By Dennis Cassinelli

More importantly, my criticism is aimed at the modern system that is failing to apply these sciences to a vast array of unanswered questions. I do not pretend to have the qualifications to answer all of these questions. I am hoping there are professionals in the various fields who can pick up on my curiosity and devote their expertise and modern technology to solve some of these mysteries. I suppose this book can best be described as a critique of how archaeology and anthropology have been performed since these sciences first developed.

When I was a young boy, I grew up on a ranch in Sparks, Nevada. While living and working on the ranch, I had several experiences related to archaeology that enhanced my interest in the subject. In the 1950s there were two floods along the truckee River where the ranch was located. After the floods, I discovered hundreds of Indian manos, metates and projectile points (arrowheads). I took the arrowheads to school for show and tell and they later became part of a collection I donated to the museum in Gardnerville. The metates were used as bowls for feeding the dogs.

Across Glendale road from the ranch was the Nevada State asylum. A cousin of mine and I witnessed desecration of the asylum cemetery in the 1940s when a ditch was dug through the graveyard. In later years I was involved with a group of volunteers who created a memorial to about 800 inmates who had been buried there. I used our backhoe to exhume 18 bodies and relocate them to the memorial site. This work was paid for by the State of Nevada.

I have been personally involved in several archaeological discoveries in my lifetime. In 1999, I was working on a renovation project at the Nevada State Museum in Carson City. During construction, we were using my backhoe to excavate for a footing when my equipment operator told me he was uncovering a “bunch of rusty old bearings” in the trench. When I went over to see, I recognized these as coin dies from the old Carson City Mint. I was told this was the most exciting discovery ever made at the mint. Later, hundreds of old bottles from the 1800s were discovered on the same project.

When I wrote Preserving Traces of the Great Basin Indians, I hired Adrian Atwater, the highway department photographer to photograph the various artifacts in the collection . While he was there, he told me about some other photos he had taken to be made into postcard size. They involve staged scenes out in the desert and you may recognize them when you see them in my book.

There is a section in Uncovering Archaeology about trips I made years ago to Mexico, Guatemala, Belize and Honduras. These were along what is known as the Mayan Coast. I made a vow that during this trip I would take many photos and climb every Mayan pyramid in each of the Mayan cities I visited. I even climbed Temple IV in Honduras, the tallest pyramid in the Americas. I discuss the possibility of some interaction among Egyptian, Mayan and Peruvian cultures to all have been pyramid builders.

I show photos of statues of elephants and stone heads of people with negroid features, none of which I thought ever existed on this side of the Atlantic Ocean. My discussion on the mummified Spirit Cave Man found in Nevada that was found to have lived here nearly 10,000 years ago, twice as old as the Egyptian Pyramids. This article is too short to tell all of the other fascinating topics discussed in Uncovering Archaeology.