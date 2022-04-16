The Mesquite Work’s Organization along with College of Southern Nevada are excited to announce Mesquite’s Job Fair and Community Event. In the past we have successfully held job fairs for the community, and although we will be emphasizing on hiring needs and open positions within your company we are also creating a community event. Our hopes are to have companies, organizations, non-profits, present and future businesses of Mesquite and the surrounding areas to gather together to network with each other and the community. We will have a display of future businesses who are coming to Mesquite.

Event Details:

Date: Friday May 13, 2022 from 8:00 Am- 12:00 Pm

Location: Mesquite Rec Center

Booth Rent: $200 made payable to Mesquite Works. (Cash, Check or Card available)

Tables and chairs will be provided

*If you are a non-profit or charitable organization please ask about pricing for booth rent.

Whether you are hiring, looking for volunteers, marketing a product or service or simply want to be involved in the community and showcase your organization, this community event is for you!

If you would like to reserve a booth contact Shaylynn at shaylynnruth@gmail.com or 702-275-8502.

We look forward to hosting this event for you and thank you for all you do for our beautiful community.