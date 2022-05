05/01/22 Mesquite Police Department 6202 06:06 Daily Activity Log, with Synopsis Page: 1 Date: 04/29/22 For more information please contact our Public Information Officer at (702) 346-5262 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 220429034 Animal complaint Incident Address : Aztec Cir # 11F Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R4 Time Reported: 18:24 Time Dispatched: 18:27 Time Arrived : 18:42 Time Completed : 19:10 Synopsis: 220429035 Verbal Disturbance IP Incident Address : Calais Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave, D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 18:30 Time Dispatched: 18:36 Time Arrived : 18:40 Time Completed : 19:18 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 18:30 Time Dispatched: 18:36 Time Arrived : 18:40 Time Completed : Synopsis: 220429036 Civil Matter Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave, A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 20:10 Time Dispatched: 20:13 Time Arrived : 20:23 Time Completed : 21:51 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 20:10 Time Dispatched: 20:13 Time Arrived : 20:23 Time Completed : 22:57 Synopsis: An officer responded to a business reference a civil matter. 220429004 Alarm Incident Address : Manchester Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl, R Longman, J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 06:00 Time Dispatched: 06:46 Time Arrived : 06:53 Time Completed : 06:22 Unit: C3 Time Reported: 06:00 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:53 Time Completed : 06:58 Unit: R3 Time Reported: 06:00 Time Dispatched: 06:46 Time Arrived : 06:52 Time Completed : 06:58 Synopsis: 220429005 Suspicious/Pers Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman, J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 06:05 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:59 Time Completed : 07:03 Unit: C3 Time Reported: 06:05 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:05 Time Completed : 06:22 Synopsis: 220429006 Threatening Incident Address : E Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl, R Longman, J Cheney Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: A3 Time Reported: 06:20 Time Dispatched: 06:22 Time Arrived : 06:25 Time Completed : 06:46 Unit: C3 Time Reported: 06:20 Time Dispatched: 06:58 Time Arrived : 06:22 Time Completed : 06:53 Unit: R3 Time Reported: 06:20 Time Dispatched: 06:27 Time Arrived : 06:35 Time Completed : 06:45 Synopsis: Officers responded to a business for a report of a subject threatening employees. One adult male was issued a citation for breach of peace. 220429007 Stolen Vehicle Incident Address : N Grapevine Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl Disposition : A Active Unit: R3 Time Reported: 07:43 Time Dispatched: 08:14 Time Arrived : 08:29 Time Completed : 09:21 Synopsis: An officer was dispatched to a stolen vehicle call. A report was completed and the investigation continues. 220429008 Civil Matter Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 08:02 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:09 Time Completed : 08:57 Synopsis: 220429009 Suspicious/Pers Incident Address : E Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 08:30 Time Dispatched: 08:48 Time Arrived : 08:54 Time Completed : 09:01 Synopsis: 220429010 Juvenile Problem Incident Address : W Hafen Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Goodsell Disposition : A Active Unit: E2 Time Reported: 08:43 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:43 Time Completed : 09:34 Synopsis: Mesquite Officer responded to a local school reference battery upon a Clark County School District employee. Case is pending further investigation. 220429011 Civil Dispute Incident Address : Glade Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 08:43 Time Dispatched: 09:00 Time Arrived : 09:12 Time Completed : 10:49 Synopsis: An officer responded to a neighbor dispute and a report was taken. 220429012 Welfare Check Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 09:12 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:12 Time Completed : 09:16 Synopsis: 220429013 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl, J Perry, J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C2 Time Reported: 09:19 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:19 Time Completed : 09:21 Unit: C3 Time Reported: 09:19 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:21 Time Completed : 09:48 Unit: E1 Time Reported: 09:19 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:29 Time Completed : 09:44 Unit: R3 Time Reported: 09:19 Time Dispatched: 09:21 Time Arrived : 09:25 Time Completed : 09:46 Synopsis: 220429014 Suspicious/Pers Incident Address : E Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R3 Time Reported: 09:29 Time Dispatched: 09:46 Time Arrived : 09:54 Time Completed : 10:02 Synopsis: 220429015 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W Hafen Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Goodsell Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: E2 Time Reported: 09:36 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:36 Time Completed : 09:44 Synopsis: 220429016 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : S GRAPEVINE Rd & W HAFEN Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Goodsell Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: E2 Time Reported: 09:45 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:45 Time Completed : 09:50 Synopsis: 220429017 Welfare Check Incident Address : Sun Valley Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl, J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 09:50 Time Dispatched: 09:52 Time Arrived : 09:53 Time Completed : 10:29 Unit: R3 Time Reported: 09:50 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:11 Time Completed : 10:19 Synopsis: 220429018 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Sun Valley Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R3 Time Reported: 10:19 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:19 Time Completed : 10:26 Synopsis: 220429019 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Bertha Howe Ave Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 10:37 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:38 Time Completed : 10:38 Synopsis: 220429020 Person On Foot Incident Address : BERTHA HOWE Ave & FALCON RIDGE Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 10:41 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:41 Time Completed : 10:44 Synopsis: 220429021 Mental Person Incident Address : N Willow St # 4 Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl, J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 11:02 Time Dispatched: 11:17 Time Arrived : 11:21 Time Completed : 11:51 Unit: R3 Time Reported: 11:02 Time Dispatched: 11:21 Time Arrived : 11:33 Time Completed : 11:48 Synopsis: 220429022 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R3 Time Reported: 11:10 Time Dispatched: 11:48 Time Arrived : 11:58 Time Completed : 12:09 Synopsis: 220429023 Civil Dispute Incident Address : MESA Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Teresa Leal, R Longman, J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 11:31 Time Dispatched: 11:58 Time Arrived : 12:06 Time Completed : 12:56 Unit: C3 Time Reported: 11:31 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:24 Time Completed : 14:24 Unit: VA4 Time Reported: 11:31 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:40 Time Completed : 13:13 Synopsis: 220429024 Fraud Incident Address : Thompson Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl Disposition : A Active Unit: R3 Time Reported: 11:48 Time Dispatched: 12:10 Time Arrived : 12:16 Time Completed : 12:53 Synopsis: An officer was dispatched to a residence, in reference to credit card fraud. A report was taken and is under investigation. 220429025 Citizen Assist Incident Address : Bertha Howe Ave Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: S Bruehl, R Longman, J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 12:49 Time Dispatched: 12:56 Time Arrived : 13:03 Time Completed : 13:14 Unit: C3 Time Reported: 12:49 Time Dispatched: 12:55 Time Arrived : 13:04 Time Completed : 13:38 Unit: R3 Time Reported: 12:49 Time Dispatched: 12:53 Time Arrived : 13:00 Time Completed : 13:36 Synopsis: 220429026 K9 Search Incident Address : W Hafen Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Goodsell Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: E2 Time Reported: 13:58 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:58 Time Completed : 13:58 Synopsis: 220429027 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : E Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 14:00 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:00 Time Completed : 14:24 Synopsis: 220429028 Citizen Assist Incident Address : Cinco Ct # A Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman, J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 14:18 Time Dispatched: 14:20 Time Arrived : 14:29 Time Completed : 14:22 Unit: C3 Time Reported: 14:18 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:27 Time Completed : 14:27 Synopsis: 220429029 Agency Assistance Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: G Garcia Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: P4 Time Reported: 14:53 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:53 Time Completed : 15:43 Synopsis: 220429030 Agency Assistance Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: G Garcia, A Castaneda Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: P4 Time Reported: 15:55 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:55 Time Completed : 16:01 Unit: P5 Time Reported: 15:55 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 18:24 Time Completed : 20:27 Synopsis: 220429031 Controlled Substance Problem Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: G Garcia, A Castaneda Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: P3 Time Reported: 16:01 Time Dispatched: 16:16 Time Arrived : 16:54 Time Completed : 18:17 Unit: P4 Time Reported: 16:01 Time Dispatched: 16:01 Time Arrived : 16:54 Time Completed : 18:17 Unit: P5 Time Reported: 16:01 Time Dispatched: 16:40 Time Arrived : 16:54 Time Completed : 18:18 Synopsis: Detectives were made aware of a prisoner with illegal narcotics. A report was taken. 220430004 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 07:18 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:19 Time Completed : 07:22 Synopsis: 220430005 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz, J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 07:32 Time Dispatched: 07:44 Time Arrived : 07:33 Time Completed : 07:42 Unit: C3 Time Reported: 07:32 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:36 Time Completed : 07:42 Synopsis: 220430006 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 07:42 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:42 Time Completed : 07:44 Synopsis: 220430007 Keep The Peace Incident Address : Mesa Blvd # A Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl, M Diaz, J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 07:53 Time Dispatched: 07:58 Time Arrived : 07:59 Time Completed : 09:35 Unit: C3 Time Reported: 07:53 Time Dispatched: 07:59 Time Arrived : 07:59 Time Completed : 08:44 Unit: R3 Time Reported: 07:53 Time Dispatched: 07:59 Time Arrived : 07:59 Time Completed : 08:44 Synopsis: 220430008 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 09:04 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:05 Time Completed : 09:07 Synopsis: 220430009 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : S Lower Flat Top Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl, J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 09:05 Time Dispatched: 09:07 Time Arrived : 09:13 Time Completed : 09:26 Unit: R3 Time Reported: 09:05 Time Dispatched: 09:07 Time Arrived : 09:14 Time Completed : 09:21 Synopsis: 220430010 Theft From Veh Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl, M Diaz, J Cheney Disposition : A Active Unit: A3 Time Reported: 09:59 Time Dispatched: 10:08 Time Arrived : 10:23 Time Completed : 10:43 Unit: C3 Time Reported: 09:59 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:23 Time Completed : 10:37 Unit: R3 Time Reported: 09:59 Time Dispatched: 10:23 Time Arrived : 10:23 Time Completed : 10:34 Synopsis: Officers responded to a casino reference a theft from a motor vehicle. This investigation is still ongoing. 220430011 Theft From Veh Incident Address : E PIONEER Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl, M Diaz, J Cheney Disposition : A Active Unit: A3 Time Reported: 10:16 Time Dispatched: 11:01 Time Arrived : 11:16 Time Completed : 11:35 Unit: C3 Time Reported: 10:16 Time Dispatched: 11:03 Time Arrived : 11:03 Time Completed : 11:32 Unit: R3 Time Reported: 10:16 Time Dispatched: 10:34 Time Arrived : 10:35 Time Completed : 13:46 Synopsis: An officer responded to a report of a theft from a motor vehicle. A report was taken. 220430012 Welfare Check Incident Address : E OLD MILL Rd & N DAIRY Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz, J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 10:36 Time Dispatched: 10:43 Time Arrived : 10:45 Time Completed : 11:01 Unit: C3 Time Reported: 10:36 Time Dispatched: 10:43 Time Arrived : 10:45 Time Completed : 11:02 Synopsis: 220430013 Found Property Incident Address : Cherokee St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 10:59 Time Dispatched: 11:54 Time Arrived : 11:59 Time Completed : 12:52 Synopsis: An officer responded to a residence for a report of found property. The property was booked for safekeeping and a report was taken. 220430014 Welfare Check Incident Address : Juniper Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 11:26 Time Dispatched: 11:32 Time Arrived : 11:44 Time Completed : 11:52 Synopsis: 220430015 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : N Grapevine Rd # 8H Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 13:19 Time Dispatched: 13:29 Time Arrived : 13:32 Time Completed : 13:39 Synopsis: 220430016 Property Damage, Non Vandalism Incident Address : W First North St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz, J Cheney Disposition : A Active Unit: A3 Time Reported: 13:38 Time Dispatched: 13:42 Time Arrived : 13:42 Time Completed : 13:52 Unit: C3 Time Reported: 13:38 Time Dispatched: 13:42 Time Arrived : 13:42 Time Completed : 14:51 Synopsis: Officers responded to a roadway reference property damage to a vehicle. A report was taken. 220430017 Property Damage, Non Vandalism Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : A Active Unit: A3 Time Reported: 13:49 Time Dispatched: 13:54 Time Arrived : 13:59 Time Completed : 14:42 Synopsis: Officers took a report reference graffiti at a condominium complex. 220430018 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W Old Mill Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R3 Time Reported: 14:17 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:17 Time Completed : 14:18 Synopsis: 220430019 Trespassing Incident Address : S Lower Flat Top Dr Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: S Bruehl, J Cheney Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: C3 Time Reported: 14:51 Time Dispatched: 14:53 Time Arrived : 15:02 Time Completed : 15:26 Unit: R3 Time Reported: 14:51 Time Dispatched: 14:53 Time Arrived : 15:00 Time Completed : 15:55 Synopsis: Officer responded to a business in reference to a trespass violator. An adult male subject was arrested for trespassing. 220430020 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 15:32 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:32 Time Completed : 16:07 Synopsis: 220430021 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W OLD MILL Rd & WOODBURY Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R3 Time Reported: 16:10 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:10 Time Completed : 16:11 Synopsis: 220430022 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : World Champion Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 16:12 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:12 Time Completed : 16:17 Synopsis: 220430023 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : Rim Rock Rdg Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: S Bruehl, M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 16:19 Time Dispatched: 16:24 Time Arrived : 16:27 Time Completed : 16:40 Unit: R3 Time Reported: 16:19 Time Dispatched: 16:24 Time Arrived : 16:35 Time Completed : 16:35 Synopsis: 220430024 Citizen Dispute Incident Address : N Grapevine Rd # 4K Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Wendy Stuve, T Bundy, S Bruehl, R Stratton, M Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 16:55 Time Dispatched: 16:57 Time Arrived : 17:00 Time Completed : 17:43 Unit: B4 Time Reported: 16:55 Time Dispatched: 17:27 Time Arrived : 17:27 Time Completed : 17:43 Unit: C3 Time Reported: 16:55 Time Dispatched: 16:57 Time Arrived : 17:02 Time Completed : 17:44 Unit: D3 Time Reported: 16:55 Time Dispatched: 16:58 Time Arrived : 17:04 Time Completed : 17:24 Unit: R3 Time Reported: 16:55 Time Dispatched: 16:57 Time Arrived : 17:02 Time Completed : 17:23 Unit: S4 Time Reported: 16:55 Time Dispatched: 16:58 Time Arrived : 17:03 Time Completed : 17:43 Synopsis: 220430025 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : Emerald Pool Blf Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: J Gleave Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 17:23 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:02 Time Completed : 20:10 Synopsis: 220430026 Unknown Problem Incident Address : MESQUITE SPRINGS Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Baron Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R4 Time Reported: 17:32 Time Dispatched: 17:34 Time Arrived : 17:40 Time Completed : 17:47 Synopsis: 567 Traffic Problem Incident Address : S I 15 Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R4 Time Reported: 17:35 Time Dispatched: 17:56 Time Arrived : 17:56 Time Completed : 17:59 Synopsis: 22ACO1298 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 06:36 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:36 Time Completed : 06:37 Synopsis: 22ACO1299 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 06:37 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:37 Time Completed : 06:37 Synopsis: 22ACO1300 Animal Medical Event Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 06:41 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:41 Time Completed : 06:41 Synopsis: 22ACO1301 Animal Medical Event Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 06:41 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:41 Time Completed : 06:42 Synopsis: 22ACO1302 Animal Owner Surrender Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 09:45 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:45 Time Completed : 09:46 Synopsis: 22ACO1303 Vet appt drop off Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 12:32 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:32 Time Completed : 12:38 Synopsis: 22ACO1304 Animal Foster Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 15:02 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:02 Time Completed : 15:03 Synopsis: 22ACO1305 Animal Foster Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 15:03 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:03 Time Completed : 15:04 Synopsis: 22ACO1306 Animal Adopt Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 15:05 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:05 Time Completed : 15:07 Synopsis: 22ACO1307 Animal Complain Incident Address : Calais Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 15:47 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:47 Time Completed : 15:48 Synopsis: 22ACO1308 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 05:39 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:39 Time Completed : 06:29 Synopsis: 22ACO1309 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 05:51 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:51 Time Completed : 06:27 Synopsis: 22ACO1310 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 06:27 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:27 Time Completed : 06:28 Synopsis: 22ACO1311 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 06:29 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:29 Time Completed : 06:30 Synopsis: 22ACO1312 Animal Medical Event Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 06:30 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:30 Time Completed : 06:31 Synopsis: 22ACO1313 Animal Pickup Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 06:30 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:30 Time Completed : 06:37 Synopsis: 22ACO1314 Animal Medical Event Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 06:32 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:32 Time Completed : 06:33 Synopsis: 22ACO1315 Animal Bailed Out Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 10:23 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:23 Time Completed : 10:24 Synopsis: 22ACO1316 Animal Owner Surrender Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 10:50 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:50 Time Completed : 10:52 Synopsis: 22ACO1317 Animal Adopt Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 11:39 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:39 Time Completed : 11:41 Synopsis: 22ACO1318 Vet appt pick up Incident Address : Ivy Lee Crest Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 13:45 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:45 Time Completed : 13:46 Synopsis: 22ACO1319 Animal Release Incident Address : World Champion Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 14:04 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:04 Time Completed : 14:04 Synopsis: 22ACO1320 Animal Complain Incident Address : W pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 14:12 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:12 Time Completed : 14:16 Synopsis: 22ACO1321 Animal Adopt Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 15:14 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:14 Time Completed : 15:14 Synopsis: 22MCC1537 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Jensen Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6166 Time Reported: 12:49 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:50 Time Completed : 13:03 Synopsis: 22MCC1538 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Crest View Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Fawson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 13:18 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:20 Time Completed : 13:20 Synopsis: 22MCC1539 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Fawson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 18:22 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 18:22 Time Completed : 19:25 Synopsis: 22MCC1540 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Rolling Hills Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Fawson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 20:30 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:32 Time Completed : 20:32 Synopsis: 22MCC1541 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 12:32 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:35 Time Completed : 12:35 Synopsis: 22MCC1542 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Cottonwood Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 12:47 Time Dispatched: 12:48 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 12:48 Synopsis: 22MCC1543 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 14:23 Time Dispatched: 14:25 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 14:25 Synopsis: 22MCC1544 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 15:11 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:12 Time Completed : 15:47 Synopsis: 22MCE0440 Vacation Check Incident Address : Sundial Ln Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: Judy Edginton, Carol Harris Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 10:57 22MCE0440 Vacation Check Incident Address : Sundial Ln Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: Judy Edginton, Carol Harris Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 10:57 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:57 Time Completed : 11:12 Synopsis: 22MCE0441 Vacation Check Incident Address : Harvest Moon Rdg Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: Judy Edginton, Carol Harris Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 11:13 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:13 Time Completed : 11:19 Synopsis: 22MCE0442 Vacation Check Incident Address : HIDDEN CREST Ct Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: Judy Edginton, Carol Harris Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 11:45 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:45 Time Completed : 11:45 Synopsis: 22MCE0443 Vacation Check Incident Address : Serenity Ridge Ct Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: Judy Edginton, Carol Harris Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 11:45 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:46 Time Completed : 11:47 Synopsis: 