220416034 Animal Pickup
Incident Address : LEAVITT Ln & ACCESS Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Campos
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 18:08 Time Dispatched: 18:55
Time Arrived : 18:44 Time Completed : 18:49
Synopsis:
220416035 Civil Matter
Incident Address : Sunset Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 18:37 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 18:43 Time Completed : 18:53
Synopsis:
220416036 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Campos
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 18:49 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 18:49 Time Completed : 18:55
Synopsis:
220416037 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 18:53 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 18:53 Time Completed : 19:01
Synopsis:
220416038 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : S FALCON RIDGE Pkwy
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Campos
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 19:11 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 19:12 Time Completed : 19:18
Synopsis:
220416039 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Campos
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 19:28 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 19:28 Time Completed : 19:32
Synopsis:
220416040 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : S FALCON RIDGE Pkwy
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Thatcher
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 19:33 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 19:34 Time Completed : 19:35
Synopsis:
220416041 Traffic Problem
Incident Address : W MESQUITE Blvd & RIVERSIDE Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Thatcher
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 19:45 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 19:45 Time Completed : 19:49
Synopsis:
220416042 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : W MESQUITE Blvd & RIVERSIDE Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Thatcher
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 19:50 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 19:51 Time Completed : 19:51
Synopsis:
220416043 Welfare Check
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Baron
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 20:01 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 20:02 Time Completed : 20:05
Synopsis:
220416045 Noise Disturbance
Incident Address : San Pedro Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave, E Baron
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 21:16 Time Dispatched: 21:21
Time Arrived : 21:21 Time Completed : 21:31
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 21:16 Time Dispatched: 21:21
Time Arrived : 21:21 Time Completed : 21:34
Synopsis:
220416046 Noise Disturbance
Incident Address : Pulsipher Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 21:25 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 21:31 Time Completed : 21:33
Synopsis:
220416047 Animal Noise
Incident Address : Milky Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave, E Baron
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 22:30 Time Dispatched: 22:34
Time Arrived : 22:50 Time Completed : 22:54
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 22:30 Time Dispatched: 22:34
Time Arrived : 22:50 Time Completed : 23:01
Synopsis:
220416048 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 22:56 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 22:56 Time Completed : 22:58
Synopsis:
220416049 Trespassing
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave, E Baron
Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 23:16 Time Dispatched: 23:29
Time Arrived : 23:34 Time Completed : 23:51
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 23:16 Time Dispatched: 23:29
Time Arrived : 23:34 Time Completed : 23:46
Synopsis:
Police responded to a casino reference a trespass violator. One adult male was
issued a citation for trespassing.
220416050 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Baron
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 23:46 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 23:46 Time Completed : 00:03
Synopsis:
220416051 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 23:50 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 23:51 Time Completed : 23:51
Synopsis:
220417001 Theft
Incident Address : S Lower Flat Top Dr
Mesquite NV 89034
Responding Officers: J Gleave, E Baron, A Thatcher
Disposition : A Active
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 00:53 Time Dispatched: 00:57
Time Arrived : 01:07 Time Completed : 02:16
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 00:53 Time Dispatched: 02:10
Time Arrived : 02:12 Time Completed : 02:16
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 00:53 Time Dispatched: 00:57
Time Arrived : 01:07 Time Completed : 01:53
Synopsis:
Officers responded to a gas station for a theft. Information was gathered for
report.
220417002 Suspicious Person/Circumstance
Incident Address : E Old Mill Rd # 28
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Thatcher
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 01:23 Time Dispatched: 01:29
Time Arrived : 01:37 Time Completed : 02:08
Synopsis:
220417003 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : S Lower Flat Top Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Baron
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 01:53 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 01:53 Time Completed : 01:55
Synopsis:
220417004 Suspicious/Pers
Incident Address : Sea Pines St
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave, E Baron, A Thatcher
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 02:10 Time Dispatched: 02:16
Time Arrived : 02:23 Time Completed : 02:41
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 02:10 Time Dispatched: 02:16
Time Arrived : 02:23 Time Completed : 02:40
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 02:10 Time Dispatched: 02:16
Time Arrived : 02:23 Time Completed : 02:40
Synopsis:
220417005 Citizen Assist
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave, E Baron, A Thatcher
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 02:36 Time Dispatched: 02:42
Time Arrived : 02:44 Time Completed : 03:17
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 02:36 Time Dispatched: 02:42
Time Arrived : 02:44 Time Completed : 03:14
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 02:36 Time Dispatched: 02:43
Time Arrived : 02:44 Time Completed : 03:14
Synopsis:
220417006 Traffic Problem
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 03:23 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 03:23 Time Completed : 03:25
Synopsis:
220417007 Alarm
Incident Address : Sage Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Ruth, M Diaz
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C1 Time Reported: 05:58 Time Dispatched: 06:14
Time Arrived : 06:23 Time Completed : 06:28
Unit: R1 Time Reported: 05:58 Time Dispatched: 06:13
Time Arrived : 06:07 Time Completed : 06:29
Synopsis:
22ACO1146 Animal Shelter Cleaning
Incident Address : Hardy WAy
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Guardado
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H4 Time Reported: 05:52 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 05:52 Time Completed : 06:38
Synopsis:
22ACO1147 Animal Shelter Cleaning
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 05:57 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 05:57 Time Completed : 06:43
Synopsis:
22MCC1390 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: H Law
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 21:03 Time Dispatched: 21:04
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 21:04
Synopsis:
22MCC1391 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: H Law
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 00:58 Time Dispatched: 00:59
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 00:59
Synopsis:
