220427040 Animal Pickup
Incident Address : WILDFANG Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Stratton, J Gleave
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 18:45 Time Dispatched: 19:58
Time Arrived : 20:18 Time Completed : 20:21
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 18:45 Time Dispatched: 19:58
Time Arrived : 20:18 Time Completed : 20:25
Synopsis:
220427041 Trespassing
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave, A Thatcher
Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 19:12 Time Dispatched: 19:19
Time Arrived : 19:30 Time Completed : 19:47
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 19:12 Time Dispatched: 19:19
Time Arrived : 19:28 Time Completed : 19:50
Synopsis:
An officer responded to a business reference a trespass violator. One adult male
was issued a citation for trespassing.
220427042 Suspicious/Pers
Incident Address : Hillside Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Stratton, J Gleave, A Thatcher
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 19:42 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 19:47 Time Completed : 19:55
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 19:42 Time Dispatched: 19:48
Time Arrived : 19:52 Time Completed : 19:50
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 19:42 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 19:50 Time Completed : 19:53
Synopsis:
220427043 Driving Under the Influence
Incident Address : OASIS Blvd & E PIONEER Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Stratton, J Gleave, A Thatcher
Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 21:36 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 21:38 Time Completed : 00:08
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 21:36 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 21:56 Time Completed : 22:04
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 21:36 Time Dispatched: 22:05
Time Arrived : 21:56 Time Completed : 22:10
Synopsis:
An officer conducted a traffic stop. One adult female was arrested for DUI.
220427044 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : E PIONEER Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Stratton
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 22:09 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 22:09 Time Completed : 22:10
Synopsis:
220427045 Keep The Peace
Incident Address : N Yucca St # 8
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: T Bundy, R Stratton, A Thatcher
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 23:44 Time Dispatched: 23:49
Time Arrived : 23:50 Time Completed : 23:58
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 23:44 Time Dispatched: 23:50
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 00:01
Unit: S4 Time Reported: 23:44 Time Dispatched: 00:01
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 00:01
Synopsis:
220428001 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Thatcher
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 00:21 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 00:21 Time Completed : 00:24
Synopsis:
220428002 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Stratton
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 01:14 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 01:14 Time Completed : 01:17
Synopsis:
220428003 Recovered Stolen Vehicle
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 02:25 Time Dispatched: 03:57
Time Arrived : 03:57 Time Completed : 03:57
Synopsis:
An officer took a report of a recovered stolen vehicle from our jurisdiction
that was recovered in Washington County, Utah.
220428004 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 04:03 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 04:03 Time Completed : 04:04
Synopsis:
220428005 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 04:07 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 04:08 Time Completed : 04:10
Synopsis:
220428006 Traffic Problem
Incident Address : W HAFEN Ln & THISTLE St
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 04:33 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 04:33 Time Completed : 04:35
Synopsis:
22ACO1278 Animal Shelter Cleaning
Incident Address : Hardy way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Jose L Macias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H1 Time Reported: 05:37 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 05:37 Time Completed : 06:54
Synopsis:
22ACO1279 Animal Shelter Cleaning
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H2 Time Reported: 05:47 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 05:47 Time Completed : 06:44
Synopsis:
22ACO1280 Animal Shelter Cleaning
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 05:51 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 05:51 Time Completed : 06:42
Synopsis:
22MCC1517 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Fawson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 18:41 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 18:42 Time Completed : 19:37
Synopsis:
22MCC1518 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Fawson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 19:54 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 19:55 Time Completed : 20:51
Synopsis:
22MCC1519 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: H Law
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 20:20 Time Dispatched: 20:21
Time Arrived : 20:21 Time Completed : 20:42
Synopsis:
22MCC1520 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Fawson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 21:53 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 21:53 Time Completed : 21:57
Synopsis:
22MCC1521 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: H Law
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 21:56 Time Dispatched: 21:57
Time Arrived : 21:57 Time Completed : 22:01
Synopsis:
22MCC1522 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Fawson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 21:59 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 21:59 Time Completed : 22:16
Synopsis:
22MCC1523 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Fawson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 23:34 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 23:37 Time Completed : 23:37
Synopsis:
22MCC1524 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Chacon
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6173 Time Reported: 03:45 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 08:16
Synopsis:
22MCC1525 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Fawson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 04:30 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 04:33 Time Completed : 04:33
Synopsis:
22MCC1526 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Fawson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 04:37 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 04:50 Time Completed : 04:50
Synopsis:
