Time Reported: 12:54      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 16:24      Time Completed : 16:24

	Unit: P5            Time Reported: 12:54      Time Dispatched: 12:59
	                    Time Arrived : 13:09      Time Completed : 16:12
Synopsis:

A detective responded to a petit larceny in progress. The detective located the
female offender and arrested her for petit larceny and possession of narcotic
paraphernalia.


220505045     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 13:00      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220505046     Records Dissemination
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 13:04      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220505047     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 13:23      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220505048     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 13:32      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220505049     Records Dissemination
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 13:35      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220505050     Records Dissemination
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 13:51      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220505051     Scope/General Background Req
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 14:00      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220505052     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 14:41      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220505053     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 15:08      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 15:08      Time Completed : 15:09
Synopsis:




220505054     Person On Foot
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Cheney, G Garcia
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 15:12      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 15:12

	Unit: P4            Time Reported: 15:12      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 15:12      Time Completed : 15:15
Synopsis:




220505055     Welfare Check
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 15:20      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 15:20      Time Completed : 15:22
Synopsis:




220505056     Welfare Check
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 15:31      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 15:31      Time Completed : 15:42
Synopsis:




220505057     Person On Foot
	Incident Address : RIVERSIDE Rd & SMOKEY Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl, G Garcia
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: P4            Time Reported: 15:32      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 15:32      Time Completed : 15:41

	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 15:32      Time Dispatched: 15:32
	                    Time Arrived : 15:35      Time Completed : 15:40
Synopsis:




220505058     Person On Foot
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl, J Cheney, G Garcia
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 15:46      Time Dispatched: 15:47
	                    Time Arrived : 15:50      Time Completed : 15:52

	Unit: P4            Time Reported: 15:46      Time Dispatched: 17:16
	                    Time Arrived : 15:47      Time Completed : 16:24

	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 15:46      Time Dispatched: 15:47
	                    Time Arrived : 15:47      Time Completed : 15:52
Synopsis:




220505059     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 16:08      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 16:08      Time Completed : 16:10
Synopsis:




220505060     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 16:10      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 16:10      Time Completed : 16:13
Synopsis:




220505061     Agency Assistance
	Incident Address : Hawk St
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 16:12      Time Dispatched: 16:26
	                    Time Arrived : 16:21      Time Completed : 16:48
Synopsis:




220505062     Civil Matter
	Incident Address : Lisa Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman, J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 16:26      Time Dispatched: 16:30
	                    Time Arrived : 16:36      Time Completed : 17:03

	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 16:26      Time Dispatched: 16:30
	                    Time Arrived : 16:43      Time Completed : 17:26
Synopsis:




220505063     Follow Up Investigation
	Incident Address : W OLD MILL Rd & N GRAPEVINE Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood, S Bruehl, R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 16:57      Time Dispatched: 17:08
	                    Time Arrived : 17:28      Time Completed : 17:28

	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 16:57      Time Dispatched: 17:08
	                    Time Arrived : 16:57      Time Completed : 17:34

	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 16:57      Time Dispatched: 17:06
	                    Time Arrived : 17:14      Time Completed : 17:23
Synopsis:




220505064     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : E Old Mill Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Baron
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 17:30      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 17:30      Time Completed : 17:37
Synopsis:




220505065     Suspicious Person/Circumstance
	Incident Address : E Old Mill Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Baron
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 17:37      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 17:37      Time Completed : 18:18
Synopsis:




220505066     Reckless Driver
	Incident Address : RIVERSBEND DR
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: G Garcia, A Thatcher, A Castaneda
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 17:36      Time Dispatched: 18:23
	                    Time Arrived : 18:29      Time Completed : 18:32

	Unit: P4            Time Reported: 17:36      Time Dispatched: 18:24
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 18:26

	Unit: P5            Time Reported: 17:36      Time Dispatched: 18:24
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 18:26
Synopsis:




22ACO1358     Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H2            Time Reported: 06:58      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:58      Time Completed : 07:11
Synopsis:




22ACO1359     Animal Medical Event
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H2            Time Reported: 07:12      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:12      Time Completed : 07:21
Synopsis:




22ACO1360     Animal Medical Event
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Jose L Macias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H1            Time Reported: 07:13      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:13      Time Completed : 07:13
Synopsis:




22ACO1361     Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Jose L Macias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H1            Time Reported: 07:17      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:17      Time Completed : 07:22
Synopsis:




22ACO1362     Dead animal pick up
	Incident Address : Turleback Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H2            Time Reported: 09:15      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:15      Time Completed : 09:24
Synopsis:




22ACO1363     Animal Pickup
	Incident Address : Second South St
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H2            Time Reported: 09:58      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:58      Time Completed : 09:59
Synopsis:




22ACO1364     Animal Turned Over to Owner
	Incident Address : Lisa lN
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H2            Time Reported: 10:00      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:00      Time Completed : 10:01
Synopsis:




22ACO1365     Animal Pickup
	Incident Address : Garnett Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H2            Time Reported: 10:04      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:04      Time Completed : 10:05
Synopsis:




22ACO1366     Animal Release
	Incident Address : White Rock Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H2            Time Reported: 10:14      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:14      Time Completed : 10:14
Synopsis:




22ACO1367     Animal Owner Surrender
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H2            Time Reported: 12:26      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:26      Time Completed : 12:29
Synopsis:




22ACO1368     Animal Owner Surrender
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H2            Time Reported: 12:30      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:30      Time Completed : 12:59
Synopsis:




22ACO1369     Animal Adopt
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H2            Time Reported: 15:42      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 15:42      Time Completed : 15:44
Synopsis:




22ACO1370     Animal Shelter Cleaning
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Jose L Macias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H1            Time Reported: 05:38      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 05:38      Time Completed : 07:14
Synopsis:




22ACO1371     Animal Shelter Cleaning
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H2            Time Reported: 05:47      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 05:47      Time Completed : 06:54
Synopsis:




22ACO1372     Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H2            Time Reported: 06:55      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:55      Time Completed : 07:07
Synopsis:




22ACO1373     Animal Shelter Cleaning
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 07:06      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:06      Time Completed : 07:07
Synopsis:




22ACO1374     Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 07:07      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:07      Time Completed : 07:08
Synopsis:




22ACO1375     Animal Medical Event
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H2            Time Reported: 07:10      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:10      Time Completed : 07:11
Synopsis:




22ACO1376     Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Jose L Macias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H1            Time Reported: 07:15      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:15      Time Completed : 07:28
Synopsis:




22ACO1377     Vet appt drop off
	Incident Address : Riverside Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H2            Time Reported: 07:47      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:47      Time Completed : 07:52
Synopsis:




22ACO1378     Animal Noise
	Incident Address : Kerosene Lamp Ct
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 07:59      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:59      Time Completed : 08:10
Synopsis:




22ACO1379     Dead animal pick up
	Incident Address : Edgewood Ct
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 09:18      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:18      Time Completed : 09:18
Synopsis:




22ACO1380     Animal Owner Surrender
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H2            Time Reported: 09:27      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:27      Time Completed : 09:32
Synopsis:




22ACO1381     Animal complaint
	Incident Address : Pheasant Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H2            Time Reported: 13:06      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 13:06      Time Completed : 13:10
Synopsis:




22ACO1382     Animal Adopt
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 14:14      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 14:14      Time Completed : 14:16
Synopsis:




22ACO1383     Animal Adopt
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 15:01      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 15:01      Time Completed : 15:02
Synopsis:




22ACO1384     Animal Adopt
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 15:02      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 15:02      Time Completed : 15:03
Synopsis:




22MCC1571     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Bennett
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6153          Time Reported: 06:20      Time Dispatched: 06:25
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 06:26
Synopsis:




22MCC1572     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : W Old Mill Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: K Frias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6194          Time Reported: 07:37      Time Dispatched: 07:39
	                    Time Arrived : 07:39      Time Completed : 07:39
Synopsis:




22MCC1573     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: K Frias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6194          Time Reported: 11:12      Time Dispatched: 11:13
	                    Time Arrived : 11:13      Time Completed : 11:13
Synopsis:




22MCC1574     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: K Frias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6194          Time Reported: 13:08      Time Dispatched: 13:09
	                    Time Arrived : 13:09      Time Completed : 13:09
Synopsis:




22MCC1575     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: L Todd
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6150          Time Reported: 18:10      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 18:10      Time Completed : 18:49
Synopsis:




22MCC1576     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Fawson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6208          Time Reported: 18:59      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 19:00      Time Completed : 19:00
Synopsis:




22MCC1577     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Fawson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6208          Time Reported: 20:00      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 20:01      Time Completed : 20:12
Synopsis:




22MCC1578     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: L Todd
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6150          Time Reported: 20:09      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 20:11      Time Completed : 20:11
Synopsis:




22MCC1579     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: L Todd
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6150          Time Reported: 20:11      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 20:12      Time Completed : 20:12
Synopsis:




22MCC1580     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Fawson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6208          Time Reported: 20:12      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 20:12      Time Completed : 20:13
Synopsis:




22MCC1581     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: L Todd
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6150          Time Reported: 20:22      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 20:30      Time Completed : 20:30
Synopsis:




22MCC1582     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: L Todd
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6150          Time Reported: 21:46      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 21:48      Time Completed : 21:48
Synopsis:




22MCC1583     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: L Todd
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6150          Time Reported: 21:50      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 21:52      Time Completed : 21:52
Synopsis:




22MCC1584     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: L Todd
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6150          Time Reported: 22:04      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 22:06      Time Completed : 22:06
Synopsis:




22MCC1585     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: L Todd
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6150          Time Reported: 22:04      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 22:06      Time Completed : 22:06
Synopsis:




22MCC1586     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: L Todd
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6150          Time Reported: 23:08      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 23:09      Time Completed : 23:12
Synopsis:




22MCC1587     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: L Todd
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6150          Time Reported: 23:20      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 23:21      Time Completed : 23:21
Synopsis:




22MCC1588     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: L Todd
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6150          Time Reported: 23:23      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 23:24      Time Completed : 23:37
Synopsis:




22MCC1589     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: L Todd
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6150          Time Reported: 23:36      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 23:37      Time Completed : 23:37
Synopsis:




22MCC1590     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Fawson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6208          Time Reported: 23:47      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 23:47      Time Completed : 00:09
Synopsis:




22MCC1591     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: L Todd
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6150          Time Reported: 00:07      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 00:09      Time Completed : 00:09
Synopsis:




22MCC1592     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: L Todd
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6150          Time Reported: 00:10      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 00:11      Time Completed : 00:11
Synopsis:




22MCC1593     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Roberts
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6195          Time Reported: 00:39      Time Dispatched: 00:41
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 00:41
Synopsis:




22MCC1594     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: L Todd
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6150          Time Reported: 01:00      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 01:03      Time Completed : 01:03
Synopsis:




22MCC1595     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: L Todd
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6150          Time Reported: 01:36      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 01:37      Time Completed : 01:43
Synopsis:




22MCC1596     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Roberts
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6195          Time Reported: 01:59      Time Dispatched: 02:00
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 02:00
Synopsis:




22MCC1597     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Roberts
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6195          Time Reported: 02:16      Time Dispatched: 02:19
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 02:19
Synopsis:




22MCC1598     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Roberts
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6195          Time Reported: 02:29      Time Dispatched: 02:29
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 02:29
Synopsis:




22MCC1599     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Roberts
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6195          Time Reported: 02:38      Time Dispatched: 02:39
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 02:39
Synopsis:




22MCC1600     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Roberts
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6195          Time Reported: 02:39      Time Dispatched: 02:40
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 02:40
Synopsis:




22MCC1601     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Roberts
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6195          Time Reported: 02:41      Time Dispatched: 02:45
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 02:45
Synopsis:




22MCC1602     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Roberts
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6195          Time Reported: 02:43      Time Dispatched: 02:45
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 02:45
Synopsis:




22MCC1603     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Roberts
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6195          Time Reported: 02:46      Time Dispatched: 02:48
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 02:48
Synopsis:




22MCC1604     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Roberts
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6195          Time Reported: 02:49      Time Dispatched: 02:51
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 02:51
Synopsis:




22MCC1605     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Roberts
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6195          Time Reported: 03:00      Time Dispatched: 03:01
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 03:01
Synopsis:




22MCC1606     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Roberts
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6195          Time Reported: 03:05      Time Dispatched: 03:06
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 03:06
Synopsis:




22MCC1607     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Roberts
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6195          Time Reported: 03:17      Time Dispatched: 03:18
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 03:18
Synopsis:




22MCC1608     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Roberts
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6195          Time Reported: 03:19      Time Dispatched: 03:20
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 03:20
Synopsis:




22MCC1609     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Roberts
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6195          Time Reported: 03:22      Time Dispatched: 03:22
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 03:23
Synopsis:




22MCC1610     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : CONESTOGA Pkwy
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: K Frias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6194          Time Reported: 07:48      Time Dispatched: 07:49
	                    Time Arrived : 07:49      Time Completed : 07:49
Synopsis:




22MCC1611     Impounded Vehicle
	Incident Address : Riverside Rd # 3D
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Bennett
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6153          Time Reported: 09:30      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:32      Time Completed : 09:51
Synopsis:




22MCC1612     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: K Frias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6194          Time Reported: 12:49      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:50      Time Completed : 12:52
Synopsis:




22MCC1613     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: K Frias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6194          Time Reported: 13:07      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 13:08      Time Completed : 13:20
Synopsis:




22MCC1614     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: K Frias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6194          Time Reported: 13:44      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 13:45      Time Completed : 13:50
Synopsis:




22MCC1615     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Bennett
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6153          Time Reported: 16:33      Time Dispatched: 16:35
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 16:35
Synopsis:




22MCE0460     VIN Number Inspection
	Incident Address : Sun Star Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, Mike Robertson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 08:06      Time Dispatched: 08:09
	                    Time Arrived : 08:23      Time Completed : 08:33
Synopsis:




22MCE0461     VIN Number Inspection
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, Mike Robertson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 08:19      Time Dispatched: 08:33
	                    Time Arrived : 08:38      Time Completed : 08:45
Synopsis:




22MCE0462     VIN OHV Number Inspection
	Incident Address : Bridle Path Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, Mike Robertson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 08:41      Time Dispatched: 08:45
	                    Time Arrived : 08:52      Time Completed : 09:46
Synopsis:




22MCE0463     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Mesa Blvd # 101
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, Mike Robertson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 09:39      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:39      Time Completed : 09:42
Synopsis:




22MCE0464     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Appletree Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, Mike Robertson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 09:47      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:47      Time Completed : 09:48
Synopsis:




22MCE0465     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Carrara Ct
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, Mike Robertson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 09:56      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:56      Time Completed : 09:57
Synopsis:




22MCE0466     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Amen Ct
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, Mike Robertson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 10:02      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:03      Time Completed : 10:04
Synopsis:




22MCE0467     VIN Number Inspection
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, Mike Robertson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 10:14      Time Dispatched: 10:23
	                    Time Arrived : 10:57      Time Completed : 10:57
Synopsis:




22MCE0468     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Desert Rose Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, Mike Robertson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 10:15      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:16      Time Completed : 10:22
Synopsis:




22MCE0469     VIN OHV Number Inspection
	Incident Address : Trickling Brook Rdg
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, Mike Robertson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 10:52      Time Dispatched: 10:59
	                    Time Arrived : 11:06      Time Completed : 11:17
Synopsis:




22MCE0470     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Eagle St
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, Mike Robertson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 11:30      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:30      Time Completed : 11:31
Synopsis:




22MCE0471     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Harbour Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, Mike Robertson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 11:39      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:40      Time Completed : 11:41
Synopsis:




22MCE0472     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Paseo Verde Ct
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Battaglia, Carol Harris
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 09:24      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:24      Time Completed : 09:28
Synopsis:




22MCE0473     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Falcon Glenn Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Battaglia, Carol Harris
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 09:34      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:34      Time Completed : 09:40
Synopsis:




22MCE0474     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Crest View Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Battaglia, Carol Harris
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 09:45      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:45      Time Completed : 09:51
Synopsis:




22MCE0475     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Crest View Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Battaglia, Carol Harris
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 09:52      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:53      Time Completed : 10:00
Synopsis:




22MCE0476     Parking Problem
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Battaglia, Carol Harris
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 11:11      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:11      Time Completed : 11:34
Synopsis:




22MCE0477     Parking Problem
	Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Battaglia, Carol Harris
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 11:34      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:34      Time Completed : 11:56
Synopsis:




22MCE0478     Parking Problem
	Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Battaglia, Carol Harris
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 12:07      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:08      Time Completed : 12:18
Synopsis:




22MDC0221     Safe Cell Hold Jail
	Incident Address : Hillside Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Macias, C Thornley, B Knight
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: J3            Time Reported: 13:05      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 05:56      Time Completed : 06:11

	Unit: J6            Time Reported: 13:05      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 17:51      Time Completed : 05:56

	Unit: J8            Time Reported: 13:05      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 13:06      Time Completed : 17:51
Synopsis:

Intoxicated male placed in safe cell holding for safety concerns.


