220504041 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Baron
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 18:00 Time Dispatched: 18:42
Time Arrived : 18:42 Time Completed : 18:53
Synopsis:
220504042 Suspicious Person/Circumstance
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave, E Baron, A Thatcher
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 18:16 Time Dispatched: 18:53
Time Arrived : 18:33 Time Completed : 19:16
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 18:16 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 18:54
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 18:16 Time Dispatched: 18:53
Time Arrived : 18:56 Time Completed : 19:24
Synopsis:
220504043 Theft
Incident Address : E Old Mill Rd # 6
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Thatcher
Disposition : A Active
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 18:30 Time Dispatched: 18:54
Time Arrived : 18:59 Time Completed : 20:50
Synopsis:
An officer responded to a report of a theft. A report was taken.
220504044 Alarm
Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd # 105
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: T Bundy
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: S4 Time Reported: 19:10 Time Dispatched: 19:13
Time Arrived : 19:14 Time Completed : 19:38
Synopsis:
220504045 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 19:16 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 19:16 Time Completed : 19:24
Synopsis:
220504046 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 20:04 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 20:05 Time Completed : 20:18
Synopsis:
220504047 Phone Harassment
Incident Address : Peartree Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave, E Baron
Disposition : SDA Submitted To DA
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 21:00 Time Dispatched: 21:07
Time Arrived : 21:08 Time Completed : 00:15
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 21:00 Time Dispatched: 21:07
Time Arrived : 21:11 Time Completed : 21:31
Synopsis:
Police responded to a residence reference a harassment. A report was taken.
220504048 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Thatcher
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 21:12 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 21:12 Time Completed : 21:17
Synopsis:
220504049 Noise Disturbance
Incident Address : RIVERSBEND Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Baron
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 22:27 Time Dispatched: 22:37
Time Arrived : 22:37 Time Completed : 22:51
Synopsis:
220504050 Person On Foot
Incident Address : RIVERSIDE Rd & SECOND SOUTH St
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: G Garcia, A Thatcher, A Castaneda
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 22:44 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 22:58 Time Completed : 23:03
Unit: P4 Time Reported: 22:44 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 22:44 Time Completed : 23:03
Unit: P5 Time Reported: 22:44 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 22:44 Time Completed : 23:03
Synopsis:
220504051 Welfare Check
Incident Address : I15 NB 122 ON-RAMP
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Baron, A Thatcher
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 23:55 Time Dispatched: 23:58
Time Arrived : 00:00 Time Completed : 00:41
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 23:55 Time Dispatched: 23:58
Time Arrived : 00:03 Time Completed : 00:45
Synopsis:
220505001 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Baron
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 00:47 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 00:47 Time Completed : 00:50
Synopsis:
220505002 Welfare Check
Incident Address : Thistle St
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave, E Baron, A Thatcher
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 00:41 Time Dispatched: 01:42
Time Arrived : 01:47 Time Completed : 02:18
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 00:41 Time Dispatched: 00:51
Time Arrived : 00:59 Time Completed : 02:23
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 00:41 Time Dispatched: 00:56
Time Arrived : 00:59 Time Completed : 01:29
Synopsis:
220505003 Suspicious/Pers
Incident Address : VALLEY VIEW DR
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave, E Baron
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 02:10 Time Dispatched: 02:18
Time Arrived : 02:27 Time Completed : 02:39
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 02:10 Time Dispatched: 02:16
Time Arrived : 02:27 Time Completed : 02:45
Synopsis:
220505004 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 02:50 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 02:50 Time Completed : 02:55
Synopsis:
220505005 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Thatcher
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 04:40 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 04:40 Time Completed : 04:42
Synopsis:
220505006 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : HILLSIDE Dr & PARKVIEW Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Baron
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 04:44 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 04:44 Time Completed : 04:46
Synopsis:
220505007 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : N ARROWHEAD Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Thatcher
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 04:50 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 04:50 Time Completed : 04:59
Synopsis:
220505008 Traffic Problem
Incident Address : HARDY Way & FALCON RIDGE Pkwy
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 05:03 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 05:03 Time Completed : 05:05
Synopsis:
220505009 Suspicious Person/Circumstance
Incident Address : W Old Mill Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Bruehl
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 05:22 Time Dispatched: 05:30
Time Arrived : 05:35 Time Completed : 05:48
Synopsis:
220505010 Suspicious/Pers
Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave, A Thatcher
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 05:25 Time Dispatched: 05:29
Time Arrived : 05:35 Time Completed : 05:58
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 05:25 Time Dispatched: 05:29
Time Arrived : 05:35 Time Completed : 05:54
Synopsis:
220505011 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : W Old Mill Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Bruehl
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 05:48 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 05:48 Time Completed : 05:49
Synopsis:
22ACO1370 Animal Shelter Cleaning
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Jose L Macias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H1 Time Reported: 05:38 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 05:38 Time Completed : 07:14
Synopsis:
22ACO1371 Animal Shelter Cleaning
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H2 Time Reported: 05:47 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 05:47 Time Completed : 06:54
Synopsis:
22MCC1575 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: L Todd
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 18:10 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 18:10 Time Completed : 18:49
Synopsis:
22MCC1576 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Fawson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 18:59 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 19:00 Time Completed : 19:00
Synopsis:
22MCC1577 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Fawson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 20:00 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 20:01 Time Completed : 20:12
Synopsis:
22MCC1578 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: L Todd
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 20:09 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 20:11 Time Completed : 20:11
Synopsis:
22MCC1579 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: L Todd
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 20:11 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 20:12 Time Completed : 20:12
Synopsis:
22MCC1580 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Fawson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 20:12 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 20:12 Time Completed : 20:13
Synopsis:
22MCC1581 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: L Todd
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 20:22 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 20:30 Time Completed : 20:30
Synopsis:
22MCC1582 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: L Todd
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 21:46 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 21:48 Time Completed : 21:48
Synopsis:
22MCC1583 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: L Todd
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 21:50 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 21:52 Time Completed : 21:52
Synopsis:
22MCC1584 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: L Todd
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 22:04 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 22:06 Time Completed : 22:06
Synopsis:
22MCC1585 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: L Todd
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 22:04 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 22:06 Time Completed : 22:06
Synopsis:
22MCC1586 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: L Todd
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 23:08 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 23:09 Time Completed : 23:12
Synopsis:
22MCC1587 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: L Todd
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 23:20 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 23:21 Time Completed : 23:21
Synopsis:
22MCC1588 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: L Todd
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 23:23 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 23:24 Time Completed : 23:37
Synopsis:
22MCC1589 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: L Todd
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 23:36 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 23:37 Time Completed : 23:37
Synopsis:
22MCC1590 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Fawson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 23:47 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 23:47 Time Completed : 00:09
Synopsis:
22MCC1591 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: L Todd
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 00:07 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 00:09 Time Completed : 00:09
Synopsis:
22MCC1592 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: L Todd
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 00:10 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 00:11 Time Completed : 00:11
Synopsis:
22MCC1593 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Roberts
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 00:39 Time Dispatched: 00:41
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 00:41
Synopsis:
22MCC1594 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: L Todd
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 01:00 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 01:03 Time Completed : 01:03
Synopsis:
22MCC1595 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: L Todd
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 01:36 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 01:37 Time Completed : 01:43
Synopsis:
22MCC1596 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Roberts
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 01:59 Time Dispatched: 02:00
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 02:00
Synopsis:
22MCC1597 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Roberts
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 02:16 Time Dispatched: 02:19
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 02:19
Synopsis:
22MCC1598 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Roberts
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 02:29 Time Dispatched: 02:29
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 02:29
Synopsis:
22MCC1599 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Roberts
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 02:38 Time Dispatched: 02:39
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 02:39
Synopsis:
22MCC1600 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Roberts
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 02:39 Time Dispatched: 02:40
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 02:40
Synopsis:
22MCC1601 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Roberts
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 02:41 Time Dispatched: 02:45
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 02:45
Synopsis:
22MCC1602 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Roberts
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 02:43 Time Dispatched: 02:45
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 02:45
Synopsis:
22MCC1603 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Roberts
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 02:46 Time Dispatched: 02:48
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 02:48
Synopsis:
22MCC1604 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Roberts
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 02:49 Time Dispatched: 02:51
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 02:51
Synopsis:
22MCC1605 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Roberts
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 03:00 Time Dispatched: 03:01
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 03:01
Synopsis:
22MCC1606 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Roberts
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 03:05 Time Dispatched: 03:06
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 03:06
Synopsis:
22MCC1607 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Roberts
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 03:17 Time Dispatched: 03:18
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 03:18
Synopsis:
22MCC1608 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Roberts
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 03:19 Time Dispatched: 03:20
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 03:20
Synopsis:
22MCC1609 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Roberts
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 03:22 Time Dispatched: 03:22
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 03:23
Synopsis:
220504002 Civil Matter
Incident Address : W Old Mill Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 07:15 Time Dispatched: 08:39
Time Arrived : 08:39 Time Completed : 08:48
Synopsis:
Officers took a report of stolen property, the investigation is ongoing.
220504003 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : W HAFEN Ln & S GRAPEVINE Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Goodsell
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: E2 Time Reported: 07:20 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 07:20 Time Completed : 07:31
Synopsis:
220504004 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : W HAFEN Ln & S GRAPEVINE Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Goodsell
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: E2 Time Reported: 07:31 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 07:32 Time Completed : 07:45
Synopsis:
220504005 Citizen Assist
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 07:40 Time Dispatched: 07:43
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 08:31
Synopsis:
220504006 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 07:48 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220504007 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 07:53 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220504008 Scope/General Background Req
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 08:20 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220504009 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 08:37 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220504010 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : E Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood, R Longman, J Cheney
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 08:42 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 08:50 Time Completed : 09:02
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 08:42 Time Dispatched: 08:49
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 08:49
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 08:42 Time Dispatched: 08:50
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 08:54
Synopsis:
220504011 Fire
Incident Address : I15 SB
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman, J Goodsell, J Cheney
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 08:51 Time Dispatched: 09:06
Time Arrived : 09:06 Time Completed : 09:40
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 08:51 Time Dispatched: 08:54
Time Arrived : 08:56 Time Completed : 09:43
Unit: CH01 Time Reported: 08:51 Time Dispatched: 09:01
Time Arrived : 09:01 Time Completed : 09:14
Unit: E2 Time Reported: 08:51 Time Dispatched: 08:57
Time Arrived : 09:01 Time Completed : 09:40
Unit: ENG11 Time Reported: 08:51 Time Dispatched: 08:59
Time Arrived : 09:00 Time Completed : 09:34
Unit: ENG31 Time Reported: 08:51 Time Dispatched: 08:55
Time Arrived : 08:56 Time Completed : 09:42
Unit: RES11 Time Reported: 08:51 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 08:58
Unit: RES31 Time Reported: 08:51 Time Dispatched: 08:55
Time Arrived : 08:58 Time Completed : 09:32
Synopsis:
220504012 Alarm
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd # 5
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: CANCELLED
Disposition : C Unfounded
Unit: CANCELLED Time Reported: 09:07 Time Dispatched: 09:12
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 09:12
Synopsis:
220504013 Suspicious Person/Circumstance
Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Cheney
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 09:05 Time Dispatched: 10:02
Time Arrived : 10:02 Time Completed : 10:03
Synopsis:
220504014 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Woodbury Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Perry
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: E1 Time Reported: 09:15 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:16 Time Completed : 09:27
Synopsis:
220504015 Welfare Check
Incident Address : Buffalo run
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman, J Cheney
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 09:36 Time Dispatched: 09:42
Time Arrived : 10:02 Time Completed : 10:25
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 09:36 Time Dispatched: 10:09
Time Arrived : 10:15 Time Completed : 10:24
Synopsis:
220504016 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : S Lower Flat Top Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Cheney
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 09:50 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:51 Time Completed : 09:52
Synopsis:
220504017 Records Dissemination
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 09:59 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220504018 Records Dissemination
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 10:01 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220504019 Records Dissemination
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 10:02 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220504020 Records Dissemination
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 10:09 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220504021 Records Dissemination
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 10:11 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220504022 Records Dissemination
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 10:13 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220504023 Records Dissemination
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 10:19 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220504024 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Buffalo Run
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 10:26 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:26 Time Completed : 10:35
Synopsis:
220504025 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Bertha Howe Ave
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Cheney
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 10:39 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:39 Time Completed : 10:43
Synopsis:
220504026 Traffic accident W/O injury
Incident Address : W First South St
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 10:37 Time Dispatched: 10:46
Time Arrived : 10:54 Time Completed : 12:45
Synopsis:
Officers responded to a traffic accident and a report was taken.
220504027 Traffic Stop
Incident Address : I15 NB
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman, J Cheney
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 10:47 Time Dispatched: 10:53
Time Arrived : 11:03 Time Completed : 11:11
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 10:47 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:52 Time Completed : 11:12
Synopsis:
220504028 Suspicious Person/Circumstance
Incident Address : W MESQUITE Blvd & SUN VALLEY Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Bruehl
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 11:17 Time Dispatched: 11:23
Time Arrived : 11:30 Time Completed : 11:36
Synopsis:
220504029 Found Property
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Cheney
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 11:28 Time Dispatched: 11:35
Time Arrived : 11:35 Time Completed : 12:08
Synopsis:
An officer responded to a casino for a report of found property. The property
was booked for safekeeping and a report was taken.
220504031 Suspicious Person/Circumstance
Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Bruehl
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 11:49 Time Dispatched: 11:56
Time Arrived : 12:06 Time Completed : 12:13
Synopsis:
220504032 Suspicious Person/Circumstance
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd # 823
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Bruehl
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 12:13 Time Dispatched: 12:18
Time Arrived : 12:28 Time Completed : 12:51
Synopsis:
220504033 Traffic accident W/O injury
Incident Address : HILLSIDE Dr & N SANDHILL Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman, D Alejos, A Castaneda
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 12:27 Time Dispatched: 13:19
Time Arrived : 12:33 Time Completed : 15:28
Unit: P2 Time Reported: 12:27 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:27 Time Completed : 13:14
Unit: P5 Time Reported: 12:27 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:31 Time Completed : 13:07
Synopsis:
An officer responded to a three vehicle accident. A report was taken and one
female was cited for traffic violations.
220504034 Welfare Check
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood, R Hughes
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 12:55 Time Dispatched: 12:58
Time Arrived : 13:08 Time Completed : 13:31
Unit: P3 Time Reported: 12:55 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:59 Time Completed : 13:17
Synopsis:
220504035 Evidence Destruction
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 13:51 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220504036 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : W HAFEN LN
Responding Officers: J Cheney
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 14:12 Time Dispatched: 14:18
Time Arrived : 14:25 Time Completed : 14:38
Synopsis:
220504037 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Cheney
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 15:21 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 15:21 Time Completed : 15:22
Synopsis:
220504038 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : I15 NB
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Cheney
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 16:12 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 16:13 Time Completed : 16:15
Synopsis:
220504039 Traffic accident W/O injury
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Cheney
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 16:23 Time Dispatched: 16:28
Time Arrived : 16:28 Time Completed : 17:28
Synopsis:
An officer responded to a report of a past accident and a report was taken.
220504040 Suspicious Person/Circumstance
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood, R Longman, E Baron
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 17:23 Time Dispatched: 17:33
Time Arrived : 17:33 Time Completed : 17:48
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 17:23 Time Dispatched: 17:32
Time Arrived : 17:34 Time Completed : 17:48
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 17:23 Time Dispatched: 17:31
Time Arrived : 17:34 Time Completed : 18:41
Synopsis:
220504041 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Baron
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 18:00 Time Dispatched: 18:42
Time Arrived : 18:42 Time Completed : 18:53
Synopsis:
220504042 Suspicious Person/Circumstance
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave, E Baron, A Thatcher
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 18:16 Time Dispatched: 18:53
Time Arrived : 18:33 Time Completed : 19:16
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 18:16 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 18:54
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 18:16 Time Dispatched: 18:53
Time Arrived : 18:56 Time Completed : 19:24
Synopsis:
220504043 Theft
Incident Address : E Old Mill Rd # 6
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Thatcher
Disposition : A Active
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 18:30 Time Dispatched: 18:54
Time Arrived : 18:59 Time Completed : 20:50
Synopsis:
An officer responded to a report of a theft. A report was taken.
220504044 Alarm
Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd # 105
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: T Bundy
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: S4 Time Reported: 19:10 Time Dispatched: 19:13
Time Arrived : 19:14 Time Completed : 19:38
Synopsis:
220504045 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 19:16 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 19:16 Time Completed : 19:24
Synopsis:
220504046 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 20:04 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 20:05 Time Completed : 20:18
Synopsis:
220504047 Phone Harassment
Incident Address : Peartree Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave, E Baron
Disposition : SDA Submitted To DA
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 21:00 Time Dispatched: 21:07
Time Arrived : 21:08 Time Completed : 00:15
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 21:00 Time Dispatched: 21:07
Time Arrived : 21:11 Time Completed : 21:31
Synopsis:
Police responded to a residence reference a harassment. A report was taken.
220504048 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Thatcher
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 21:12 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 21:12 Time Completed : 21:17
Synopsis:
220504049 Noise Disturbance
Incident Address : RIVERSBEND Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Baron
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 22:27 Time Dispatched: 22:37
Time Arrived : 22:37 Time Completed : 22:51
Synopsis:
220504050 Person On Foot
Incident Address : RIVERSIDE Rd & SECOND SOUTH St
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: G Garcia, A Thatcher, A Castaneda
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 22:44 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 22:58 Time Completed : 23:03
Unit: P4 Time Reported: 22:44 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 22:44 Time Completed : 23:03
Unit: P5 Time Reported: 22:44 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 22:44 Time Completed : 23:03
Synopsis:
220504051 Welfare Check
Incident Address : I15 NB 122 ON-RAMP
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Baron, A Thatcher
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 23:55 Time Dispatched: 23:58
Time Arrived : 00:00 Time Completed : 00:41
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 23:55 Time Dispatched: 23:58
Time Arrived : 00:03 Time Completed : 00:45
Synopsis:
220505001 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Baron
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 00:47 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 00:47 Time Completed : 00:50
Synopsis:
220505002 Welfare Check
Incident Address : Thistle St
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave, E Baron, A Thatcher
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 00:41 Time Dispatched: 01:42
Time Arrived : 01:47 Time Completed : 02:18
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 00:41 Time Dispatched: 00:51
Time Arrived : 00:59 Time Completed : 02:23
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 00:41 Time Dispatched: 00:56
Time Arrived : 00:59 Time Completed : 01:29
Synopsis:
220505003 Suspicious/Pers
Incident Address : VALLEY VIEW DR
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave, E Baron
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 02:10 Time Dispatched: 02:18
Time Arrived : 02:27 Time Completed : 02:39
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 02:10 Time Dispatched: 02:16
Time Arrived : 02:27 Time Completed : 02:45
Synopsis:
220505004 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 02:50 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 02:50 Time Completed : 02:55
Synopsis:
220505005 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Thatcher
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 04:40 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 04:40 Time Completed : 04:42
Synopsis:
220505006 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : HILLSIDE Dr & PARKVIEW Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Baron
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 04:44 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 04:44 Time Completed : 04:46
Synopsis:
220505007 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : N ARROWHEAD Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Thatcher
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 04:50 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 04:50 Time Completed : 04:59
Synopsis:
220505008 Traffic Problem
Incident Address : HARDY Way & FALCON RIDGE Pkwy
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 05:03 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 05:03 Time Completed : 05:05
Synopsis:
220505009 Suspicious Person/Circumstance
Incident Address : W Old Mill Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Bruehl
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 05:22 Time Dispatched: 05:30
Time Arrived : 05:35 Time Completed : 05:48
Synopsis:
220505010 Suspicious/Pers
Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave, A Thatcher
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 05:25 Time Dispatched: 05:29
Time Arrived : 05:35 Time Completed : 05:58
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 05:25 Time Dispatched: 05:29
Time Arrived : 05:35 Time Completed : 05:54
Synopsis:
220505011 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : W Old Mill Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Bruehl
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 05:48 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 05:48 Time Completed : 05:49
Synopsis:
220505012 Welfare Check
Incident Address : Colleen Ct
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood, S Bruehl, R Longman, J Cheney
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 06:29 Time Dispatched: 06:32
Time Arrived : 06:41 Time Completed : 06:52
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 06:29 Time Dispatched: 06:34
Time Arrived : 06:37 Time Completed : 06:45
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 06:29 Time Dispatched: 06:33
Time Arrived : 06:33 Time Completed : 06:45
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 06:29 Time Dispatched: 06:32
Time Arrived : 06:37 Time Completed : 06:49
Synopsis:
220505013 Animal Noise
Incident Address : Kerosene Lamp Ct
Mesquite NV 89034
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 07:59 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 07:59 Time Completed : 08:10
Synopsis:
220505014 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 08:39 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 08:39 Time Completed : 09:01
Synopsis:
220505015 Records Dissemination
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 08:55 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220505016 Citizen Assist
Incident Address : Opal St
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 08:59 Time Dispatched: 09:02
Time Arrived : 09:15 Time Completed : 09:19
Synopsis:
220505017 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : MARILYN Pkwy & MESA Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 09:05 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:05 Time Completed : 09:14
Synopsis:
220505018 Alarm
Incident Address : Cottonwood Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood, S Bruehl, R Longman, J Cheney
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 09:21 Time Dispatched: 09:23
Time Arrived : 09:24 Time Completed : 09:34
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 09:21 Time Dispatched: 09:23
Time Arrived : 09:28 Time Completed : 09:32
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 09:21 Time Dispatched: 09:23
Time Arrived : 09:28 Time Completed : 09:32
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 09:21 Time Dispatched: 09:23
Time Arrived : 09:26 Time Completed : 09:31
Synopsis:
220505019 Impounded Vehicle
Incident Address : Riverside Rd # 3D
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Bennett
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6153 Time Reported: 09:30 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:32 Time Completed : 09:51
Synopsis:
220505020 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Grayce Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 09:40 Time Dispatched: 09:43
Time Arrived : 09:57 Time Completed : 10:14
Synopsis:
220505021 Sex Offender Registration
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 09:46 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220505022 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 09:52 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220505023 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Cheney
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 10:03 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:03 Time Completed : 10:09
Synopsis:
220505024 Lost Property
Incident Address : W Old Mill Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 10:14 Time Dispatched: 10:22
Time Arrived : 10:22 Time Completed : 11:25
Synopsis:
220505025 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : Willis Carrier Cyn
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman, J Cheney
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 10:23 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:23 Time Completed : 10:35
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 10:23 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:23 Time Completed : 10:33
Synopsis:
220505026 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Willis Carrier Cyn
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Cheney
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 10:33 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:33 Time Completed : 10:34
Synopsis:
220505027 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 11:25 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:25 Time Completed : 11:30
Synopsis:
220505028 Suspicious Person/Circumstance
Incident Address : Second South St
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Bruehl, J Cheney
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 11:44 Time Dispatched: 11:49
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 11:55
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 11:44 Time Dispatched: 11:49
Time Arrived : 12:00 Time Completed : 11:50
Synopsis:
220505029 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 12:05 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220505030 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 12:11 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220505031 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 12:16 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220505032 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : THISTLE St & W FIRST SOUTH St
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Bruehl
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 12:19 Time Dispatched: 12:23
Time Arrived : 12:19 Time Completed : 12:20
Synopsis:
220505033 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 12:20 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220505034 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : THISTLE St & SECOND SOUTH St
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Bruehl
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 12:19 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:20 Time Completed : 12:22
Synopsis:
220505035 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 12:21 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220505036 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : THISTLE St & W MESQUITE Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 12:22 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:22 Time Completed : 12:29
Synopsis:
220505037 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 12:25 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220505038 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 12:29 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220505039 Suspicious/Pers
Incident Address : HILLSIDE Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood, S Bruehl, J Perry
Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 12:32 Time Dispatched: 12:33
Time Arrived : 12:50 Time Completed : 13:02
Unit: E1 Time Reported: 12:32 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:32 Time Completed : 12:49
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 12:32 Time Dispatched: 12:32
Time Arrived : 12:36 Time Completed : 14:02
Synopsis:
Officers made contact with an intoxicated adult male subject. This subject was
taken into custody for a Mesquite City Code violation.
220505040 TPO/Restraining Order
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 12:28 Time Dispatched: 13:32
Time Arrived : 15:22 Time Completed : 12:59
Synopsis:
220505041 TPO/Restraining Order
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 12:40 Time Dispatched: 15:25
Time Arrived : 15:25 Time Completed : 15:25
Synopsis:
220505042 Fingerprints
Incident Address :
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 12:52 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220505043 Records Dissemination
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 12:55 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220505044 Theft
Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood, R Longman, J Cheney, G Garcia, A Cast
Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 12:54 Time Dispatched: 12:59
Time Arrived : 13:04 Time Completed : 13:29
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 12:54 Time Dispatched: 13:03
Time Arrived : 13:07 Time Completed : 13:07
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 12:54 Time Dispatched: 12:59
Time Arrived : 13:10 Time Completed : 15:10
Unit: P4 Time Reported: 12:54 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 16:24 Time Completed : 16:24
Unit: P5 Time Reported: 12:54 Time Dispatched: 12:59
Time Arrived : 13:09 Time Completed : 16:12
Synopsis:
A detective responded to a petit larceny in progress. The detective located the
female offender and arrested her for petit larceny and possession of narcotic
paraphernalia.
220505045 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 13:00 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220505046 Records Dissemination
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 13:04 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220505047 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 13:23 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220505048 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 13:32 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220505049 Records Dissemination
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 13:35 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220505050 Records Dissemination
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 13:51 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220505051 Scope/General Background Req
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 14:00 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220505052 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 14:41 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220505053 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 15:08 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 15:08 Time Completed : 15:09
Synopsis:
220505054 Person On Foot
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Cheney, G Garcia
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 15:12 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 15:12
Unit: P4 Time Reported: 15:12 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 15:12 Time Completed : 15:15
Synopsis:
220505055 Welfare Check
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Cheney
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 15:20 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 15:20 Time Completed : 15:22
Synopsis:
220505056 Welfare Check
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Cheney
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 15:31 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 15:31 Time Completed : 15:42
Synopsis:
220505057 Person On Foot
Incident Address : RIVERSIDE Rd & SMOKEY Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Bruehl, G Garcia
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: P4 Time Reported: 15:32 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 15:32 Time Completed : 15:41
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 15:32 Time Dispatched: 15:32
Time Arrived : 15:35 Time Completed : 15:40
Synopsis:
220505058 Person On Foot
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Bruehl, J Cheney, G Garcia
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 15:46 Time Dispatched: 15:47
Time Arrived : 15:50 Time Completed : 15:52
Unit: P4 Time Reported: 15:46 Time Dispatched: 17:16
Time Arrived : 15:47 Time Completed : 16:24
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 15:46 Time Dispatched: 15:47
Time Arrived : 15:47 Time Completed : 15:52
Synopsis:
220505059 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Cheney
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 16:08 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 16:08 Time Completed : 16:10
Synopsis:
220505060 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Cheney
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 16:10 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 16:10 Time Completed : 16:13
Synopsis:
220505061 Agency Assistance
Incident Address : Hawk St
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 16:12 Time Dispatched: 16:26
Time Arrived : 16:21 Time Completed : 16:48
Synopsis:
220505062 Civil Matter
Incident Address : Lisa Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman, J Cheney
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 16:26 Time Dispatched: 16:30
Time Arrived : 16:36 Time Completed : 17:03
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 16:26 Time Dispatched: 16:30
Time Arrived : 16:43 Time Completed : 17:26
Synopsis:
220505063 Follow Up Investigation
Incident Address : W OLD MILL Rd & N GRAPEVINE Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood, S Bruehl, R Longman
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 16:57 Time Dispatched: 17:08
Time Arrived : 17:28 Time Completed : 17:28
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 16:57 Time Dispatched: 17:08
Time Arrived : 16:57 Time Completed : 17:34
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 16:57 Time Dispatched: 17:06
Time Arrived : 17:14 Time Completed : 17:23
Synopsis:
220505064 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : E Old Mill Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Baron
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 17:30 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 17:30 Time Completed : 17:37
Synopsis:
220505065 Suspicious Person/Circumstance
Incident Address : E Old Mill Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Baron
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 17:37 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 17:37 Time Completed : 18:18
Synopsis:
220505066 Reckless Driver
Incident Address : RIVERSBEND DR
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: G Garcia, A Thatcher, A Castaneda
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 17:36 Time Dispatched: 18:23
Time Arrived : 18:29 Time Completed : 18:32
Unit: P4 Time Reported: 17:36 Time Dispatched: 18:24
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 18:26
Unit: P5 Time Reported: 17:36 Time Dispatched: 18:24
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 18:26
Synopsis:
22ACO1358 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H2 Time Reported: 06:58 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:58 Time Completed : 07:11
Synopsis:
22ACO1359 Animal Medical Event
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H2 Time Reported: 07:12 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 07:12 Time Completed : 07:21
Synopsis:
22ACO1360 Animal Medical Event
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Jose L Macias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H1 Time Reported: 07:13 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 07:13 Time Completed : 07:13
Synopsis:
22ACO1361 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Jose L Macias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H1 Time Reported: 07:17 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 07:17 Time Completed : 07:22
Synopsis:
22ACO1362 Dead animal pick up
Incident Address : Turleback Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H2 Time Reported: 09:15 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:15 Time Completed : 09:24
Synopsis:
22ACO1363 Animal Pickup
Incident Address : Second South St
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H2 Time Reported: 09:58 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:58 Time Completed : 09:59
Synopsis:
22ACO1364 Animal Turned Over to Owner
Incident Address : Lisa lN
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H2 Time Reported: 10:00 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:00 Time Completed : 10:01
Synopsis:
22ACO1365 Animal Pickup
Incident Address : Garnett Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H2 Time Reported: 10:04 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:04 Time Completed : 10:05
Synopsis:
22ACO1366 Animal Release
Incident Address : White Rock Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H2 Time Reported: 10:14 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:14 Time Completed : 10:14
Synopsis:
22ACO1367 Animal Owner Surrender
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H2 Time Reported: 12:26 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:26 Time Completed : 12:29
Synopsis:
22ACO1368 Animal Owner Surrender
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H2 Time Reported: 12:30 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:30 Time Completed : 12:59
Synopsis:
22ACO1369 Animal Adopt
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H2 Time Reported: 15:42 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 15:42 Time Completed : 15:44
Synopsis:
22ACO1370 Animal Shelter Cleaning
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Jose L Macias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H1 Time Reported: 05:38 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 05:38 Time Completed : 07:14
Synopsis:
22ACO1371 Animal Shelter Cleaning
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H2 Time Reported: 05:47 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 05:47 Time Completed : 06:54
Synopsis:
22ACO1372 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H2 Time Reported: 06:55 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:55 Time Completed : 07:07
Synopsis:
22ACO1373 Animal Shelter Cleaning
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 07:06 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 07:06 Time Completed : 07:07
Synopsis:
22ACO1374 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 07:07 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 07:07 Time Completed : 07:08
Synopsis:
22ACO1375 Animal Medical Event
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H2 Time Reported: 07:10 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 07:10 Time Completed : 07:11
Synopsis:
22ACO1376 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Jose L Macias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H1 Time Reported: 07:15 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 07:15 Time Completed : 07:28
Synopsis:
22ACO1377 Vet appt drop off
Incident Address : Riverside Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H2 Time Reported: 07:47 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 07:47 Time Completed : 07:52
Synopsis:
22ACO1378 Animal Noise
Incident Address : Kerosene Lamp Ct
Mesquite NV 89034
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 07:59 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 07:59 Time Completed : 08:10
Synopsis:
22ACO1379 Dead animal pick up
Incident Address : Edgewood Ct
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 09:18 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:18 Time Completed : 09:18
Synopsis:
22ACO1380 Animal Owner Surrender
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H2 Time Reported: 09:27 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:27 Time Completed : 09:32
Synopsis:
22ACO1381 Animal complaint
Incident Address : Pheasant Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H2 Time Reported: 13:06 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 13:06 Time Completed : 13:10
Synopsis:
22ACO1382 Animal Adopt
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 14:14 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 14:14 Time Completed : 14:16
Synopsis:
22ACO1383 Animal Adopt
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 15:01 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 15:01 Time Completed : 15:02
Synopsis:
22ACO1384 Animal Adopt
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 15:02 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 15:02 Time Completed : 15:03
Synopsis:
22MCC1571 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Bennett
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6153 Time Reported: 06:20 Time Dispatched: 06:25
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 06:26
Synopsis:
22MCC1572 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : W Old Mill Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: K Frias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 07:37 Time Dispatched: 07:39
Time Arrived : 07:39 Time Completed : 07:39
Synopsis:
22MCC1573 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: K Frias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 11:12 Time Dispatched: 11:13
Time Arrived : 11:13 Time Completed : 11:13
Synopsis:
22MCC1574 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: K Frias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 13:08 Time Dispatched: 13:09
Time Arrived : 13:09 Time Completed : 13:09
Synopsis:
22MCC1575 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: L Todd
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 18:10 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 18:10 Time Completed : 18:49
Synopsis:
22MCC1576 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Fawson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 18:59 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 19:00 Time Completed : 19:00
Synopsis:
22MCC1577 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Fawson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 20:00 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 20:01 Time Completed : 20:12
Synopsis:
22MCC1578 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: L Todd
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 20:09 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 20:11 Time Completed : 20:11
Synopsis:
22MCC1579 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: L Todd
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 20:11 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 20:12 Time Completed : 20:12
Synopsis:
22MCC1580 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Fawson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 20:12 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 20:12 Time Completed : 20:13
Synopsis:
22MCC1581 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: L Todd
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 20:22 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 20:30 Time Completed : 20:30
Synopsis:
22MCC1582 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: L Todd
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 21:46 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 21:48 Time Completed : 21:48
Synopsis:
22MCC1583 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: L Todd
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 21:50 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 21:52 Time Completed : 21:52
Synopsis:
22MCC1584 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: L Todd
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 22:04 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 22:06 Time Completed : 22:06
Synopsis:
22MCC1585 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: L Todd
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 22:04 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 22:06 Time Completed : 22:06
Synopsis:
22MCC1586 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: L Todd
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 23:08 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 23:09 Time Completed : 23:12
Synopsis:
22MCC1587 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: L Todd
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 23:20 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 23:21 Time Completed : 23:21
Synopsis:
22MCC1588 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: L Todd
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 23:23 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 23:24 Time Completed : 23:37
Synopsis:
22MCC1589 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: L Todd
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 23:36 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 23:37 Time Completed : 23:37
Synopsis:
22MCC1590 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Fawson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 23:47 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 23:47 Time Completed : 00:09
Synopsis:
22MCC1591 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: L Todd
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 00:07 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 00:09 Time Completed : 00:09
Synopsis:
22MCC1592 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: L Todd
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 00:10 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 00:11 Time Completed : 00:11
Synopsis:
22MCC1593 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Roberts
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 00:39 Time Dispatched: 00:41
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 00:41
Synopsis:
22MCC1594 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: L Todd
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 01:00 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 01:03 Time Completed : 01:03
Synopsis:
22MCC1595 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: L Todd
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 01:36 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 01:37 Time Completed : 01:43
Synopsis:
22MCC1596 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Roberts
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 01:59 Time Dispatched: 02:00
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 02:00
Synopsis:
22MCC1597 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Roberts
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 02:16 Time Dispatched: 02:19
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 02:19
Synopsis:
22MCC1598 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Roberts
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 02:29 Time Dispatched: 02:29
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 02:29
Synopsis:
22MCC1599 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Roberts
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 02:38 Time Dispatched: 02:39
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 02:39
Synopsis:
22MCC1600 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Roberts
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 02:39 Time Dispatched: 02:40
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 02:40
Synopsis:
22MCC1601 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Roberts
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 02:41 Time Dispatched: 02:45
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 02:45
Synopsis:
22MCC1602 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Roberts
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 02:43 Time Dispatched: 02:45
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 02:45
Synopsis:
22MCC1603 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Roberts
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 02:46 Time Dispatched: 02:48
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 02:48
Synopsis:
22MCC1604 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Roberts
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 02:49 Time Dispatched: 02:51
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 02:51
Synopsis:
22MCC1605 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Roberts
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 03:00 Time Dispatched: 03:01
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 03:01
Synopsis:
22MCC1606 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Roberts
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 03:05 Time Dispatched: 03:06
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 03:06
Synopsis:
22MCC1607 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Roberts
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 03:17 Time Dispatched: 03:18
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 03:18
Synopsis:
22MCC1608 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Roberts
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 03:19 Time Dispatched: 03:20
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 03:20
Synopsis:
22MCC1609 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Roberts
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 03:22 Time Dispatched: 03:22
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 03:23
Synopsis:
22MCC1610 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : CONESTOGA Pkwy
Mesquite NV 89034
Responding Officers: K Frias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 07:48 Time Dispatched: 07:49
Time Arrived : 07:49 Time Completed : 07:49
Synopsis:
22MCC1611 Impounded Vehicle
Incident Address : Riverside Rd # 3D
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Bennett
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6153 Time Reported: 09:30 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:32 Time Completed : 09:51
Synopsis:
22MCC1612 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: K Frias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 12:49 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:50 Time Completed : 12:52
Synopsis:
22MCC1613 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: K Frias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 13:07 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 13:08 Time Completed : 13:20
Synopsis:
22MCC1614 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: K Frias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 13:44 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 13:45 Time Completed : 13:50
Synopsis:
22MCC1615 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Bennett
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6153 Time Reported: 16:33 Time Dispatched: 16:35
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 16:35
Synopsis:
22MCE0460 VIN Number Inspection
Incident Address : Sun Star Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, Mike Robertson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 08:06 Time Dispatched: 08:09
Time Arrived : 08:23 Time Completed : 08:33
Synopsis:
22MCE0461 VIN Number Inspection
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89034
Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, Mike Robertson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 08:19 Time Dispatched: 08:33
Time Arrived : 08:38 Time Completed : 08:45
Synopsis:
22MCE0462 VIN OHV Number Inspection
Incident Address : Bridle Path Ln
Mesquite NV 89034
Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, Mike Robertson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 08:41 Time Dispatched: 08:45
Time Arrived : 08:52 Time Completed : 09:46
Synopsis:
22MCE0463 Vacation Check
Incident Address : Mesa Blvd # 101
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, Mike Robertson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:39 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:39 Time Completed : 09:42
Synopsis:
22MCE0464 Vacation Check
Incident Address : Appletree Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, Mike Robertson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:47 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:47 Time Completed : 09:48
Synopsis:
22MCE0465 Vacation Check
Incident Address : Carrara Ct
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, Mike Robertson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:56 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:56 Time Completed : 09:57
Synopsis:
22MCE0466 Vacation Check
Incident Address : Amen Ct
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, Mike Robertson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 10:02 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:03 Time Completed : 10:04
Synopsis:
22MCE0467 VIN Number Inspection
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, Mike Robertson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 10:14 Time Dispatched: 10:23
Time Arrived : 10:57 Time Completed : 10:57
Synopsis:
22MCE0468 Vacation Check
Incident Address : Desert Rose Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, Mike Robertson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 10:15 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:16 Time Completed : 10:22
Synopsis:
22MCE0469 VIN OHV Number Inspection
Incident Address : Trickling Brook Rdg
Mesquite NV 89034
Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, Mike Robertson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 10:52 Time Dispatched: 10:59
Time Arrived : 11:06 Time Completed : 11:17
Synopsis:
22MCE0470 Vacation Check
Incident Address : Eagle St
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, Mike Robertson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 11:30 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:30 Time Completed : 11:31
Synopsis:
22MCE0471 Vacation Check
Incident Address : Harbour Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, Mike Robertson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 11:39 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:40 Time Completed : 11:41
Synopsis:
22MCE0472 Vacation Check
Incident Address : Paseo Verde Ct
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Battaglia, Carol Harris
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:24 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:24 Time Completed : 09:28
Synopsis:
22MCE0473 Vacation Check
Incident Address : Falcon Glenn Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Battaglia, Carol Harris
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:34 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:34 Time Completed : 09:40
Synopsis:
22MCE0474 Vacation Check
Incident Address : Crest View Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Battaglia, Carol Harris
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:45 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:45 Time Completed : 09:51
Synopsis:
22MCE0475 Vacation Check
Incident Address : Crest View Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Battaglia, Carol Harris
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:52 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:53 Time Completed : 10:00
Synopsis:
22MCE0476 Parking Problem
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Battaglia, Carol Harris
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 11:11 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:11 Time Completed : 11:34
Synopsis:
22MCE0477 Parking Problem
Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Battaglia, Carol Harris
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 11:34 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:34 Time Completed : 11:56
Synopsis:
22MCE0478 Parking Problem
Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Battaglia, Carol Harris
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 12:07 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:08 Time Completed : 12:18
Synopsis:
22MDC0221 Safe Cell Hold Jail
Incident Address : Hillside Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Macias, C Thornley, B Knight
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: J3 Time Reported: 13:05 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 05:56 Time Completed : 06:11
Unit: J6 Time Reported: 13:05 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 17:51 Time Completed : 05:56
Unit: J8 Time Reported: 13:05 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 13:06 Time Completed : 17:51
Synopsis:
Intoxicated male placed in safe cell holding for safety concerns.
