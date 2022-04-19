04/18/22                   Mesquite Police Department                       6202
06:06                  Daily Activity Log, with Synopsis             Page:     1

                               Date: 04/16/22

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
220416034     Animal Pickup
	Incident Address : LEAVITT Ln & ACCESS Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Campos
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 18:08      Time Dispatched: 18:55
	                    Time Arrived : 18:44      Time Completed : 18:49
Synopsis:




220416035     Civil Matter
	Incident Address : Sunset Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 18:37      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 18:43      Time Completed : 18:53
Synopsis:




220416036     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Campos
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 18:49      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 18:49      Time Completed : 18:55
Synopsis:




220416037     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 18:53      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 18:53      Time Completed : 19:01
Synopsis:




220416038     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : S FALCON RIDGE Pkwy
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Campos
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 19:11      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 19:12      Time Completed : 19:18
Synopsis:




220416039     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Campos
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 19:28      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 19:28      Time Completed : 19:32
Synopsis:




220416040     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : S FALCON RIDGE Pkwy
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Thatcher
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 19:33      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 19:34      Time Completed : 19:35
Synopsis:




220416041     Traffic Problem
	Incident Address : W MESQUITE Blvd & RIVERSIDE Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Thatcher
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 19:45      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 19:45      Time Completed : 19:49
Synopsis:




220416042     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : W MESQUITE Blvd & RIVERSIDE Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Thatcher
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 19:50      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 19:51      Time Completed : 19:51
Synopsis:




220416043     Welfare Check
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Baron
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 20:01      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 20:02      Time Completed : 20:05
Synopsis:




220416045     Noise Disturbance
	Incident Address : San Pedro Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave, E Baron
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 21:16      Time Dispatched: 21:21
	                    Time Arrived : 21:21      Time Completed : 21:31

	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 21:16      Time Dispatched: 21:21
	                    Time Arrived : 21:21      Time Completed : 21:34
Synopsis:




220416046     Noise Disturbance
	Incident Address : Pulsipher Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 21:25      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 21:31      Time Completed : 21:33
Synopsis:




220416047     Animal Noise
	Incident Address : Milky Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave, E Baron
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 22:30      Time Dispatched: 22:34
	                    Time Arrived : 22:50      Time Completed : 22:54

	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 22:30      Time Dispatched: 22:34
	                    Time Arrived : 22:50      Time Completed : 23:01
Synopsis:




220416048     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 22:56      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 22:56      Time Completed : 22:58
Synopsis:




220416049     Trespassing
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave, E Baron
	Disposition : E    Cleared by Adult Arrest


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 23:16      Time Dispatched: 23:29
	                    Time Arrived : 23:34      Time Completed : 23:51

	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 23:16      Time Dispatched: 23:29
	                    Time Arrived : 23:34      Time Completed : 23:46
Synopsis:

Police responded to a casino reference a trespass violator.  One adult male was
issued a citation for trespassing.


220416050     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Baron
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 23:46      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 23:46      Time Completed : 00:03
Synopsis:




220416051     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 23:50      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 23:51      Time Completed : 23:51
Synopsis:




220417001     Theft
	Incident Address : S Lower Flat Top Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: J Gleave, E Baron, A Thatcher
	Disposition : A    Active


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 00:53      Time Dispatched: 00:57
	                    Time Arrived : 01:07      Time Completed : 02:16

	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 00:53      Time Dispatched: 02:10
	                    Time Arrived : 02:12      Time Completed : 02:16

	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 00:53      Time Dispatched: 00:57
	                    Time Arrived : 01:07      Time Completed : 01:53
Synopsis:

Officers responded to a gas station for a theft.  Information was gathered for
report.


220417002     Suspicious Person/Circumstance
	Incident Address : E Old Mill Rd # 28
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Thatcher
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 01:23      Time Dispatched: 01:29
	                    Time Arrived : 01:37      Time Completed : 02:08
Synopsis:




220417003     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : S Lower Flat Top Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Baron
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 01:53      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 01:53      Time Completed : 01:55
Synopsis:




220417004     Suspicious/Pers
	Incident Address : Sea Pines St
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave, E Baron, A Thatcher
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 02:10      Time Dispatched: 02:16
	                    Time Arrived : 02:23      Time Completed : 02:41

	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 02:10      Time Dispatched: 02:16
	                    Time Arrived : 02:23      Time Completed : 02:40

	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 02:10      Time Dispatched: 02:16
	                    Time Arrived : 02:23      Time Completed : 02:40
Synopsis:




