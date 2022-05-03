WEDNESDAY, MAY 4

Preschool Storytime: 10-11 a.m. Mesquite Library, 121 W. 1st N St. Join for stories, songs and activities that build early literacy. For children ages 3-5 and their caregivers. Call 702-507-4080.

Family Fun Night: 5:30 – 8:30 p.m. Old Mill Park, 50 W. Old Mill Road. Free event that is fun for the whole family. Lots of activities, food, live band.

Kids Artsy Craft Club: 4:30-5:30 p.m. Mesquite Library, 121 W. 1st N St. Unleash your inner artist. Inspired by great artists, we’ll explore fun and different ways to create art. Ages 5-12. Call 702-507-4080.

THURSDAY, MAY 5

Sunrise Rotary: 7:30 a.m. Meets every Thursday at CSN. Room 1. For more information, contact Deb Parsley at 702-420-4494.

COVID-19 mobile testing: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Jimmy Hughes Campus, 150 N. Yucca St. Administrated by Curative. Tests are free. Walk-ups welcome, appointments can be made at https://curative.com/.

Mesquite Days: all day. Historical Walking Tour from 9:30 – 10 a.m. starting at the Virgin Valley Museum. Founders Forum at 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. at City Council Chambers; and National Day of Prayer, 6-7 p.m. with 10 Mesquite churches participating.

Coloring for Adults: 2:30-3:30 p.m., Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join for a relaxing session of coloring intricate and meditative designs of various artists. Info: 702-507-4080.

Teen GSA: 4:45 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Call 702-507-4080.