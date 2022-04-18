Athlete of the Week – Virgin Valley High Softball Team

The Virgin Valley High Softball team is currently 23 to 1 on the season. They won the Sherm Bennett Memorial Desert Wind’s Softball Tournament for the first time in 14 years. These young ladies went 5-0 in the St. George Warm-up Classic against extremely good competition. The team has 22 home runs on the season, 7 no-hitters, 9 shutouts, and have not allowed a hit in the last 22 2/3 innings.

“Each of these young ladies have played an integral part in the aforementioned success,” VVHS Coach Travis Griffiths said. “We as a coaching staff are extremely proud of each of our young ladies for their hard work and accomplishments this year.”

Back Row Left to Right – Hali Jackson, Evia Toone, Ana Tausinga, Riley Price, Brooklin Montoya, Elizabeth Correa, Ari Easton, Kiara Casias.

Front Row Left to Right – Mia Cuellar, Marli Wakefield, Destiny Moeai, Reggi Frei, Valerie Trujillo, Natalie Plancarte, Alexandra Covarrubias.( photo credit :Travis Griffiths)