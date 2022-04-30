04/29/22                   Mesquite Police Department                       6202
06:06                  Daily Activity Log, with Synopsis             Page:     1

                               Date: 04/27/22

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
04/29/22                   Mesquite Police Department                       6202
18:06                  Daily Activity Log, with Synopsis             Page:     1

                               Date: 04/27/22

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
220427003     Records Dissemination
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 08:05      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220427004     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 08:42      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 08:42      Time Completed : 08:43
Synopsis:




220427005     Suspicious Person/Circumstance
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: I McOmie
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 09:17      Time Dispatched: 09:24
	                    Time Arrived : 09:25      Time Completed : 09:35
Synopsis:

An officer responded to document a past verbal threat against a casino security
guard who was off-duty.


220427006     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: I McOmie
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 09:35      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:35      Time Completed : 09:37
Synopsis:




220427007     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : El Dorado Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 09:47      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:47      Time Completed : 09:51
Synopsis:




220427008     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : GYPSY BOY LN
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl, R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 09:46      Time Dispatched: 09:53
	                    Time Arrived : 10:00      Time Completed : 10:01

	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 09:46      Time Dispatched: 09:53
	                    Time Arrived : 09:54      Time Completed : 10:02
Synopsis:




220427009     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : GYPSY BOY Ln & JULIAN Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 10:09      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:09      Time Completed : 10:20
Synopsis:




220427010     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : GYPSY BOY LN
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 10:10      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:10      Time Completed : 10:12
Synopsis:




220427011     Records Dissemination
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 10:17      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220427012     Records Dissemination
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 10:21      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220427013     Records Dissemination
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 10:26      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220427014     Records Dissemination
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 10:28      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220427015     Suspicious Person/Circumstance
	Incident Address : Riverside Rd # 17B
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 10:24      Time Dispatched: 10:30
	                    Time Arrived : 10:35      Time Completed : 10:49
Synopsis:




220427016     Records Dissemination
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 10:30      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220427017     Records Dissemination
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 11:01      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220427018     K9 Search
	Incident Address : W Hafen Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Goodsell
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: E2            Time Reported: 12:09      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:09      Time Completed : 12:12
Synopsis:




220427019     Person On Foot
	Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: G Garcia, A Castaneda
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: P4            Time Reported: 12:25      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:25      Time Completed : 12:32

	Unit: P5            Time Reported: 12:25      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:25      Time Completed : 12:32
Synopsis:




220427020     Hit & Run
	Incident Address : I15 NB
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: CANCELLED
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: CANCELLED     Time Reported: 12:26      Time Dispatched: 12:31
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 12:31
Synopsis:




220427021     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : El Dorado Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: G Garcia, A Castaneda
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: P4            Time Reported: 12:37      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:37      Time Completed : 12:45

	Unit: P5            Time Reported: 12:37      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:37      Time Completed : 12:45
Synopsis:




220427022     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 12:40      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:40      Time Completed : 12:42
Synopsis:




220427023     Traffic Problem
	Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 12:41      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:41      Time Completed : 12:42
Synopsis:




220427024     Welfare Check
	Incident Address : Buffalo Run
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: R Longman, G Garcia, A Castaneda
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 12:50      Time Dispatched: 12:57
	                    Time Arrived : 13:08      Time Completed : 13:36

	Unit: P4            Time Reported: 12:50      Time Dispatched: 12:57
	                    Time Arrived : 13:05      Time Completed : 13:22

	Unit: P5            Time Reported: 12:50      Time Dispatched: 12:57
	                    Time Arrived : 13:05      Time Completed : 13:22
Synopsis:




220427025     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Topaz Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl, I McOmie
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 13:03      Time Dispatched: 13:11
	                    Time Arrived : 13:14      Time Completed : 13:28

	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 13:03      Time Dispatched: 13:07
	                    Time Arrived : 13:15      Time Completed : 13:30
Synopsis:




220427026     Traffic Stop
	Incident Address : W MESQUITE Blvd & N GRAPEVINE Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: G Garcia, A Castaneda
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: P4            Time Reported: 13:23      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 13:26      Time Completed : 13:35

	Unit: P5            Time Reported: 13:23      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 13:26      Time Completed : 13:35
Synopsis:




220427027     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Valley View Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Perry
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: E1            Time Reported: 13:27      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 13:27      Time Completed : 13:30
Synopsis:




220427028     Theft
	Incident Address : Sunset Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman
	Disposition : ADF  Active, Dead File


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 13:28      Time Dispatched: 13:36
	                    Time Arrived : 13:50      Time Completed : 14:19
Synopsis:

An officer responded to a residence in reference to stolen property. A report
was taken.