220417005     Citizen Assist
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave, E Baron, A Thatcher
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 02:36      Time Dispatched: 02:42
	                    Time Arrived : 02:44      Time Completed : 03:17

	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 02:36      Time Dispatched: 02:42
	                    Time Arrived : 02:44      Time Completed : 03:14

	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 02:36      Time Dispatched: 02:43
	                    Time Arrived : 02:44      Time Completed : 03:14
Synopsis:




220417006     Traffic Problem
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 03:23      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 03:23      Time Completed : 03:25
Synopsis:




220417007     Alarm
	Incident Address : Sage Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Ruth, M Diaz
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C1            Time Reported: 05:58      Time Dispatched: 06:14
	                    Time Arrived : 06:23      Time Completed : 06:28

	Unit: R1            Time Reported: 05:58      Time Dispatched: 06:13
	                    Time Arrived : 06:07      Time Completed : 06:29
Synopsis:




22ACO1146     Animal Shelter Cleaning
	Incident Address : Hardy WAy
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Guardado
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H4            Time Reported: 05:52      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 05:52      Time Completed : 06:38
Synopsis:




22ACO1147     Animal Shelter Cleaning
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 05:57      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 05:57      Time Completed : 06:43
Synopsis:




22MCC1390     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: H Law
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6203          Time Reported: 21:03      Time Dispatched: 21:04
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 21:04
Synopsis:




22MCC1391     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: H Law
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6203          Time Reported: 00:58      Time Dispatched: 00:59
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 00:59
Synopsis:




Report Includes:
All reported dates between `18:00:00 04/16/22` and `06:00:00 04/17/22`
All natures
All responsible officers
All received by officers
All dispositions
All locations
All cities
All agencies
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                  *** End of Report /sds/app/force/custom/rplwdal.18-6 ***
04/18/22                   Mesquite Police Department                       6202
18:06                  Daily Activity Log, with Synopsis             Page:     1

                               Date: 04/16/22

An officer responded to a report of property damage.


220417036     Unknown Problem
	Incident Address : MESA Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Diaz
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R1            Time Reported: 16:21      Time Dispatched: 16:23
	                    Time Arrived : 16:26      Time Completed : 16:29
Synopsis:




220417038     Welfare Check
	Incident Address : Tucson St
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Ruth, R Stratton
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C1            Time Reported: 17:18      Time Dispatched: 17:24
	                    Time Arrived : 17:42      Time Completed : 17:58

	Unit: R2            Time Reported: 17:18      Time Dispatched: 17:24
	                    Time Arrived : 17:42      Time Completed : 17:50
Synopsis:




22ACO1135     Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 06:45      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:45      Time Completed : 06:46
Synopsis:




22ACO1136     Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
	Incident Address : Hardy way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Guardado
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H4            Time Reported: 06:47      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:47      Time Completed : 06:47
Synopsis:




22ACO1137     Animal Medical Event
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 06:47      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:47      Time Completed : 06:49
Synopsis:




22ACO1138     Animal complaint
	Incident Address : Pomegranate Trl
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : A    Active


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 09:53      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:53      Time Completed : 09:53
Synopsis:




22ACO1139     Animal Bailed Out
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 11:22      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:22      Time Completed : 11:24
Synopsis:




22ACO1140     Animal Bailed Out
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 11:24      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:24      Time Completed : 11:25
Synopsis:




22ACO1141     Animal Adopt
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Guardado
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H4            Time Reported: 11:42      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:42      Time Completed : 11:43
Synopsis:




22ACO1142     Animal Licensing
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Guardado
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H4            Time Reported: 11:43      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:43      Time Completed : 11:45
Synopsis:




22ACO1143     Vaccination of Animal
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Guardado
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H4            Time Reported: 11:45      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:45      Time Completed : 11:46
Synopsis:




22ACO1144     Animal Pickup
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 11:54      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:54      Time Completed : 11:56
Synopsis:




22ACO1145     Animal Medical Event
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Guardado
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H4            Time Reported: 15:10      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 15:10      Time Completed : 15:10
Synopsis:




22ACO1146     Animal Shelter Cleaning
	Incident Address : Hardy WAy
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Guardado
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H4            Time Reported: 05:52      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 05:52      Time Completed : 06:38
Synopsis:




22ACO1147     Animal Shelter Cleaning
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 05:57      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 05:57      Time Completed : 06:43
Synopsis:




22ACO1148     Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Guardado
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H4            Time Reported: 06:38      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:38      Time Completed : 06:39
Synopsis:




22ACO1149     Animal Medical Event
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Guardado
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H4            Time Reported: 06:40      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:40      Time Completed : 06:40
Synopsis:




22ACO1150     Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 06:43      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:43      Time Completed : 06:44
Synopsis:




22ACO1151     Animal Medical Event
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 06:46      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:46      Time Completed : 06:47
Synopsis:




22ACO1152     Animal Pickup
	Incident Address : Bannock St
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 08:11      Time Dispatched: 08:13
	                    Time Arrived : 08:21      Time Completed : 08:31
Synopsis:




22ACO1153     Animal Adopt
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Guardado
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H4            Time Reported: 08:54      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 08:54      Time Completed : 08:56
Synopsis:




22ACO1154     Animal Adopt
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Guardado
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H4            Time Reported: 08:57      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 08:57      Time Completed : 08:59
Synopsis:




22ACO1155     Animal Bailed Out
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Guardado
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H4            Time Reported: 10:29      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:29      Time Completed : 10:30
Synopsis:




22ACO1156     Animal Bailed Out
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Guardado
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H4            Time Reported: 10:31      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:31      Time Completed : 10:33
Synopsis:




22ACO1157     Vaccination of Animal
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Guardado
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H4            Time Reported: 11:49      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:49      Time Completed : 11:49
Synopsis:




22ACO1158     Animal Pickup
	Incident Address : TURTLEBACK Rd & W PIONEER Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 12:39      Time Dispatched: 12:43
	                    Time Arrived : 12:45      Time Completed : 13:01
Synopsis:




22ACO1159     Animal Pickup
	Incident Address : TURTLEBACK Rd & W PIONEER Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Guardado
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H4            Time Reported: 14:17      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 14:17      Time Completed : 14:26
Synopsis:




22ACO1160     Animal Medical Event
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Guardado
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H4            Time Reported: 15:41      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 15:41      Time Completed : 15:41
Synopsis:




22MCC1377     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Roberts
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6195          Time Reported: 07:23      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:23      Time Completed : 07:24
Synopsis:




22MCC1378     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Roberts
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6195          Time Reported: 07:23      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:24      Time Completed : 08:01
Synopsis:




22MCC1379     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Roberts
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6195          Time Reported: 08:12      Time Dispatched: 08:14
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 08:14
Synopsis:




22MCC1380     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Roberts
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6195          Time Reported: 08:23      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 08:23      Time Completed : 08:24
Synopsis:




22MCC1381     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Roberts
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6195          Time Reported: 08:23      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 08:24      Time Completed : 09:06
Synopsis:




22MCC1382     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Roberts
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6195          Time Reported: 09:19      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:19      Time Completed : 09:44
Synopsis:




22MCC1383     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Roberts
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6195          Time Reported: 09:43      Time Dispatched: 09:44
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 09:44
Synopsis:




22MCC1384     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Roberts
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6195          Time Reported: 10:19      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:19      Time Completed : 11:02
Synopsis:




22MCC1385     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Roberts
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6195          Time Reported: 11:28      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:28      Time Completed : 12:18
Synopsis:




22MCC1386     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Roberts
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6195          Time Reported: 12:19      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:19      Time Completed : 12:52
Synopsis:




22MCC1387     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Roberts
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6195          Time Reported: 12:53      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:54      Time Completed : 13:34
Synopsis:




22MCC1388     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Bennett
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6153          Time Reported: 16:16      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 16:16      Time Completed : 16:23
Synopsis:




22MCC1389     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Roberts
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6195          Time Reported: 16:17      Time Dispatched: 16:19
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 16:19
Synopsis:




22MCC1390     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: H Law
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6203          Time Reported: 21:03      Time Dispatched: 21:04
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 21:04
Synopsis:




22MCC1391     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: H Law
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6203          Time Reported: 00:58      Time Dispatched: 00:59
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 00:59
Synopsis:




22MCC1392     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Roberts
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6195          Time Reported: 10:27      Time Dispatched: 10:30
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 10:30
Synopsis:




22MCC1393     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Bennett
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6153          Time Reported: 12:03      Time Dispatched: 12:05
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 12:05
Synopsis:




22MCC1394     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Roberts
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6195          Time Reported: 16:35      Time Dispatched: 16:37
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 16:37
Synopsis:




22MCE0370     Bussiness Alert Form
	Incident Address : W PIONEER Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Judy Edginton, Carol Harris
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 09:18      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:19      Time Completed : 09:24
Synopsis:




22MDC0196     Court Order
	Incident Address : Hillside Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Thornley
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: J3            Time Reported: 09:15      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:16      Time Completed : 14:09
Synopsis:




