FRIDAY, APRIL 29

COVID-19 mobile testing: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Jimmy Hughes Campus, 150 N. Yucca St. Administrated by Curative. Tests are free. Walk-ups welcome, appointments can be made at https://curative.com/.

Blood Drive: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Mesquite Library, 121 W. 1st N St. To schedule an appointment, please log on to redcrossblood.org and enter the sponsor code: MesquiteLibNV or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.

Family Storytime for ages 0-5 years: 10-11 a.m., Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join for stories, songs, rhymes and activities. For children ages 0-5 and their caregivers. Call 702-507-4080.

Open Play Activities: 4 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Open play for children. Call 702-507-4080.

SATURDAY, APRIL 30

Mesquite Spring Festival: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Mesquite Recreation Center, 100 W. Old Mill Road. Sponsored by the Mesquite Republican Women’s Club. Vendors, crafts, food and entertainment. Call 702-884-3753 for vendor or other information.

Cars and Coffee,8:00 AM – 10:00 AM at Carquest – Desert Springs Auto and Truck Parts- 4370 E Farm Rd, Littlefield, AZ 86432-Cruise out in your nice car to mingle with others.

Carquest – Desert Springs Auto and Truck Parts Open House, 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM at CarQuest – Desert Springs Auto and Truck Parts, 4370 E Farm Rd, Littlefield , AZ 86432- Food, music and cars.

SUNDAY, MAY 1

Movie Matinee for adults: 1-4:30 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join in for the movie to be announced at the library. Info: 702-507-4080.