220427029     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : W Hafen Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Goodsell
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: E2            Time Reported: 13:39      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 13:39      Time Completed : 13:48
Synopsis:




220427030     Citizen Assist
	Incident Address : TURTLEBACK Rd # 212
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 13:40      Time Dispatched: 14:19
	                    Time Arrived : 14:28      Time Completed : 14:30
Synopsis:




220427031     Citizen Assist
	Incident Address : Partridge Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: G Garcia
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: P4            Time Reported: 14:03      Time Dispatched: 14:06
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 14:23
Synopsis:




220427032     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : W Hafen Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Goodsell
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: E2            Time Reported: 14:14      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 14:14      Time Completed : 14:19
Synopsis:




220427033     Citizen Assist
	Incident Address : Goshawk Xing
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl, R Longman, G Garcia, A Castaneda
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 14:17      Time Dispatched: 14:31
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 14:32

	Unit: P4            Time Reported: 14:17      Time Dispatched: 14:23
	                    Time Arrived : 14:44      Time Completed : 14:45

	Unit: P5            Time Reported: 14:17      Time Dispatched: 14:21
	                    Time Arrived : 14:44      Time Completed : 14:48

	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 14:17      Time Dispatched: 14:21
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 14:21
Synopsis:




220427034     Welfare Check
	Incident Address : Beacon Ridge Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 14:24      Time Dispatched: 14:32
	                    Time Arrived : 14:44      Time Completed : 14:50
Synopsis:




220427035     Traffic Stop
	Incident Address : LISA LN
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: G Garcia
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: P4            Time Reported: 15:21      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 15:25      Time Completed : 15:39
Synopsis:




220427036     Traffic Stop
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl, R Longman, G Garcia, A Castaneda
	Disposition : E    Cleared by Adult Arrest


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 15:44      Time Dispatched: 15:53
	                    Time Arrived : 15:52      Time Completed : 16:54

	Unit: P4            Time Reported: 15:44      Time Dispatched: 16:37
	                    Time Arrived : 15:52      Time Completed : 23:01

	Unit: P5            Time Reported: 15:44      Time Dispatched: 16:37
	                    Time Arrived : 15:52      Time Completed :

	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 15:44      Time Dispatched: 15:52
	                    Time Arrived : 15:52      Time Completed : 16:55

	Unit: S4            Time Reported: 15:44      Time Dispatched: 15:53
	                    Time Arrived : 15:52      Time Completed : 16:21
Synopsis:

Detectives initiated a traffic stop. Three individuals were arrested for drug
related offenses.


220427037     Civil Matter
	Incident Address : Blind Pew Rdg
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: I McOmie
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 16:04      Time Dispatched: 16:41
	                    Time Arrived : 16:47      Time Completed : 17:20
Synopsis:




220427038     Agency Assistance
	Incident Address : Beacon Ridge Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: CANCELLED
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: CANCELLED     Time Reported: 16:09      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 16:40
Synopsis:




220427039     Keep The Peace
	Incident Address : Harvest Moon Rdg
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: J Gleave, A Thatcher
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 17:21      Time Dispatched: 18:36
	                    Time Arrived : 18:40      Time Completed : 19:19

	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 17:21      Time Dispatched: 18:36
	                    Time Arrived : 18:40      Time Completed : 19:19
Synopsis:




220428007     Suspicious Person/Circumstance
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl, R Longman, J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 06:28      Time Dispatched: 06:30
	                    Time Arrived : 06:36      Time Completed : 07:01

	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 06:28      Time Dispatched: 06:31
	                    Time Arrived : 06:36      Time Completed : 07:02

	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 06:28      Time Dispatched: 06:30
	                    Time Arrived : 06:36      Time Completed : 07:18
Synopsis:




220428008     Drug Evidence Destruction
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 06:32      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220428009     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 07:15      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:15      Time Completed : 07:23
Synopsis:




220428010     K9 Search
	Incident Address : Valley View Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Goodsell
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: E2            Time Reported: 07:28      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:29      Time Completed : 08:38
Synopsis:




220428011     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 08:02      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220428012     Citizen Assist
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 09:03      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:05      Time Completed : 10:45
Synopsis:




220428013     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 09:22      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:23      Time Completed : 09:24
Synopsis:




220428014     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 09:30      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:30      Time Completed : 09:32
Synopsis:




220428015     Welfare Check
	Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 09:39      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:39      Time Completed : 09:44
Synopsis:




220428016     Found Property
	Incident Address : Riversbend Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Magadan, J Goodsell, J Cheney, E3
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C2            Time Reported: 09:50      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 09:57

	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 09:50      Time Dispatched: 09:53
	                    Time Arrived : 09:59      Time Completed : 11:07

	Unit: E2            Time Reported: 09:50      Time Dispatched: 09:57
	                    Time Arrived : 09:57      Time Completed : 10:09

	Unit: E3            Time Reported: 09:50      Time Dispatched: 09:57
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 09:57
Synopsis:

An officer received a report of found property at a residence. The officer
booked the property for safekeeping and a report was taken.


220428017     Citizen Assist
	Incident Address : N Yucca St # 5
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 10:16      Time Dispatched: 10:33
	                    Time Arrived : 10:40      Time Completed : 11:28
Synopsis:




220428018     Identity Theft
	Incident Address : Sedona Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman
	Disposition : A    Active


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 10:25      Time Dispatched: 10:45
	                    Time Arrived : 10:47      Time Completed : 11:05
Synopsis:

An officer responded to a call in reference to identity theft and a report was
taken.


220428019     Sex Offender Registration
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir.
	
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 10:33      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220428020     Juvenile Problem
	Incident Address : Valley View Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Perry
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: E1            Time Reported: 10:53      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:53      Time Completed : 11:04
Synopsis:




220428021     Agency Assistance
	Incident Address : sb mm 3
	
	Responding Officers: CANCELLED
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: CANCELLED     Time Reported: 11:16      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 11:22
Synopsis:




220428022     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 11:36      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:37      Time Completed : 11:37
Synopsis:




220428023     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 12:07      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220428024     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 12:19      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220428025     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 12:23      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220428026     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 12:30      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220428027     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 12:30      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:30      Time Completed : 12:30
Synopsis:




220428028     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 12:39      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220428029     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 12:46      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220428030     Traffic Problem
	Incident Address : RIVERSIDE Rd & W HAFEN Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 13:02      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 13:03      Time Completed : 13:03
Synopsis:




220428031     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 13:05      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220428032     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 13:21      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220428033     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : W Old Mill Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 13:21      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 13:21      Time Completed : 13:23
Synopsis:




220428034     Scope/General Background Req
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 13:29      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220428035     Scope/General Background Req
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 13:35      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220428036     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 13:36      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220428037     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 13:43      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220428038     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 13:47      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220428039     Unknown Problem
	Incident Address : Palm Cove Ct
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman, J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 14:11      Time Dispatched: 14:15
	                    Time Arrived : 14:28      Time Completed : 14:29

	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 14:11      Time Dispatched: 14:15
	                    Time Arrived : 14:18      Time Completed : 14:24
Synopsis:




220428040     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 14:14      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220428041     Trespassing
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman, J Cheney
	Disposition : E    Cleared by Adult Arrest


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 15:05      Time Dispatched: 15:33
	                    Time Arrived : 15:08      Time Completed : 16:10

	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 15:05      Time Dispatched: 15:08
	                    Time Arrived : 15:10      Time Completed : 15:31
Synopsis:

An officer responded to a casino and one female was cited for trespassing.


220428042     Records Dissemination
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 15:17      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220428043     Suspicious Person/Circumstance
	Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 15:41      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 15:46      Time Completed : 16:05
Synopsis:




220428044     Citizen Assist
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl, R Longman, J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 16:00      Time Dispatched: 16:14
	                    Time Arrived : 16:19      Time Completed : 16:33

	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 16:00      Time Dispatched: 16:09
	                    Time Arrived : 16:12      Time Completed : 16:38

	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 16:00      Time Dispatched: 16:15
	                    Time Arrived : 16:19      Time Completed : 16:33
Synopsis:




220428045     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : N GRAPEVINE Rd & W MESQUITE Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 16:41      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 16:41      Time Completed : 16:49
Synopsis:




220428046     Traffic Problem
	Incident Address : LEAVITT Ln & PULSIPHER Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 16:45      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 16:45      Time Completed : 16:46
Synopsis:




220428047     Citizen Assist
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 17:08      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 17:09      Time Completed : 17:12
Synopsis:




220428048     Traffic accident W/O injury
	Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave, D Woods
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 17:28      Time Dispatched: 18:29
	                    Time Arrived : 18:35      Time Completed : 18:51

	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 17:28      Time Dispatched: 18:29
	                    Time Arrived : 18:36      Time Completed : 18:48
Synopsis:




220428049     Person On Foot
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: G Garcia, A Castaneda
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: P4            Time Reported: 17:45      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 17:45      Time Completed : 18:01

	Unit: P5            Time Reported: 17:45      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 17:45      Time Completed : 18:01
Synopsis:




22ACO1269     Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H2            Time Reported: 06:39      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:39      Time Completed : 06:40
Synopsis:




22ACO1270     Animal Medical Event
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H2            Time Reported: 06:41      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:41      Time Completed : 06:42
Synopsis:




22ACO1271     Animal Medical Event
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H2            Time Reported: 06:44      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:44      Time Completed : 06:44
Synopsis:




22ACO1272     Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Jose L Macias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H1            Time Reported: 06:48      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:48      Time Completed : 06:49
Synopsis:




22ACO1273     Animal Medical Event
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Jose L Macias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H1            Time Reported: 06:50      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:50      Time Completed : 06:56
Synopsis:




22ACO1274     Vet appt drop off
	Incident Address : Riverside Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H2            Time Reported: 07:47      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:47      Time Completed : 07:51
Synopsis:




22ACO1275     Animal Pickup
	Incident Address : Lower flat top Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Jose L Macias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H1            Time Reported: 12:18      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:18      Time Completed : 12:19
Synopsis:




22ACO1276     Animal Release
	Incident Address : Hafen Ln & Lantana Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H2            Time Reported: 13:16      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 13:16      Time Completed : 13:16
Synopsis:




22ACO1277     Animal Pickup
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H2            Time Reported: 14:10      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 14:10      Time Completed : 14:12
Synopsis:




22ACO1281     Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
	Incident Address : Hrady Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 06:43      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:43      Time Completed : 06:43
Synopsis:




22ACO1282     Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H2            Time Reported: 06:44      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:44      Time Completed : 06:45
Synopsis:




22ACO1283     Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
	Incident Address : hardy way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Jose L Macias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H1            Time Reported: 06:54      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:54      Time Completed : 06:55
Synopsis:




22ACO1284     Animal Medical Event
	Incident Address : hardy way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Jose L Macias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H1            Time Reported: 06:56      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:56      Time Completed : 06:57
Synopsis:




22ACO1285     Animal Medical Event
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Jose L Macias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H1            Time Reported: 06:57      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:57      Time Completed : 06:58
Synopsis:




22ACO1286     Animal Medical Event
	Incident Address : hardy way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Jose L Macias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H1            Time Reported: 06:58      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:58      Time Completed : 06:59
Synopsis:




22ACO1287     ACO Bunkerville Assist
	Incident Address : W Virgin St
	                   Bunkerville          NV 89007
	Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H2            Time Reported: 07:16      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:16      Time Completed : 07:18
Synopsis:




22ACO1288     Animal Turned Over to Owner
	Incident Address : W Riverside Rd
	                   Bunkerville          NV 89007
	Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H2            Time Reported: 07:25      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:25      Time Completed : 07:26
Synopsis:




22ACO1289     Animal Noise
	Incident Address : Parkview Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H2            Time Reported: 08:11      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 08:11      Time Completed : 08:16
Synopsis:




22ACO1290     Animal Pickup
	Incident Address : Gypsy Boy Lane
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 08:14      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 08:14      Time Completed : 08:14
Synopsis:




22ACO1291     Animal Noise
	Incident Address : Sunflower Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H2            Time Reported: 08:25      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 08:25      Time Completed : 08:29
Synopsis:




22ACO1292     Vaccination of Animal
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H2            Time Reported: 09:50      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:50      Time Completed : 10:01
Synopsis:




22ACO1293     Vaccination of Animal
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 10:02      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:02      Time Completed : 10:03
Synopsis:




22ACO1294     Vaccination of Animal
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 10:03      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:03      Time Completed : 10:04
Synopsis:




22ACO1295     Vet appt pick up
	Incident Address : Riverside Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 10:59      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:59      Time Completed : 11:02
Synopsis:




22MCC1508     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Roberts
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6195          Time Reported: 09:54      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:54      Time Completed : 11:08
Synopsis:




22MCC1509     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: K Frias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6194          Time Reported: 14:41      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 14:41      Time Completed : 15:39
Synopsis:




22MCC1510     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Roberts
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6195          Time Reported: 14:41      Time Dispatched: 14:42
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 14:43
Synopsis:




22MCC1511     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Roberts
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6195          Time Reported: 14:42      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 14:43      Time Completed : 15:26
Synopsis:




22MCC1512     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: K Frias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6194          Time Reported: 16:05      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 16:05      Time Completed : 16:10
Synopsis:




22MCC1513     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Roberts
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6195          Time Reported: 16:23      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 16:23      Time Completed : 16:37
Synopsis:




22MCC1514     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: K Frias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6194          Time Reported: 16:36      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 16:36      Time Completed : 16:45
Synopsis:




22MCC1515     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Roberts
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6195          Time Reported: 17:16      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 17:16      Time Completed : 17:55
Synopsis:




22MCC1516     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: K Frias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6194          Time Reported: 17:55      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 17:55      Time Completed : 17:55
Synopsis:




22MCC1527     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Palm Cove Ct
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: K Frias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6194          Time Reported: 08:52      Time Dispatched: 08:54
	                    Time Arrived : 08:54      Time Completed : 08:54
Synopsis:




22MCC1528     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: K Frias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6194          Time Reported: 10:34      Time Dispatched: 10:37
	                    Time Arrived : 10:37      Time Completed : 10:37
Synopsis:




22MCC1529     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: K Frias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6194          Time Reported: 13:01      Time Dispatched: 13:02
	                    Time Arrived : 13:02      Time Completed : 13:03
Synopsis:




22MCC1530     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: K Frias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6194          Time Reported: 13:55      Time Dispatched: 13:56
	                    Time Arrived : 13:56      Time Completed : 13:56
Synopsis:




22MCC1531     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: K Frias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6194          Time Reported: 14:35      Time Dispatched: 14:38
	                    Time Arrived : 14:38      Time Completed : 14:38
Synopsis:




22MCC1532     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: K Frias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6194          Time Reported: 16:36      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 16:36      Time Completed : 16:43
Synopsis:




22MCC1533     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: K Frias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6194          Time Reported: 16:43      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 16:44      Time Completed : 17:08
Synopsis:




22MCE0426     VIN Number Inspection
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, M Tortorici
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 08:07      Time Dispatched: 08:10
	                    Time Arrived : 08:25      Time Completed : 08:37
Synopsis:




22MCE0427     VIN OHV Number Inspection
	Incident Address : Tali Wood Cv
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, M Tortorici
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 08:08      Time Dispatched: 08:37
	                    Time Arrived : 08:48      Time Completed : 08:52
Synopsis:




22MCE0428     VIN Number Inspection
	Incident Address : Deep Gorge Ct
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, M Tortorici
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 08:51      Time Dispatched: 08:53
	                    Time Arrived : 09:04      Time Completed : 09:12
Synopsis:




22MCE0429     VIN OHV Number Inspection
	Incident Address : Clouds Rest Pt
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, M Tortorici
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 09:10      Time Dispatched: 09:12
	                    Time Arrived : 09:18      Time Completed : 09:25
Synopsis:




22MCE0430     VIN OHV Number Inspection
	Incident Address : Rainbow Rdg
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, M Tortorici
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 09:24      Time Dispatched: 09:27
	                    Time Arrived : 09:32      Time Completed : 09:38
Synopsis:




22MCE0431     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Prominence Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, M Tortorici
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 09:40      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:40      Time Completed : 09:43
Synopsis:




22MCE0432     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Prominence Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, M Tortorici
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 09:44      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:44      Time Completed : 09:49
Synopsis:




22MCE0433     VIN OHV Number Inspection
	Incident Address : Riverside Rd # A
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, M Tortorici
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 09:49      Time Dispatched: 09:51
	                    Time Arrived : 10:10      Time Completed : 10:11
Synopsis:




22MCE0434     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Majestic Vw
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, M Tortorici
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 10:18      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:18      Time Completed : 10:21
Synopsis:




22MCE0435     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Tortoise Rdg
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, M Tortorici
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 10:23      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:24      Time Completed : 10:26
Synopsis:




22MCE0436     VIN Number Inspection
	Incident Address : S Lower Flat Top Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, M Tortorici
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 10:24      Time Dispatched: 10:28
	                    Time Arrived : 10:39      Time Completed : 10:58
Synopsis:




22MCE0437     VIN OHV Number Inspection
	Incident Address : Riverside Rd # A
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, M Tortorici
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 10:58      Time Dispatched: 10:59
	                    Time Arrived : 11:04      Time Completed : 11:24
Synopsis:




22MCE0438     VIN Number Inspection
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, M Tortorici
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 11:01      Time Dispatched: 11:25
	                    Time Arrived : 11:43      Time Completed : 11:47
Synopsis:




22MCE0439     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: K Frias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6194          Time Reported: 16:36      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 16:36      Time Completed : 16:45
Synopsis:




22MDC0213     TPO/Restraining Order
	Incident Address : Hillside Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: B Swanson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: J2            Time Reported: 09:40      Time Dispatched: 10:07
	                    Time Arrived : 11:18      Time Completed : 12:32
Synopsis:




22MDC0214     Threatening
	Incident Address : Hillside Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: D Shumway, C Thornley
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: J3            Time Reported: 11:19      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:20      Time Completed : 11:35

	Unit: J9            Time Reported: 11:19      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:20      Time Completed : 11:35
Synopsis:

Detention Officer took a report of an inmate making threats.


22MDC0215     Transport
	Incident Address : S Casino Center Blvd
	                   Las Vegas            NV
	Responding Officers: D Shumway, B Swanson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: J2            Time Reported: 13:41      Time Dispatched: 13:46
	                    Time Arrived : 15:16      Time Completed : 16:22

	Unit: J9            Time Reported: 13:41      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 15:16      Time Completed : 16:22
Synopsis:

Transported one female to Clark County Detention Center.


22MDC0216     Wanted Person
	Incident Address : S Casino Center Dr
	                   Las Vegas            NV
	Responding Officers: D Shumway, B Swanson
	Disposition : E    Cleared by Adult Arrest


	Unit: J2            Time Reported: 16:23      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 16:23      Time Completed : 17:36

	Unit: J9            Time Reported: 16:23      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 17:36
Synopsis:

Officer took two adults into custody for municipal court warrants.


22MDC0217     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Hillside Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: H Rodriguez
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: J7            Time Reported: 17:42      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 17:42      Time Completed : 17:53
Synopsis:

One adult female was strip searched prior to being housed.


22MDC0218     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Hillside Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: H Rodriguez
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: J7            Time Reported: 17:53      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 17:53      Time Completed : 18:22
Synopsis:

One adult female was strip searched prior to being housed.


--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
